Brasserie Porte Rouge

Order Again

Beer

Shady

$6.00

St Bernardus

$8.00

Clothing Opt.

$5.00

Hoegaarden

$6.00

Tank 7 Saison

$6.00

Oddpitch Kettle Sour

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Rayyyy-nearrrrr-beeerrrrrowhhhh

Ranch Hand Cider

$5.00

Space Goat

$5.00

Breakside

$6.00

Mountains Walking

$6.00

Celebrator

$7.00

Wine

Jean Luc Joillot

$59.00

Marie Copinet

$85.00

Louis Roedererererer

$55.00

Jacquesson 744

$120.00

Digby

$70.00

Redentore Rose Prosecco

$12.00+

Bouillot Cremant Bourgogne

$14.00+

Corkage

$20.00

Chateau R-L

$16.00

Vin Santo

$14.00

Trefethen Cab Blend

$13.00+

Schäfer Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Guigal CDR

$11.00+Out of stock

Herdade do Rocim

$13.00+

Owen Roe Syrah

$15.00+

Drink Spesh

$5.00

Bulliat

$16.00+

Devona Merlot

$75.00

Hanzell Pinot Noir

$90.00

Dufouleur Pinot Noir

$75.00

LE Cabernet

$50.00Out of stock

Groth Cab

$95.00

Pallus Cab Franc

$51.00

Fleurie Beaujolais

$59.00

Vieux Telegraphe

$140.00

Sang Des Cailloux

$65.00

Chateau Boutisse

$73.00

Terrebrune Bandol

$80.00

Domaine Chapel

$59.00

Cigliuli Barbera

$50.00

Albe Barolo

$70.00

Casa Nova Brunello

$90.00

Domaine Duffour

$30.00

Von Winning Sauv Blanc

$40.00

Chotard Sancerre

$65.00

Moreau Naudet Chablis

$70.00

Huet Vouvray Sec

$63.00

Huet Vouvray Demi-Sec

$71.00

Ostertad Reisling

$69.00

Mussio Pinot Grigio

$34.00Out of stock

Vietti Arneis

$45.00

Mayacamas Chardonnay

$80.00

Sandhi Chardonnay

$14.00+

Poet's Leap Riesling

$12.00+

Delaille Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Chevalier Muscadet

$13.00+

Bargemon Rose

$10.00+

LA Caña Albariño

$10.00+

Wine Special

$7.00+Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Athletic NA Hazy IPA

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Athletic NA Lite

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Spa Water

$5.00

Cafe Miel

$6.00

Raspberry Fizz

$5.00

Ginger Lime

$5.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Athletic Lite

$5.00

Athletic Hazy

$5.00Out of stock

Squirt

$2.00Out of stock

Water

Water for table

Water

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Approachable French food like no other in Missoula, Montana, featuring 12 taps and a well-curated array of wines from all over the world, an oyster bar, and two happy hours.

Location

231 E Front St, Missoula, MT 59802

Directions

