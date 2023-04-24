  • Home
  • /
  • Brasserie: Chef Aless - 5590 Merrick road
A map showing the location of Brasserie: Chef Aless 5590 Merrick roadView gallery

Brasserie: Chef Aless 5590 Merrick road

review star

No reviews yet

5590 Merrick road

Massapequa, NY 11583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BRUNCH

Brunch

Quiche Lorraine

$27.00

Ham and cheese quiche served with salad

Make Your Own Omelet

$27.00

Choice of three items: mushrooms,spinach, tomatoes, onions, ham, peppers,sausage, gruyere, truffle tremor or brie with french fries and greens

Croissant French Toast

$27.00

With bacon and sausage

Smoked Salmon Platter

$27.00

Acme smoked salmon with crostinis, boiled egg, chopped red onion, capers and side of cream cheese

Nutella Crepes

$27.00

With berries, confection sugar and homemade Chantilly cream

Chicken Crepes

$27.00

Crepes with chicken, wild mushroom and caramelized shallot with velouté cream served with salad

Ham, Swiss & Egg Crepes

$27.00

Served with French fries and salad

Croque Monsieur

$27.00

Eggs Benedict

$27.00

On a croissant with mixed greens

Ratatouille Shakshuka

$27.00

Poached egg in Provincial vegetable and tomato stew

L’Irelandais

$27.00

Eggs any style, white and black pudding,sausages, grilled tomato and baked beans

Avocado Toast

$27.00

Poached egg, avocado, pumpkin seeds and truffle on rye toast with aged balsamic served with greens, croutons and lardons

Madame

$27.00

$-Side Eggs-$

$10.00

Appetizers

French Onion Soup Gratinee

$12.00

Escargots Maison - in Garlic Butter

$14.00

Mussels Mariniere

$15.00

White wine & cream sauce or curry

Baby Romaine Heart Wedge Salad

$13.00

French bacon, croutons, blue cheese & green goddess vinaigrette

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$26.00

Truffle tremor, moon gouda,saucissons & prosciutto

Mini Pastry Basket

$16.00

Home baked croissants, chocolate croissants, fruit danish & baguette

Salads

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Baked chicken, romaine, bacon, avocado, fresh corn off the cobb, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes & herb dressing

Nicoise Salad

$25.00

Greens, sushi grade tuna, haricots vert, red onion, anchovy, hard

Sandwiches

Bistro Buger

$19.00

Brioche bun, Lafrieda ground beef, Boursin, bacon & fried leeks served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled chicken, brie, baby arugula, apple & pesto on a baguette with sweet potato fries

Sides

French fries

$10.00

Sausage

$10.00

Bacon

$10.00

Ratatouille

$10.00

Toasted baguette ($6)

$6.00

A la carte

Aless's roast chicken

$24.00

Mussels

$25.00

NY strip

$38.00

Parpadelle Carbonara

$24.00

Chefs Special

$36.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta W/Butter

$9.00

Kids Steak

$18.00

Kids burger

$14.00

Kids Crepe

$12.00

LUNCH

Appetizers

French Onion Soup Gratinee

$12.00

Escargots Maison - in Garlic Butter

$14.00

Tuna Tartar with Avocado & Chips

$16.00

Baby Beet Salad

$15.00

Bi-color baby beet, pistachio, baby arugula & truffle burrata in a pomegranate molasses vinagarette

Baby Romaine Heart Wedge Salad

$13.00

French bacon, croutons, blue cheese & green goddess vinaigrette

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$26.00

Truffle tremor, moon gouda,saucissons & prosciutto

Salads

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Baked chicken, romaine, bacon, avocado, fresh corn off the cobb, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes & herb dressing

Nicoise Salad

$25.00

Greens, sushi grade tuna, haricots vert, red onion, anchovy, hard

Sandwiches & Crepes

Bistro Buger

$19.00

Brioche bun, Lafrieda ground beef, Boursin, bacon & fried leeks served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled chicken, brie, baby arugula, apple & pesto on a baguette with sweet potato fries

Chicken Crepes

$27.00

Crepes with chicken, wild mushroom and caramelized shallot with velouté cream served with salad

Croque Monsieur

$19.00

Hot ham & cheese sandwich with or without sunny side egg

Croque Madame

$22.00

Hot ham & cheese sandwich with or without sunny side egg

Entrees

Quiche Lorraine

$27.00

Ham and cheese quiche served with salad

Make Your Own Omelet

$27.00

Choice of three items: mushrooms,spinach, tomatoes, onions, ham, peppers,sausage, gruyere, truffle tremor or brie with french fries and greens

Mussels Mariniere

$15.00

White wine & cream sauce or curry

Aless’s Famous Organic Roast Chicken

$26.00

Sage infused clementine & shallot stuffed chicken with pasta au jus & haricots vert almandine

Trout Almandine

$26.00

Filet of Sole Meuniere

$28.00

Sweet and Spicy Hanger Steak

$29.00

Marinated hangar steak with chimichurri &Truffle mashed potato

NY Strip (14oz)

$38.00

Au poivre or bearnaise with French fries & haricots vert

Ratatouille Almandine

$19.00

Puff pastry with creamy mushroom ragu

Parpadelle Carbonara

$24.00

Creamy pappardelle, french bacon & pecorino romano

Les Garnitures

French fries

$10.00

Ratatouille

$10.00

Potatoes Lyonnaise

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Haricots vert Almandine

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

DINNER

Hors D'Oeuvres

French Onion Soup Gratinee

$12.00

Escargots Maison - in Garlic Butter

$14.00

Tuna Tartar with Avocado & Chips

$16.00

Baby Beet Salad

$15.00

Bi-color baby beet, pistachio, baby arugula & truffle burrata in a pomegranate molasses vinagarette

Baby Romaine Heart Wedge Salad

$13.00

French bacon, croutons, blue cheese & green goddess vinaigrette

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$26.00

Truffle tremor, moon gouda,saucissons & prosciutto

Cast Iron Hot Camembert

$20.00

with baguette toast

Seafood tower small

$45.00

Seafood tower large

$75.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Baked chicken, romaine, bacon, avocado, fresh corn off the cobb, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes & herb dressing

Nicoise Salad

$25.00

Greens, sushi grade tuna, haricots vert, red onion, anchovy, hard

Sandwiches

Bistro Buger

$19.00

Brioche bun, Lafrieda ground beef, Boursin, bacon & fried leeks served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled chicken, brie, baby arugula, apple & pesto on a baguette with sweet potato fries

Croque Monsieur

$19.00

Hot ham & cheese sandwich with or without sunny side egg

Croque Madame

$22.00

Hot ham & cheese sandwich with or without sunny side egg

Poissons (Fish)

Mussels small

$15.00

served with French fries

Mussels large

$25.00

served with French fries

Trout Almandine with Ratatouille

$28.00

Pan seared rainbow trout with toasted almonds & provincial vegetable stew

Filet of Sole Meuniere

$29.00

Broiled filet of sole in a white wine lemon-butter sauce with vegetable couscous & sauteed spinach

Small Seafood Tower

$45.00

Shrimp, oysters, king crab, mussels

Large Seafood Tower

$75.00

Shrimp, oysters, king crab, mussels

Viandes (Meat)

Sweet and Spicy Hanger Steak

$29.00

Marinated hangar steak with chimichurri &Truffle mashed potato

NY Strip (14oz)

$38.00

Au poivre or bearnaise with French fries & haricots vert

Veal Chop Milanese

$39.00

Breaded veal chop over baby arugula, grape tomatoes with aged balsamic

Mediterranean Lamb Chops

$39.00

Za-atar, Pistachio crusted Lamb chops with potato gratin and honey thyme carrots

Duck Special

$39.00

Volailles (Poultry)

Aless’s Famous Organic Roast Chicken

$26.00

Sage infused clementine & shallot stuffed chicken with pasta au jus & haricots vert almandine

Coq au Vin

$29.00

Slow braised chicken on the bone in a red wine & mushroom sauce with egg noodles

Duck cassis sauce

$37.00

Sausage, bacon, tomato & white bean ragu topped with slow cooked hot honey, duck leg

Pates et Vegetarien (pasta)

Ratatouille Almandine

$19.00

Puff pastry with creamy mushroom ragu

Parpadelle Carbonara

$24.00

Creamy pappardelle, french bacon & pecorino romano

Les Garnitures

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

French fries

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Ratatouille

$12.00

Potatoes Gratin

$12.00

Haricots vert Almandine

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Honey-Thyme Carrots

$12.00

Bread for the table

Alcohol

White Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio, Santa Julia -2021

$12.00

GLS Muscadet, Sèvre-et-Maine, Domaine de la Pinardie -2021

$15.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Forbidden Vines, Marlborough – 2021

$15.00

GLS Chardonnay, California, Duckhorn – 2020

$16.00

GLS Vouvray, Château Moncontour – 2021

$16.00

GLS Reisling, Alsace, Louis Sipp- 2020

$16.00

GLS Sancerre, Domaine Michel Thomas -2022

$18.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Julia -2021

$32.00

BTL Muscadet, Sèvre-et-Maine, Domaine de la Pinardie -2021

$38.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Forbidden Vines, Marlborough – 2021

$38.00

BTL Chardonnay, California, Duckhorn – 2020

$45.00

BTL Vouvray, Château Moncontour – 2021

$45.00

BTL Reisling, Alsace, Louis Sipp- 2020

$45.00

BTL Sancerre, Domaine Michel Thomas -2022

$48.00

BTL Pouilly fuisse, Louis latour -2021

$65.00

BTL Pouilly Fumé, Domaine Marcel Langoux – 2021

$55.00

Red Wine

GLS Château Malbat, Bordeaux - 2020

$12.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, South Africa, Rupert and Rothschild – 2018

$16.00

GLS Syrah, Côtes du Rhone, Charles Brotte -2021

$14.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Domaine de la Valmossine, Louis Latour – 2021

$15.00

GLS Brouilly, Domaine Compte de Monspey – 2020

$15.00

GLS St Emilion Grand Cru, Château la Couronne- 2018

$16.00

BTL Château Malbat, Bordeaux - 2020

$32.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, South Africa, Rupert and Rothschild – 2018

$45.00

BTL Syrah, Côtes du Rhone, Charles Brotte -2021

$38.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine de la Valmossine, Louis Latour – 2021

$45.00

BTL Brouilly, Domaine Compte de Monspey – 2020

$45.00

BTL Vacqueyras, Rhône, Domaine Lenita -2020

$49.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Oregon US, Strangeland -2019

$55.00

BTL Toscana, Villa Antonori, Italy – 2019

$45.00

BTL St Emilion Grand Cru, Château la Couronne- 2018

$55.00

BTL Margaux, Château Kirwan (private reserve) – 2020

$65.00

Rose & Champagne

GLS Côtes de Provence, Château de Pourcieux -2021

$14.00

GLS Wölffer Estate, Long Island NY – 2022

$14.00

GLS Blanc de Blanc, Sparkling white wine, Veuve Dubarry

$12.00

GLS Mimosa

$12.00

BTL Côtes de Provence, Château de Pourcieux -2021

$38.00

BTL Wölffer Estate, Long Island NY – 2022

$38.00

BTL Blanc de Blanc, Sparkling white wine, Veuve Dubarry

$32.00

BTL Nicolas Feuillate, 187ml

$22.00

BTL Henry Dubois, Champagne

$75.00

White bottle

Grigio

$32.00

Muscadet

$45.00

Sauv Blanc Forbidden

$45.00

Chardonnay duckhorn

$55.00

Vouvray

$55.00

Riesling

$55.00

Sancerre

$48.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$65.00

Pouilly fume

$55.00

Red bottle

House red Malbat

$32.00

Cabernet South Africa

$55.00

Syrah Charles Brotte

$42.00

Pinot Noir Louis Latour

$48.00

Brouilly

$48.00

Vacqueras

$49.00

Pinot Noir OREGON strangeland

$55.00

Villa antonori

$45.00

St Emilion

$55.00

Margaux

$65.00

Cocktails

French Beauty

$16.00

Espresso martini

$16.00

Mule

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Beer

Bud

$6.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Amstel

$6.00

Duvel 666

$9.00

fin du monde

$9.00

Chouffe IPA

$9.00

Aperitifs

Lillet

$12.00

Kir

$12.00

kir royale

$12.00

Aperol spritz

$12.00

Ricard

$12.00

Digestifs

Armagnac

$14.00

Cognac

$14.00

Poire williams

$14.00

Calvados

$14.00

Port

$14.00

Rosee bottle

Provence

$42.00

Wolffer

$42.00

Champagne Bottle

Dubarry blanc blanc

$32.00

Nicholas feuillate split

$22.00

Henry dubois

$75.00

Sparkling glass

Dubarry

$12.00

Mixed drinks

Casamigo

$18.00

Clase azul

$16.00

Bullet rye

$15.00

Bullet bourbon

$15.00

Jack daniels

$15.00

Makers mark

$15.00

Remy

$15.00

Courvoisier

$18.00

Amaretto

$15.00

Baileys

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Chambord

$15.00

Kahlua

$15.00

Grand marnier

$15.00

Sambucca

$15.00

Martini

$18.00

Vodka house

$12.00

Tequila house

$12.00

Margarita

$16.00

Gin house

$12.00

Whiskey house

$12.00

Rum house

$12.00

Kettle

$15.00

Grey goose

$15.00

Stoli o

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Bombay

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Malibu

$15.00

Ricard

$15.00

Armagnac

$19.00

Cognac Montifaud

$19.00

Poire Williams

$19.00

Calvados

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Coffee

Coffee`

$3.50

Capp

$4.50

latte

$4.50

macchiatto

$3.50

espresso

$3.50

double espresso

$6.50

cafe au lait

$4.25

Tea

Lipton

$3.00

English breakfast

$3.50

Earl grey

$3.50

Mint

$3.50

Lemon

$3.50

Chamomile

$3.50

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Dt pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

soda

$3.00

Evian

$4.50

Perrier

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Kids menu

Kids Pasta W/Butter

$9.00

Kids Steak

$18.00

Kids burger

$14.00

Dessert

Profiterole

$10.00

Lemon tarte

$10.00

Creme brulee

$10.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Tarte tatin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5590 Merrick road, Massapequa, NY 11583

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Brownstones Coffee Amityville
orange star4.7 • 4,956
55 Merrick Rd Amityville, NY 11701
View restaurantnext
Park Avenue Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,245
178 Park Ave Amityville, NY 11701
View restaurantnext
Mikes Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
0 Greene Ave Amityville, NY 11701
View restaurantnext
Vittorio's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 639
184 Broadway Amityville, NY 11701
View restaurantnext
Zim Zari Catering Platform
orange star4.4 • 780
4964 merrick Rd Massapequa park, NY 11762
View restaurantnext
Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
4958 Merrick Road Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View restaurantnext
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston