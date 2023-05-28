Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brasserie Viet-nam 282 Bleecker Street

review star

No reviews yet

282 Bleecker Street

New York, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Appetizer

Banh Mi Slider

$13.00

Banh Mi Sliders(Large)

$20.00

Money Bag Dumplings

$13.00

Crispy Spring Roll(4)

$13.00

Vietnamese Shrimp Lollipop

$14.00

Bone Marrow

$18.00

Salmon Tartare

$20.00

Papaya Salad With Shrimp

$18.00

Papaya Salad With Tofu

$14.00

Salmon Summer Roll

$17.00

Tofu Summer Roll

$13.00

Crispy Tofu

$13.00

Clam Pot

$20.00

Entree

Shaking Beef

$29.00

Vietnamese Beef Stew

$32.00

Duck A L'orange

$34.00

Braised Short Ribs

$63.00

Sea Bass Fillet

$33.00

Baby Lamb Chop

$38.00

Crispy Red Snapper

$48.00

White Rice

$3.00

Dessert

Coco Mango

$11.00

Egg Coffee

$7.00

Crème brûlée

$13.00

Mochidoki Mochi

$13.00

Noodles

Vermiceli With Grilled Shrimp

$21.00

Vietnamese Green Noodle

$22.00

Ribeye & Oxtail Pho

$25.00

beef broth simmered for 24 hrs, rare ribeye, brisket, meat balls.

Fried Rice With Crabmeat

$28.00

Drink

Soft Drink

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$7.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Saratouga Sparkling Water

$9.00

Young Coconut Water

$9.00

Voss still water

$11.00

Tea Cup

$5.00

Beer

Mountauk IPA Draft

$11.00

Five Boroughs Draft

$11.00

Asahi Draft

$11.00

Coney Island Draft

$11.00

Saigon Lager

$9.00

Sapporo

$9.00

Asahi

$9.00

TsingTao

$9.00

Yanjing Lager

$9.00

Tiger Lager

$9.00

Pilsner Ball Lightning

$9.00

Devil's Path IPA

$11.00

Dogfish Head IPA

$11.00

Cocktail

Saigoon Sunset

$15.00

Smile of the Concubine

$15.00

Lynn Cherry

$15.00

Mekong Night

$15.00

Hot Lips

$16.00

Brasserie Viet-Nam

$16.00

Tipsy Forest

$16.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir Hinman By Bottle

$75.00

Pinot Noir Antoine France By Bottle

$85.00

D'abruzzo Regalato

$60.00

Malbec Aymara

$65.00

Cabernet Criss Cross

$65.00

Beaujolais Laurent Perrachou

$55.00

Cote Du Rhone

$55.00

Syrah Fiore Di Harys

$85.00

Pinot Noir Fullerton

$200.00

Sangiovese Istine

$70.00

Granache Maucoil

$105.00

Sangiovese Poggiotondo

$105.00

Tempranillo Miguel Merino

$90.00

White Wine

Riesling Terroir De Roche

$75.00

Grüner Veltliner Von Kisel

$65.00

Pinot Grigio Reglato

$60.00

Chenin Blanc Domaine Fouet

$70.00

Sauvignon Blanc Tonga

$55.00

Pouilly Fume Franck Et Sylvain

$80.00

Sancerre Firmin Dozat

$85.00

Chardonnay Ettore

$120.00

Chablis Domaine Gerard

$90.00

Sparkling Wine

CA Furlan Prosecco By Bottle

$55.00

Cremant By Bottle

$70.00

Champagne By Bottle

$110.00

Soju

Sochu Watermelon

$16.00

Sochu Regular

$16.00

Sochu Peach

$16.00

Sake

Sohomare Junmai By Glass

$13.00

Gekkyu Nagurakama Junmai By Glass

$12.00

Masumi Shiro Ginjo by Glass

$12.00

KoKuryu Ginjo By Glass

$15.00

Karatamba Sake

$30.00

Sohomare Junmai By Bottle

$80.00

Nagurayama Gekkyu Junmai By Bottle

$75.00

Masumi Shiro Ginjo by Bottle

$70.00

Nagurayama Ginjo By Bottle

$85.00

KoKuryu GinjoBy Bottle

$90.00Out of stock

Hoyo Kurdo Daijinjo Bottle

$80.00

Dewazakura Daijinjo By Bottle

$115.00

Nigori Genshu By Bottle

$70.00

Rose Wine

Rose By bottle

$55.00

Wine By Glass

Beaujolais By Glass

$16.00

Cote Du Rhone by Glass

$16.00

Pinot Noir Hinman By Glass

$18.00

Carbernet By Glass

$17.00

Sangiovese Istine By Glass

$18.00

Riesling Terroir De Roche By Glass

$18.00

Grüner Veltliner By Glass

$18.00

Pinot Grigio By Glass

$17.00

Sauvignon Blanc By Glass

$16.00

CA Furlan Prosecco By Glass

$16.00

Rose By Glass

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

282 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Silver Apricot
orange star4.0 • 33
20 Cornelia Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Emmett's on Grove
orange starNo Reviews
39 Grove St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
orange starNo Reviews
168 West 4th Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Little Owl
orange star4.5 • 5,569
90 Bedford Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
232 Bleecker
orange star5.0 • 956
232 Bleecker St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Nami Nori - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
33 Carmine St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston