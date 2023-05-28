- Home
The Brass Tap - Palm Coast FL
2,101 Reviews
$$
250 Palm Coast Parkway NE
Unit 201
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Popular Items
All American Pub Burger 6oz
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Bottle/Can Beers
Bottle A - B
450 North Slushy XXL Berry Pirate can
Conditioned on a famous cereal with Crunch Berries this interesting soured ale also features blueberry strawberry blackberry cranberry and lingonberry.
Ace Pineapple Cider can
This delicate and crisp Cider features the acidity and tropical notes of pineapple.
Alani Energy Drink can
Check out this energy drink.
Angry Chair Infinite Dunks can
This rich and smooth Imperial Stout features oatmeal in the grainbill features the Oreo cookie additions.
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider can
This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.
Angry Orchard Hardcore can
Ripe, spiked and strong, this cider is sure to please.
Archer Roose Red Spritz c
Archer Roose White Spritz c
Athletic Cerveza Atletica can
A Mexican Light Copper Lager, balanced with a dry finish, and pairs perfectly with spicy salsa and fish tacos.
Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA can
This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.
Athletic Run Wild IPA can
This N/A beer features lots of hoppy goodness.
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale can
This N/A Golden ale is also gluten friendly, featuring fewer than 5 parts per million.
B. Nektar #Dragonsarereal btl
This slick mead features mild honey with well intricated chocolate and cherries and the back end warms with chipotle.
B. Nektar Cherry Chipotle btl
Sweet meets heat in this complex and unique mead. Great as an after-dinner or dessert drink.
B. Nektar Episode 13 btl
Toasted bourbon notes and rich, sweet honey are followed by subtle hints of vanilla and a smooth, yet warming finish.
Bent Water Jolene can
This rich and nutty porter is complex and sure to please fans of the style.
Bevy Long Drink Sparkling Citrus Refresher can
Clean, bright and citrusy.
Bold Rock Pineapple btl
This clean cider features the tropical note of pineapple.
Bold Rock Virginia Apple Cider btl
Crisp, clean and refreshing.
Boon Framboise btl
A jammy brew with touches of oak and musty underpinning harken to the classic Belgian Lambics.
Bottle Logic Flesh to Stone btl
Aged in peach brandy barrels this complex ale features oak vanilla peach black tea brown sugar and pie crust notes.
BrewDog Fellowship IPA can
This hazy, NE-style IPA is bright and fruity, with big hoppiness, but only minimal bitterness.
Bud Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
Bottle C - F
Celsius Energy Drink can
Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl
This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.
Coors Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Corona Extra btl
Super light with citrus.
Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA 2022 btl
Brewed to a colossal 45°P, boiled for a full 2 hours while being continually hopped with high alpha American hops, dry-hopped every day in the fermenter for a month, and aged for a month on whole leaf hops.
Dogfish Head Utopias Barrel Aged World Wide Stout 2021 btl
Check out this variant of the super-strong stout.
DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus! can
One of your humble narrator's favorites, this brew features wonderfully luscious peanut butter.
DuClaw The PastryArchy Almond Brittle can
Caramel and almond collide in this rich, roasty and full Imperial Stout.
Founders All Day IPA can
All the wonderful layers of bright, juicy, hoppy goodness you want from an IPA without the high ABV. A tremendous session ale and a trend-setter in the style.
Founders KBS 2021 btl
This bourbon barrel aged beer is one of the best examples of the style, from one of the best breweries in the country. It is highly sought-after and a pretty rare treat. Released only once and year, enjoy it while you can!
Funky Buddha void shaker btl
Aged in spent High West bourbon barrels, this balanced Imperial Stout is sure to please.
Bottle G - L
Girardin Gueuze 1882 Black Label btl
Taste is sour, lactic, acidic, almost vinegary. Lemons and spice. Grainy, husky pale malt.
Glutenberg White can
Quinoa takes the place of barley in this gluten friendly brew.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Biscotti Stout 2022 BTL
This new release of the highly anticipated Stout series features a massive and warming roast body, with this version also featuring the famous nutty cookie.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout 2022 BTL
This version of the famous annual release is rich, massive, warming and packed with coffee goodness.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Sir Isaacs Stout 2022 btl
This iteration of the famous and anticipated barrel aged stout features welcomed additions of jammy figs.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Special #4 Stout 2020 btl
Aged in bourbon barrels with coffee and maple syrup, this addition to this year's line up is sure to please.
Gulden Draak btl
A rich and deeply complex brew, Gulden Draak has few rivals. Lucious notes of black cherries, figs and plums dance in an elegant ballet, the stage being set by a beautiful velvety texture.
High Noon Black Cherry can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
High Noon Cranberry can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
High Noon Grapefruit can
High Noon Peach can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
High Noon Pear can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
High Noon Watermelon can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
Hubbards Cave Iced Mocha can
This milk stout features chocolate, vanilla, coffee and lactose sugar.
Innis & Gunn Irish Whiskey Cask btl
This silky and smooth Stout is aged in Irish whiskey casks, which lend their big, warming and bozzy notes. A real treat.
Kopparberg Strawberry Lime Cider can
A well-fruited and juicy cider perfect for relaxing during the day or in the heat.
Krombacher N A Pils btl
Light and easy, this N/A offering is for those who have to DD.
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher btl
An IPA-inspired refreshment that's zero-alcohol, zero-carbohydrate, and zero-calorie.
Left Hand Wheels Gose Round can
This lactic and salty brew features lemons and raspberries.
Liquid Death Sparkling can
Check out this N/A offering!
Liquid Death Still can
Check out this N/A offering!
Bottle M - R
Manifest Citrus Spritz can
Check this one out!
Manifest Classic Rum Daiquiri can
Check out this cocktail!
Michelob Ultra btl
Well, it is what it is.
Miller Lite btl
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
Modelo Especial btl
Light and easy drinking.
New Belgium Fruit Smash Super Hard Seltzer Cherry Lime Chill can
Ripe and clean and packed with huge fruit notes this seltzer is sure to please.
New Belgium Fruit Smash Super Hard Seltzer Pineapple Punch can
Bright packed with big punches of fruit and sure to please while being extremely light.
New Belgium Fruit Smash Super Hard Seltzer Wild Watermelon can
Juicy clean light and refreshing this spiked seltzer is sure to please.
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA can
Like totally loaded with juicy mango flavor, 1985 takes you back to the future of Hazy IPA's. Buckle up! Brewed with Citra, Simcoe and Cascade hops.
New Holland Dragons Milk Reserve Smores btl
This version of the famous and popular Imperial Stout features roast marshmallows chocolate and graham.
New Holland Dragons Milk Reserve Stroopwafel Coffee Caramel and Cinnamon 2022 btl
This expressive version of the famous stout is sure to please.
New Planet Blonde Ale btl
This light brew is an option for our celiac friends.
NUTRL Cranberry Apple Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
NUTRL Cranberry Grapefruit Seltzer can
Check out this clean and fruity seltzer.
NUTRL Cranberry Orange can
Check out this clean and fruity seltzer!
NUTRL Cranberry Seltzer can
Check out this clean and fruity seltzer!
Nutrl Mango Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
NUTRL Orange Seltzer can
Check out this fruity and spiked seltzer!
NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
NUTRL Raspberry Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
NUTRL Watermelon Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
Original Sin Black Widow Blackberry Cider can
Rich and ripe blackberries result in a fruity and clean cider.
Original Sin White Widow N A Cider can
Clean and perfect for all our sober friends and DDs.
Oskar Blues Dales Pale can
Brewed with hefty amounts of European malts and four kinds of American hops, it delivers a blast of hop aromas, a rich middle of malt and hops, and a thrilling finish.
Oskar Blues Death By Coconut can
This brew is rich with delicious toasted coconut notes.
Oskar Blues Old Chub can
Scottish style ale brewed with copious amounts of crystal and chocolate malts, a dash of beechwood-smoked malts with flavors of caramel, chocolate and lightly roasted malt. Complex and rich, it finishes with smokiness that calls to mind a fine single malt scotch.
Oskar Blues Ten FIDY can
This titanic, immensely viscous stout is loaded with inimitable flavors of chocolate-covered caramel and coffee and hide a hefty 98 IBUs underneath the smooth blanket of malt.
Oud Beersel Kriek btl
This light and drinkable Lambic is fruited with cherries and provides mild tartness.
Pabst Blue Ribbon can
Pabst Hard Coffee can
This interesting beverage is good in the morning.
Bottle S
Samuel Smiths Nut Brown Ale btl
Nut Brown Ale is relatively dry with a rich amber-brown color and nutty flavour derived exclusively from small amounts of dark malt. Brown ales are a specialty of northern England. Fermented in stone Yorkshire squares.
Samuel Smiths Organic Chocolate Stout btl
Brewed with well water, the gently roasted organic cocoa extract impart a delicious, smooth and creamy character, with inviting deep flavors and a delightful finish - this is a marriage of satisfying stout and luxurious chocolate.
Samuel Smiths Organic Strawberry btl
Strawberries offer a soft and subtle flavor, making the character of this fruit beer sophisticated and refined. The smooth malt and aromatic strawberry flavors merge together in an elegant fashion, with the fresh flavors of ripe strawberries shining through.
Sea Dog BluePaw Wild Blueberry Wheat can
Features the nutty quench of a wheat ale combined with the delightful aromatics and subtle flavor contributed by Maine wild blueberries.
Southern Tier Cold Brew Coffee Pumking can
Cold brewed for 72 hours with lightly roasted coffee, this spiced seasonal favorite is a welcomed variant.
St. Bernardus Abt 12 btl
This masterfully crafted ale represents everything wonderful about the style. Rich flavors of plum, cherry, figs, licorice and brown sugar are composed in a velvety mouthfeel.
Stella Artois btl
Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.
Sunny D Sunny D Vodka Seltzer can
Check out this canned cocktail!
Bottle T - Z
TBBC Last Days of Summer can
This brew is light, tart and fruity. It will help to keep you quenched in these hot days.
Tripel Karmeliet btl
Tripel Karmeliet is a very refined and complex golden-to-bronze brew with a fantastic creamy head. Aroma has hints of vanilla mixed with citrus aromas. Has lightness and freshness of wheat, but also the creaminess of oats together with a spicy lemony almost quinine dryness.
Truly Lemonade Freeze Pop
Truly Mango Lemonade Freeze Pop
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lightly Flavored Blueberry Seltzer can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lightly Flavored Cherry Seltzer can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lightly Flavored Strawberry Lime can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Strawberry Lemonade Freeze Pop
Tucher Kristall btl
A filtered Hefeweizen, that still maintains its classically yeasty flavors.
Untitled Art Ice Cream Waffle Pastry Stout can
Made with wheat malt roasted malt and milk sugar this one is big rich and satisfying.
Untitled Art Tiki Sour can
Pineapple, mango, coconut and key lime all combine in this bright soured ale.
Veterans United POW MIA can
Galaxy Idaho 7 Madarina Bavaria and El Dorado are all well-used in this bright and juicy with hop goodness but only moderate bitterness.
Westmalle Trappist Dubbel btl
Dark caramel and toffee notes interact with fruity notes of figs and raisins and spices of nutmeg and cinnamon.
Westmalle Trappist Tripel btl
A pleasantly dry beer, this Tripel has emphasis on spices and light fruity flavors. A wonderful representation of the style.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Raspberry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
WINE BOTTLES
Wine - Bottle - Store
Apothic Red Blend BT
Fleurs de Prairie Rose btl
Franciscan Cabernet btl
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl
J Vineyards 2018 Pinot Noir btl
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Meiomi Pinot Noir BT
Portillo Malbec btl
Prophecy Red Blend BT
Silk Road Alazani 2020 btl
Silk Road MukuZani 2016 btl
California Roots Rose bottle
Chloe Pinot Grigio btl
Cupcake Moscato btl
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio BT
Franciscan Chardonnay btl
J Vineyards 2019 Chardonnay btl
J Vineyards 2020 Estate Pinot Gris btl
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BT
Orin Swift 2019 Mannequin Chardonnay btl
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT
Silk Road MaNavi 2021 btl
Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT
J Vineyards Cuvee 20 Brut NV btl
Wycliff Brut California Champagne btl
ToGo Cocktails/Mules
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Brass Tap Bites
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, onion, garlic & fresh jalapeños (680 CAL.
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Buffalo Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower, Buffalo sauce, Nashville Hot seasoning, scallions & Buffalo ranch (450 CAL.)
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tots
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
15 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Wing Basket
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
All American Pub Burger 6oz
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Avocado Burger 6oz
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Creole Burger 6oz
Creole spices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, remoulade sauce (1340 CAL.)
Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger 6oz
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Salads
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side Buff Cauliflower
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
Side of Remoulade Sauce
(210 CAL.)
