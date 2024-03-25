Bravehearts Pub 2
218 E. SUPERIOR
ALMA, MI 48801
Food*
Appetizers
- Cheese Sticks$9.49
- Potato Skins$9.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
- French Fries$2.99+
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
- Onion Rings$4.99+
- Fried Pickles$7.99
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
- Pickled Bologna & Cheese$12.99
- Mini Tacos$8.99
- Breaded Cauliflower$9.99
- Mac & Cheese Bites$8.99
- Battered Green Beans$7.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.99
- Kettle Chips$5.49
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$9.99
- Combo Pick 3$9.99
- Combo Pick 4$12.99
- 4 Ham Roll-Ups$5.99
- 6 Ham Roll-Ups$7.99
- Pretzel Bites$7.99
- Mini Corn Dog$7.99
- Cheese Curds$10.99
- 1lb Pretzel$13.99
- Pick 3 Pretzel$22.99
- Charcuterie pretzel$19.99
Salads
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bleu Moon Burger$10.99+
- Build Your Own$10.49+
- Hickory Burger$10.99+
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.49+
- Olive Burger$10.99+
- Surf n Turf Burger$10.99+
- The "Great Scot"$16.99
- Twisted Kilt Burger$12.99
- Veggie Burger$9.99
- Rueben$13.99
- Rachel$13.99
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$7.99
- Chicken Club Sandwich$10.99
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.99
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.49
- Fiery Chicken Bacon Sandwich$10.99
- Fish Sandwich$8.99
- Pot Roast$10.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
- Turkey Club Sandwich$11.99
New Features
Baskets
Wraps
Hot Dogs
Specials
- Monday Margarita$7.49
- Tuesday Salad$9.99
- Wednesday Wings
- Thursday Budlight$2.00
- Friday Cod$10.99
- Friday 6pc Perch$8.99
- Friday 8pc Perch$10.99
- Friday Shrimp$7.99
- Saturday Burger$9.99
- Sunday Scot'$19.99
- Saturday Boneless 1/2$5.49
- SeafoodCombo$9.99
- Seafood Combo Cod$9.99
- Shrmip Caesar Salad$9.99
- Perch Sandwhich$5.99
- Pot Roast Special$6.00
- Pork Special$6.00
Lent Specials
Mac And Cheese
Bar*
Liquor
- Absolut$5.00
- Absolut Elyx$5.50
- American$4.50
- Crystal Head$5.75
- Grey Goose$5.50
- Skyy$4.50
- Smirnoff Apple$4.50
- Smirnoff Blueberry$4.50
- Smirnoff Carmel$4.50
- Smirnoff Cherry$4.50
- Smirnoff Citrus$4.50
- Smirnoff Marshmallow$4.50
- Smirnoff Raspberry$4.50
- Smirnoff Vanilla$4.50
- Smirnoff Vodka$4.50
- Stoli Vodka$5.00
- Titos Vodka$4.75
- UV Blue$4.25
- UV Cherry$4.25
- UV Grape$4.00
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Exotico Tequlia$5.00
- José Cuervo$5.00
- Milagro$4.75
- Tequila Rose$5.00
- Well Tequila$4.50
- Patron$6.50
- Rock N Roll Mango$5.50
- Rock N Roll Strawberry$5.50
- Rock N Roll Platinum$6.50
- Jameson$5.00
- Jameson Orange$6.00
- Basil Hayden$5.00
- Black Velvet$4.25
- Glenlivet 12 year$5.50
- Blantons's$7.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.50
- Bulleit Bourbon$5.50
- Bushmills$5.00
- Canadian Club$4.75
- Crown apple$5.75
- Crown Peach$6.25
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Dalwhinnie$9.00
- Dewars$5.00
- Glennmorang$6.00
- Fireball$4.75
- Gentleman Jack$6.50
- GlenDoranch$6.00
- Glendoranch$9.00
- Glenfiddich$5.00
- Glenkinchie$9.00
- Glennfidich XX$9.00
- Glennmoarangie$6.50
- H. Deringer$25.00
- Highwest Whiskey$5.50
- Imperial$4.50
- Jack Daniels$5.50
- Jack Daniels Fire$5.25
- Jack Daniels Honey$5.50
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$7.50
- Jefferson Cask$15.00
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Jim Beam Apple$4.50
- Jim Beam Red Stag$5.50
- Johnny Walker Black$7.50
- Johnny Walker Red$5.25
- Knob Creek$7.00
- Legacy$4.50
- Makers Mark$6.00
- Oban$6.00
- Old Gran Dad$4.50
- Pendalton$5.50
- Sazerac Rye$4.00
- Screwball$4.75
- Seagrams 7$5.25
- Seagrams VO$5.25
- Southern Comfort$4.75
- The Balvenie Doublewood 17yr$15.00
- Tullamore Dew$6.00
- Weller Antique 107$4.00
- Weller Special Reserve$4.00
- Woodford Double Oak$9.00
- Revel Apple$4.50
- Revel Cinnamon$4.50
- Revel Peanut Butter$4.50
- Revel Pecan$4.50
- Revel Pineapple$4.50
- Revel Smore$4.50
- Bombay$5.50
- Hendricks$6.00
- Sloe Gin$4.50
- Tanqueray$5.50
- Well Gin$4.50
- Bacardi$4.50
- Bumbu$6.00
- Bumbu XO$6.00
- Captain Morgan$4.75
- Malibu$4.75
- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum$4.00
- Well Rum$4.25
- Apple Pucker$3.50
- Aztec$3.75
- Baileys$4.25
- Baileys Chocolate Cherry$4.50
- Baileys Mint$4.25
- Baileys Salted Caramel$4.50
- Blue Curacao$3.75
- Buttershots$3.50
- Carolans$3.75
- Chambord$4.75
- Cherry Pucker$3.50
- Crantasia Schnapps$3.50
- Crème De Coco$3.50
- Crème De Menthe$3.50
- Disaronno$4.50
- Drambuie$5.25
- Frangelico$4.75
- Galliano$5.25
- Godiva$4.50
- Goldschlager$4.50
- Grand Marnier$5.25
- Grape Pucker$3.50
- Hot Damn$3.50
- Jagermeister$4.75
- Kahlua$4.50
- Licor 43$4.50
- McGillicuddy's$4.50
- Midori$4.25
- Peachtree$3.50
- Peppermint Schnapps$3.50
- Raspberry Pucker$3.50
- Rum Chata$4.50
- Rumpleminz$4.50
- Southern Comfrot$4.50
- Viniq$4.00
- Watermelon Pucker$3.75
- $5 Tumbler Refill$5.00
- $2 Shot$2.00
- $2.00 Wells$2.00
- $3 Captain Black$3.00
- Lucky Charms$4.75
- Jello Shot-1$3.00
- Jello Shot-12pk$30.00
- Alien Nipple$3.50
- Apple Cider Margarita$4.25
- Apple Cider Sangria$4.75
- Autumn Bourbon Sangria$4.75
- Backwoods Boiler Maker$5.00
- Black Jack Margarita$5.00
- Chocolate Covered Raspberry$3.75
- Big Foot$3.75
- Bite Of An Iguana$4.00
- Blue Balls$4.00
- Cranberry Snow Frost$5.00
- Blueberry Moscato Lemonade$5.00
- Chewbacca$3.75
- Christmas Cookie$3.75
- Cypha$4.00
- Emerald Sunrise$5.00
- Eyeball$3.00
- Four Leaf$3.00
- Front Porch Peach Tea$3.50
- Frosty The Snowman$4.50
- Full Moon$8.00
- Green Dream$3.75
- Green Drink$5.00
- Green Sangria$5.00
- Grinch$5.00
- Hawaiian Tattoo$5.50
- Irish Trash Can$7.00
- Jack Frost$4.00
- Moms Apple Pie$3.50
- Leines Special$5.00
- Long Dog$3.75
- Lucky Leprechaun Shot$3.75
- Orange Island$3.25
- Penthouse$3.50
- Peppermint Stick$3.00
- Pirate of the Caribbean$5.00
- Pumpkin Spice White Russian$4.25
- Raspberry Daquiri$4.50
- Raspberry Lemonade$4.00
- Raspberry Spritzer$4.00
- Root Beer Or Ginger Bomb$4.00
- Root Beer Or Ginger Shot$3.00
- Rudolphs Tipsy Spritzer$4.00
- Santa's Shot$3.75
- Sour Puss$3.25
- Spicy Ginger Man$4.00
- Tainted Love$7.00
- Talladega Slammer$3.50
- The Blizzard$4.00
- The Layers Of Love$4.00
- Tropical Storm$4.00
- Vampire Juice$4.00
- Vanilla Mint$4.00
- $5Refill$5.00
- Alabama Slammer$5.00
- Alien Brain Hemorrhage$4.25
- Alien Piss$4.25
- Amaretto Sour$4.75
- Andes Mint$4.25
- Dirty Doug$7.00
- Ass Eater Drink$7.00
- Ass Eater Shot$4.75
- Bahama Mamma$5.00
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Baller Bomb$6.50
- BJ$4.50
- Black Russian$7.00
- Bloody Mary TS$7.50
- Blue Motorcycle$4.75
- Dark N Stormy$16.00
- Darth Vader$6.00
- Dirty Girl Scout$4.00
- Bruised Vagina$4.75
- Butter Crown$5.00
- Cherry Bomb$5.75
- Chocolate Cake$4.50
- Crack Pipe$6.00
- Crantaz$5.00
- Duck Fart$4.50
- Four Horsemen$5.25
- Fruit Salad$4.50
- G Spot$4.50
- Good Shit$4.50
- Grasshopper$5.00
- Green Tea$4.50
- Fuzzy Navel$4.25
- Gummy Bear$4.72
- Electric Smurf$4.75
- Cinnamon Toast$4.75
- Dirty Martini$6.50
- Honey Smack$4.00
- Irish Breakfast$4.25
- Irish Car Bomb$7.00
- Irish Coffee$4.00
- Irish Trashcan$7.00
- Irish Trashcan$7.00
- Jackson 5$4.75
- Jager Barrel$4.50
- Jager Bomb$5.50
- Johnny Vegas Drink$4.00
- Johnny Vegas Shot$3.75
- Johnny Vegas Top Shelf$5.00
- Jolly Rancher Drink$3.50
- Jolly Rancher Shot$3.00
- June Bug$4.00
- Kahlua And Cream$4.00
- Kamikaze$3.25