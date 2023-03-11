The Brass Tap Richmond VA #173
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Location
4901 Libbie Mill E Blvd., Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Acacia Mid-Town - 2363 roux street suite 105
No Reviews
2363 roux street suite 105 richmond, VA 23230
View restaurant
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road
No Reviews
1405 Roseneath Road Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurant