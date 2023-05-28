Brasserie Viet-nam 282 Bleecker Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
282 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
No Reviews
168 West 4th Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurant