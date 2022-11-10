Bars & Lounges
American
The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)
675 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Location
2000 Piazza Avenue, Ste 110, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
4.2 • 1,585
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
4.2 • 1,585
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wesley Chapel
BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel
4.3 • 2,183
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurant
New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel
4.4 • 1,908
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
4.2 • 1,585
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
4.2 • 1,585
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurant
More near Wesley Chapel