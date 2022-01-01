- Home
- /
- Orland Park
- /
- The Brass Tap - Orland Park IL
The Brass Tap - Orland Park IL
402 Reviews
$$
14225 95th Avenue
Suite 400
Orland Park, IL 60462
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Draft A - F
3 Floyds Alpha Klaus
English malt, Mexican sugar and loads of American hops are all featured in this beefy porter.
3 Floyds Gumballhead
This is a unique offering- an American Wheat beer brewed with a healthy dose of Amarillo hops that lend a distinct citric bitterness.
3 Floyds Munsterfest
This brew is balanced and smooth, and perfect for the fall season.
3 Floyds Permanent Funeral
Brewed with the fellas from the band Pig Destroyer, this brutal IPA is juicy and sticky and resinous. As the Floyd boys love to do, this one is turned up to 11.
450 North Slushy XL Nudder Budder Cheesecake
Peanut butter, cream cheese, vanilla, graham cracker and blackberry all combine in this creamy soured ale.
93 Octane Chop Shop
This rotating series features different hops each time, so ask your server for details!
Allagash White
A classic and wonderful representation of the Belgian style. Brewed with coriander and curacao orange peel.
Arclight Raikiri
This cloudy NE-style DIPA is bright and juicy and smooth, with a sturdy ABV.
Bells Hopslam 2022
Possesses the most complex hopping schedule in the Bells repetoire. Selected specifically because of their aromatic qualities, these Pacific Northwest varieties contribute a pungent blend of grapefruit, stone fruit, and floral notes.
Blake's Caramel Apple
This cider is sweet and clean.
BrickStone Lager
Clean, smooth and bready, this light lager is sure to please.
Church Street Itascafest
Malty, bready and toasted, this brew is perfect for the season.
Corona Premier
Super light with citrus.
Delirium Tremens
Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.
Dogfish Head World Wide Stout
World Wide Stout is one of the world's strongest dark beers. It is brewed using six different yeast strains over seven months and aged.
Eagle Park Set List
3 different hops go into the making of this light-ish IPA.
El Segundo Broken Skull American Lager
Smooth and easy, this one goes down better than a three-day weekend.
Firestone Walker Oaktoberfest
A great American take on a classic style. Expect bready malts to be well-balanced with floral hops.
First Forest Space Cadet
Tons of hops bring big citrus, tropical fruit and pine notes to this relatively easy-drinking DIPA.
Founders All Day IPA
All the wonderful layers of bright, juicy, hoppy goodness you want from an IPA without the high ABV. A tremendous session ale and a trend-setter in the style.
Founders Rubaeus Nitro
A more complex fruit beer than other representations of the style, this beer features ripe crushed raspberries and has interesting interplay between sweet, sour and bitter.
Four Quarters Phaze
Try this new IPA from Vermont
Draft G - L
Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy
Like a lemon Italian Ice, this clean, balanced and refreshing Shandy is sure to please in the warming weather.
Goose Island Honker's Ale
Honker’s Ale combines a fruity hop aroma with a rich malt middle to create a perfectly balanced beer. Immensely drinkable.
Goose Island Oktoberfest
This medium-bodied brew is rich with toffee aromas and malty flavors of dried apricot and brown bread.
Goose Island Tepache Sunset
This hazy Pale Ale is bright and juicy and perfect for any time of day, not just sunset.
Great Lakes Christmas Ale
Sweet and spicy malts with notes of dark fruit. Drinkable and very suited for the season.
Green Bench Sunshine City
Brew in the 727, this awesome brew features well developed hops and a supportive malt backbone.
Guinness Draught
Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
This classic brew is familiar and bright, with a wonderful bouquet of American hops.
Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier
Hofbrau brews a rich, full-bodied beer which goes down ideally with traditional Bavarian cuisine. With its deliciously balanced taste and 6.3% ABV, Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier is as special as the Beer Festival itself.
Hofbrau Original
Hofbräu Original embodies the special atmosphere of the beer-making capital of Munich. Clear gold in color, with a faint hop aroma. It’s refreshingly bitter flavor have made it popular around the world.
Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin'
Way smooth and silky with a nice wheaty-esque-ish-ness. Just the little sumpin’ sumpin’ we all need to kick Summer into full swing! Ingredients: Hops, Malt, Hops, Hops, Yeast, Hops, Water, and Hops.
Lagunitas Contents Under Fresher
This ale needs to be consumed immediately to experience the whole cone Sabro, Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops.
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
A crisp, wheaty beer flavored with tangerines. It's delicious!
Draft M - R
Magners Cider
Crisp and clean, this Cider is sure to satisfy.
Michelob Ultra
Well, it is what it is.
Mikerphone crushcrushcrush
This "milkshake" IPA is creamy and smooth, thanks to lactose, and is brewed with vanilla, orange peel and topped with Citra hops.
Mikerphone The Get-Fresh Flow
The next in the vintage.
Miller Lite
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
Millstream Bow Chicka Wow Wow
This traditional Bock beer features rich malty notes of toffee and caramel and chocolate.
Millstream Twig & Berries
Light and clean with a touch of blueberry, this Kolsch is sure to please.
Modelo Especial
Light and easy drinking.
New Holland Dragon�s Milk Reserve 2022 Reserve 3
Bourbon Barrel-Aged stout with chocolate, marshmallow, graham cracker, and natural flavors.
Nicaragua Panga Drops
A light and quaffable brew that goes down especially well in the hot summer months.
Nik & Ivy Tri-21
Brewed to raise awareness of Down's syndrome, this lovely NE-style IPA is sure to please.
Noon Whistle Good Piebrations Cherry Pie
Sweet cherries and vanilla combine in this tart and bright soured ale.
Off Color Apex Predator
This great white prowls the sea unmolested and on the hunt.
Off Color Beer For Tacos
This tart Gose features additions of Kaffir lime leafs, key lime, orange and pink Himalayan sea salt.
Old Irving Cinnamon Prost Crunch
This interesting and flavorful White Stout is inspired by that last drink of milk left in a cereal bowl.
Old Irving Mango Beezer
Bright, fruity and tropical, this IPA features big mango additions.
Pfungstadter Festbier
This bready and toasty lager is smooth and clean and perfect for the season.
Phase Three A Bushel of Apples
This expressive Golden Ale is made with peanuts, caramel and apples. Perfect for the fall.
Phase Three Extrude + Bevel
Lovely notes of grapefruit and pine are brought to you by big additions of the famous Centennial hop.
Phase Three Herbasaurus
This sitcky and dank DIPA features resinous and pithy citrus notes from Apollo, Eureka, Columbus, Centennial and Simcoe hops.
Phase Three LULZ Hard Seltzer: Pink Lemonade
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Phase Three P3 Helles
This German-style lager is smooth, clean and classic.
Pipeworks Coconanajamma
Ripe and packed with coconut and banana, this one is sure to please.
Pipeworks Ninja vs Unicorn
Pollyanna Barrel Aged Personal Chain Letter
This mean, mannerless and angry brew has spent 10 months in Heaven Hills barrels.
Prairie Key Lime Pie
This sour and smooth ale features ripe and tart key limes, layered with vanilla.
Prairie Peanut Butter & Jelly Squeeze
This tart ale is modeled after the favorite sandwich of your youth.
Revolution Coconut Deth
Massive and brooding and rich and roasty and warming version of the famous Deth features the welcomed complexity and flavors of toasted coconut.
Revolution Deth by Currants 2022
The addition of black currants to this rich and imposing Imperial Stout adds both depth and lift.
Revolution Freedom Lemonade
Cane sugar and tart lemons combine in this refreshing ale.
Revolution Imperial Anti-Hero
This amped-up version of the famous IPA bring big and bitter notes of pithy citrus, pine and floral notes that all lead to a crisp finish with an aggressive hang.
Revolution Oktoberfest
This brew is full of character and balance.
Draft S - Z
Samuel Adams Octoberfest
Has a rich, deep golden amber hue which itself is reflective of the season. A malt lovers dream, masterfully blending together four roasts of barley to create a delicious harmony of sweet flavors including caramel and toffee.
Saugatuck Neapolitan
This wildly accurate representation of neapolitan ice cream will take you back to your summer days of childhood... Except better, because its beer and not ice cream.
Saugatuck Strawberry Lemonade Shandy
Bright, light, fruity and refreshing, this shandy style ale is perfect for the warmer months.
Short Fuse Low Spark
Lovely dry-hopping creates big aromas that lead to moderate hop bitterness in this very drinkable American Pale Ale.
Short's Psychedelic Cat Grass
Originally brewed for Hopcat, this big and sticky brew will take to to places you've never been before.
Short's Sticky Icky Icky
Radiantly dank while maintaining a semblance of balance, this brew is truly satisfying.
Soundgrowler Low Hum
Soft in body but deliciously bitter on the palate this IPA drinks more like a classic West Coast style despite the hazy appearance.
St. Bernardus Abt 12
This masterfully crafted ale represents everything wonderful about the style. Rich flavors of plum, cherry, figs, licorice and brown sugar are composed in a velvety mouthfeel.
Stem Ciders Hibiscus Session
This session cider is clean and herbal.
Stem Ciders Pear Apple
This clean, refreshing and balanced cider is just what you're looking for.
The Veil redferrari
Mosaic and Galaxy hops combine in this bright DIPA that features big notes of citrus and stonefruits.
Tripel Karmeliet
Tripel Karmeliet is a very refined and complex golden-to-bronze brew with a fantastic creamy head. Aroma has hints of vanilla mixed with citrus aromas. Has lightness and freshness of wheat, but also the creaminess of oats together with a spicy lemony almost quinine dryness.
Twisted Tea Original
Here it is!
Veltins Pilsner
Balance and ease are the focuses of this mild brew.
Voodoo Big Black Voodoo Daddy
This seasonal brew is massive with roasted malts and an elevated ABV.
Weihenstephaner Festbier
A rich, medium-bodied, slightly hoppy, seasonal lager. Especially brewed for the Festbier season. This beer truly represents the Bavarian way of celebrating. Deep gold color, great mouthfeel and lots of flavor. Prost!
Will County F.U.S.S.
Sultana, Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops combine to create big tropical fruit and citrus notes in this NE-style IPA.
Bottle C - F
Carlsberg can
Malty and light, in classic Danish tradition. This brew drinks smooth with touches of grainy notes and a faint hop finish.
Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl
This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.
Church Street Holy Moly Barrel Aged can
Aged in bourbon barrels, this smooth yet powerful stout really hits this mark.
Ciderboys Blackberry Wild btl
Sweet and ripe blackberries are the featured player in this bright and refreshing brew.
Ciderboys Grape Stomp btl
As the title would suggest, this one is filled with big grape notes.
Ciderboys Peach County btl
This crisp, clean and refreshing cider has a delicious peach undercurrent.
Ciderboys Pineapple Hula btl
This sweet little cider features fresh pineapple and apple cider.
Ciderboys Raspberry Smash btl
This bright and crisp cider features the clean flavor of raspberry.
Ciderboys Strawberry Magic btl
This crisp, yet soft and refreshing cider features splashes of strawberries.
Coors Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Corona Extra btl
Super light with citrus.
Delirium Nocturnum btl
Touches of caramel, mocha and chocolate. Spices such as liquorice and coriander are also present. This is followed by an increasing bitterness, partially from the hop, but also from the roasted malt and chocolate malt.
Destihl Hawaii Five Ale BTL
Coconut, mango, guava and peach are all players in this tropical ale.
Destihl Peanut Butter Porter can
Creamy, smooth and nutty, this one is a real winner.
Duchesse De Bourgogne can
Duchesee de Bourgogne is the traditional top fermented reddish-brown ale from the West-Flanders region of Belgium. This refined ale also known as The Burgundies of Belgium is a blend of 8 and 18 months old ales following careful maturation in oak casks.
Duvel btl
Four generations of the Moortgat family have brought together Pilsner malts, Bohemian hops, and a unique yeast strain to create this intense, aromatic and beguiling ale.
Eagle Banana Bread Beer can
Formerly Well's, this dark golden ale hugs the palate with great intensity. Its malty aroma is complemented by the gently nose of banana. Tropically fruity; its ripe banana flavor, emphasized by a hint of bitterness, comes from the addition of real fair trade bananas.
Flying Embers Black Cherry Hard Kombucha can
This lively and unique Kombucha features rich and sweet black cherries.
Flying Embers Orange Passion Mimosa can
This hard Kombucha is bright and fruity and zesty.
Forbidden Root Purple Pils can
Lavender and violet combine in this clean and smooth pilsner.
Bottle G - L
Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA can
This gluten-friendly IPA is a bright grapefruit bomb.
Ghostfish Kick Step can
This Gluten friendly IPA is full over complexity.
Ghostfish Meteor Shower Blonde Ale can
This light and clean Blonde Ale is friendly on the gluten.
Glutenberg IPA can
This brew is just about the tastiest beer available for our hop-seeking Celiac friends. Bright, fruity with moderate bitterness, this brew holds its own.
Golden Road Mango Cart can
This light and crisp wheat ale features flavors inspired by the iconic fruit vendors in Los Angeles.
Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat btl
A beer that’s densely populated with flavor and loaded with character and hazy, cloudy appearance. A spicy aroma of Cascade hops, followed by the crispy, fruity ale flavor delivered in a smooth, creamy body, the result of blending barley malt with torrified wheat.
Goose Island Big Blazer btl
An IPA made to bring the funk. It packs a pungent punch with a wildly heady aroma.
Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug can
This NE-style IPA is bright and juicy, with big hoppiness and minimal bitterness.
Goose Island IPA can
Brewed by traditional IPA methods, this classic ale adds a fruity aroma, set off by a dry malt middle, to ensure the long hop finish is one you’ll remember!
Great Lakes Blackout Stout btl
A truly world-class brew that is a winter staple. Rich, viscous and roasted, this beast is sure to satisfy.
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald btl
Quite simply, this is one of the best American Porters in existence. Wonderfully rich, yet drinkable and balanced.
Great Lakes Mexican Lager with Lime can
Perfect for the warmer months, this lager is brewed with corn and features clean citrusy lime undertones.
Great Lakes Nosferatu can
This evil brew sports blood red fangs dripping in sweet toffee, earthy hop resin and vanquished souls. Scarier than Max Schreck on a bad day.
Great Lakes Ohio City Oatmeal Stout can
This brew is made with oatmeal that lends a velvety mouthfeel.
Guinness Draught can
Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.
Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee can
This hard coffee is smooth and creamy.
Half Acre Cosmic Ranch can
Clean, with a hoppy, but balanced approach, this APA is sure to please.
Half Acre Daisy Cutter can
This bruiser brings the hops to the party. Pine, citrus and bitter goodness for days.
Happy Dad Lemon Lime can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
High Noon Black Cherry can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
High Noon Grapefruit can
High Noon Lime can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
High Noon Peach can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
High Noon Pineapple can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
High Noon Watermelon can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
Hoegaarden Original btl
Unfiltered Belgian White, flavored with coriander and orange peel, creating a sweet, sour taste.
Hoosier Pie Face Apple Pie Alamode can
This creamy, fruited sour ale is ripe and flavorful, packed with apples, cinnamon and vanilla soft serve ice cream.
Hoosier Spin To Win- Bomb Pop 2022 can
This fruited sour ale is modeled after the summertime treat of your youth and features lime, cherry and blueberry.
La Trappe Quadrupel btl
The strongest of the special beers. Its flavor is full, mild and pleasantly bitter. Quadrupel is presently available in the autumn, is bottled by the year and is perfect company for those long winter evenings.
Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin' can
Way smooth and silky with a nice wheaty-esque-ish-ness. Just the little sumpin’ sumpin’ we all need to kick Summer into full swing! Ingredients: Hops, Malt, Hops, Hops, Yeast, Hops, Water, and Hops.
Lagunitas IPA can
Made with 43 different hops and 65 various malts, this redolent ale will likely float your boat, whatever planet you're on.
Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout can
This deliciously rich and creamy milk stout pair the classic combination of milk chocolate and peanut butter.
Lexington Kentucky Peanut Butter Stout btl
Rich and warming, this robust Imperial Stout features luscious peanut butter additions.
Lexington Kentucky Rickhouse Series No. 6: Tangerine Cream btl
Creamy and fruity, this delicious brew hits all the marks.
Lil Beaver Whole Lotta Wonderful can
Chocolate, coconut and rich, roasted malt notes are all highlighted in this lovely Imperial Stout.
Lindemans Peche btl
A golden peach lambic with a sparkling appearance and fruity taste.
Lost Coast Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk Stout btl
Deep rich sweetness with layers of coffee, caramel, toffee, prunes, raisins and roasted peanuts. An easy drinking dark beer, brewed with lactose to give a full mouthfeel and up-front sweetness.
Bottle M - R
Michelob Ultra can
Well, it is what it is.
Miller High Life btl
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
Miller Lite btl
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
Miskatonic Death Fog can
This NE-style IPA is hazy and fruity, with big hoppiness and minimal bitterness.
Natural Light Naturdays can
If you feel so inclined.
New Belgium Fat Tire btl
Sense of balance: toasty, biscuit-like malt flavors coasting in equilibrium with hoppy freshness. One of the most popular craft beers period.
New Belgium Trippel btl
Flavors of pear, peach apple and honey lend a bit more sweetness to this brew than is typically found in the style.
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA can
Like totally loaded with juicy mango flavor, 1985 takes you back to the future of Hazy IPA's. Buckle up! Brewed with Citra, Simcoe and Cascade hops.
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider IPA can
This bitter DIPA is packed with bright citrus, stone fruit and bitterness.
Noon Whistle Fuzzy Smack can
Brewed with fresh and fuzzy peaches, this Berliner is refreshing and clean.
Noon Whistle Good Piebrations Key Lime Pie can
Tart key limes and vanilla combine in this tart and bright soured ale.
Odd Side Mayan Mocha Stout can
Roasty malts with chocolate and coffee notes are the highlights in this smooth and delicious Stout.
Odd Side Red White & Boom Hard Seltzer can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Odell Peach Stand Rambler can
Easy and smooth, this Blonde Ale features clean and refreshing peach notes.
Old Irving Beezer can
Double dry-hopped and brewed with Mosaic and Citra, this ale provides and soft body, big hoppiness and minimal bitterness.
Ommegang Hennepin BTL
This hoppy, farmhouse style ale has a champagne like effervescence with a crisp but light on the tongue finish. Similar to the Belgian Saison style , this beer serves well as an aperitif. Hennepin has a majestic golden hue.
Oskar Blues Ten FIDY can
This titanic, immensely viscous stout is loaded with inimitable flavors of chocolate-covered caramel and coffee and hide a hefty 98 IBUs underneath the smooth blanket of malt.
Pabst Blue Ribbon can
Partake Blonde can
This Blonde Lager is an award winning craft brew made using all natural ingredients and balances citrusy hops with a subtle malt backbone makes it an all day sipper
Partake Peach Gose can
This light and easy Gose-style ale is brewed to minimal ABV.
Perennial Suburban Beverage can
Gose-style ale with Valencia Oranges, Key Lime and Meyer Lemon.
Piraat Ale btl
Piraat is a wickedly rich and rounded brew that packs a mighty punch. The powerful glow builds up from inside, taunting you with with its beauty. A complex melange of malts and hops hoist the sails towards the spicy Belgian yeast blowing on the sea wind.
Poco Pico Mango Chili can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Poco Pico Pineapple Jalapeno can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Poco Pico Spicy Margarita can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Poco Pico Spicy TamarInd can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Pollyanna Blueberry Allure can
This light and refreshing Berliner features big blueberry additions that enhance, well… its allure.
Pollyanna Cranberry Orange Allure btl
Big fruity notes are enraptured with a lactically acidic base.
Pollyanna Personal Chain Letter with Vanilla btl
This nasty-attitude brew is viscous and biting and not for the faint of heart. This special one-off version features the welcomed touches of vanilla sweetness.
Rekorderlig Passionfruit Cider can
This cider is filled with bright and exotic notes of passion fruit.
Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime can
A light and zesty Cider offering with juicy and sweet notes fo strawberry and lime.
Rekorderlig Wild Berry can
This Cider is jumping out of the bottle with bright and fresh berry flavors.
Revolution Anti-Hero can
A self-sufficient IPA with notes of orange, tangerine and peach. Floral notes, accompanied by freshly mowed grass, also make an appearance.
Revolution CaramelCrisp can
Made with a huge amount of Garrett popcorn, this interesting and well-flavored Brown Ale is sure to please.
Rhinelander Over the Barrel Hard Root Beer btl
Creamy with a kick, this spiked root beer offers something a bit different.
Rolling Rock Extra Pale btl
This classic lager is sure to please.
Bottle S
Saugatuck Bonfire Brown can
This brew features touches of smoke and a nutty malt base.
Sea Dog BluePaw Wild Blueberry Wheat can
Features the nutty quench of a wheat ale combined with the delightful aromatics and subtle flavor contributed by Maine wild blueberries.
Seattle Cider Marionberry can
Bright and fruity, this clean cider is packed with jammy marionberries.
Shacksbury Easy Wine Pink
Shiner Bock can
Shiner TexHex Bruja's Brew IPA can
Made with cactus water and brewed with bright Amarillo hops, this IPA is sure to please.
Shock Top Belgian White can
If you're intimidated by our selection of craft offerings, check out this one.
Short Fuse Tropical Hurt Locker can
Passion Fruit and raspberry combine in this bright and soured ale.
Sixpoint Resin can
A great big, juicy DIPA full of tasty hop goodness.
Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Red & White Berry Seltzer btl
This is a fruity and spiked hard seltzer
Solemn Oath Avenged by Vikings btl
Hoppy, bright and expressive, this lovely IPA is well-crafted and sure to please.
Solemn Oath Strange Old Woods can
This NE-style IPA is loaded with notes of mango, pineapple, lime and tangerine.
Southern Tier 2X IPA btl
This double IPA is a hop lover's dream. Citrusy and clean with an incredible hoppy finish.
St. Pauli Girl N/A btl
I'd let the girl on the label serve me beers anytime, even if there's no alcohol in it!
Stella Artois can
Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.
Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA can
Resinous and dank, this bitter and biting ale is 26 years in the making.
Stone Peak Conditions can
Loral and Mosaic hops combine with orange, passion fruit and guava in this bright, NE-style IPA.
Bottle T - Z
The Bruery Terreux Goses are Red can
Oak Foeder aging and grape additions are added to the lactic and salty profile of a classic gose.
Tripel Karmeliet btl
Tripel Karmeliet is a very refined and complex golden-to-bronze brew with a fantastic creamy head. Aroma has hints of vanilla mixed with citrus aromas. Has lightness and freshness of wheat, but also the creaminess of oats together with a spicy lemony almost quinine dryness.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Classic Lime Margarita Can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Cucumber Margarita can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Mango Chili Margarita can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Hibiscus can
Fruity and zippy!
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde btl
A Canadian brewed representation of a Belgian classic, this beer really holds its own. Over ripened apricot and pear with lemon zest and white pepper. It's the End of the World!
Unity Vibration Bourbon Peach American Wild Ale can
A truly unique brew that is Kombucha-esque with notes of green tea, soured peaches and spiced bourbon. Rich, sour, and spicy, this brew must be tried to be understood.
Untitled Art Pixie Mix: Cherry Crusher Hard Seltzer can
Check out this fruity seltzer!
Untitled Art Pixie Mix: Mystic Ice can
Check out this fruity seltzer!
Victory Golden Monkey btl
Enchanting and enlightening, this golden, frothy ale boasts an intriguing herbal aroma, warming alcohol esters on the tongue and light, but firm body to finish. Exotic spices add subtle notes to both the aroma and flavor. Strong, sensual and satisfying.
Virtue Fruit Belt Michigan Peach Cider btl
Fuzzy and expressive, this peach-laden cider is sure to please.
WarPigs Blinding Light Show can
Light, soft and citrusy, this well-crafted Witbier is sure to please.
WarPigs Mutagenic Alchemy Sour IPA btl
Tart and acidic, with big hops and clean notes of honey, orange and grapefruit.
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier btl
Nothing refreshes you more than this naturally cloudy wheat beer with its wonderful yeasty fragrance and taste. Pretty much the quintessential Hefeweizen.
Widmer Omission Lager btl
A refreshing and crisp beer, brewed in the traditional lager style. Perfect for a variety of beer drinking occasions, Omission Lager’s aromatic hop profile offers a unique, easy-drinking gluten-free beer for those looking for a lighter and approachable beer style.
Widmer Omission Pale Ale btl
Bold and hoppy, Omission Pale Ale is a hop-forward American Pale Ale, brewed to showcases the Cascade hop profile.
Wild Onion Ogard can
This roasty, rich and brooding Russian Imperial Stout doesn't mess around and features big notes of chocolate and coffee.
Wild Onion Pineapple Misfit can
A supportive malty base prvides lift for Centennial and Citra hops. This version features bright and acidic pineapple.
Wild Onion Pumpkin Ale can
This crisp ale brewed with spices has hints of pumpkin pie and a rich, malty aroma
Woodchuck Bubbly Pearsecco can
This vibrant cider is perfect for brunch.
Woodchuck Sangria can
A semi-sweet cider with notes of red wine, citrus and berry to give a full-bodied taste inspired by Sangria.
Young's Double Chocolate Stout btl
Chocolate malt and real dark chocolate are combined with Young’s award winning rich, full flavored dark beer to craft a satisfyingly indulgent, but never overly sweet experience.
SHAREABLES
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños
Chicken Nachos
Chicken Quesadillas
Chicken, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, onion, garlic & fresh jalapeños (680 CAL.
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa Verde
Avocado salsa verde, onion & cilantro (410 CAL.)
Irish Nachos
Korean BBQ Quesadillas
Korean BBQ, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños
Plain Nachos
Pork Nachos
Pretzels
Prime Rib Nachos
Prime Rib Quesadillas
STREET TACOS & CHIPS
1 Beef Taco
1 Chicken Taco
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
3 Angus Beef Tacos
3 Beer Battered Cod Tacos
3 Chicken Tacos
Korean BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos 3
Spicy Potato Taco
1 Beef Taco New
FLATBREADS & PRETZELS
SLIDERS & HANDHELDS
a la carte Slider
All American Grilled Cheese
Angus Sliders 3
BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Chicago Sub
Chicken Pesto Panini
Chicken Tender Wrap
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap
HH Prime Rib Sliders
Pepperoni Grilled Cheese
Prime Rib Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles on a butter brioche bun (1120 CAL.)
SALADS
SIDES & EXTRAS
Add Marinara
Coleslaw
Dessert Pretzels
Garden Salad
Guacamole
Lava Cake
S/O Peppadew Ranch
Side Caesar Salad
Side Mac & Cheese
Side of Buffalo Sauce
(90 CAL.)
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Salsa Verde
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie & Vanilla Ice Cream
NA Beverages
Berghoff Root Beer btl
This soda is spicy and zippy.
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Firemans Brew Black Cherry Soda btl
A delicious non-alcoholic offering.
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Sprite
Unsweet Tea
Water
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
14225 95th Avenue, Suite 400, Orland Park, IL 60462