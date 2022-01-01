American
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe 3710 Washington Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
1,494 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Brassica Kitchen + Café was founded by the Whisk pop-up team, bringing creative and comfortable cuisine to Forest Hills. By day we are Brassica Cafe, serving good coffee, made from scratch pastries & sandwiches. Evenings Tuesday-Saturday we are Brassica Kitchen, fermentation forward food & drink with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. We are a passionate team obsessed with exploring the unknown and sharing the results. Our hospitality is casual, friendly, and honest. Come see us, it might just be your thing.
3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
