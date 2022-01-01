Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Brass Tap - Mesa AZ

385 Reviews

$$

1033 N. Dobson Road

#104

Mesa, AZ 85201

Order Again

Bottle A - B

AleSmith Clasico Mexican Lager

German and Vienna malts features a touch of corn tortilla note and a smooth finish.

AleSmith Mexican Speedway Stout can

$8.50

Aged in spent tequila barrels, this version of the popular stout also features Mexican chocolate, coffee and cinnamon.

AleSmith San Diego Pale Ale .394 can

$9.50

This brew was made to commemorate Tony Gwynn's strike-shortened '94 season when he chased the magical .400 mark.

Anderson Valley Boont Amber can

$6.00

A medium-bodied pale ale with a beautiful copper color, a robust head, and the rich flavor of caramel malt.

Artifex Unicorn Juice Wheat

Clean and tropical, this wheat based ale is smooth and pleasing.

Athletic Run Wild IPA can

$5.00

This N/A beer features lots of hoppy goodness.

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale can

$5.50

This N/A Golden ale is also gluten friendly, featuring fewer than 5 parts per million.

Bear Republic Citra! Citra! can

$7.00

Brewed with the popular Citra hop, this lovely DIPA brings citrus and tropical fruit notes to the party.

Belching Beaver No Worries can

$6.00

This lovely and well-crafted IPA is brewed with Citra, Amarillo, Strata, Mosaic and Galaxy hops.

Bells Larry's Latest Flamingo Fruit Fight

This refreshing and clean sour ale is brewed with passion fruit and lime zest.

Bells Oberon can

$6.00

An American wheat ale made with European ingredients. Belgium wheat malt and Czech Saaz hops provide a spicy, fruity balance to this seasonal ale.

Big Sky Moose Drool can

$6.00

Chocolate brown in color with a creamy texture. Our brown ale is a malty beer with just enough hop presence to keep it from being too sweet. The aroma also mostly comes from the malt with a hint of spiciness being added by the hops.

Brasserie de Blaugies Saison d'Epeautre btl

$20.50

Brewed with spelt, this lively and earthy Saison is sure to please.

Brasserie de Blaugies La Vermontoise btl

$12.50

Earthy bitterness and a bit of dry lemon notes on the back end are highlighted in this Saison.

Bud Light btl

$6.00

Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.

Gorenak Sidra Natural btl

$12.50

Clean, fruity and crisp, this cider is sure to please.

XII West Spectrum DIPA can

$13.00

This DIPA is sure to please.

Well's Banana Bread Beer

This dark golden ale hugs the palate with great intensity. Its malty aroma is complemented by the gently nose of banana. Tropically fruity; its ripe banana flavor, emphasized by a hint of bitterness, comes from the addition of real fair trade bananas.

Bottle C - F

Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl

$11.00

This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.

Del Mar Watermelon Seltzer can

$6.50

Check out this spiked seltzer!

Dragoon Crosby Hops Cold One IPA can

$8.00

This clean and smooth IPA is cold-fermented and features hops from Crosby, clicking in at a crushable 50 IBUs.

Erdinger N/A Weissbier btl

$5.00

A Non-Alcoholic version of Erdinger's refreshing and citrusy Hefeweizen.

Firestone Walker Cali Squeeze

This juiced up Hefeweizen features a huge amount of blood orange additions.

Founders All Day IPA can

$5.00

All the wonderful layers of bright, juicy, hoppy goodness you want from an IPA without the high ABV. A tremendous session ale and a trend-setter in the style.

Bottle G - L

Golden Road Guava Cart

This soft and refreshing wheat ale features lovely guava additions.

Golden Road Mango Cart can

$6.00

This light and crisp wheat ale features flavors inspired by the iconic fruit vendors in Los Angeles.

Golden Road Melon Cart can

$6.00

This light and crisp wheat ale features notes of freshly cut watermelon, cantalope and honeydew.

Goose Island Lolita btl

$20.00

Funky and vinous notes of red wine vinegar and raspberries are the highlights in this tart and unique brew.

Great Divide Colette can

$6.00

Brewed with barley, wheat and rice and fermented at high temperatures with a special blend of four different yeast strains, Saison is fruity and slightly tart, with a dry finish that makes it that rarest of treats–a beer as refreshing as it is complex.

Great Divide Roadie Grapefruit Radler can

$6.00

Bright, refreshing and zippy, this is a great daytime brew.

Guinness Draught can

$6.00

Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.

Gulden Draak btl

$9.50

A rich and deeply complex brew, Gulden Draak has few rivals. Lucious notes of black cherries, figs and plums dance in an elegant ballet, the stage being set by a beautiful velvety texture.

Harland Hazy IPA

Southern Cross and Cashmere hops combine to create smooth and bright notes of citrus and gooseberry in this NE-style IPA.

Harland Japanese Lager can

$8.50

Jasmine and toasted rice combine in this clean and light Japanese style lager.

Helton Valley Venom Pilsner

Idaho pilsner malt combines with Saaz hops in this clean and smooth pilsner.

Karl Strauss Red Trolley

Malt forward and sporting an interesting fruity twist, this Red stands out from the myriad other examples of the style.

Karl Strauss/Modern Times Mosiac Oasis IPA can

$9.00

Bright tropical and citrusy notes are provided by the popular Moasaic hops in this expressive IPA.

Kove Grapefruit Spritz can

$7.00

This spiked seltzer features ripe grapefruit.

Kove Lemonade Iced Tea can

$7.00

Check out this spiked seltzer!

Kove Mojito can

$7.00

Check out this spiked seltzer with lime and mint.

KYLA Lavender Lemon Kombucha can

$9.00

This hard kombucha is sure to please.

KYLA Sunset Trio Hard Kombucha can

$7.00

The classic combo of passion fruit, orange and guava help to set off this hard kombucha.

Left Coast Voo Doo American Stout btl

$8.00

Voo Doo is a full bodied, dark brew that is rich and malty with plenty of roasted barley character. This hearty stout is layered with flavors of roasted barley, chocolate, and coffee coming from the highest quality imported malts.

Left Hand Key Lime Pie Nitro can

$9.00

Smooth and silky, this nitro ale is soured and features tart key limes, vanilla, cinnamon and lactose.

Lindemans Pomme btl

$10.00

A smooth and sweet apple Lambic.

Local Roots Purple Haze can

$10.50

This hard kombucha is bright and fruity and a touch funky.

Bottle M - R

Mikkeller Passion Pool

This lactic and refreshing gose features sea salt and passion fruit.

Mother Road Conserve and Protect Kolsch

This hybrid style ale features a smooth and rounded body, with subtle underpinnings of fruitiness.

Odell Peach Stand Rambler can

$6.00

Easy and smooth, this Blonde Ale features clean and refreshing peach notes.

Oskar Blues Western Mutant IPA

This west coast style IPA is clean and smooth, with balanced bitterness and fruitiness.

Pastuer Street Dragonfruit Gose btl

$11.00

Soured with lactobacillus and featuring a touch of salt, this Gose is bright and tropical.

Paulaner Hefe-Weizen

A vintage of the famous Hefe-Weizen

Pilsner Urquell btl

$6.00

This brew is a classic representation of the style. Its light and crisp, with a distinctive hoppy finish.

Pizza Port California Honey Ale

This ale is light and leans to the sweet side.

Rekorderlig Peach-Basil can

$7.50

Light, crisp, fuzzy and herbal, this clean and satisfying cider is sure to please.

Rekorderlig Wild Berry Cider can

$7.00

This Cider is jumping out of the bottle with bright and fresh berry flavors.

St. Bernardus Tokyo can

$8.50

A witbier with citrus and clove-like notes. Some banana and bubblegum come through as well.

Trappistes Rochefort 6 btl

$10.00

Plum and grape flavors dance with candied and brown sugars. Warm and velvety.

Trappistes Rochefort 8 btl

$11.00

Tons of dark fruit, plums and figs are supported by a big bready malt backbone and yeasty flavors.

Bottle S

Saltfire Charlotte Sometimes

This smooth, easy and well-crafted Blonde Ale is sure to please those looking for something light.

Saltfire NZED Pilsner btl

$7.00

Light and clean with the lovely brightness of tropical notes provided by New Zealand hops.

Santa Fe Happy Camper IPA can

$5.00

A big, full bodied balance between caramel malts and bitingly bitter hops.

Schilling Excelsior Imperial Cider

This glowing cider is strong and delicious.

Schilling Passport: Pineapple Passionfruit can

$6.50

This tropical cider features pineapple and passion fruit.

Second Chance Fluffy Tangerine Clouds

This NE-style IPA features bright and juicy hops, with minimal bitterness and tangerine additions.

Shop Crispy Lager can

$7.00

This clean take on a Japanese Rice Lager is easy drinking and, well, crispy.

Ska Modus Hoperandi can

$6.00

A mix of citrus and pine that will remind you of a pine grove full of grapefruit trees. An American-style India Pale Ale with a deep golden-orange color. Bitter and hoppy, with a surprisingly smooth finish.

Stella Artois btl

$5.50

Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.

Stiegl Radler Raspberry can

$7.00

This low-ABV brew is the ultimate palate cleanser: light, clean and refreshing, with bright notes of berries and palate-scrubbing carbonation.

Superstition Blueberry Hex 8

$15.00

This slick and lovely mead features blueberries and blackberries.

Superstition Juicius Caesar btl

$15.00

Check out this slick and silky mead!

Superstition Peanut Butter Jelly Crime Btl

$15.00

Sound good? It is! Check out this slick and flavorful mead.

Bottle T - Z

Telluride Face Down Brown Ale can

$6.00

This award-winning brown ale is delicious and noteworthy. Check out this classic.

Telluride Mountain Beer can

$6.00

This kolsch style ale is clean, crisp, and sessionable.

Telluride See Forever can

$7.00

This NE-style APA is big with notes of mango and passion fruit, with just a touch of dank pine.

Thorn Michelada can

$6.00

A refreshing kick in the taste buds, this interesting lager-based beer is sure to offer something different.

Toppling Goliath Dorothy's New World Lager can

$6.00

Smooth and yet complex, this brew has a little something for everyone.

Toppling Goliath PseudoSue can

$7.00

This single hop brew features the wildly popular Citra hop and all its tropical goodness. It really is one of the best examples of this style in the country.

Trappistes Rochefort 6 btl

$10.00

Plum and grape flavors dance with candied and brown sugars. Warm and velvety.

Trappistes Rochefort 8 btl

$11.00

Tons of dark fruit, plums and figs are supported by a big bready malt backbone and yeasty flavors.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Black Cherry can

$6.00

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Blueberry & Acai can

$6.00

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Raspberry & Lime can

$6.00

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry can

$6.00

Fruity and zippy!

Walter Station Just Be Nice can

$7.00

This malt forward offering features touches of caramel and roasted coffee.

Weihenstephaner Festbier btl

$6.00

A rich, medium-bodied, slightly hoppy, seasonal lager. Especially brewed for the Festbier season. This beer truly represents the Bavarian way of celebrating. Deep gold color, great mouthfeel and lots of flavor. Prost!

Well's Banana Bread Beer

This dark golden ale hugs the palate with great intensity. Its malty aroma is complemented by the gently nose of banana. Tropically fruity; its ripe banana flavor, emphasized by a hint of bitterness, comes from the addition of real fair trade bananas.

XII West/The Brass Tap Mesa Blap! Blap!

Brewed with Bavarian Blood Oranges, this fruity beer is better than a Baby Ruth.

Wine - Bottle

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl

Louis Martini Cabernet BT

$40.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir BT

$23.00

Red Rock Red Blend BT

$26.00

Naked Grape Moscato BT

$23.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc BT

$28.00

William Hill Chardonnay BT

$28.00

Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT

$28.00

SHAREABLES

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$8.00

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (1040 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

(740 CAL.)

Chili Cheese Dip

$8.50
Trio Dips & Chips

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.00

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$11.00

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Impossible Quesadilla

$15.00

Tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.00

Chicken, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Korean BBQ Quesadillas

$12.00

Korean BBQ, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Nachos - Beef

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Chicken, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (2215 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.50

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (2345 CAL.)

Impossible Nachos

$15.00

Queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.50

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$11.00

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1020 CAL.)

Caprese Flatbread

$9.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, garlic Parmesan & Balsamic glaze

STREET TACOS & CHIPS

2 Beef Tacos

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef, onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses

2 Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese

2 Impossible Tacos

$12.50

Seasoned Impossible™ burger crumbles, onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses

2 Korean BBQ Pork Tacos

$11.00

Onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija cheese served on corn or flour tortillas (535 - 615 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$13.00

Aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun

Single All-American Pub Burger

Single All-American Pub Burger

$11.00

Aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun

Double BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, Korean BBQ sauce, pickles on a butter brioche bun

Single BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, Korean BBQ sauce, pickles on a butter brioche bun

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

Single Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$15.00

Pepper jack cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$13.00

Pepper jack cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun

Double Avocado Burger

Double Avocado Burger

$15.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

Single Avocado Burger

$13.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

HAND-HELDS

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.00

Beef, cheddar cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, tomatoes, pickles in a pressed flour tortilla (1450 CAL.)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese in a pressed flour tortilla (1230 CAL.)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles on a butter brioche bun (1120 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

GREENS

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$10.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$12.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

BITS & PIECES

Side Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$4.50

(410 CAL.)

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

(480 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$4.50

(160 CAL.)

Side Cup of Chili

$5.00

(500 CAL.)

Cup of Salsa

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Side of Cocktail

$0.50Out of stock

Side of House Dressing

Out of stock

Side of Ketchup

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Malt Vinegar Aioli Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Mayonnaise

Side of Mustard

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Secret Weapon Sauce

$0.50

(90 CAL.)

Side of Sour Cream

$0.79

Side of Spicy Mustard

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Small Guacamole

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Location

1033 N. Dobson Road, #104, Mesa, AZ 85201

Directions

The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image

