HAMBUGER

PLAIN BURGER

$8.49

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty

PATRIOT BURGER

$9.89

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, American Cheese, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard

CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Brave Sauce

EGG BURGER

$10.69

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, American Cheese, Egg, Onion, Pickles, Brave Sauce

BACON BURGER

$10.99

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Onion, Pickles, Brave Sauced

CHEDDAR BURGER

$10.49

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Cheese Sauce

BLEU CHEESE BURGER

$11.49

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, Bleu Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomato, Lettuce

MUSHROOM BURGER

$10.49

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, Gouda Cheese, Mushroom, Chipotle Sauce

CHIEF BBQ BURGER

$12.69

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, Smoked Pulled Pork, American Cheese, Barbecue Sauce

TEXAS BRISKET BURGER

$12.69

Bun, 6oz Black Angus Patty, Smoked Brisket, American Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapeños

SMASH BURGER

$10.65

Bun, Double Patty, Cheddar Choose, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Barbecue Sauce

WELL DONE

MEDIUM

MEDIUM WELL

MEDIUM RARE

RARE

HARD EGG

EASY EGG

Bacon

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.69

Bun, Fried Chicken Tenders, Gouda Chees Pickles, Brave Sauce

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$8.90

Bun, Mushrooms, Gouda Cheese, Caramelized Onions

ON THE BOWL

BURGER ON THE BOWL

$11.29

CHICKEN ON THE BOWL

$11.29

Chicken Tenders, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Cheese Sauce, Brave Sauce

HOT DOG

PLAIN HOT DOG

$5.50

American Beef Hot Dog

CHEESE BACON DOG

$7.50

American Beef Hot Dog, Cheese Sauce, Bacon

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.85

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.49

BACON LOADED FRIES

$9.99

French Fries, Cheese Sauce, Brave Sauce, Bacon

BRAVE BURGER LOADED FRIES

$10.99

French Fries, 6oz Black Angus Patty, American Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Brave Sauce

CHICKEN LOADED FRIES

$10.99

French Fries, Chicken Tenders, Cheese Sauce, Bravo Sauce

PULLED PORK LOADED FRIES

$11.89

French Fries, Smoked Pulled Pork, Cheese Sauce, Barbecue Sauce

BRISKET LOADED FRIES

$11.89

French Fries, Smoked Brisket, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeños

BEVERAGES

Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00