Brewpubs & Breweries
Seafood

Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen

86 Reviews

$$

190 N. Beacon street

Brighton, MA 02135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries
Brighton Hot Tenders
The Brato Burger

Grilled Cheese

Vermont Cheddar Pimento

$8.00

Vermont Cheddar Pimento on House Made Beer Grain Sourdough

Gruyere & Caramelized Onion

$8.00

Tomato + Basil Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Gouda Apple Butter Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Classic Grilled Cheese Flight

$10.00

A Quarter Of All Four Grilled Cheese Selections

Sausages

Brato Bratwurst

$11.00

Brato Bratwurst , Maitland Sauerkraut, Beer Mustard, Toasted Brioche Bun

Kielbasa

$11.00

Maple Mustard, Fried Shallots

Spicy Chorizo

$11.00

Ancho Chile Mustard, Cilantro

Snacks and Apps

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Buttermilk Dredged Cauliflower, Bleu Cheese Dressing, House Made Buffalo Sauce

Brighton Hot Tenders

$12.00

Pickle Brined Tenders, Brato's Signature Dry Spice, Dill Pickle Ranch

Loaded Nachos

$13.50Out of stock

Loaded Nachos Veggie + Three Bean Chili, House Cheese Blend, Pickled Cabbage, Pico, Crema, Pickled Fresnos/ Add Chorizo +3/ (Also available vegan with no cheese and add vegan chipotle mayo)

Crab Cakes

$13.00

Crab, Baby Spinach, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs

Soups, Salads + Sides

Cup of Fire Roasted Tomato Soup

$4.50

Basil

Bowl of Fire Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.50

Basil

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Sea Salt, Ketchup

Small House Salad

$5.50

Mixed Green Salad, Shredded Carrot, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$9.50

Mixed Green Salad, Shredded Carrot, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad, Hummus, Marinated Artichokes, Romaine, Banana Pepper, Olive, Feta, Tomato, Cukes, Greek Vin, Pita

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Cup Butternut Squash Soup

$4.50

SMOKED BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP Chili Oil, Pepitas

Bowl Butternut Squash Soup

$6.50

SMOKED BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP Chili Oil, Pepitas

Sandwiches & Pub Fare

The Brato Burger

$14.00

The Brato Burger, Sharp Cheddar, Maitland Pickles, Smoked Tomato Mayo, Grilled Onions, Sesame Seed Brioche

Brighton Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hot or Extra Hot, Dill Pickle Ranch, Pickles

Grilled Steak Tips

$25.00

Hand Cut Fries, Mixed Greens Salad, Brato Steak Sauce

Shortrib Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Short Rib Mac N cheese Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Breadcrumb

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Plant Based

Falafel Burger

$12.00

Smoked Mushroom Reuben

$12.00

Maitland Mountain Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing (v), Caramelized Onion

Tofu Bahn Mi Wrap

$12.50

Crispy Fried Tofu, Pickled Veggies, Kimchi, Cilantro, Miso Chili Mayo

Brunch

The Brighton Breakfast Skillet

$10.00

2 Eggs, Bacon or Grilled Sausage, Homefries,Sourdough Toast, Ketchup

Brighton Hot Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Brighton Hot Spice, Dill Pickle Ranch, Maple

Side Homefries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Brunchwrap Supreme

$14.00

Veggie Chili, Pepperjack, Tortilla, Pico, Scrambled Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Guac

Brunch Burger

$15.00

MA Grass Fed Beef, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Red Onion, Harissa Aioli

Steak n' Eggs

$19.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grilled Cheese, Sausage, Pickles and Beer. Order for pickup or order in advance to dine in on a quick turnaround for your lunch hour

Location

190 N. Beacon street, Brighton, MA 02135

Directions

Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen image
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen image
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen image

