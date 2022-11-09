Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brasserie Provence

1,979 Reviews

$$

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy

Louisville, KY 40222

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla Crème Brûlée
Le Puy Lentil Ragoût
French Onion Soup

Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Fried squid, red pepper aïoli

Cast Iron Mushrooms

Cast Iron Mushrooms

$17.00

Frondosa Farms oyster mushrooms, garlic, shallot, butter, parsley, grilled baguette

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$24.00

Garlic sausage, Rosette de Lyon, Duck rillettes, pâté de campagne, Bresaola, cornichons, fig jam, grain mustard, grilled baguettes

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$18.00

Fennel roasted bell pepper slaw, citrus-chive aioli

Duck Foie Gras

Duck Foie Gras

$20.00

Violet jam, grilled baguette

Escargots

Escargots

$14.00

Oven-roasted Burgundy snails, Pernod garlic walnut butter, grilled baguette

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Gruyère and Mozzarella cheese

Fromages

Fromages

$20.00

Southern France cheese, fig jam, grilled baguette

Lettuce

$10.00

Groganica Farms aquaponic lettuce, apple tomato olive Tomme, toasted walnuts, black peppercorn garlic dressing

Lyonnaise

Lyonnaise

$12.00

Frisée lettuce, bacon, croutons, poached egg, Dijon vinaigrette

Mélange

Mélange

$22.00

Garlic sausage, rosette de Lyon, duck rillettes, French cheese

Olives

Olives

$10.00

Provençale olives with herbs, Picholine, tapenade, grilled baguette

Raviolis á la Niçoise

Raviolis á la Niçoise

$16.00

Beef spinach raviolis, parmesan cheese, Daube jus

Soup of the Day Bowl

Soup of the Day Bowl

$9.00
Soup of the Day Cup

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.00
Tomato Goat Cheese Tart

Tomato Goat Cheese Tart

$12.00

Basil oil and chiffonade

Moules Marinières

Moules Marinières

$11.00

Mussels in white wine herb garlic cream sauce, grilled baguette

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$3.00
Mistral Salad

Mistral Salad

$8.00

Mesclun, tomato, Niçoise olives, pine nuts, Banyuls vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$15.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$12.00

Kids Meal

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.95
Pasta Marinara Sauce & Cheese

Pasta Marinara Sauce & Cheese

$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast & French Fries

Grilled Chicken Breast & French Fries

$11.95
Hamburger & Fries

Hamburger & Fries

$11.95
Cup of Soup & Mesclun Tomato Salad

Cup of Soup & Mesclun Tomato Salad

$11.95

Fish

Creamy polenta, Brussels sprouts, Dijon & Pommery mustard lemon zest crème fraîche

Grilled Verlasso Salmon

$37.00

parmesan risotto, asparagus, peach chutney

Moules Marinières Frites

Moules Marinières Frites

$25.00

Mussels in white wine herb garlic cream sauce & French fries

Red Ruby Trout

Red Ruby Trout

$29.00

Herb fingerling potatoes, haricots verts, white wine lemon almond shallot caper butter sauce

Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak

$27.00

LePuy Lentil ragoût, charred leek cream sauce

Loup de Mer

$33.00

Roasted Branzino seasoned with lemon and fennel, artichoke Barogoule, Camargue rice

Seafood Pasta Occitane

$39.00

Scallops (3), shrimp (3), mussels (6), fresh Fettuccine , bell pepper onion garlic tomato Espelette sauce

Meat

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$27.00

Boursin cheese, spinach, portabella mushroom stuffing, herb fingerling potatoes, broccolini, garlic rosemary jus

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$60.00
Hamburger

Hamburger

$23.00

Tomato, Brie cheese, pancetta, caramelized onions, red pepper aïoli, brioche bun

Prime Pork Chop

Prime Pork Chop

$35.00

Lavender honey glaze, gratin Dauphinois, ratatouille

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$37.00

Hanger steak, shallot tarragon butter, french fries, mesclun salad

Veal Scalopinni

$29.00

Gnocchi, haricots verts, mushroom shallot garlic and Noilly Prat sauce

Cassoulet

$39.00

White bean casserole, duck leg confit, Toulouse sausage

Vegan

Le Puy Lentil Ragoût

$10.00

Mushroom, green pea, tomato, shallot, garlic

Black Bean Cake

$20.00

Wrapped with grilled eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper & tomato garlic herb sauce. Served with fingerling potatoes.

Add Tofu

Add Tofu

$7.00

Sides

Artichoke Barigoule

$9.00
Gratin Dauphinois

Gratin Dauphinois

$10.00

French au gratin potato

Haricots Verts Persillade

Haricots Verts Persillade

$7.00

French green beans with parleys and garlic

Herb Fingerling Potatoes

Herb Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00
Duck Fat Pommes Frites

Duck Fat Pommes Frites

$9.00

French fries with fresh thyme and duck fat

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Baked tomato with parsley garlic and topped with bread crumbs

Ratatouille

Ratatouille

$10.00

Vegetable stew of eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, tomato, garlic, herbs

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Assorted Macarons (5)

$12.00
Tropezienne

Tropezienne

$12.00

A mix of pastry, whipped and butter cream in a sugar brioche

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$12.00

Monthly Dessert

$12.00
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Traditional French Brasserie Cuisine w/a South-of-France Flair!

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222

