BRAVERY CHEF HALL

110 Reviews

$$

409 Travis St

Houston, TX 77002

Order Again

Beers

Oso Bueno

$7.00

ArtCar IPA

$6.00

Asahi Japanese Rice Lager

$6.00

BA Cloud Punch Pilsner

$7.00

BA Cruisn Through Helles Lager

$7.00

Black Butte Porter

$8.00

Buckle Bunny Cream Ale

$6.00

Citrus Time Hazy IPA x 2

$7.00

Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Mini Boss

$8.00

Firemans 4 Light Lager

$6.00

Houston Haze IPA

$7.00

LawnMower Kolsch

$6.00

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$6.00

Live Oak Pilsner

$6.00

Loggerbier Pilsner

$7.50

Lonepint Yellow Rose

$7.00

Lonestar Lager

$5.00

Lovestreet Blonde

$6.00

Modelo Especial Lager

$6.00

Mostly Harmless Citra Pale Ale

$6.00

SA Octoberfest

$5.00

Ghost

$8.25

Rodeo Clown

$7.00

Sapporo Japanese Rice Lager

$6.00

Monkey Sour

$8.00

Mich Ultra

$6.50

Selterz

RancH2O Gin Fizz

$7.00

RancH2O Classic Marg

$7.00

RancH2O Ranch Water

$7.00

Ciders

Austin Eastsiders Original

$6.00

Austin Eastsiders Pineapple

$6.00

Sake

1.5oz Sake Bomb Shot Hakutsuru

$3.50

Tozai Night Swin Futsu

$12.00

Soto Junmai

$13.00

Tozai Living Jewel

$24.00

Echigozakura Namachozo

$24.00

Echigozakura Daiginjo

$32.00

Kanbara Bride of The Fox Junmai Ginjo

$36.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori Kyoto

$24.00

Tsukasa Black

$18.00

720ml Bride Of Fox

$68.00

Harada Gengetsu

$75.00

720ml living jewel

$60.00

Yomi the afterlife

$13.00

Bushido

$14.00

720ml Snow Maiden

$60.00

Rhiaku

$22.00

BTL RED

OAKVILLE MONDAVI NAPA VALLEY

$75.00

The Vice Carneros CAB FRANC

$70.00

MATTHIASSON CAB FRANC

$90.00Out of stock

WATERMILL CAB FRANC

$60.00Out of stock

Alpasión Cab Franc

$70.00

AUROS CAB SAUV

$65.00Out of stock

DAOU RESERVE CAB SAUV

$80.00Out of stock

DELECTUS BEAR CROSSING

$175.00Out of stock

HILL FAMILY CAB SAUV

$60.00Out of stock

POTT INCUBO CAB SAUV

$255.00

POTT INFINITE CAB SAUV

$222.00

PURSUED BY BEAR CAB SAUV

$101.25Out of stock

REVANA TERROIR CAB SAUV

$145.00Out of stock

ROAM XAGA CAB SAUV

$138.75Out of stock

SARAH FRANCIS CAB SAUV

$248.00

SCRIBE CAB SAUV

$108.00

VENGE BONE ASH CAB SAUV

$131.25Out of stock

VENGE SILENCIEUX CAB SAUV

$88.00Out of stock

ZEITGEIST CAB SAUV

$115.00Out of stock

BLOODROOT CAB SAUV

$60.00Out of stock

GROUND EFFECT CAB SAUV

$75.00

CMS WASHINGTON CAB SAV

$365.00

Pur Noire Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

GENERACION

$52.00Out of stock

SMOCKSHOP BAND GRENACHE

$70.00Out of stock

TRIBUTE TO GRACE GRENACHE

$78.00Out of stock

GAUCHEZCO ORO MALBEC

$60.00Out of stock

RICARDO SANTOS EL GRAN MALBEC

$50.00Out of stock

TATE MERLOT

$70.00

CAKEBREAD MERLOT

$75.00Out of stock

ARIL PETIT VERDOT

$75.00

SEMPRE VIVE PETIT VERDOT

$55.00

ALBERT BICHOT SAVIGNY BEAUNE

$60.00Out of stock

ANTIKYTHERA PN

$222.00

BIG SKY PN

$65.00Out of stock

CROIX NARROW GAUGE PN

$95.00Out of stock

DOMAINE SERENE EVENSTAD PN

$105.00Out of stock

EN GARDE SOCO PN

$100.00

HIRSCH RESERVE PN

$138.00

LOVE & SQUALOR PN

$45.00Out of stock

MADCAT X5 PN

$75.00Out of stock

SMOCKSHOP BAND PN

$55.00Out of stock

THE CHINA BLOCK PN

$75.00Out of stock

THOMAS HENRY PN

$40.00Out of stock

RAMSAY PN

$45.00Out of stock

JOSEPH DROUHIN CDB

$60.00Out of stock

TEUTONIC BERGSPITZE PN

$40.00Out of stock

Smith & Story PN

$60.00

ALPASION PRIVATE SELECTION

$75.00

BUSSOLA AMARONE

$95.00Out of stock

FAVIA CARBONE

$115.00

HIYU CORVUS

$125.00

PARABELLUM ALLUVIO

$92.00

PARABELLUM COULEE

$76.00

POTT SPACE & TIME

$255.00

“A” RUBICONE ROSSO ITALY

$65.00

BABY BEAR SYRAH

$96.00

FORCE MAJEURE SYRAH

$110.00

LILLIAN SYRAH

$111.00

SONOMA HILLSIDES SYRAH

$56.25

CVNE IMPERIAL RESERVA TEMPRANILLO

$70.00

CUNE GRAN RESERVA 2011

$50.00Out of stock

EPOCH 2015 PASO ROBLES

$125.00

The Vice Oak Knoll

$85.00

TURLEY DRAGON ZIN

$66.00Out of stock

TURLEY UEBERROTH ZINFANDEL

$88.00Out of stock

BTL TAP - RED WINE

High On The Hog

$46.00

Delta Cab

$48.00

BTL Dante Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BTL BARTER & TRADE CAB SAUV

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Bousquet Malbec

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Brave New World Cab Sauv

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Cadmus Mourvedre

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Clos Pissarra El Ramon

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Coquerel Petite Sirah

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Eminence Rouge Cabernet Franc

$52.00Out of stock

BTL FR Wonderwall Pinot Noir

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Hendry Zinfandel

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$48.00Out of stock

BTL LOSTE SANGIOVESE

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Lubanzi SGMC

$38.00

BTL MILBRANT CAB SAUV

$48.00Out of stock

BTL My name is Nobody Nebbiolo

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Neverland Cab Sauv

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Pence Ranch Pinot noir

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Sans Wine Co. Carignan

$44.00Out of stock

BTL SEAN MINOR PN

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Shebang

$48.00Out of stock

BTL The Black Duchess

$40.00

BTL The Zero Effect Grenache

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Torii Mor Pinot Noir

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Ultra Violet Petit Verdot

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Witches' Flight Tempranillo

$40.00

Grape Republic Pinot Noir

$44.00

Le Charmel

$41.00

Cantina Lambrusco

$36.00Out of stock

GL TAP - RED WINE

High On The Hog

$7.00+

HOBO Cabernet Sauv.

$13.00+Out of stock

Bousquet Reserve Malbec

$5.00+Out of stock

Brave New World Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+Out of stock

Cadmus Mourvedre

$7.50+Out of stock

Clos Pissarra El Ramon

$15.00+Out of stock

Coquerel Petite Sirah

$14.00+Out of stock

Eminence Rouge Cabernet Franc

$7.00+Out of stock

Field Recording Wonderwall Pinot Noir

$10.00+Out of stock

Gl Tap - Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00+Out of stock

GL TAP - Sans Wine Co. Carignan

$6.00+Out of stock

GLS-Barter & Trade Cab Sauv

$6.50+Out of stock

Dante Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50+

HENDRY ZINFANDEL

$11.00+Out of stock

Joya Del Notre Malbec

$6.50+Out of stock

Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$6.50+Out of stock

LINCON SQUARE CAB SAUV

$12.00Out of stock

VILLA BAGNOLO SANGIOVESE

$14.50Out of stock

Lubanzi Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre, Carignan

$10.00+

MILBRANT CAB SAUV

$6.50+Out of stock

My name is Nobody Nebbiolo

$7.00+Out of stock

Neverland Cab Sauv

$6.50+Out of stock

Delta Pinot noir

$7.00+Out of stock

LE CHARMEL PINOT NOIR

$6.00+

Shebang Red Blend

$6.50+Out of stock

The Black Duchess Garnacha

$13.00+

TiAmo Barbera

$6.50+

Ulta Violet Petit Verdot

$7.00+Out of stock

Witches' Flight Tempranillo

$11.00+

Grape Republic Pinot Noir

$13.00

Vice Cab Franc

$15.00

Vice Zinfandel

$15.00

Delta Cabernet Sauv

$14.00Out of stock

Alpasion Cab Franc

$15.00

BTL ROSE

MIRABEAU PURE

$48.00Out of stock

OTELLA ROSES ROSES

$40.00Out of stock

Y. ROUSSEAU TANNAT ROSE

$42.00Out of stock

LIQUID FARM ROSE

$45.00Out of stock

GASSIER LE PAS DU MOINE

$45.00Out of stock

WILLIAM CHRIS ROSE

$30.00Out of stock

BTF LAUGHING PIG ROSE

$60.00Out of stock

BTL TAP - ROSÉ

BTL - PIP GRENACHE ROSE

$48.00Out of stock

Ranch Rose

$44.00Out of stock

Skylark Pinkbelly Rose

$44.00Out of stock

Caliposa Rose

$54.00

BTL WHITE

LA CANA NAVIA ALBARINO

$45.00Out of stock

CERETTO ARNIES

$45.00Out of stock

D & G STONE CRUSHER

$70.00Out of stock

SKYLARK PINOT BLANC

$40.00Out of stock

D & G RAMATO

$45.00Out of stock

VIVANTERRE SGU

$55.00Out of stock

SKERK ISTRIANA MALVASIA

$75.00Out of stock

MERRY EDWARDS SB

$72.00Out of stock

ROCHIOLI SB

$65.00Out of stock

LITTLE DARLING SB

$40.00Out of stock

LE PIERRIER SANCERRE

$50.00Out of stock

GAMBLE FAMILY SB

$48.00Out of stock

Domaine Jean Aubron

$36.00

Petite Sauvage Baby Sancerre

$44.00

ALEXANA RIESLING

$50.00Out of stock

TEUTONIC CANDIED MUSHROOM

$50.00Out of stock

MAXIM GRUNHAUS

$88.00Out of stock

DOMAINE WEINBACH ALSACE

$75.00Out of stock

WEINGUT KNOLL GRUNER

$60.00Out of stock

MAC FORBES EB60 AAROMANTICISM

$57.00

ERNEST CHARD

$58.00Out of stock

GARY FARRELL OLIVET CHARD

$56.25Out of stock

MAISON CHAMPY

$55.00Out of stock

SARAH FRANCIS CHARD

$75.00Out of stock

THOMAS MOREY CHASSAGNE MONTRACHET

$66.00Out of stock

JEAN-PHILIPPE FICHET BB

$55.00Out of stock

FOXEN BIEN NACIDO CHARD

$58.00Out of stock

Alpasion Chardonnay

$55.00

BTL TAP - WHITE WINE

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay

$44.00Out of stock

Btl - Rego Do Sol Albariño

$40.00

BTL TAP - REGO DEL SOL ALBARINO

$36.00Out of stock

Domaine Jean Aubron

$36.00

Lubanz Chenin Blanc

$40.00

Pratsch Gruner Veltiner

$32.00Out of stock

Sassi Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Sean Minor Chardonnay

$40.00

Taika Waititi Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

GL - DESSERT WINES

Charleston Sercial Madeira

$14.00Out of stock

Donnafugata Ben Rye

$14.00Out of stock

DOW'S LBV 2012

$9.00Out of stock

Kiralyudvar Aszu 6 Puttonyos

$19.00Out of stock

MESSIAS SPECIAL RSV TAWNEY

$7.00

New York Malmsey Madeira

$14.00Out of stock

GL TAP - ROSÉ

Dandy

$6.00+Out of stock

GL - PRATCH ZWEIGELT ROSE

$6.00+Out of stock

Ranch Rose

$6.50+Out of stock

Roses Roses

$12.00Out of stock

Caliposa Rose

$12.50

GL TAP - SPARKLING

Blood Orange Mimosa

$4.00+Out of stock

Cantina Lambrusco

$10.00Out of stock

Raventós i Blanc Blanc De Blancs Spanish Cava

$5.50+

Gratien & Meyer Rosé

$6.00+Out of stock

Ed Balos Moscato D'asti

$5.00+Out of stock

Carra Prosecco Treviso Brut

$6.00+

Lemonade Mimosa

$4.00+Out of stock

Orange Mimosa

$4.00+

Ranch Rose

$6.50+Out of stock

BTL SPARKLING

CARAFE PROSECCO SOLOMENTE

Out of stock

CARAFE ORANGE MIMOSA

$28.00

LEMONADE MIMOSA

$28.00Out of stock

BOND OO7 BOLLINGER

$285.00

Carra Prosecco Treviso Brut

$38.00

KRUG GRAND CUVEE

$300.00

GUIDOBONO SEGRETEVIGNE BRUT

$50.00Out of stock

Kir Yianni Akakies

$48.00Out of stock

MOLLYDOOKER SPARKLING SHIRAZ

$55.00Out of stock

PATTON VALLEY PET NAT ROSE

$44.00Out of stock

PALMER & CO. BLANC DE BLANCS

$75.00Out of stock

VADIN-PLATEAU

$75.00Out of stock

Carafe Prosecco Solomente

$20.00Out of stock

Louis Bouillot Blanc

$12.00+Out of stock

Louis Bouillot Rose

$13.00+Out of stock

BTL TAP - SPARKLING

CARAFE ORANGE MIMOSA

$28.00

Cantina Lambrusco

$36.00Out of stock

MARTENOT BLANC

$40.00Out of stock

GRATIEN & MEYER ROSE

$44.00Out of stock

Carra Prosecco Treviso Brut

$38.00

LEMONADE MIMOSA

$28.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Club soda

$2.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sodas

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.50

Water

$3.00

Liquor

Titos

$12.00

Espolon

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Nue

$12.00

Beer

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Crawford

$7.00

Lovestreet

$7.00

Mostly Harmless

$7.00

Non Alcoholic

Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bravery Chef Hall The Culinary World of Tomorrow! #houstonstrong

Website

Location

409 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
BRAVERY CHEF HALL image
BRAVERY CHEF HALL image

