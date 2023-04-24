- Home
Brasserie: Chef Aless 5590 Merrick road
No reviews yet
5590 Merrick road
Massapequa, NY 11583
BRUNCH
Brunch
Quiche Lorraine
Ham and cheese quiche served with salad
Make Your Own Omelet
Choice of three items: mushrooms,spinach, tomatoes, onions, ham, peppers,sausage, gruyere, truffle tremor or brie with french fries and greens
Croissant French Toast
With bacon and sausage
Smoked Salmon Platter
Acme smoked salmon with crostinis, boiled egg, chopped red onion, capers and side of cream cheese
Nutella Crepes
With berries, confection sugar and homemade Chantilly cream
Chicken Crepes
Crepes with chicken, wild mushroom and caramelized shallot with velouté cream served with salad
Ham, Swiss & Egg Crepes
Served with French fries and salad
Croque Monsieur
Eggs Benedict
On a croissant with mixed greens
Ratatouille Shakshuka
Poached egg in Provincial vegetable and tomato stew
L’Irelandais
Eggs any style, white and black pudding,sausages, grilled tomato and baked beans
Avocado Toast
Poached egg, avocado, pumpkin seeds and truffle on rye toast with aged balsamic served with greens, croutons and lardons
Madame
$-Side Eggs-$
Appetizers
French Onion Soup Gratinee
Escargots Maison - in Garlic Butter
Mussels Mariniere
White wine & cream sauce or curry
Baby Romaine Heart Wedge Salad
French bacon, croutons, blue cheese & green goddess vinaigrette
Charcuterie and Cheese Board
Truffle tremor, moon gouda,saucissons & prosciutto
Mini Pastry Basket
Home baked croissants, chocolate croissants, fruit danish & baguette
Salads
Sandwiches
A la carte
LUNCH
Appetizers
French Onion Soup Gratinee
Escargots Maison - in Garlic Butter
Tuna Tartar with Avocado & Chips
Baby Beet Salad
Bi-color baby beet, pistachio, baby arugula & truffle burrata in a pomegranate molasses vinagarette
Baby Romaine Heart Wedge Salad
French bacon, croutons, blue cheese & green goddess vinaigrette
Charcuterie and Cheese Board
Truffle tremor, moon gouda,saucissons & prosciutto
Salads
Sandwiches & Crepes
Bistro Buger
Brioche bun, Lafrieda ground beef, Boursin, bacon & fried leeks served with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, brie, baby arugula, apple & pesto on a baguette with sweet potato fries
Chicken Crepes
Crepes with chicken, wild mushroom and caramelized shallot with velouté cream served with salad
Croque Monsieur
Hot ham & cheese sandwich with or without sunny side egg
Croque Madame
Hot ham & cheese sandwich with or without sunny side egg
Entrees
Quiche Lorraine
Ham and cheese quiche served with salad
Make Your Own Omelet
Choice of three items: mushrooms,spinach, tomatoes, onions, ham, peppers,sausage, gruyere, truffle tremor or brie with french fries and greens
Mussels Mariniere
White wine & cream sauce or curry
Aless’s Famous Organic Roast Chicken
Sage infused clementine & shallot stuffed chicken with pasta au jus & haricots vert almandine
Trout Almandine
Filet of Sole Meuniere
Sweet and Spicy Hanger Steak
Marinated hangar steak with chimichurri &Truffle mashed potato
NY Strip (14oz)
Au poivre or bearnaise with French fries & haricots vert
Ratatouille Almandine
Puff pastry with creamy mushroom ragu
Parpadelle Carbonara
Creamy pappardelle, french bacon & pecorino romano
Les Garnitures
DINNER
Hors D'Oeuvres
French Onion Soup Gratinee
Escargots Maison - in Garlic Butter
Tuna Tartar with Avocado & Chips
Baby Beet Salad
Bi-color baby beet, pistachio, baby arugula & truffle burrata in a pomegranate molasses vinagarette
Baby Romaine Heart Wedge Salad
French bacon, croutons, blue cheese & green goddess vinaigrette
Charcuterie and Cheese Board
Truffle tremor, moon gouda,saucissons & prosciutto
Cast Iron Hot Camembert
with baguette toast
Seafood tower small
Seafood tower large
Salads
Sandwiches
Bistro Buger
Brioche bun, Lafrieda ground beef, Boursin, bacon & fried leeks served with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, brie, baby arugula, apple & pesto on a baguette with sweet potato fries
Croque Monsieur
Hot ham & cheese sandwich with or without sunny side egg
Croque Madame
Hot ham & cheese sandwich with or without sunny side egg
Poissons (Fish)
Mussels small
served with French fries
Mussels large
served with French fries
Trout Almandine with Ratatouille
Pan seared rainbow trout with toasted almonds & provincial vegetable stew
Filet of Sole Meuniere
Broiled filet of sole in a white wine lemon-butter sauce with vegetable couscous & sauteed spinach
Small Seafood Tower
Shrimp, oysters, king crab, mussels
Large Seafood Tower
Shrimp, oysters, king crab, mussels
Viandes (Meat)
Sweet and Spicy Hanger Steak
Marinated hangar steak with chimichurri &Truffle mashed potato
NY Strip (14oz)
Au poivre or bearnaise with French fries & haricots vert
Veal Chop Milanese
Breaded veal chop over baby arugula, grape tomatoes with aged balsamic
Mediterranean Lamb Chops
Za-atar, Pistachio crusted Lamb chops with potato gratin and honey thyme carrots
Duck Special
Volailles (Poultry)
Aless’s Famous Organic Roast Chicken
Sage infused clementine & shallot stuffed chicken with pasta au jus & haricots vert almandine
Coq au Vin
Slow braised chicken on the bone in a red wine & mushroom sauce with egg noodles
Duck cassis sauce
Sausage, bacon, tomato & white bean ragu topped with slow cooked hot honey, duck leg
Pates et Vegetarien (pasta)
Les Garnitures
Alcohol
White Wine
GLS Pinot Grigio, Santa Julia -2021
GLS Muscadet, Sèvre-et-Maine, Domaine de la Pinardie -2021
GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Forbidden Vines, Marlborough – 2021
GLS Chardonnay, California, Duckhorn – 2020
GLS Vouvray, Château Moncontour – 2021
GLS Reisling, Alsace, Louis Sipp- 2020
GLS Sancerre, Domaine Michel Thomas -2022
BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Julia -2021
BTL Muscadet, Sèvre-et-Maine, Domaine de la Pinardie -2021
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Forbidden Vines, Marlborough – 2021
BTL Chardonnay, California, Duckhorn – 2020
BTL Vouvray, Château Moncontour – 2021
BTL Reisling, Alsace, Louis Sipp- 2020
BTL Sancerre, Domaine Michel Thomas -2022
BTL Pouilly fuisse, Louis latour -2021
BTL Pouilly Fumé, Domaine Marcel Langoux – 2021
Red Wine
GLS Château Malbat, Bordeaux - 2020
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, South Africa, Rupert and Rothschild – 2018
GLS Syrah, Côtes du Rhone, Charles Brotte -2021
GLS Pinot Noir, Domaine de la Valmossine, Louis Latour – 2021
GLS Brouilly, Domaine Compte de Monspey – 2020
GLS St Emilion Grand Cru, Château la Couronne- 2018
BTL Château Malbat, Bordeaux - 2020
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, South Africa, Rupert and Rothschild – 2018
BTL Syrah, Côtes du Rhone, Charles Brotte -2021
BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine de la Valmossine, Louis Latour – 2021
BTL Brouilly, Domaine Compte de Monspey – 2020
BTL Vacqueyras, Rhône, Domaine Lenita -2020
BTL Pinot Noir, Oregon US, Strangeland -2019
BTL Toscana, Villa Antonori, Italy – 2019
BTL St Emilion Grand Cru, Château la Couronne- 2018
BTL Margaux, Château Kirwan (private reserve) – 2020
Rose & Champagne
GLS Côtes de Provence, Château de Pourcieux -2021
GLS Wölffer Estate, Long Island NY – 2022
GLS Blanc de Blanc, Sparkling white wine, Veuve Dubarry
GLS Mimosa
BTL Côtes de Provence, Château de Pourcieux -2021
BTL Wölffer Estate, Long Island NY – 2022
BTL Blanc de Blanc, Sparkling white wine, Veuve Dubarry
BTL Nicolas Feuillate, 187ml
BTL Henry Dubois, Champagne
White bottle
Red bottle
Beer
Rosee bottle
Sparkling glass
Mixed drinks
Casamigo
Clase azul
Bullet rye
Bullet bourbon
Jack daniels
Makers mark
Remy
Courvoisier
Amaretto
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Kahlua
Grand marnier
Sambucca
Martini
Vodka house
Tequila house
Margarita
Gin house
Whiskey house
Rum house
Kettle
Grey goose
Stoli o
Titos
Tanqueray
Bombay
Hendricks
Bacardi
Malibu
Ricard
Armagnac
Cognac Montifaud
Poire Williams
Calvados
Johnny Walker Black
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!