The Brass Tap - Towson MD
825 Dulaney Valley Rd
#1285
Townson, MD 21204
Draft A - F
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider
This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.
Big Oyster Big Hop Energy
Bright, juicy, citrusy and moderately bitter, this one is sure to please.
Big Oyster Hammerhead can
A melange of 6 different hops bring big notes of citrus, tropical fruit and pine to this West Coast IPA.
Big Oyster Shuck It
This lovely and smooth Oyster Stout is rich, roasty and a touch on the sweet side.
Big Truck Half Cab Hazy IPA
Centennial, Mosaic and Cascade hops combine in this bright NE-style IPA.
Big Truck Highboy
This bright and pleasing IPA features citrus notes from homegrown cascade hops.
Big Truck Motor Oil
This black IPA features a roast base with big, dank notes provided by Chinook and Cascade hops.
Bitburger Premium Pils
The classic Bitburger - a mature and most agreeable beer - is brewed with the best of ingredients in the same traditional way it has been for many, many years. The result is delicately tart and pleasantly bitter - with a strong hop taste.
Black Flag Airing of Grievances
Lactose and gingerbread spices combine in this robust and satisfying Imperial Stout.
Black Flag Flagship IPA
Citrus fruits and dank resinous notes are the highlights in this American IPA.
Black Flag French Toasted Pastry Stout
Rich and on the sweet side, this stout features a rich cocoa base with luscious maple syrup notes.
Black Flag Pine Daddy
This dank and sticky West Coast DIPA features deep pine notes along with pithy citrus highlights thanks to big additions of Simcoe, El Dorado, Chinook, Columbus and Amarillo hops.
Blue Moon Belgian White
If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.
Bold Rock Honeycrisp
This cider is vibrant, clean and balanced.
Brookeville Beer Farm 16 Barstools
Warming, spiced and smooth, this Belgian style ale is sure to please fans of the style.
Bud Light
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
Burley Oak Jelly Not Jam- Yuzu Green Tea
Earthy, funky, tart and refreshing, this soured ale offers something a bit different.
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
CCB's flagship IPA. It's big in body and flavor with a relatively big mouthfeel. Tons of grapefruit and earthy hops. Extremely awesome.
Delirium Tremens
Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.
DuClaw The PastryArchy Unicorn Farts After Dark
This interesting Imperial Stout is full of chocolate and cinnamon spice, and is garnished with edible gold glitter.
Falling Branch Bliss
Using a Belgian style Blonde ale as a base, this bright and complex ale features ripe and jammy raspberry additions.
Falling Branch Orange Creamsicle Milkshake IPA
Orange puree, Madagascar vanilla beans, citrusy hops and lactose sugar combine in this bright "milkshake IPA".
Founders Breakfast Stout
A great name for a great beer. Big oatiness and rich chocolate tones combine with Sumatra and Kona coffee.
Founders Rubaeus Nitro
A more complex fruit beer than other representations of the style, this beer features ripe crushed raspberries and has interesting interplay between sweet, sour and bitter.
Draft G - L
Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy
Like a lemon Italian Ice, this clean, balanced and refreshing Shandy is sure to please in the warming weather.
Goose Island IPA
Brewed by traditional IPA methods, this classic ale adds a fruity aroma, set off by a dry malt middle, to ensure the long hop finish is one you’ll remember!
Guilford Hall Baltimore Pils
Light, clean and easy, with a bit of hops on the back end, this Pilsner is sure to please.
Guinness Belgian Style Wit
This clean and classically-styled ale features the traditional additions of orange peel and coriander.
Guinness Blonde American Lager
A light beer characteristic of the 1930's American Pale Lager style with just a bit more hoppy characteristics and a bisquit malt taste.
Guinness Draught
Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.
Heavy Seas Hazy Cannon
This NE-style IPA is a new entry in the always popular Cannon series.
Heavy Seas Impending Doom #3
This big and bright Hazy DIPA is packed with big hops and tangerine additions.
Heavy Seas Loose Cannon
Not for the faint of palate, it has an intensely floral, spicy, and citrusy hop aroma and flavor.
J. K.'s Scrumpy Organic Hard Cider
This wonderful brew is silky and sweet, with a crisp and clean finish.
Key All Days Off
This light and clean lager is great for a day of playing, or even just watching, some footie.
Key Positive Mental Attitude
This unfiltered lager is well-hopped with German Saphir and Tettnang, which lend zesty notes on the finish.
Key/Evolution Undertow
Check out this delicious and briney tart beer.
Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin'
Way smooth and silky with a nice wheaty-esque-ish-ness. Just the little sumpin’ sumpin’ we all need to kick Summer into full swing! Ingredients: Hops, Malt, Hops, Hops, Yeast, Hops, Water, and Hops.
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout
Creamy and smooth, this brew gets hit with the nitro treatment, which helps to enhance the chocolatey goodness of this beer.
Draft M - R
Manor Hill Citra Splendor
Caramel malt supports huge lemon, tangerine and passion fruit notes.
Manor Hill Mild Manor'd
A cross between a traditional English Mild ale and an American Amber.
Manor Hill My Own Murder
This Black IPA, or Cascadian Ale, is roasty and rich with big and bitter hop notes.
Manor Hill No Sleeves
Light and refreshingly hipster, this brew lets the guns show.
Manor Hill Porter
Lovely notes of bitter chocolate and coffee are highlighted in this well-crafted Porter.
Miller Lite
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
Narragansett Lager
This beer is brewed just right for drinking crisp and refreshing. Its got more flavor than other premium lagers, yet its one of the most drinkable beers in the world
National Bohemian
A Baltimore classic, this brew features slight corn sweetness.
Nepenthe Polydribbles #5
This soured ale features key lime and strawberry puree.
New Belgium Fat Tire
Sense of balance: toasty, biscuit-like malt flavors coasting in equilibrium with hoppy freshness. One of the most popular craft beers period.
Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils
This pilsner is a clear golden color. Four additions of Saaz hops lend a spicy-floral hop component. A fantastic American Pilsner.
Other Half DDH Green City
This version of the oat-based IPA features double dry-hopping with Citra, Centennial, and Simcoe.
Other Half Green Diamonds
Huge amounts of Australian grown Galaxy hops, this bright and fruity DIPA is sure to please.
RaR Grapefruit Nectar
Bright and citrusy hops are reinforced with big grapefruit additions.
RaR Light
Light, crisp and clean, this Pilsner features a bit of maize in the grainbill.
Red Shedman Cranberry Hard Cider
This light and crisp and clean cider features naturally acidic raspberry tones.
Draft S - Z
Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing
This tart and super-haze ale is fruit forward.
Stella Artois
Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.
Two Roads Cruise Control
This Helles style lager is clean and well-balanced.
Two Roads Passion Fruit Gose
Bright, tropical, lactic and a touch salty, this Gose is refreshing.
Union Cold Pro
This winter-styled tart wheat ale is brewed with cranberries and a hint of cinnamon.
Union Divine
This bright and well-crafted IPA is sure to please.
Union Duckpin
Moderately hopped and delicious, this brew is bright and fruity.
Union Skipjack
Clean, crisp and easy, this pilsner goes down smooth.
Union Zadie's Lager
This clean brew made in honor of the brewery's partiarch is smooth and bready- made for drinking.
Victory Golden Monkey
Enchanting and enlightening, this golden, frothy ale boasts an intriguing herbal aroma, warming alcohol esters on the tongue and light, but firm body to finish. Exotic spices add subtle notes to both the aroma and flavor. Strong, sensual and satisfying.
Victory Summer Love
Flavors of malty breads, light hoppy zest and refreshing lemon are the highlights in this extremely drinkable offering.
Yuengling Lager
An iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor - with a roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character.
Wine - Bottle
Canyon Road Cabernet BT
Canyon Road Merlot BT
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Meiomi Pinot Noir BT
Prophecy Red Blend BT
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT
Lunetta Prosecco btl
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT
William Hill Chardonnay BT
Wycliff Brut California Champagne btl
Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
Local Favorites
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
825 Dulaney Valley Rd, #1285, Townson, MD 21204