Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe 3710 Washington Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

1,494 Reviews

$$

3710 Washington St

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BK Brussels
BK Fried Chicken
BK Fries & Aioli

Dinner Takeout

BK Beets

BK Beets

$13.00

with yogurt, pistachio, & garlic confit contains: gluten, dairy, nuts, allium

BK Brussels

BK Brussels

$14.00

our famous brussels, fried & dressed in maple umeboshi (maple & salted plum ferment) miso, lemon, & chili oil. contains: nightshade, stone fruit, & soy

Radicchio

$15.00

charcoal grilled radicchio with yogurt & chili crisp! totally veg! gluten free & celiac safe!

Cured Cod

$24.00

cod grilled over charcoal with brown butter mango sauce! gluten free & celiac safe. p.s. this is a labor of love. it is not an entree portion, rather a taste of some extremely delicate and delightful products.

Koji Risotto

$21.00

our lovely and beautiful koji risotto with parmesan shoyu, and more parmesan! gluten free & celiac safe

Swordfish & Green Curry

$27.00

with salt roasted potatoes & capers! pesce, dairy free, gluten free, and celiac safe!

Fried Sweet Rice

Fried Sweet Rice

$21.00

with fresh & fermented veg, chili jam, & bubu arare contains: allium, soy, egg, sesame

BK Bolognese

$28.00

our bolognese with everything but the kitchen sink. (and shellfish - there's no shellfish in this one)

Steak Frites

$41.00

with pan sauce & truffle! gluten free, celiac safe, and dairy free!

Maine Mussels

$26.00

with curried tomato and sausage! served with our bread for the dippin’ contains dairy, shellfish, allium, beef!

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

with green caramel, lime, & cukes

Hot A.F. Tofu & Milk Buns

$18.50

fried tofu covered in reaper honey (thats what makes it hot a.f.) & served with pickles. vegetarian & can be vegan!

BK Fried Chicken

$17.00+

Dinner Chicken Sandos

BK Crispy Chicken Sandwich

BK Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Our beautiful fried chicken stacked between homemade brioche with pickled green tomato and honey. ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten, allium

Le Mac Chicken Sando

Le Mac Chicken Sando

$11.00

BK "mac" sauce with cheese and shredded lettuce!

Dinner Kids Menu

Chicken Bites & Frites

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Chicken Sando

$8.00

fried chicken & honey contains: gluten, dairy, allium

Dinner Sides

BK Fries & Aioli

$7.00

Wine

all our wines are made by small producers, with well sourced grapes, fair labour, spontaneous fermentation, and little to no additions whatsoever.
Chenoa Ashton-Lewis & Will Basanta "Ashanta - Huzzah"

Chenoa Ashton-Lewis & Will Basanta "Ashanta - Huzzah"

$50.00

so excited to introduce to yall: Chenoa & Will of Ashanta Wines from Sebastopol, California! 5th generation Oakland native & 3rd generation winemaker, Chenoa Ashton-Lewis, and cinematographer, Will Basanta, started their wine journey in October of 2019 with a barrel of co-fermented Syrah & Pinot Noir they made when they found out that Chenoa’s family vineyard had unsold grapes. A year later they connected with Tony Coturri of Sonoma's Coturri Winery, and ushered in their first ever vintage of wine in 2020. Working with family farms to source grapes, and using zero additives in their winemaking, Ashanta is already putting out delightfully thoughtful wines. Huzzah is a zippy little diddy made from direct pressed Colombard, that was then boosted with skin contact Colombard, & then bottled with no nothing.

Zsolt Suto "Strekov 1075 - Don Zsolt"

Zsolt Suto "Strekov 1075 - Don Zsolt"

$45.00

fresh and feisty bubbly riesling from strekov, slovakia's own zsolt suto! zsolt farms ~37 acres organically on the border of slovakia & hungary, working primarily with the indigenous varietals of the area. for "don zsolt" however, he works with a small plot of riesling he farms himself, destemming and fermenting the grapes in stainless steel tanks. zsolt then bottles just before the end of fermentation to trap all those beautiful little bubbles inside, giving us a truly energetic and delightful pet-nat of riesling. drink now!

Kenny Likitprakong "Folk Machine Clarksburg Chenin Blanc"

Kenny Likitprakong "Folk Machine Clarksburg Chenin Blanc"

$40.00

We're big fans of Kenny Likitprakong here. He's a young dude running multiple natural wine labels out in California. This gorgeous white comes to us from his Folk Machine line, and is the fifth vintage of 100% Chenin Blanc from Wilson Vineyard in Clarksburg. Grapes were picked in mid August and fermented in a stainless steel and concrete eggs. With partial malolactic fermentation, this baby strikes a nice balance between bright acid and some softer savory notes.

Philippe Tessier "Tessier - Cour-Cheverny"

Philippe Tessier "Tessier - Cour-Cheverny"

$45.00

DO NOT PASS THIS BY! Philippe Tessier has made quite a name for himself in Cour-Cheverny, a small commune in the Loire Valley of France. Founded by Philippe's father Roger in 1961, Philippe took over the 23 hectares of vines in 1981, and has been putting out some delightful expressions of Loire's finest grapes ever since, particularly with his work with Cheverny's white varietal Romorantin. Fermented and aged in stainless steel, this romo gives off gorgeous notes of apple & almond, with a super fun savory finish.

Istvan Bencze "Bencze Birtok - Autochthon"

Istvan Bencze "Bencze Birtok - Autochthon"

$50.00

welcome to the wild & wonderful world of hungarian producer istvan bencze! coming to us from western hungary, on the slopes above lake balaton, istvan began his wine making journey in 2011, originally producing just for fun at his grandparent's 45 acre estate, but fell in love with the craft, converting the organic property to biodynamics in 2014, and starting to make zero addition wines in 2017. istvan focuses on making lively, acid driven, lower abv wines, working with many of the indigenous grapes of the area, alongside some chenin, pinot noir, & riesling. autochthon is super expressive blend of 3 hungarian white varietals, harslevelu, furmint, and keknyelu from a small plot very near and dear to istvan's heart. skin fermenting half of the harslevelu for 8 days, while direct pressing the remainder of the grapes as whole bunches into amphora, istvan captures some incredible texture and cloudy joy in this bottle that makes it a truly unique experience.

Susanne & Stefanie “Rennersistas - Waiting For Tom Weiss”

Susanne & Stefanie “Rennersistas - Waiting For Tom Weiss”

$45.00

they're back! 3rd generation winemakers susanne & stefanie renner took over their parents 12.5 hectare farm in the Burgenland of Austria in 2014, quickly converting to biodynamic farming and winemaking. their style is light and playful, but not without some serious nuance and character. waiting for tom is a blend of chardonnay & weissburgunder (aka pinot blanc) from the renner sisters, and its fun as fuck, like salt fermenting tropical fruits.

Massimo & Antonella "Partida Creus - CX"

Massimo & Antonella "Partida Creus - CX"

$50.00

PARTIDA TIME! our two favorite Italians making cool wines from rare vines in catalonia: it's partida creus! reviving old, often abandoned, vineyards in catalonia, massimo & antonella work with several varietals rarely seen or grown anymore. CX is made from the pink skinned rare a.f. varietal cartoixa vermell with a few days skin contact, fermented in stainless steel, with zero additions! wild and completely fascinating, we grab a bottle of this whenever we see it.

Evan Lewandowski "Ruth Lewandowski Tatto"

Evan Lewandowski "Ruth Lewandowski Tatto"

$45.00

Evan is a fucking darling of the wine world. His wines have such depth, beauty and passion spilling out of them. This is the third vintage for Tatto, a skin-contact blend of Friulano, Riesling, and Muscat, this year with the addition of some Sauv Blanc, Kerner, Malvasia, Gruner, & Trebbiano, all coming from Mendocino. The result is textured, chewy citrus, with a slight bitter bite, that makes you drink this WAYYY too fast while trying to figure out wtf is going on.

Frank Cornelissen "Susucaru Rosato"

Frank Cornelissen "Susucaru Rosato"

$45.00

Susu is back!! Frank Cornelissen farms 19 hectares of old vines high up on the slopes of Mount Etna. Frank grew up surrounded by wine, and has become an important figure in the popularization of the new wave of minimal intervention winemaking, as a well as a mentor for many winemakers throughout Italy. Susucaru rosato is a blend of some of the red & white varieties found on Mount Etna : Malvasia, Moscadella, Catarratto, & Nerello Mascalese, and is full of personality, showing off its fruity side, but keeping an elegant & well structured backbone. Frank's Susu lives up to the hype.

Ismael Gozalo "MicroBio Correcaminos Rosado"

Ismael Gozalo "MicroBio Correcaminos Rosado"

$45.00

It's the one & only Ismael Gozalo! I fell in love with the MicroBio wines years ago when I first tasted Ismael's Verdejo, and since then have jumped on every opportunity to grab another one. Ismael is known throughout Rueda for his pioneering in the rebirth of Spain's natural wine world, from co-founding Ossian, to his MicroBio line, Ismael shows pure expression and passion in all his wines. This here is a super vibrant & youthful rose of Tempranillo that ABSOLUTELY loves anything off the grill!

Christian Tschida "Tschida - Birdscape Pink Maceration"

Christian Tschida "Tschida - Birdscape Pink Maceration"

$60.00

blaufrankisch, pinot noir, and a handful of white varietals make up this downright stunning rose from the incredibly precise austrian winemaker christian tschida. working 14 acres in the burgenland by hand with his father and a couple of friends, christian is obsessed with every detail in the vineyard, ensuring that his wines are made with utmost care and finesse. having taken over the family estate in 2003, christians goal “to make wine that says ‘Please drink me, I love you, hug me’,” wasn't always accepted, but his super minimalist approach and dedication have proven successful, and tschida has since become quite a name in austrian wine. all destemmed and foot crushed fruit, spontaneously fermented in barrel with 0 additions.

Rocco, Luca, Fabio, & Gianmarco "I CA RO - Operaio Rosso"

Rocco, Luca, Fabio, & Gianmarco "I CA RO - Operaio Rosso"

$45.00

four friends, one brand new little lazio winery - introducing for your drinking pleasure : it's I CA RO! started in 2019 by a group of friends born and raised in central Rome, I CA RO set out to make wines that show off the "new, modern vision of what Roman wine culture and local terroir has to offer." working with about 6 acres of vines farmed biodynamically by a friend of theirs, rocco, luca, fabio, & gianmarco came out fucking swinging and smashed it with this one. operaio is a blend of 60% nero buono & 40% trebbiano and malvasia, spontaneously fermented separately in fiberglass, and blended before bottling. its got it all : red fruits, balsamic, and zippy acidity, all while maintaining a crunchy little backbone. to quote the I CA RO folks on this one: "Drinkers from all over the world, Unite!" (might be why we like them so much...)

Joe Swick "Swick - Zero Point Zero Sangiovese"

Joe Swick "Swick - Zero Point Zero Sangiovese"

$40.00

oregon's very own Joe Swick! after a decade of working harvests & making wine across the globe, joe finally settled back in his home of oregon in 2013 to start swick wines. working with small vineyards around the area, joe has developed quite a following for his lively wines and goofy personality. the zero point zero series are all single varietal, whole cluster fermented wines, with grapes sourced from the small biodynamic wilridge vineyard in naches heights. this sangio is acid driven & expressive, showing off joes skills with "zero intervention" wine making.

Manuel Gutierrez “Cacique Maravilla - Pipeno”

Manuel Gutierrez “Cacique Maravilla - Pipeno”

$40.00

Made from 100% Pais, the juicy and Gamay-like grape of Chile. Manuel Gutierrez owns a small 4 hectare estate in this cooler region of Yumbel. Pipeño was traditionally enjoyed by the farmers directly from the "Pip" or pipe. With its easy-drinking nature and pure red fruit flavors, this Liter sized bottle is ideal for dinner!

Denis & Sebastien "Mas d'Intras - Grenache"

Denis & Sebastien "Mas d'Intras - Grenache"

$45.00

a fresh and enticing grenache from southern Ardeche family winemakers Denis & Sebastien! with a family history in the area that can be traced back as early as 1575 & a plot of land that has been passed down for centuries, mas d'intras was officially established in 1982, when denis' father alphonse robert withdrew from the local viticulture co-op that he had helped establish, to make his own wines. now in its second generation, denis and his cousin sebastien, farm the 25 hectares organically and work with 5 other family members to produce these little beauties. this is whole cluster spontaneously fermented grenache, aged in concrete, with zero additions.

Makku Makgeolli Mango

$7.00
Tess & Niccolo "Piquenique Wines - Ship Bay"

Tess & Niccolo "Piquenique Wines - Ship Bay"

$45.00

they're back! tess & niccolo hit the menu again with this naturally fermented pet-nat made from plums, apples, & pears! this brand new little project from wine importer extraordinaire tess bryant, and cali natural wine dude niccolo cotturi has been delivering some super fun fruit bubbles from washington state, & showing off a freakier fun side of ciders. tiny little batches, so try these asap!

Beer

Gay - Golden Lager

Gay - Golden Lager

$4.00
Riverwalk - Yacht Rocker Hefe

Riverwalk - Yacht Rocker Hefe

$5.00
Proclamation - Dripping In This Strange Design Stout

Proclamation - Dripping In This Strange Design Stout

$9.50

... i usually dont write in the beer descriptions, but this imperial stout is made with chocolate, marshmallow, caramel, vanilla, & lactose, and tastes like a melted sundae, and is dangerously 10.4% alcohol. you've been warned.

Japas - Matsurika Jasmine Pilsner

Japas - Matsurika Jasmine Pilsner

$7.00
Goodfire Brewing - Waves IPA

Goodfire Brewing - Waves IPA

$9.00
Singlecut - 18-Watt Session IPA

Singlecut - 18-Watt Session IPA

$7.50
Four Quarters - Wicked Witch Of The West IPA

Four Quarters - Wicked Witch Of The West IPA

$9.00
Hermit Thrush - Party Jam Blackberry

Hermit Thrush - Party Jam Blackberry

$7.00
Finback - Zero Point Coconut Gose

Finback - Zero Point Coconut Gose

$8.00
ANXO - Cidre Blanc

ANXO - Cidre Blanc

$7.00

Casamara Club - Alta Soda

$6.00

Graft - Synth City Pineapple Peach Cider

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brassica Kitchen + Café was founded by the Whisk pop-up team, bringing creative and comfortable cuisine to Forest Hills. By day we are Brassica Cafe, serving good coffee, made from scratch pastries & sandwiches. Evenings Tuesday-Saturday we are Brassica Kitchen, fermentation forward food & drink with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. We are a passionate team obsessed with exploring the unknown and sharing the results. Our hospitality is casual, friendly, and honest. Come see us, it might just be your thing.

Website

Location

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

Gallery
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image
Banner pic
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
orange star3.9 • 589
3712 washington st jamaica plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Third Cliff Bakery - 3531 Washington St Ste 103
orange star5.0 • 26
3531 Washington St Ste 103 Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Vee Vee
orange starNo Reviews
763 Centre Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Monumental Market
orange star4.9 • 39
36 south st Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
orange star4.4 • 542
4025 Washington Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
PS Gourmet Coffee - Roslindale
orange starNo Reviews
4252 Washington Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jamaica Plain

Same Old Place - Jamaica Plain
orange star4.6 • 5,168
662 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Ten Tables
orange star4.5 • 2,905
597 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos
orange star4.3 • 1,185
470 CENTRE ST Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos - B&M
orange star4.3 • 1,185
470 CENTRE ST Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
JP Seafood Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,087
730 Centre Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Purple Cactus - JP
orange star4.3 • 953
674 Centre Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston