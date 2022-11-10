Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Braulio’s bistro Modesto Grub Hubs

review star

No reviews yet

621 9th Street

Modesto, CA 95354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Fettuccine Alfredo
Penne Pesto
Cajun Linguini

Famous Pastas

Classic Fettuccine Alfredo

Classic Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Classic made from scratch white garlic cream sauce served with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp topped with parmesan cheese & parsley.

Penne Romano

Penne Romano

$12.50

Creamy marinara sauce with fresh garlic , tomatoes and basil with your choice of no meat , grilled chicken or shrimp (please make selection below . Served with garlic bread.

Penne Pesto

Penne Pesto

$12.50

Freshly made pesto sauce married with our creamy white sauce tossed with penne pasta served with your choice of no meat or grilled chicken or shrimp. served with garlic bread( Allergy warning contains Nuts)

Cajun Linguini

Cajun Linguini

$19.00

Chicken, shrimp , spicy sausage, bell peppers & onions in a creamy spicy Cajun sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese & parsley.

Penne with meat sauce

Penne with meat sauce

$16.00

Penne pasta with our homemade meat sauce the rich marinara sauce will have your tastebuds in ahh. Topped with a mozzarella cheese crust is the perfect final touch.

Penne Chipotle

Penne Chipotle

$14.00

Penne pasta with your choice of no meat , honey roasted chicken or shrimp with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce.

Shirmp scampi

Shirmp scampi

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp , lemon , garlic , white wine tossed in linguini pasta.

Chicken Dishes

Pollo Di Parma

Pollo Di Parma

$18.00

Sautéed chicken breast layered with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella cheese topped with our creamy white sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

Sauteed Chicken breast in our creamy lemon wine sauce with capers served with garlic mashed potatoes and veggies. With garlic Bread

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Sautéed chicken breast in a rich mushroom sweet marsala sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes ,seasonal veggies and garlic bread

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Panko breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce , mozzarella & parmesan cheese served over a bed of Romano pasta and garlic bread

Kathy’s fav chicken

Kathy’s fav chicken

$18.00

Crispy chicken breast topped with a lemon cream sauce served with mashed potatoes & veggies

Fish

Chef B's Famous Stuffed Salmon

Chef B's Famous Stuffed Salmon

$25.00

Pan seared salmon stuffed with crab, shrimp , onions, bell peppers, with our 3 cheese blend , topped with chef b's famous lemon wine cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & garlic bread

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection served with mashed potatoes & veggies topped with chef Braulio’s lemon cream sauce.

Kids menu

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$9.00

10in personal pizza with our house made marinara topped with cheese (add pepperoni below )

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00
Kids spaghetti with meat sauce

Kids spaghetti with meat sauce

$8.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in our beef marinara sauce topped with Parmesan cheese

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Sides/Desserts

Side Mash potatoes

$4.00Out of stock
Side veggies

Side veggies

$4.00

Mix of our seasonal veggies . Broccoli, carrots & zucchini.

Box of bread

Box of bread

$7.00

Our homemade garlic bread squares .

Side bread

$1.00

Extra sauce (picatta )

$2.50
Side salad

Side salad

$3.00

Spring mix salad topped with shredded carrots , cherry tomatoes & croutons

Side of ranch

$1.00

Side ranch

Side of Alfredo sauce

$2.00
Creme brûlée

Creme brûlée

$5.50

Todays special

Minerstone soup

Minerstone soup

$8.00

Minerstone soup Carrots , zucchini , potatoes, onions & celery all in a tomato herb broth. Served with a side of bread. Optional add on a side salad

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

621 9th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Braulio’s bistro image
Braulio’s bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Galletto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,160
1101 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Bistro 135
orange star4.6 • 2,490
135 W 10th St Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
Redwood Cafe Expansion - 160 N 3rd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
160 N 3rd Ave Oakdale, CA 95361
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Modesto

Jamba - 000360 - Modesto II
orange star4.7 • 2,626
1021 10th Street Ste. B Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Galletto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,160
1101 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Camp 4 Wine Café
orange star4.7 • 1,485
1508 10th St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Dewz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1505 J St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Wildfire Public House
orange star4.1 • 1,096
1533 Oakdale Road Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Modesto - 2001 McHenry Ave
orange star4.5 • 293
2001 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Modesto
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Oakdale
review star
No reviews yet
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston