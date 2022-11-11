- Home
The Brass Tap - National Harbor MD
164 Fleet Street
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Order Again
Bottle A - B
3 Stars Peppercorn Saison can
This spiced and earthy Saison features Centennial and Cascade hops.
Aecht Schlenkerla Urbock btl
A smoked bock beer for Bambergs strong beer season (October through December). Matured for months in ancient rock-cellars underneath Bamberg and tapped freshly from the oakwood cask. Similar to, but much bigger than the classic Marzen style.
Allagash Tripel Ale btl
Brewing to style as this brewery is apt to do, this delicious Belgian styled brew is everything you'd hope for.
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider btl
This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.
Arrogant Bastard Ale can
This is an aggressive beer. You probably wont like it. It is quite doubtful that you have the taste or sophistication to appreciate an ale of this quality and depth.
Austin Eastciders Blood Orange Cider can
This brew bursts with citrusy goodness and crisp, tart apples.
Austin Eastciders Hopped Cider can
This brew is crisp and refreshing and features the bright complexity and layering of dry hopping.
Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider can
Bright, tropical and acidic, this brew is a real pleasure to drink.
Beck's N/A btl
This light and mildly grainy beer has basically no alcohol.
Bells Porter btl
A dark ale for all occasions. A blend of dark malt gives this beer flavors of coffee and chocolate with some smokey roasted notes.
Bells Two Hearted Ale can
Bright and brilliant hops. Grapefruit, pine and citrus, this is a world-class IPA.
Bitburger Drive btl
This is a great beverage to drink while your friends are hanging out at the bar, and you know they'll need you to drive them home. Get it?
Black Viking Zingabier Ginger Golden Ale btl
Spiced with ginger, but very smooth and easy, this ale is sure to please.
Blue Moon Belgian White btl
If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.
Bold Rock Rose btl
A wide variety of apples provide body, flavor and aroma, while natural pigment accounts for the color of this pleasing cider.
Bold Rock Virginia Apple Cider btl
Crisp, clean and refreshing.
Boulevard Bourbon Barrel Quad btl
This dandy is aged in bourbon barrels for up to three years, blended and then has cherries added. Sound delicious? Yup.
Brooklyn Lager btl
It is amber-gold in color and displays a firm malt center supported by a refreshing bitterness and floral hop aroma. Caramel malts show in the finish.
Bud Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
Budwieser btl
What was once the "King of Beers" is now controlled by Belgian super-corporation InBev. But fret not Bud Lovers, that unmistakable Beechwood flavor didn't change.
BOTTLE C - F
Charm City Black Currant Red Raspberry btl
Bright berries and slick honey combine in this sweet, delicate and complex sipper.
Charm City Sweet Blossom Mead btl
Slick and sweet, this delicious mead hits on all cylinders.
Charm City White Peach btl
This barrel aged Melomel features fuzzy peach additions and slick honey.
Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) BTL
This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.
Chimay Premiere (Red) btl
Spicy up front. Cinnamon, pepper, brown sugar, hint of clove. Candied apple, plum, and dried fig follow.
Coors Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Corona Extra btl
Super light with citrus.
DC Brau The Public Pale Ale can
Semi-dry caramel malts are balanced by grapefruit and citrus.
Delirium Tremens BTL
Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.
Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA btl
Dogfish Head's flagship beer. A session India Pale Ale brewed with a lot of citrusy hop character.
Evolution Pine'hop'le btl
At 65 IBUs, this moderately bitter IPA features big pineapple additions, lending their tropical acidity.
Evolution Rise Up Stout btl
Well-balanced and roasty, this Carribean style Stout features cold-pressed coffee.
Firestone Walker Easy Jack btl
This is a light and easy (duh) drinking Session IPA that features ripe citrus notes and moderate bitterness.
Firestone Walker XXIII Anniversary Ale btl
This masterful blend of barrel aged goodness is one for the ages. Stickee Monkey, Parabola, Bravo, BBA Helldorado, Velvet Merkin and Tequila BA Helldorado all play parts.
Flying Dog The Truth btl
This brew is dank and fruity and sticky and deserving of its moniker.
Founders All Day IPA can
All the wonderful layers of bright, juicy, hoppy goodness you want from an IPA without the high ABV. A tremendous session ale and a trend-setter in the style.
Founders Dirty Bastard btl
Big creamy caramel malts will aggressively attack your taste buds. Spices of nutmeg and cinnamon will invade your olfactories. A rich and wonderful example of what American brewers are doing with classic European styles.
Founders KBS 2018 btl
This bourbon barrel aged beer is one of the best examples of the style, from one of the best breweries in the country. It is highly sought-after and a pretty rare treat. Released only once and year, enjoy it while you can!
Founders Solid Gold can
Clean and refreshing, like a good lager should be.
Fruli Strawberry btl
A fruit beer in every way. Tons of strawberry puree and strawberry cream dominate the nose and palate. Candied sugar sweetens this ridiculously tasty beer.
BOTTLE G - L
Glutenberg IPA can
This brew is just about the tastiest beer available for our hop-seeking Celiac friends. Bright, fruity with moderate bitterness, this brew holds its own.
Glutenberg Red can
This tasty brew was made for our Celiac friends.
Goose Island Sofie BTL
A delicate and complex brew that tastes authentically Belgian, despite its American origins. Pepper and orange peel are the highlights.
Great Divide Yeti btl
Yeti opens with a massive, roasty, chocolate, coffee malt flavor that eventually gives way to rich toffee and burnt caramel notes. Packed with an enormous quantity of American hops, Yetis hop profile reveals a slightly citrusy, piney, and wonderfully dry hoppy finish.
Great South Bay Wah Gwaan 2: Return of the Wah Gwaan! can
What's Going On?!?! This massive ale features tons of tropical notes of banana, lime, pineapple and guava.
Guinness Blonde American Lager
A light beer characteristic of the 1930's American Pale Lager style with just a bit more hoppy characteristics and a bisquit malt taste.
Guinness Draught can
Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.
Harviestoun Old Engine Oil btl
Intensely roasty and hoppy, yet smooth and easy to drink. A real treat!
Heineken 0.0 can
If you're the DD tonight, check out this N/A offering.
Heineken Lager btl
An Amsterdam classic, this is a clean and easy-drinking Lager with a lightly hoppy finish.
Kostritzer Schwarzbier btl
Dark in color, but light in body, this classic Schwarzbier is roasty, chocolaty, and delicious.
La Trappe Quadrupel btl
The strongest of the special beers. Its flavor is full, mild and pleasantly bitter. Quadrupel is presently available in the autumn, is bottled by the year and is perfect company for those long winter evenings.
Lagunitas IPA btl
Made with 43 different hops and 65 various malts, this redolent ale will likely float your boat, whatever planet you're on.
Lagunitas Super Cluster can
This Citra supernova will explode on your palate. Just drink it and we'll all float on, okay?
Lindemans Framboise btl
Strong and sweet raspberry flavors and aromas. Believe it or not, this is a beer.
BOTTLE M - R
Magic Hat #9 can
A sort of dry, crisp, fruity, refreshing, not-quite pale ale. #9 is really impossible to describe because there's never been anything else quite like it.
Maui Black Pearl Btl
This massive and flavorful Imperial Porter is brewed with toasty coconut and is aged in spent rum barrels.
Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter can
Classic robust porter spiced with all natural toasted coconut. Begins with a malty-toasted-coconut aroma followed by a rich, silky mouthfeel with tastes of dark malt, chocolate, and hints of coffee. Finishes with flavors of toasted coconut and hoppy spice to balance the finish.
Michelob Ultra btl
Well, it is what it is.
Miller Lite btl
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
Monument City NOBO- Pineapple can
Smooth Mango & Pineapple ipa
New Belgium Fat Tire btl
Sense of balance: toasty, biscuit-like malt flavors coasting in equilibrium with hoppy freshness. One of the most popular craft beers period.
New Holland Dragon's Milk Reserve: Coconut Rum Barrel btl
Deliciously roasted malts, huge body, warming alcohol and a touch of tropical barrel aging and coconuts.
Newcastle Brown Ale btl
A classic English Brown Ale with plenty of spice.
North Coast Old Rasputin btl
A rich, intense brew with a robust palate, a fruity nose and a warming finish. Very complex.
Ommegang Bourbon Barrel Aged Three Philosophers can
This delicious brew, and a favorite of your humble narrator, has been aged in seasoned bourbon barrels.
Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale CAN
Brewed with hefty amounts of European malts and four kinds of American hops, it delivers a blast of hop aromas, a rich middle of malt and hops, and a thrilling finish.
Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils can
This pilsner is a clear golden color. Four additions of Saaz hops lend a spicy-floral hop component. A fantastic American Pilsner.
Pabst Blue Ribbon can
Professor Fritz 1809 Berliner Weisse btl
A very traditional interpretation with an intense blend of lactic tartness and complex fruitiness. Its complex fruitiness and tartness will most likely develop in quite astonishing ways.
Reissdorf Kolsch btl
Reissdorf Kölsch is the beer speciality from Cologne with a tradition starting 1894. With a pleasant, full-bodied, and uniquely light and sweet taste, it is brewed for the people who prefer something special.
Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry can
Bright and fruity, this cider is also crisp and refreshing.
Rekorderlig Passionfruit Cider can
This cider is filled with bright and exotic notes of passion fruit.
Rekorderlig Pear Cider can
Bright, juicy and fresh, this Perry is sure to help you out on a hot day.
Rekorderlig Wild Berry Cider can
This Cider is jumping out of the bottle with bright and fresh berry flavors.
BOTTLE S
Samuel Adams Summer Ale
This summer seasonal uses malted wheat, lemon zest and Grains of Paradise, a rare pepper from Africa, to create a crisp taste, spicy flavor and medium body. The ale fermentation imparts a background tropical fruit note reminiscent of mangoes and peaches.
Samuel Smiths Organic Chocolate Stout btl
Brewed with well water, the gently roasted organic cocoa extract impart a delicious, smooth and creamy character, with inviting deep flavors and a delightful finish - this is a marriage of satisfying stout and luxurious chocolate.
Samuel Smiths Pure Brewed Organic Lager BTL
Golden color, floral bouquet and light flavour of newly mowed hay. Brewed with great care using only malted barley, hops, medium-soft water and a bottom-fermenting yeast; matured at low temperatures to bring out its delicate flavour and soft hop-character finish.
Schlafly Kolsch
This brew is light and refreshing and perfect for daytime or warm-weather drinking.
Schneider Weisse Tap 7 Mein Original btl
With its amber-mahogany coloring and streaked with fine top-fermented yeast, this beer has a fine, persistent head that adheres well to the glass. It is pleasantly fruity with a typical ale smell, an aroma of clove and nutmeg apple tantalizes the nose.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale btl
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a perfect example of the classic pale ale style. It has a deep amber hue, with a full-bodied, complex character. The fragrant boutique and spicy flavor are the results of the generous use of the best cascade hops available.
Sixpoint Resin can
A great big, juicy DIPA full of tasty hop goodness.
St. Bernardus Abt 12 btl
This masterfully crafted ale represents everything wonderful about the style. Rich flavors of plum, cherry, figs, licorice and brown sugar are composed in a velvety mouthfeel.
St. Bernardus Prior 8 btl
Refined and complex, this Belgian brew features burnt caramel, figs, plum and raisin flavors, wrapped in a velvety mouthfeel.
Stella Artois can
Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.
Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ale can
420 Extra Pale Ale is a tasty West Coast Style Pale Ale with a good hop feel to it and a crisp finish.
BOTTLE T - Z
Terrapin Liquid Bliss can
This brew is chocolate cloaked peanut butter with dry salt and rich mouthfeel. A great beer.
Terrapin RecreationAle can
Biscuity malt helps to support a wonderful hoppy aroma. Palatable and sessionable, this is a great beer for hopheads who are looking for a lower ABV.
The Bruery So Happens It's Tuesday 2021
2021 vintage of this devastatingly massive Imperial Stout, just like The Bruery loves to do.
The Bruery Terreux Frucht: Boysenberry BTL
This brew is filled to the brim with ripe and juicy boysenberries.
The Bruery Terreux Rueuze BTL
Another success from a brewery that does sours so well. This one is funky and sour and stays pretty true to the style. A really delicious beer.
Tripel Karmeliet btl
Tripel Karmeliet is a very refined and complex golden-to-bronze brew with a fantastic creamy head. Aroma has hints of vanilla mixed with citrus aromas. Has lightness and freshness of wheat, but also the creaminess of oats together with a spicy lemony almost quinine dryness.
Tripping Animals Limonada Con Te can
Sour Ale conditioned with Lemons and Black Tea.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry can
Fruity and zippy!
Tucher Helles Light btl
Bright, with natural yeast cloudiness. Banana and clove are prominent.
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde btl
A Canadian brewed representation of a Belgian classic, this beer really holds its own. Over ripened apricot and pear with lemon zest and white pepper. It's the End of the World!
Unibroue Terrible BTL
Figs and apples collide with yeasty cloves and a substantial mouthfeel. A delicious offering from the Great White North.
Urban Garden Chamolite btl
Chamomile, green tea and honey combine in this vibrant and interesting ale.
Victory Sour Monkey btl
This variation of the popular Golden Monkey is ripe and tart.
Weihenstephaner Dunkel btl
Supple, malty and mellow. Its harmonious flavor is the great strength of this dark wheat beer.
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier btl
Nothing refreshes you more than this naturally cloudy wheat beer with its wonderful yeasty fragrance and taste. Pretty much the quintessential Hefeweizen.
Weyerbacher Blithering Idiot btl
This barleywine is definitely on the malty side, without being overly sweet. Notes of date or perhaps fig on the palate follow a pleasurably malty aroma to your taste buds. The finish is warm and fruity, and begs for the next sip.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Woodchuck Bubbly Pearsecco can
This vibrant cider is perfect for brunch.
Woodchuck Gumption btl
Sweet apples and gummy candies lead to a dry and mildly tart brew.
Yuengling Golden Pilsner btl
This Pilsner is clean, smooth and refreshing, like a good lager should be.
Yuengling Lager btl
An iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor - with a roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character.
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
Local Favorites
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
