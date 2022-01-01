Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Bravo! Italian Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

4500 I-55 N

Suite 244 Highland Village

Jackson, MS 39211

Popular Items

Full Caesar
Fettuccine Alfredo
Linguine with Meatballs

Feed the Front Line

Feed the Front Line Donation

Feed the Front Line Donation

$5.00+

Help us feed the front line workers at our local hospitals and other public safety services. Thanks to the generosity of our community we have been able to serve meals safely to the men and women who are risking themselves for us everyday but we need your help to continue to do so. Every little bit helps!

Starters

Pecan-Crusted Brie

Pecan-Crusted Brie

$14.00

dried cherry marmalade / arugula salad / crostini *Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.00

warm tomatoes / basil / red onions / basalmic / crostini (Add chicken 4) **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

arugula / watermelon / herbed pecans / pickled red onions / white balsamic-vanilla bean vinaigrette **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

tomato-caper dipping sauce

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$15.00

tomato-tarragon butter sauce / crispy shoestring potatoes

BRAVO! Flatbread

$7.00
Fried Polenta

Fried Polenta

$12.00

rosemary & honey-infused mushrooms ***Vegetarian

BRAVO! Antipasto - Small

BRAVO! Antipasto - Small

$16.00

assorted meats / roasted vegetables / cheeses *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available

BRAVO! Antipasto - Large

BRAVO! Antipasto - Large

$22.00

assorted meats / roasted vegetables / cheeses *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available

Grilled Portabella Mushroom

Grilled Portabella Mushroom

$13.00

roasted red bell peppers / white bean hummus / crostini ***Vegetarian

Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

sun-dried tomato pesto dipping sauce *Contains Nuts

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

with a side of apricot-yogurt dipping sauce

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.00

please view website or call the restaurant for allergen information

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$9.00

please view website or call the restaurant for allergen information

House Tomato-Basil Soup Cup

House Tomato-Basil Soup Cup

$5.00

*Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian

House Tomato-Basil Soup Bowl

House Tomato-Basil Soup Bowl

$8.00

*Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian

Vegan Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Vegan Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

sun-dried tomato pesto dipping sauce *Contains Nuts

Vegan Small BRAVO! Antipasta

$15.00

assorted roasted and grilled vegetables

Vegan Large BRAVO! Antipasta

$22.00

assorted roasted and grilled vegetables

Vegan Bruschetta

Vegan Bruschetta

$8.00

warm tomatoes / basil / red onions / balsamic / crostini

Vegan Grilled Portabella Mushroom Dinner

Vegan Grilled Portabella Mushroom Dinner

$12.00

roasted red bell peppers / white bean hummus / crostini

Salads

1/2 Caesar

$6.00

romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available

1/2 Field Greens

$6.00Out of stock

mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons / citrus and balsamic vinaigrettes **Gluten Free Option Available

1/2 Spinach Salad

$8.00

goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts

Full Caesar

Full Caesar

$10.00

romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available

Full Field Greens

Full Field Greens

$10.00Out of stock

mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons / citrus and balsamic vinaigrettes **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Full Spinach Salad

Full Spinach Salad

$11.00

goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available

Blackened Beef

Blackened Beef

$17.00

arugula / charcoaled red & crispy onions / fresh mozzarella / dried cherries / pine nuts / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons / balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available

Chicken & Sweet Potato

Chicken & Sweet Potato

$15.00

mesclun lettuces / dried cranberries / candied walnuts / gorgonzola / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons / pomegranate vinaigrette *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available

Southwestern Fried Oyster

Southwestern Fried Oyster

$20.00

mesclun lettuces / black bean salsa / tortilla strips / grape tomatoes / roasted red pepper and cilantro cremas / orange-chipotle vinaigrette

Seared Yellowfin Tuna

$19.00

mesclun lettuces / bacon / herb-spiced pecans / pickled red onion / gorgonzola / green onion / hard-boiled egg / kalamata olives / grape tomatoes / citrus vinaigrette *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Avaliable

Vegetable Napoleon

Vegetable Napoleon

$14.00

grilled eggplant / sun-dried tomato pesto / goat cheese / rosemary mushrooms / caramelized onions / roasted red bell peppers / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Vegan 1/2 Field Greens Salad

$5.00

mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette

Vegan Full Field Greens Salad

$9.00

mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette

Vegan Vegetable Napoleon

Vegan Vegetable Napoleon

$13.00

grilled eggplant / sun-dried tomato pesto / caramelized onions / roasted red bell peppers / grape tomatoes / red onions / mesclun lettuces / balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts

Pizza

Carne

Carne

$17.00

marinara / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / italian sausage / prosciutto / pancetta

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

marinara / mozzarella / parmesan

Four Seasons

Four Seasons

$17.00

marinara / mozzarella / prosciutto / artichoke hearts / rosemary mushrooms / fresh basil

Margherita

$11.00

crushed tomatoes / mozzarella / fresh basil / parmesan

Milano

$16.00

béchamel / fontina / chicken / caramelized onions / gorgonzola / sun-dried tomatoes

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Sausage Pizza

$12.00
Shrimp & Basil Pesto

Shrimp & Basil Pesto

$18.00

fontina / mozzarella / sun-dried tomatoes / artichoke hearts *Contains Nuts

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$20.00

mascarpone-dill spread / fontina / capers / red onions / chives

Vegano

Vegano

$18.00

basil pesto / ratatouille / grilled portabella / asparagus / arugula / sun-dried tomatoes / pine nuts / aged balsamic / cashew parmesan *Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian

Verdúre

Verdúre

$16.00

spinach / roasted garlic / roasted red peppers / rosemary mushrooms / goat cheese / parmesan / fresh basil ***Vegetarian

Vesuvius

Vesuvius

$16.00

marinara / mozzarella / goat cheese / roasted garlic / prosciutto / arugula / red chile peppers

Genovese

$15.00

pesto base / chicken / sun-dried tomatoes / honey-rosemary mushrooms / fontina / mozzarella **contains nuts

Karpathos

$15.00

marinara / mozzarella / sauteed spinach / kalamata olives / roasted red bell peppers / feta

Quattro Formaggio

$13.00

ricotta base / fontina / mozzarella / parmesan / red chili flakes

Entrees

New Orleans Style Simmons Catfish & Grits

New Orleans Style Simmons Catfish & Grits

$25.00

grape tomatoes / andouille / corn / truffled soft polenta **Gluten Free Option Available

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$25.00

boneless, skinless chicken breasts / button mushrooms / green bell peppers /tomatoes / pancetta / red chili peppers / red potatoes **Gluten Free Option Available

Duck Breast

$39.00

two potato & caramelized onion hash / french green beans / fig-marsala reduction **Gluten Free Option Available

Grilled 8 Oz. Beef Filet

Grilled 8 Oz. Beef Filet

$39.00

parmesan potato "pave" / grilled asparagus / port wine demi-glace **Gluten Free Option Available

Double-Cut Pork Chop

Double-Cut Pork Chop

$32.00

yukon gold mashed potatoes / wilted spinach / mostarda-cream **Gluten Free Option Available

Redfish

Redfish

$32.00

yukon gold mashed potatoes / french green beans / tomato-tarragon butter sauce **Gluten Free Option Available

14 Oz. Angus Ribeye

$51.00

heirloom toybox tomato risotto / smoked sea salt compound butter **Gluten Free Option Available

Focaccia Gremolata-Crusted Salmon

$29.00

yukon gold mashed potatoes / ratatouille

Scallops

$42.00

sun-dried tomato & spinach risotto / crispy onions / salsa verde **Gluten Free Option Available

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna

$34.00

grilled eggplant / wilted spinach / tomato, caper & basil salsa / aged balsamic **Gluten Free Option Available

Veal Marsala

$27.00

shiitakes / marsala cream / red potatoes / grilled asparagus **Gluten Free Option Available

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$30.00

marinara / mozzarella / fettuccine alfredo **Gluten Free Option Available

Vegetarian Plate

$21.00

grilled eggplant / grilled portabella mushroom / choice of: fried or truffled soft polenta or white bean hummus / seasonal vegetables **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Vegan Vegetarian Plate

$23.00

grilled eggplant / grilled portabella mushroom / white bean hummus / seasonal vegetables

Vegan "Burger"

Vegan "Burger"

$16.00

tomatoes / pickled red onions / arugula / vegan chile-garlic mayonnaise / wheat bun **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Pastas

Linguine with Crawfish Tails

Linguine with Crawfish Tails

$25.00

andouille / artichoke hearts / tomatoes / mushrooms / basil pesto / creole cream *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available

Angel Hair with Scallop and Shrimp

Angel Hair with Scallop and Shrimp

$30.00

corn / grape tomatoes / shiitakes / spinach / sherry reduction **Gluten Free Option Available

Angel Hair with Lump Crabmeat

Angel Hair with Lump Crabmeat

$29.00

sweet peas / extra virgin olive oil / white wine / herbed breadcrumbs **Gluten Free Option Available

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

heavy cream / nutmeg / parmesan **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Wood-Fired Lasagna

Wood-Fired Lasagna

$24.00

fresh pasta sheets / ricotta / marinara / house-ground beef / mozzarella **Not Available: Gluten-Free Pasta Substitute

Cavatappi With Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes

Cavatappi With Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes

$23.00

pancetta / fresh mozzarella / basil pesto-lemon cream *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available

Linguine with Meatballs

Linguine with Meatballs

$20.00

marinara / fresh basil / parmesan **Meatballs contain breadcrumbs

Angel Hair with Jumbo Shrimp

Angel Hair with Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

basil & mint / extra virgin olive oil / garlic / white wine / asparagus / red chile peppers **Gluten Free Option Available

Linguine with Marinara

$10.00

Vegan Tomato Cavatappi

$13.00

basil / garlic / red onions / balsamic / cashew parmesan (substitute gluten-free pasta 2)

Vegetarian Plate

$21.00

grilled eggplant / grilled portabella mushroom / choice of: fried or truffled soft polenta or white bean hummus / seasonal vegetables **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Vegan Risotto

Vegan Risotto

$20.00

Ramikin Extra Suc

$3.00

Takeout Items by Pint & Piece

White Bean Hummus

$4.00+

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

*contains nuts

Balsamic Dressing

$4.00+

Caesar Dressing

$4.00+

Basil Pesto Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Marinara Sauce

$4.00+

chilled & ready to be reheated

Crab Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Chilled & ready to be reheated. **Price is per crab cake. Please select the number of individual crab cakes you would like.**

BRAVO! Meatball

$1.00

Chilled & ready to be reheated. **Price is per meatball. Please select the number you would like to receive.**

Vegan Burger Patties

$6.00

chilled & ready to be reheated

Half Bottles

A To Z Pinot Gris Split

$24.00

Alexander Valley Sin Zin split

$23.50

Cristom PN Split

$48.00Out of stock

Honig Sauvignon Blanc Split

$38.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay Split

$19.00

Laurent Perrier Brut Split

$72.00

MOET SPLIT

$64.00

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre

$59.00Out of stock

Pride Mountain Vineyard Merlot

$55.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut "Yellow Label" Champagne

$66.00

Zonin Prosecco 187ml

$13.00

Chardonnay

A to Z Unoaked Chardonnay

$32.00Out of stock

Adelsheim Chardonnay

$51.00

Albert Bichot Chablis

$73.00

Bichot Vire Clesse

$50.00Out of stock

Boen Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Brown Chardonnay

$43.00

Btl Chamisal Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Sean Minor 4 Bears Chardonnay

$38.00Out of stock

Chehalem "Inox" Unoaked Chardonnay

$37.00

Crossbarn Chardonnay

$68.00

Elouan Chard

$32.00

Fossil Point Chardonnay

$35.00

Harken Chardonnay

$26.00Out of stock

Horizon Bichot Chardonnay

$41.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$72.00

Keenan Chardonnay

$72.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 750

$36.00

La Piere St Veran

$43.00

Lola Chardonnay

$39.00

Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$35.00

Melville Chardonnay

$56.00

Novellum Chardonnay

$32.00

Revelry Chardonnay

$38.00

Saddleback Cellars Chardonnay

$65.00Out of stock

Sean Minor Sonoma Chardonnay

$46.00

Sonoma-Cutrer - Russian River Ranches Chardonnay

$47.00

Springfield Est Chardonnay

$54.00

Vignerons Buxy Chalonnaise

$43.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Btl Frank Millett Sancerre

$47.00

Coquerel Petit Sauv Blanc

$44.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$41.00

Laporte Sancerre

$90.00

Mt. Riley Sauv Blanc

$31.00Out of stock

Slo Down Slo Jams Sauv Blanc

$39.00Out of stock

Whitehall Lane Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

Other White Wines

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$21.00

Btl Comarcal Blanco

$44.00

BTL Dr. L Riesling

$32.00

Btl Gabrielskloof Chenin

$45.00

Btl Vino Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Burgans Albarino

$38.00

Cave Des Pomerols Picpoul de Pinet

$27.00

Chat Graville-Lacoste Graves

$45.00Out of stock

Chateau Fage Bordeaux Blanc

$32.00

Chateau L'oiseliniere de la Ramee - Muscadet Sevre et Maine

$35.00

Colliliva Verdicchio

$36.00

Coquerel Verdelho

$43.00

Cristom Viognier

$52.00

David & Nadia Aristargos

$75.00

Dr H Btl

$32.00

Elk Cove Pinot Gris

$40.00

Field Recordings Chenin

$43.00

Field Recordings Skins

$43.00

Franco Serra Gavi

$30.00Out of stock

Gobelsburg Gruner Veltliner

$38.00

Herencia Altes Garnacha Blanca

$28.00Out of stock

J pinot Gris

$40.00

King Estate Pinot Gris

$45.00

Klinker Brick Grenache Blanc

$33.00

Murgo Etna Bianco

$38.00

Nortico Alvarinho

$32.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$30.00Out of stock

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$55.00

Sassoregale Vermentino

$41.00

Steinmetz + Hermann Riesling

$40.00

Tyrrell's Semillon

$44.00Out of stock

Von Schleinitz "Nitor" Dry Riesling

$42.00Out of stock

Zaccagnini Pinot Grigio

$56.00Out of stock

Paesali White

$33.00

M. Chapoutier Belleruche

$32.00

Fiorellino White

$28.00

Klinker Brick Albarino

$40.00

Fratelli Ponte Roero Arneis

$39.00

Zulal Voskehat

$37.00

De La Croix Vouvray

$47.00

Still Rosés

Aix Rose

$37.00

Angels and Cowboys Rose

$35.00

Babylonstoren Rose

$32.00

Broadbent V.V. ROSE

$24.00

Btl Three By Wade Rose

$44.00

C'est La Vie Rose

$29.00

Clos la Coutale Malbec Rose

$32.00

Conumdrum Rosé

$32.00

Domain De Fontsainte Gris De Gris

$40.00

Domaine De La Tour Bandol

$75.00

Domaine Lafage "Miraflors"

$38.00

Elicio Rose

$28.00

Elouan Rose

$27.00Out of stock

Freak of Nature

$32.00

Grape Abduction "Awesome Mix II"

$58.00

Hogwash Rose

$44.00

Paesali Rose

$32.00

Pinot Project Rose

$30.00

Summer Water Rose

$38.00

Sparkling Wines

Albert Bichot Cremant de Bougogne

$59.00

Aubry Fils Brut

$125.00

Ballarin Cremant De Bordeaux

$34.00

Belstar Prosecco

$30.00Out of stock

Brunch Bubble Service

$27.00

BTL Emo Capodilista Prosecco

$33.00

Ca del Bosco Ed. 44 Franciacorta

$95.00

Carl Ehrhard Pinot Sekt Brut-Rudesheim

$49.00

Chandon Brut Rosé

$51.00Out of stock

Charles Heidseck Brut Vintage 2012

$175.00

Chiarli Lambrusco

$40.00Out of stock

Conquilla Cava Rose

$30.00

Corte Fusia Franciacorta

$112.00

Field Recording Pet Nat Rose

$41.00

Fritz Muller Rose

$40.00

Fritz Muller Secco White

$41.00Out of stock

Gonc "Canvas" Pet Nat Sparkling

$58.00

Grape Abduction Pet Nat Rose

$39.00Out of stock

Grape Abduction Piquette

$39.00

Gruet Brut

$34.00

Henry Varnay Blanc De Blanc

$27.00

Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee

$98.00

J. LaSalle Premier Cru Brut

$98.00Out of stock

Murgo Brut

$57.00

Naveran Sparkling Rose

$38.00

Phillipe Fontaine Brut

$92.00

Ruinart Brut Rosé

$184.00

Schramsberg Brut Rosé

$96.00Out of stock

Summer Water bubbly

$40.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$128.00

Veuve Clicquote "Yellow Label" Brut

$115.00

Veuve de Vernay

$23.00

Pinot Noir

Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir

$53.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$33.00

Bouchard Pinot Noir

$30.00Out of stock

Btl Horizon de Bichot Pinot Noir

$43.00

Cakebread Pinot Noir

$103.00

Comtesse PN

$32.00Out of stock

Davis Bynum RRV Pinot Noir

$73.00

Eric Kent Pinot Noir

$59.00

Fossil Point Pinot Noir

$45.00

Highland 41 Pinot Noir

$49.00

Inscription Pinot Noir

$40.00Out of stock

Jelu Pinot Noir

$35.00Out of stock

Laird Pinot Noir

$101.00

Lola Pinot Noir

$67.00

Louis Jadot Pinot Noir

$49.00Out of stock

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$47.00Out of stock

Mount Riley Pinot Noir

$38.00

MWC Pinot Noir

$38.00Out of stock

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$53.00

Rex Hill Pinot Noir

$82.00

The Calling Pinot Noir

$53.00

Zanotelli Pinot Nero

$71.00Out of stock

Latour Les Bastides

$30.00

Syrah / Shiraz / Petite Sirah Wines

Boom Boom Syrah by Charles Smith

$34.00

Dom Chateaumar 'Cuvee Vincent'

$40.00

Field Recordings PETS

$40.00

Klinker Brick 'Ferrah' Syrah

$42.00

Ladies who Shoot Shiraz

$79.00

Penfolds Bin28 Shiraz

$59.00

Petite Petit

$40.00

Zinfandel

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel

$33.00

Biale "Black Chicken" Zinfandel

$108.00Out of stock

Consentino "The Zin" Zinfandel

$33.00

Ridge Pagani Ranch Zin

$92.00Out of stock

Seghesio Zin

$59.00

Merlot

Btl Lebonheur Merlot

$35.00

Cannonball Merlot

$34.00

Decoy Merlot by Duckhorn

$50.00

Emmolo Merlot

$59.00

Keenan Mernet

$132.00

Thorn Merlot

$82.00

Velvet Devil Merlot

$28.00Out of stock

Other Red Wines

Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Franc

$47.00

Altovinum Evodia Garnacha

$28.00Out of stock

Babylonstoren SMV

$33.00

Ben Marco Expressivo

$66.00

Black Rock Winery "Cougar's Cuvee"

$52.00

Brown Estate Chaos Theory

$82.00

Btl Chateau Briot

$36.00

Btl Comarcal Red Blend

$40.00

Btl Cune Rioja

$35.00

Btl Susana Balboa Malbec

$46.00

Charles Joguet Chinon

$53.00

Chat Fage Grave Rouge

$34.00

Coquerel Tempranillo

$82.00

Crown Point Estate Select Blend

$278.00

Cultusboni Cetamura Chianti

$38.00Out of stock

Dom Le Rejeanne

$38.00

Elderton Shiraz/Cabernet Blend

$34.00

Felsina Chianti Classico

$57.00Out of stock

Fiorellino Red

$28.00Out of stock

Fratelli Ponte Barbera

$47.00

Fratelli Ponte Barolo

$87.00

Gabrielskloof Syrah

$45.00

Giacomo Fortecole Red Blend

$58.00Out of stock

Herencia Altes Garnacha Red

$28.00

House of Brown Red Blend

$40.00

Il Palazzotto Dolcetto di Diana D'Alba

$46.00

Involuntary Commitment Red Blend

$42.00

Iris Doble Malbec

$30.00Out of stock

Izadi Reserva Rioja

$43.00

Keenan Cab Franc

$124.00Out of stock

Klinkerbrick 'Brickmason' Red Blend

$35.00

L'Avenir Pinotage

$32.00

La Posta Pizzella

$35.00

M.Taylor Anjou Rouge

$34.00

M.Taylor Valencay Rouge

$40.00

Mas Des Etoiles "Petite Etoiles" Malbec

$39.00

Masi Campofiorin

$44.00

Michele Chiarlo Il Principo Nebbiolo

$40.00Out of stock

Mocali Brunello di Montalcino

$108.00

Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva

$58.00

Mosen Cleto

$30.00Out of stock

Murgo Rosso

$48.00

MWC Shiraz Mourvedre

$35.00

Orbaio Toscano Rosso

$37.00

Orin Swift Machete

$129.00

Paolo Scavino Nebbiolo

$60.00Out of stock

Pauillac Bordeaux

$89.00

Quilt Fabric of Land Red

$75.00

Rainbows End Cab Franc

$68.00

Red Schooner

$90.00

Ridge Three Valleys

$62.00Out of stock

Tommasi Amarone

$158.00Out of stock

Topography Pinotage

$49.00Out of stock

Valleselle Ripasso

$43.00

Vietti Barbera

$42.00

Villacreces Pruno Ribera Duero

$44.00

Main Beverages

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SOFT DRINK

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

SM San Pellegrino

$3.00

LG San Pellegrino

$5.00

SM Acqua Panna

$1.75

LG Acqua Panna

$5.00

MILK

$3.00

ITALIAN CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

STRAWBERRY MILK

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

GRAPE JUICE

$3.50

TORANI SODA

$3.50

Pomegranate Lemonade

$4.00

Cocktails

Mississippi Red Dress

$20.00+

Our long-time favorite, this cocktail is made with Cathead vodka, fresh muddled strawberries, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a splash of soda

Remodeled Old Fashion

$20.00+

Four Roses Small Batch bourbon, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, simple syrup, orange bitters, and an orange twist bring this cocktail into the 21st century

Caprifoglio

$20.00+

Cathead honeysuckle vodka, pomegranate, fresh lemon juice, and sparkling wine will brighten your day

Pilot on a Long Layover

$20.00+

Juicy blood orange is tantalizingly layered with a hint of Sapphire juniper

Summer Jameson

$20.00+

Surprisingly bright, classic Jameson is given a whole new spin with pineapple, mint, and green chartreuse

Lemontini

$20.00+

Tart and tangy with Cathead vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, and simple syrup

Cosmopolitan

$20.00+

A classic with Cathead vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and triple sec

Pimm's Cup

$20.00+

Pimm’s No. 1 Liqueur, ginger ale, sweet & sour, and a wedge of cucumber - perfectly refreshing on a hot summer night!

So Figgin' Good

$20.00+

Rye whiskey jams with fig and lemon for a deceptively simple and tasty drink.

Grape Martini

$20.00+

Ciroc vodka, sparkling wine, white grape juice.

City of Soul

$20.00+

The earthiness of tequila and the fresh, garden flavor of basil drive this gem of a drink to be a strong contender with the classic margarita.

Beer

BLUE MOON

$6.00Out of stock

BUD LIGHT

$3.65

BUDWEISER

$3.65

CATHEAD SPARKLING

$6.00

Cheatin Heart IPA

$6.00

CHIMAY BLUE

$10.00

COLSONS GOLDEN ALE

$6.00

COORS LITE

$3.65

ELYSIAN SPACE DUST

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

HEINEKEN

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$3.65

Miracle Worker

$3.00

Modelo

$6.00

NA BUD

$4.50

NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE

$6.00

PERONI

$6.00

So Pro Light

$3.00Out of stock

SOPRO CROWD CONTROL

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

YAZOO GERST

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Stone Deli. IPA

$6.00

Wicked Weed Coastal <3 IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$5.00

Strongbow Cider

$5.25

Kid's Menu

"Cheeza Pizza"

$7.00

small cheese pizza from the wood-fired oven

"Pizza-Roni"

$7.00

small cheese pizza with pepperoni from the wood-fired oven

"Pasketti"

$7.00

basic linguine and tomato sauce

"Alfred's Noodles"

$7.00

a smaller person's portion of our fettucine alfredo

Butter & Noodles

$7.00

our classic linguine tossed in melted butter, perfect for any set of taste buds

Kid's Shrimp

Kid's Shrimp

$10.00

three jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried, served with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.00Out of stock

chicken breast strips & french fries served with ketchup

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

a boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled and served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

fresh seasonal fruit - a great side order

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Desserts

Banana Creme Brûlée

Banana Creme Brûlée

$11.00

bourbon-vanilla bean custard / bananas / caramelized sugar **Gluten Free Option Available

Double Chocolate Bread Pudding

Double Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

white & milk chocolate chips / raisins / bourbon sauce / whipped cream

Cappuccino Brownie

$7.00

(add vanilla ice cream 2)

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Belcolade chocolate / chocolate ganache **Gluten Free Option Available

Gelato

$7.00

Check website specials or call BRAVO! for details.

Peanut Butter-Chocolate pie

$11.00

peanut butter mousse / chocolate ganache / pecan crust / whipped cream *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available

Sorbet

$7.00

Check website specials or call BRAVO! for details.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

espresso & rum-soaked lady fingers / mascarpone cheese / cocoa

Cheesecake of the Day

Cheesecake of the Day

$10.00

Check website for specials or call BRAVO! for details.

VEGAN Moist Chocolate Cake

$10.00

raspberry coulis / coconut milk whipped "cream"

Dessert Special

$7.00

Vegan Starters

Vegan Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Vegan Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

sun-dried tomato pesto dipping sauce *Contains Nuts

Vegan Bruschetta

Vegan Bruschetta

$8.00

warm tomatoes / basil / red onions / balsamic / crostini

Vegan Grilled Portabella Mushroom Dinner

Vegan Grilled Portabella Mushroom Dinner

$12.00

roasted red bell peppers / white bean hummus / crostini

Vegan Small BRAVO! Antipasta

$15.00

assorted roasted and grilled vegetables

Vegan Large BRAVO! Antipasta

$22.00

assorted roasted and grilled vegetables

Vegan Entrees

Vegan 1/2 Field Greens Salad

$5.00

mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette

Vegan Full Field Greens Salad

$9.00

mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette

Vegan Vegetable Napoleon

Vegan Vegetable Napoleon

$13.00

grilled eggplant / sun-dried tomato pesto / caramelized onions / roasted red bell peppers / grape tomatoes / red onions / mesclun lettuces / balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts

Vegano

Vegano

$18.00

basil pesto / ratatouille / grilled portabella / asparagus / arugula / sun-dried tomatoes / pine nuts / aged balsamic / cashew parmesan *Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian

Vegan "Burger"

Vegan "Burger"

$16.00

tomatoes / pickled red onions / arugula / vegan chile-garlic mayonnaise / wheat bun **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian

Vegan Tomato Cavatappi

$13.00

basil / garlic / red onions / balsamic / cashew parmesan (substitute gluten-free pasta 2)

Vegan Vegetarian Plate

$23.00

grilled eggplant / grilled portabella mushroom / white bean hummus / seasonal vegetables

Vegan Risotto

Vegan Risotto

$20.00

Vegan Desserts

VEGAN Moist Chocolate Cake

$10.00

raspberry coulis / coconut milk whipped "cream"

Sorbet

$7.00

Check website specials or call BRAVO! for details.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of Jackson, BRAVO! has proudly served delicious Italian food in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere since 1994. Everyday, our passionate chefs work with the best raw ingredients in order to serve you hearty and flavorful dishes, from gourmet pastas and wood-fired pizzas to mouth-watering steaks. With 20+ years of Wine Spectator awards, our wines are just as good as our food, and you will always be served with warmth and grace by our knowledgeable staff.

Website

Location

4500 I-55 N, Suite 244 Highland Village, Jackson, MS 39211

Directions

