Bars & Lounges

Brauhaus Schmitz

1,547 Reviews

$$

718 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

Appetizers

LAUGENBREZEL

$6.00

our signature German pretzel with bier cheese dip

FRIKADELLEN

$12.00

German meatballs, brandy peppercorn cream sauce

KARTOFFELPUFFER

$9.00

potato pancakes, sour cream, applesauce

MUSCHLEN

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

ROSENKOHL

$10.00

GULASCHSUPPE

$10.00

beef and potato stew, paprika

BROTZEIT

$25.00

assortment of meats, cheeses, and accoutrements. Served with bread and pork cracklins

FLAMMKUCHEN

$15.00

German flatbread of the month

FISCHBRETT

$25.00

BEET SALAT

$14.00

Entree

WURSTPLATTE 2 sausages

$20.00

sampler of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut

WURSTPLATTE 6 sausages

$40.00

all 6 of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut

SCHNITZEL WIENER ART

$22.00

breaded cutlet, lemon, parsley, fries, side salad

BRANNTWEINSCHNITZEL

$25.00

PAPRIKASCHNITZEL

$25.00

JAGERSCHNITZEL

$25.00

SCHWEINSHAXE

$36.00

crispy pork shank, dunkel lager jus, spätzle, sauerkraut

GEMUSESPÄTZLE

$20.00

German style pasta dumplings, dunkel lager, mozzarella, Emmenthaler, seasonal vegetables

SAUERBRATEN

$25.00

Marinated beef pot roast, ginger snap gravy, red cabbage, potato dumpling

GRILLED TROUT

$18.00

KARTOFFELGRATIN STRUDEL

$15.00

HALBES HÄHNCHEN

$22.00

smoked half chicekn, garlic jus, seasonal vegetables

SCHWEINEKOTELETT

$27.00

WILDSCHWEINRAGOT

$24.00

Zwiebelkuchen

$20.00

Eggplant Schnitzel

$25.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Potato Pancake

$5.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00+

Spätzle

$5.00+

Sauerkraut

$5.00+

Red Cabbage

$5.00+

Market Veg

$5.00+

Cucumber Salad

$5.00+

Apple Sauce

$5.00+

Fries

$5.00+

Haus Salad

$5.00+

Dessert

APFELSTRUDEL

$9.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$9.00Out of stock

BLACK FOREST TORTE

$9.00

BEER FLOAT

$9.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Lunch

LAUGENBREZEL

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

KARTOFFELPUFFER

$9.00

HAUS POMMES

$10.00

CURRYWURST

$13.00

RHUBARB SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

DAS WURSTBRÖTCHEN

$12.00

Choice of one of our sausages on a German hard roll, served with potato salad

GERÄUCHERTE FORELLE

$14.00

Smoked trout, LTO, horseradish cream, rye bread, served with side salad

BURGERMEISTER MEISTERBURGER

$16.00

Double smashed patty, smoked gouda cheese, mustard cream, LTO on a pretzel bun with fries

STRAMMER MAX

$10.00

SCHNITZEL SANDWICH

$14.00

Pork or chicken, LTO, horseradish mayo on a pretzel bun, served with fries

SCHNITZEL WIENER ART

$20.00

breaded cutlet, lemon, parsley, fries, side salad

SCHNITZEL CORDON BLEU

$23.00

SCHNITZEL GRÜNE SOßE

$23.00

Meet Me on South Street

Beers

$5.00

Schnaps

$6.00

Sausage Sandwich

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Brauhaus Schmitz has always been a place that transports you from where you are to where you want to be! We bring a sense of comfort to your dining experience while also having the most extravagant events and energized atmosphere. Not only do we have the largest German Bier selection in Philadelphia but our food menu is equally authentic with our own takes on German dishes. We look forward to hosting and prosting you!

718 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Brauhaus Schmitz image
Banner pic
Main pic

