Brewpubs & Breweries
Seafood
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
86 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grilled Cheese, Sausage, Pickles and Beer. Order for pickup or order in advance to dine in on a quick turnaround for your lunch hour
Location
190 N. Beacon street, Brighton, MA 02135
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Notch Brewing & Biergarten - 525 Western Ave Notch Brewing
No Reviews
525 Western Ave Notch Brewing Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurant