Main picView gallery

Bravo Catering

review star

No reviews yet

14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy

Chantilly, VA 20151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Family Meals

Lomo saltado

$100.00+

Beef tenderloin Stir-fried with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic and soy sauce, served over French fries

Pollo saltado

$90.00+

Chicken Breast Stir_Fried with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic and soy sauce, served over French fries

Arroz con pollo

$85.00+

dark meat chicken served with cilantro rice and Sarza criolla

Chicken Chaufa( Peruvian Fried rice)

$85.00+

Wok Stir-Fried rice with soy noodles, scallions, eggs and chicken

Beef Chaufa ( Peruvian fried rice)

$90.00+

Wok Stir-Fried rice with soy noodles, scallions, eggs and beef tenderloin.

Chaufa Mixto ( peruvian fried rice)

$100.00+

Wok Stir-Fried rice with soy noodles, scallions, eggs, chicken, beef and shrimp.

Arroz con mariscos

$100.00+

Peruvian Style sea food paella served with sarza criolla

Charbroiled Chicken

Charbroiled chicken tray

$50.00+

Peruvian Style Charbroiled chicken , made with fine Peruvian herbs and spices.

Family Appetizers

Chicken causa

$45.00+

Whipped potatoes with yellow pepper topped with chicken

Catering Sides

French fries

$30.00+

Green beans

$30.00+

Black beans

$30.00+

White rice

$30.00+

Fried rice

$30.00+

Mixed vegtables

$30.00+

House salad

$30.00+

Sarza criolla

$30.00+

Fried Plantains

$40.00+

Yucca

$40.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly, VA 20151

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bravo Peruvian Chicken
orange star4.2 • 310
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster - (Chantilly)
orange starNo Reviews
14391 Chantilly Crossing Ln Space 23 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Willard's BBQ-Chantilly
orange star3.9 • 1,106
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Boulevard
orange star3.2 • 31
4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
EggHolic - Chantilly, VA
orange starNo Reviews
13951 Metrotech Drive Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chantilly

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Farmtruck Pizza & Greens - Chantilly
orange star4.7 • 522
14385 Newbrook Dr. Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bravo Peruvian Chicken
orange star4.2 • 310
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Chantilly, VA
orange star4.3 • 290
4970 Westcroft Blvd Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chantilly
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston