Brassica Kitchen + Cafe 3710 Washington Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Rocco, Luca, Fabio, & Gianmarco "I CA RO - Operaio Rosso"

$45.00

four friends, one brand new little lazio winery - introducing for your drinking pleasure : it's I CA RO! started in 2019 by a group of friends born and raised in central Rome, I CA RO set out to make wines that show off the "new, modern vision of what Roman wine culture and local terroir has to offer." working with about 6 acres of vines farmed biodynamically by a friend of theirs, rocco, luca, fabio, & gianmarco came out fucking swinging and smashed it with this one. operaio is a blend of 60% nero buono & 40% trebbiano and malvasia, spontaneously fermented separately in fiberglass, and blended before bottling. its got it all : red fruits, balsamic, and zippy acidity, all while maintaining a crunchy little backbone. to quote the I CA RO folks on this one: "Drinkers from all over the world, Unite!" (might be why we like them so much...)