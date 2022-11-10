Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)

675 Reviews

$$

2000 Piazza Avenue

Ste 110

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer btl

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

MWA de Meler Somontano BT

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Website

Location

2000 Piazza Avenue, Ste 110, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Directions

