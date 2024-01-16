The Brass Tap Marina CA #160
99 General Stilwell Dr
Marina, CA 93933
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Shareables
- NEW - Everything Bagel Pretzel
Garlic butter, topped with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion & garlic with white queso (870 CAL.)$12.00
- NEW - Jalapeno & Cheese Pretzel
Garlic butter, topped with pepper jack cheese & fresh jalapeño slices with white queso (960 CAL.)$12.00
- NEW - BBQ Pork Queso Mac & Cheese Bites
Aged cheddar cheese, whole milk mozzarella, pasta, panko breadcrumbs topped with white queso, pulled pork & Sweet BBQ sauce (1070 CAL.)$12.00
- NEW - Mac & Cheese Bites
Aged cheddar cheese, whole milk mozzarella, pasta, panko breadcrumbs & Poblano sauce (720 CAL.)$9.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)$14.75
- Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)$11.00
- Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)$12.25
- Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)$11.00
- Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chips & House Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)$9.75
- Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)$6.75
- Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, onion, garlic & fresh jalapeños (680 CAL.$9.50
- Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)$11.50
- Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)$10.00
- Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)$10.00
- Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)$14.25
- Buffalo Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower, Buffalo sauce, Nashville Hot seasoning, scallions & Buffalo ranch (450 CAL.)$11.00
- Basket of Fries$4.50
- Basket of Tots$4.50
- NEW - Impossible Nachos
Queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa$19.00
- Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)$19.00
- Chicken Nachos$16.00
- Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)$17.25
- 10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)$17.00
- 15 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)$24.50
- 20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)$32.00
- Wing Basket
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)$16.00
Tacos & Chips and Salsa
- NEW - 2 Impossible Tacos
Seasoned Impossible™ burger crumbles, onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses$14.50
- 2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)$12.25
- 2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)$11.50
- 2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)$14.50
- 2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)$13.75
Pizza
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, creamy ricotta, fresh basil and drizzled with hot honey.$13.00
- Brass Tap Classic Pizza
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms and topped with Italian herbs.$13.00
- White Caprese Pizza
Olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, juicy sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Italian herbs.$10.00
- Carnivore Pizza
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, diced smoked ham, smoked bacon and topped with Italian herbs$15.00
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned grilled all-white meat chicken, smoked bacon, sliced red onions and topped with cilantro.$13.00
- Craft Your Masterpiece Pizza
Sauce It and Top It$10.00
Baskets
Sandwiches & Wraps
- NEW - Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$13.00
- NEW - Italian Sub$13.50
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)$14.50
- Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)$13.75
- Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)$15.25
- Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)$12.50
Angus Burgers
- NEW - The Biggy BBQ Mac Burger$17.00
- All American Pub Burger 6oz
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)$15.00
- Avocado Burger 6oz
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)$16.75
- Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger 6oz
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)$15.25
- Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)$16.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)$10.50
- Caesar Salad w Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)$11.75
- Caesar Salad w Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)$12.75
- Caesar Salad w Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)$14.25
- Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)$12.50
- Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)$13.75
- Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)$14.75
- Tap Salad w Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)$16.25
Sides
- Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)$4.00
- Side Crinkle Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)$4.00
- Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)$5.00
- Side Buff Cauliflower$5.00
- Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)$5.00
- Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)$3.50
- Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)$5.00
- Side Celery$1.00
- Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Side of Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side of Cocktail$0.50
- Side of House Dressing$0.50
- Side of Ketchup
- Side of Small Guacamole$2.00
- Side of Large Guacamole$4.00
- Side of Malt Vinegar Aioli$0.50
- Side of Mayonnaise$0.50
- Side of Mustard$0.50
- Side of Queso$1.00
- Side of Small Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side of Large Ranch Dressing
(210 CAL.)$0.99
- Side of Salsa$0.50
- Side of Sour Cream$0.50
- Side of Spicy Mustard$0.50
- Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)$0.50
- Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)$0.50
- Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)$0.50
- Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)$0.50
- Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)$0.50
- Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)$0.50
- Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)$0.50
- Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)$0.50
- Side of Spicy Mayo$0.50
Desserts
NA Beverages
- Brass Tap Tea$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- High Brew Bourbon Vanilla Latte Dairy Free Can$6.00
- High Brew Nitro Cold Brew Black Can Cocktail$6.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Maine Root Ginger Beer 12B$2.99
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Red Bull$5.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Water Bottle$4.00
- Weird Tea Moroccan Mint Green Tea$6.00
- Weird Tea White Peach Oolong Tea$6.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
99 General Stilwell Dr, Marina, CA 93933