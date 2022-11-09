Brasserie Provence
1,979 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional French Brasserie Cuisine w/a South-of-France Flair!
Location
150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bristol Bar & Grille - Hurstbourne
No Reviews
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurant
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne - 119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy
No Reviews
119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurant
Del Frisco's - 101 Whittington Parkway
3.5 • 71
101 Whittington Parkway Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurant
Royals Hot Chicken - Shelbyville Rd
3.5 • 21
10310 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurant