BRAVERY CHEF HALL

110 Reviews
$$
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
Beers
Oso Bueno
$7.00
ArtCar IPA
$6.00
Asahi Japanese Rice Lager
$6.00
BA Cloud Punch Pilsner
$7.00
BA Cruisn Through Helles Lager
$7.00
Black Butte Porter
$8.00
Buckle Bunny Cream Ale
$6.00
Citrus Time Hazy IPA x 2
$7.00
Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout
$7.00
Crawford Bock
$6.00
Dos XX
$6.00
Mini Boss
$8.00
Firemans 4 Light Lager
$6.00
Houston Haze IPA
$7.00
LawnMower Kolsch
$6.00
Live Oak Hefeweizen
$6.00
Live Oak Pilsner
$6.00
Loggerbier Pilsner
$7.50
Lonepint Yellow Rose
$7.00
Lonestar Lager
$5.00
Lovestreet Blonde
$6.00
Modelo Especial Lager
$6.00
Mostly Harmless Citra Pale Ale
$6.00
SA Octoberfest
$5.00
Ghost
$8.25
Rodeo Clown
$7.00
Sapporo Japanese Rice Lager
$6.00
Monkey Sour
$8.00
Mich Ultra
$6.50
Sake
1.5oz Sake Bomb Shot Hakutsuru
$3.50
Tozai Night Swin Futsu
$12.00
Soto Junmai
$13.00
Tozai Living Jewel
$24.00
Echigozakura Namachozo
$24.00
Echigozakura Daiginjo
$32.00
Kanbara Bride of The Fox Junmai Ginjo
$36.00
Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori Kyoto
$24.00
Tsukasa Black
$18.00
720ml Bride Of Fox
$68.00
Harada Gengetsu
$75.00
720ml living jewel
$60.00
Yomi the afterlife
$13.00
Bushido
$14.00
720ml Snow Maiden
$60.00
Rhiaku
$22.00
BTL RED
OAKVILLE MONDAVI NAPA VALLEY
$75.00
The Vice Carneros CAB FRANC
$70.00
MATTHIASSON CAB FRANC
$90.00Out of stock
WATERMILL CAB FRANC
$60.00Out of stock
Alpasión Cab Franc
$70.00
AUROS CAB SAUV
$65.00Out of stock
DAOU RESERVE CAB SAUV
$80.00Out of stock
DELECTUS BEAR CROSSING
$175.00Out of stock
HILL FAMILY CAB SAUV
$60.00Out of stock
POTT INCUBO CAB SAUV
$255.00
POTT INFINITE CAB SAUV
$222.00
PURSUED BY BEAR CAB SAUV
$101.25Out of stock
REVANA TERROIR CAB SAUV
$145.00Out of stock
ROAM XAGA CAB SAUV
$138.75Out of stock
SARAH FRANCIS CAB SAUV
$248.00
SCRIBE CAB SAUV
$108.00
VENGE BONE ASH CAB SAUV
$131.25Out of stock
VENGE SILENCIEUX CAB SAUV
$88.00Out of stock
ZEITGEIST CAB SAUV
$115.00Out of stock
BLOODROOT CAB SAUV
$60.00Out of stock
GROUND EFFECT CAB SAUV
$75.00
CMS WASHINGTON CAB SAV
$365.00
Pur Noire Cabernet Sauvignon
$72.00
GENERACION
$52.00Out of stock
SMOCKSHOP BAND GRENACHE
$70.00Out of stock
TRIBUTE TO GRACE GRENACHE
$78.00Out of stock
GAUCHEZCO ORO MALBEC
$60.00Out of stock
RICARDO SANTOS EL GRAN MALBEC
$50.00Out of stock
TATE MERLOT
$70.00
CAKEBREAD MERLOT
$75.00Out of stock
ARIL PETIT VERDOT
$75.00
SEMPRE VIVE PETIT VERDOT
$55.00
ALBERT BICHOT SAVIGNY BEAUNE
$60.00Out of stock
ANTIKYTHERA PN
$222.00
BIG SKY PN
$65.00Out of stock
CROIX NARROW GAUGE PN
$95.00Out of stock
DOMAINE SERENE EVENSTAD PN
$105.00Out of stock
EN GARDE SOCO PN
$100.00
HIRSCH RESERVE PN
$138.00
LOVE & SQUALOR PN
$45.00Out of stock
MADCAT X5 PN
$75.00Out of stock
SMOCKSHOP BAND PN
$55.00Out of stock
THE CHINA BLOCK PN
$75.00Out of stock
THOMAS HENRY PN
$40.00Out of stock
RAMSAY PN
$45.00Out of stock
JOSEPH DROUHIN CDB
$60.00Out of stock
TEUTONIC BERGSPITZE PN
$40.00Out of stock
Smith & Story PN
$60.00
ALPASION PRIVATE SELECTION
$75.00
BUSSOLA AMARONE
$95.00Out of stock
FAVIA CARBONE
$115.00
HIYU CORVUS
$125.00
PARABELLUM ALLUVIO
$92.00
PARABELLUM COULEE
$76.00
POTT SPACE & TIME
$255.00
“A” RUBICONE ROSSO ITALY
$65.00
BABY BEAR SYRAH
$96.00
FORCE MAJEURE SYRAH
$110.00
LILLIAN SYRAH
$111.00
SONOMA HILLSIDES SYRAH
$56.25
CVNE IMPERIAL RESERVA TEMPRANILLO
$70.00
CUNE GRAN RESERVA 2011
$50.00Out of stock
EPOCH 2015 PASO ROBLES
$125.00
The Vice Oak Knoll
$85.00
TURLEY DRAGON ZIN
$66.00Out of stock
TURLEY UEBERROTH ZINFANDEL
$88.00Out of stock
BTL TAP - RED WINE
High On The Hog
$46.00
Delta Cab
$48.00
BTL Dante Cabernet Sauvignon
$48.00
BTL BARTER & TRADE CAB SAUV
$44.00Out of stock
BTL Bousquet Malbec
$36.00Out of stock
BTL Brave New World Cab Sauv
$60.00Out of stock
BTL Cadmus Mourvedre
$56.00Out of stock
BTL Clos Pissarra El Ramon
$56.00Out of stock
BTL Coquerel Petite Sirah
$40.00Out of stock
BTL Eminence Rouge Cabernet Franc
$52.00Out of stock
BTL FR Wonderwall Pinot Noir
$38.00Out of stock
BTL Hendry Zinfandel
$44.00Out of stock
BTL Kate Arnold Pinot Noir
$48.00Out of stock
BTL LOSTE SANGIOVESE
$44.00Out of stock
BTL Lubanzi SGMC
$38.00
BTL MILBRANT CAB SAUV
$48.00Out of stock
BTL My name is Nobody Nebbiolo
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Neverland Cab Sauv
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Pence Ranch Pinot noir
$52.00Out of stock
BTL Sans Wine Co. Carignan
$44.00Out of stock
BTL SEAN MINOR PN
$44.00Out of stock
BTL Shebang
$48.00Out of stock
BTL The Black Duchess
$40.00
BTL The Zero Effect Grenache
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Torii Mor Pinot Noir
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Ultra Violet Petit Verdot
$52.00Out of stock
BTL Witches' Flight Tempranillo
$40.00
Grape Republic Pinot Noir
$44.00
Le Charmel
$41.00
Cantina Lambrusco
$36.00Out of stock
GL TAP - RED WINE
High On The Hog
$7.00+
HOBO Cabernet Sauv.
$13.00+Out of stock
Bousquet Reserve Malbec
$5.00+Out of stock
Brave New World Cabernet Sauvignon
$8.00+Out of stock
Cadmus Mourvedre
$7.50+Out of stock
Clos Pissarra El Ramon
$15.00+Out of stock
Coquerel Petite Sirah
$14.00+Out of stock
Eminence Rouge Cabernet Franc
$7.00+Out of stock
Field Recording Wonderwall Pinot Noir
$10.00+Out of stock
Gl Tap - Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon
$5.00+Out of stock
GL TAP - Sans Wine Co. Carignan
$6.00+Out of stock
GLS-Barter & Trade Cab Sauv
$6.50+Out of stock
Dante Cabernet Sauvignon
$7.50+
HENDRY ZINFANDEL
$11.00+Out of stock
Joya Del Notre Malbec
$6.50+Out of stock
Kate Arnold Pinot Noir
$6.50+Out of stock
LINCON SQUARE CAB SAUV
$12.00Out of stock
VILLA BAGNOLO SANGIOVESE
$14.50Out of stock
Lubanzi Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre, Carignan
$10.00+
MILBRANT CAB SAUV
$6.50+Out of stock
My name is Nobody Nebbiolo
$7.00+Out of stock
Neverland Cab Sauv
$6.50+Out of stock
Delta Pinot noir
$7.00+Out of stock
LE CHARMEL PINOT NOIR
$6.00+
Shebang Red Blend
$6.50+Out of stock
The Black Duchess Garnacha
$13.00+
TiAmo Barbera
$6.50+
Ulta Violet Petit Verdot
$7.00+Out of stock
Witches' Flight Tempranillo
$11.00+
Grape Republic Pinot Noir
$13.00
Vice Cab Franc
$15.00
Vice Zinfandel
$15.00
Delta Cabernet Sauv
$14.00Out of stock
Alpasion Cab Franc
$15.00
BTL ROSE
BTL TAP - ROSÉ
BTL WHITE
LA CANA NAVIA ALBARINO
$45.00Out of stock
CERETTO ARNIES
$45.00Out of stock
D & G STONE CRUSHER
$70.00Out of stock
SKYLARK PINOT BLANC
$40.00Out of stock
D & G RAMATO
$45.00Out of stock
VIVANTERRE SGU
$55.00Out of stock
SKERK ISTRIANA MALVASIA
$75.00Out of stock
MERRY EDWARDS SB
$72.00Out of stock
ROCHIOLI SB
$65.00Out of stock
LITTLE DARLING SB
$40.00Out of stock
LE PIERRIER SANCERRE
$50.00Out of stock
GAMBLE FAMILY SB
$48.00Out of stock
Domaine Jean Aubron
$36.00
Petite Sauvage Baby Sancerre
$44.00
ALEXANA RIESLING
$50.00Out of stock
TEUTONIC CANDIED MUSHROOM
$50.00Out of stock
MAXIM GRUNHAUS
$88.00Out of stock
DOMAINE WEINBACH ALSACE
$75.00Out of stock
WEINGUT KNOLL GRUNER
$60.00Out of stock
MAC FORBES EB60 AAROMANTICISM
$57.00
ERNEST CHARD
$58.00Out of stock
GARY FARRELL OLIVET CHARD
$56.25Out of stock
MAISON CHAMPY
$55.00Out of stock
SARAH FRANCIS CHARD
$75.00Out of stock
THOMAS MOREY CHASSAGNE MONTRACHET
$66.00Out of stock
JEAN-PHILIPPE FICHET BB
$55.00Out of stock
FOXEN BIEN NACIDO CHARD
$58.00Out of stock
Alpasion Chardonnay
$55.00
BTL TAP - WHITE WINE
Au Bon Climat Chardonnay
$44.00Out of stock
Btl - Rego Do Sol Albariño
$40.00
BTL TAP - REGO DEL SOL ALBARINO
$36.00Out of stock
Domaine Jean Aubron
$36.00
Lubanz Chenin Blanc
$40.00
Pratsch Gruner Veltiner
$32.00Out of stock
Sassi Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Sean Minor Chardonnay
$40.00
Taika Waititi Sauvignon Blanc
$44.00
GL - DESSERT WINES
GL TAP - ROSÉ
GL TAP - SPARKLING
Blood Orange Mimosa
$4.00+Out of stock
Cantina Lambrusco
$10.00Out of stock
Raventós i Blanc Blanc De Blancs Spanish Cava
$5.50+
Gratien & Meyer Rosé
$6.00+Out of stock
Ed Balos Moscato D'asti
$5.00+Out of stock
Carra Prosecco Treviso Brut
$6.00+
Lemonade Mimosa
$4.00+Out of stock
Orange Mimosa
$4.00+
Ranch Rose
$6.50+Out of stock
BTL SPARKLING
CARAFE PROSECCO SOLOMENTE
Out of stock
CARAFE ORANGE MIMOSA
$28.00
LEMONADE MIMOSA
$28.00Out of stock
BOND OO7 BOLLINGER
$285.00
Carra Prosecco Treviso Brut
$38.00
KRUG GRAND CUVEE
$300.00
GUIDOBONO SEGRETEVIGNE BRUT
$50.00Out of stock
Kir Yianni Akakies
$48.00Out of stock
MOLLYDOOKER SPARKLING SHIRAZ
$55.00Out of stock
PATTON VALLEY PET NAT ROSE
$44.00Out of stock
PALMER & CO. BLANC DE BLANCS
$75.00Out of stock
VADIN-PLATEAU
$75.00Out of stock
Carafe Prosecco Solomente
$20.00Out of stock
Louis Bouillot Blanc
$12.00+Out of stock
Louis Bouillot Rose
$13.00+Out of stock
BTL TAP - SPARKLING
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bravery Chef Hall The Culinary World of Tomorrow! #houstonstrong
Location
409 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002
Gallery
