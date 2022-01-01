Bravo! Italian Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
4500 I-55 N
Suite 244 Highland Village
Jackson, MS 39211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Feed the Front Line
Feed the Front Line Donation
Help us feed the front line workers at our local hospitals and other public safety services. Thanks to the generosity of our community we have been able to serve meals safely to the men and women who are risking themselves for us everyday but we need your help to continue to do so. Every little bit helps!
Starters
Pecan-Crusted Brie
dried cherry marmalade / arugula salad / crostini *Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian
Bruschetta
warm tomatoes / basil / red onions / basalmic / crostini (Add chicken 4) **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Burrata
arugula / watermelon / herbed pecans / pickled red onions / white balsamic-vanilla bean vinaigrette **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Calamari Fritti
tomato-caper dipping sauce
Crab Cakes
tomato-tarragon butter sauce / crispy shoestring potatoes
BRAVO! Flatbread
Fried Polenta
rosemary & honey-infused mushrooms ***Vegetarian
BRAVO! Antipasto - Small
assorted meats / roasted vegetables / cheeses *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available
BRAVO! Antipasto - Large
assorted meats / roasted vegetables / cheeses *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available
Grilled Portabella Mushroom
roasted red bell peppers / white bean hummus / crostini ***Vegetarian
Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower
sun-dried tomato pesto dipping sauce *Contains Nuts
Sweet Potato Fries
with a side of apricot-yogurt dipping sauce
Soup Of The Day Cup
please view website or call the restaurant for allergen information
Soup Of The Day Bowl
please view website or call the restaurant for allergen information
House Tomato-Basil Soup Cup
*Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian
House Tomato-Basil Soup Bowl
*Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian
Vegan Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower
sun-dried tomato pesto dipping sauce *Contains Nuts
Vegan Small BRAVO! Antipasta
assorted roasted and grilled vegetables
Vegan Large BRAVO! Antipasta
assorted roasted and grilled vegetables
Vegan Bruschetta
warm tomatoes / basil / red onions / balsamic / crostini
Vegan Grilled Portabella Mushroom Dinner
roasted red bell peppers / white bean hummus / crostini
Salads
1/2 Caesar
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
1/2 Field Greens
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons / citrus and balsamic vinaigrettes **Gluten Free Option Available
1/2 Spinach Salad
goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts
Full Caesar
romaine / parmesan / focaccia croutons **Gluten Free Option Available
Full Field Greens
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons / citrus and balsamic vinaigrettes **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Full Spinach Salad
goat cheese / mushrooms / candied walnuts / pancetta / warm balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available
Blackened Beef
arugula / charcoaled red & crispy onions / fresh mozzarella / dried cherries / pine nuts / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons / balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available
Chicken & Sweet Potato
mesclun lettuces / dried cranberries / candied walnuts / gorgonzola / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons / pomegranate vinaigrette *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available
Southwestern Fried Oyster
mesclun lettuces / black bean salsa / tortilla strips / grape tomatoes / roasted red pepper and cilantro cremas / orange-chipotle vinaigrette
Seared Yellowfin Tuna
mesclun lettuces / bacon / herb-spiced pecans / pickled red onion / gorgonzola / green onion / hard-boiled egg / kalamata olives / grape tomatoes / citrus vinaigrette *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Avaliable
Vegetable Napoleon
grilled eggplant / sun-dried tomato pesto / goat cheese / rosemary mushrooms / caramelized onions / roasted red bell peppers / grape tomatoes / focaccia croutons *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Vegan 1/2 Field Greens Salad
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette
Vegan Full Field Greens Salad
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette
Vegan Vegetable Napoleon
grilled eggplant / sun-dried tomato pesto / caramelized onions / roasted red bell peppers / grape tomatoes / red onions / mesclun lettuces / balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts
Pizza
Carne
marinara / fresh mozzarella / pepperoni / italian sausage / prosciutto / pancetta
Cheese Pizza
marinara / mozzarella / parmesan
Four Seasons
marinara / mozzarella / prosciutto / artichoke hearts / rosemary mushrooms / fresh basil
Margherita
crushed tomatoes / mozzarella / fresh basil / parmesan
Milano
béchamel / fontina / chicken / caramelized onions / gorgonzola / sun-dried tomatoes
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza
Sausage Pizza
Shrimp & Basil Pesto
fontina / mozzarella / sun-dried tomatoes / artichoke hearts *Contains Nuts
Smoked Salmon
mascarpone-dill spread / fontina / capers / red onions / chives
Vegano
basil pesto / ratatouille / grilled portabella / asparagus / arugula / sun-dried tomatoes / pine nuts / aged balsamic / cashew parmesan *Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian
Verdúre
spinach / roasted garlic / roasted red peppers / rosemary mushrooms / goat cheese / parmesan / fresh basil ***Vegetarian
Vesuvius
marinara / mozzarella / goat cheese / roasted garlic / prosciutto / arugula / red chile peppers
Genovese
pesto base / chicken / sun-dried tomatoes / honey-rosemary mushrooms / fontina / mozzarella **contains nuts
Karpathos
marinara / mozzarella / sauteed spinach / kalamata olives / roasted red bell peppers / feta
Quattro Formaggio
ricotta base / fontina / mozzarella / parmesan / red chili flakes
Entrees
New Orleans Style Simmons Catfish & Grits
grape tomatoes / andouille / corn / truffled soft polenta **Gluten Free Option Available
Chicken Cacciatore
boneless, skinless chicken breasts / button mushrooms / green bell peppers /tomatoes / pancetta / red chili peppers / red potatoes **Gluten Free Option Available
Duck Breast
two potato & caramelized onion hash / french green beans / fig-marsala reduction **Gluten Free Option Available
Grilled 8 Oz. Beef Filet
parmesan potato "pave" / grilled asparagus / port wine demi-glace **Gluten Free Option Available
Double-Cut Pork Chop
yukon gold mashed potatoes / wilted spinach / mostarda-cream **Gluten Free Option Available
Redfish
yukon gold mashed potatoes / french green beans / tomato-tarragon butter sauce **Gluten Free Option Available
14 Oz. Angus Ribeye
heirloom toybox tomato risotto / smoked sea salt compound butter **Gluten Free Option Available
Focaccia Gremolata-Crusted Salmon
yukon gold mashed potatoes / ratatouille
Scallops
sun-dried tomato & spinach risotto / crispy onions / salsa verde **Gluten Free Option Available
Grilled Yellowfin Tuna
grilled eggplant / wilted spinach / tomato, caper & basil salsa / aged balsamic **Gluten Free Option Available
Veal Marsala
shiitakes / marsala cream / red potatoes / grilled asparagus **Gluten Free Option Available
Veal Parmesan
marinara / mozzarella / fettuccine alfredo **Gluten Free Option Available
Vegetarian Plate
grilled eggplant / grilled portabella mushroom / choice of: fried or truffled soft polenta or white bean hummus / seasonal vegetables **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Vegan Vegetarian Plate
grilled eggplant / grilled portabella mushroom / white bean hummus / seasonal vegetables
Vegan "Burger"
tomatoes / pickled red onions / arugula / vegan chile-garlic mayonnaise / wheat bun **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Pastas
Linguine with Crawfish Tails
andouille / artichoke hearts / tomatoes / mushrooms / basil pesto / creole cream *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available
Angel Hair with Scallop and Shrimp
corn / grape tomatoes / shiitakes / spinach / sherry reduction **Gluten Free Option Available
Angel Hair with Lump Crabmeat
sweet peas / extra virgin olive oil / white wine / herbed breadcrumbs **Gluten Free Option Available
Fettuccine Alfredo
heavy cream / nutmeg / parmesan **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Wood-Fired Lasagna
fresh pasta sheets / ricotta / marinara / house-ground beef / mozzarella **Not Available: Gluten-Free Pasta Substitute
Cavatappi With Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes
pancetta / fresh mozzarella / basil pesto-lemon cream *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available
Linguine with Meatballs
marinara / fresh basil / parmesan **Meatballs contain breadcrumbs
Angel Hair with Jumbo Shrimp
basil & mint / extra virgin olive oil / garlic / white wine / asparagus / red chile peppers **Gluten Free Option Available
Linguine with Marinara
Vegan Tomato Cavatappi
basil / garlic / red onions / balsamic / cashew parmesan (substitute gluten-free pasta 2)
Vegetarian Plate
grilled eggplant / grilled portabella mushroom / choice of: fried or truffled soft polenta or white bean hummus / seasonal vegetables **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Vegan Risotto
Ramikin Extra Suc
Takeout Items by Pint & Piece
White Bean Hummus
Tomato Basil Soup
*contains nuts
Balsamic Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Basil Pesto Chicken Salad
Marinara Sauce
chilled & ready to be reheated
Crab Cake
Chilled & ready to be reheated. **Price is per crab cake. Please select the number of individual crab cakes you would like.**
BRAVO! Meatball
Chilled & ready to be reheated. **Price is per meatball. Please select the number you would like to receive.**
Vegan Burger Patties
chilled & ready to be reheated
Half Bottles
A To Z Pinot Gris Split
Alexander Valley Sin Zin split
Cristom PN Split
Honig Sauvignon Blanc Split
Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay Split
Laurent Perrier Brut Split
MOET SPLIT
Pascal Jolivet Sancerre
Pride Mountain Vineyard Merlot
Veuve Clicquot Brut "Yellow Label" Champagne
Zonin Prosecco 187ml
Chardonnay
A to Z Unoaked Chardonnay
Adelsheim Chardonnay
Albert Bichot Chablis
Bichot Vire Clesse
Boen Chardonnay
Btl Brown Chardonnay
Btl Chamisal Chardonnay
Btl Sean Minor 4 Bears Chardonnay
Chehalem "Inox" Unoaked Chardonnay
Crossbarn Chardonnay
Elouan Chard
Fossil Point Chardonnay
Harken Chardonnay
Horizon Bichot Chardonnay
Jordan Chardonnay
Keenan Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 750
La Piere St Veran
Lola Chardonnay
Louis Jadot Chardonnay
Melville Chardonnay
Novellum Chardonnay
Revelry Chardonnay
Saddleback Cellars Chardonnay
Sean Minor Sonoma Chardonnay
Sonoma-Cutrer - Russian River Ranches Chardonnay
Springfield Est Chardonnay
Vignerons Buxy Chalonnaise
Sauvignon Blanc
Other White Wines
Broadbent Vinho Verde
Btl Comarcal Blanco
BTL Dr. L Riesling
Btl Gabrielskloof Chenin
Btl Vino Pinot Grigio
Burgans Albarino
Cave Des Pomerols Picpoul de Pinet
Chat Graville-Lacoste Graves
Chateau Fage Bordeaux Blanc
Chateau L'oiseliniere de la Ramee - Muscadet Sevre et Maine
Colliliva Verdicchio
Coquerel Verdelho
Cristom Viognier
David & Nadia Aristargos
Dr H Btl
Elk Cove Pinot Gris
Field Recordings Chenin
Field Recordings Skins
Franco Serra Gavi
Gobelsburg Gruner Veltliner
Herencia Altes Garnacha Blanca
J pinot Gris
King Estate Pinot Gris
Klinker Brick Grenache Blanc
Murgo Etna Bianco
Nortico Alvarinho
Riff Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Sassoregale Vermentino
Steinmetz + Hermann Riesling
Tyrrell's Semillon
Von Schleinitz "Nitor" Dry Riesling
Zaccagnini Pinot Grigio
Paesali White
M. Chapoutier Belleruche
Fiorellino White
Klinker Brick Albarino
Fratelli Ponte Roero Arneis
Zulal Voskehat
De La Croix Vouvray
Still Rosés
Aix Rose
Angels and Cowboys Rose
Babylonstoren Rose
Broadbent V.V. ROSE
Btl Three By Wade Rose
C'est La Vie Rose
Clos la Coutale Malbec Rose
Conumdrum Rosé
Domain De Fontsainte Gris De Gris
Domaine De La Tour Bandol
Domaine Lafage "Miraflors"
Elicio Rose
Elouan Rose
Freak of Nature
Grape Abduction "Awesome Mix II"
Hogwash Rose
Paesali Rose
Pinot Project Rose
Summer Water Rose
Sparkling Wines
Albert Bichot Cremant de Bougogne
Aubry Fils Brut
Ballarin Cremant De Bordeaux
Belstar Prosecco
Brunch Bubble Service
BTL Emo Capodilista Prosecco
Ca del Bosco Ed. 44 Franciacorta
Carl Ehrhard Pinot Sekt Brut-Rudesheim
Chandon Brut Rosé
Charles Heidseck Brut Vintage 2012
Chiarli Lambrusco
Conquilla Cava Rose
Corte Fusia Franciacorta
Field Recording Pet Nat Rose
Fritz Muller Rose
Fritz Muller Secco White
Gonc "Canvas" Pet Nat Sparkling
Grape Abduction Pet Nat Rose
Grape Abduction Piquette
Gruet Brut
Henry Varnay Blanc De Blanc
Iron Horse Wedding Cuvee
J. LaSalle Premier Cru Brut
Murgo Brut
Naveran Sparkling Rose
Phillipe Fontaine Brut
Ruinart Brut Rosé
Schramsberg Brut Rosé
Summer Water bubbly
Veuve Clicquot Rose
Veuve Clicquote "Yellow Label" Brut
Veuve de Vernay
Pinot Noir
Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir
Boen Pinot Noir
Bouchard Pinot Noir
Btl Horizon de Bichot Pinot Noir
Cakebread Pinot Noir
Comtesse PN
Davis Bynum RRV Pinot Noir
Eric Kent Pinot Noir
Fossil Point Pinot Noir
Highland 41 Pinot Noir
Inscription Pinot Noir
Jelu Pinot Noir
Laird Pinot Noir
Lola Pinot Noir
Louis Jadot Pinot Noir
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Mount Riley Pinot Noir
MWC Pinot Noir
Planet Oregon Pinot Noir
Rex Hill Pinot Noir
The Calling Pinot Noir
Zanotelli Pinot Nero
Latour Les Bastides
Syrah / Shiraz / Petite Sirah Wines
Zinfandel
Merlot
Other Red Wines
Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Franc
Altovinum Evodia Garnacha
Babylonstoren SMV
Ben Marco Expressivo
Black Rock Winery "Cougar's Cuvee"
Brown Estate Chaos Theory
Btl Chateau Briot
Btl Comarcal Red Blend
Btl Cune Rioja
Btl Susana Balboa Malbec
Charles Joguet Chinon
Chat Fage Grave Rouge
Coquerel Tempranillo
Crown Point Estate Select Blend
Cultusboni Cetamura Chianti
Dom Le Rejeanne
Elderton Shiraz/Cabernet Blend
Felsina Chianti Classico
Fiorellino Red
Fratelli Ponte Barbera
Fratelli Ponte Barolo
Gabrielskloof Syrah
Giacomo Fortecole Red Blend
Herencia Altes Garnacha Red
House of Brown Red Blend
Il Palazzotto Dolcetto di Diana D'Alba
Involuntary Commitment Red Blend
Iris Doble Malbec
Izadi Reserva Rioja
Keenan Cab Franc
Klinkerbrick 'Brickmason' Red Blend
L'Avenir Pinotage
La Posta Pizzella
M.Taylor Anjou Rouge
M.Taylor Valencay Rouge
Mas Des Etoiles "Petite Etoiles" Malbec
Masi Campofiorin
Michele Chiarlo Il Principo Nebbiolo
Mocali Brunello di Montalcino
Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva
Mosen Cleto
Murgo Rosso
MWC Shiraz Mourvedre
Orbaio Toscano Rosso
Orin Swift Machete
Paolo Scavino Nebbiolo
Pauillac Bordeaux
Quilt Fabric of Land Red
Rainbows End Cab Franc
Red Schooner
Ridge Three Valleys
Tommasi Amarone
Topography Pinotage
Valleselle Ripasso
Vietti Barbera
Villacreces Pruno Ribera Duero
Main Beverages
Cocktails
Mississippi Red Dress
Our long-time favorite, this cocktail is made with Cathead vodka, fresh muddled strawberries, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a splash of soda
Remodeled Old Fashion
Four Roses Small Batch bourbon, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, simple syrup, orange bitters, and an orange twist bring this cocktail into the 21st century
Caprifoglio
Cathead honeysuckle vodka, pomegranate, fresh lemon juice, and sparkling wine will brighten your day
Pilot on a Long Layover
Juicy blood orange is tantalizingly layered with a hint of Sapphire juniper
Summer Jameson
Surprisingly bright, classic Jameson is given a whole new spin with pineapple, mint, and green chartreuse
Lemontini
Tart and tangy with Cathead vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, and simple syrup
Cosmopolitan
A classic with Cathead vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and triple sec
Pimm's Cup
Pimm’s No. 1 Liqueur, ginger ale, sweet & sour, and a wedge of cucumber - perfectly refreshing on a hot summer night!
So Figgin' Good
Rye whiskey jams with fig and lemon for a deceptively simple and tasty drink.
Grape Martini
Ciroc vodka, sparkling wine, white grape juice.
City of Soul
The earthiness of tequila and the fresh, garden flavor of basil drive this gem of a drink to be a strong contender with the classic margarita.
Beer
BLUE MOON
BUD LIGHT
BUDWEISER
CATHEAD SPARKLING
Cheatin Heart IPA
CHIMAY BLUE
COLSONS GOLDEN ALE
COORS LITE
ELYSIAN SPACE DUST
Ginger Beer
HEINEKEN
MICHELOB ULTRA
MILLER LITE
Miracle Worker
Modelo
NA BUD
NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE
PERONI
So Pro Light
SOPRO CROWD CONTROL
STELLA ARTOIS
YAZOO GERST
Yuengling Lager
Stone Deli. IPA
Wicked Weed Coastal <3 IPA
Guinness
Strongbow Cider
Kid's Menu
"Cheeza Pizza"
small cheese pizza from the wood-fired oven
"Pizza-Roni"
small cheese pizza with pepperoni from the wood-fired oven
"Pasketti"
basic linguine and tomato sauce
"Alfred's Noodles"
a smaller person's portion of our fettucine alfredo
Butter & Noodles
our classic linguine tossed in melted butter, perfect for any set of taste buds
Kid's Shrimp
three jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried, served with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
Fried Chicken Tenders
chicken breast strips & french fries served with ketchup
Grilled Chicken Breast
a boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled and served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Fresh Fruit Cup
fresh seasonal fruit - a great side order
Kid's Fried Shrimp
Desserts
Banana Creme Brûlée
bourbon-vanilla bean custard / bananas / caramelized sugar **Gluten Free Option Available
Double Chocolate Bread Pudding
white & milk chocolate chips / raisins / bourbon sauce / whipped cream
Cappuccino Brownie
(add vanilla ice cream 2)
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Belcolade chocolate / chocolate ganache **Gluten Free Option Available
Gelato
Check website specials or call BRAVO! for details.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate pie
peanut butter mousse / chocolate ganache / pecan crust / whipped cream *Contains Nuts **Gluten Free Option Available
Sorbet
Check website specials or call BRAVO! for details.
Tiramisu
espresso & rum-soaked lady fingers / mascarpone cheese / cocoa
Cheesecake of the Day
Check website for specials or call BRAVO! for details.
VEGAN Moist Chocolate Cake
raspberry coulis / coconut milk whipped "cream"
Dessert Special
Vegan Starters
Vegan Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower
sun-dried tomato pesto dipping sauce *Contains Nuts
Vegan Bruschetta
warm tomatoes / basil / red onions / balsamic / crostini
Vegan Grilled Portabella Mushroom Dinner
roasted red bell peppers / white bean hummus / crostini
Vegan Small BRAVO! Antipasta
assorted roasted and grilled vegetables
Vegan Large BRAVO! Antipasta
assorted roasted and grilled vegetables
Vegan Entrees
Vegan 1/2 Field Greens Salad
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette
Vegan Full Field Greens Salad
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette
Vegan Vegetable Napoleon
grilled eggplant / sun-dried tomato pesto / caramelized onions / roasted red bell peppers / grape tomatoes / red onions / mesclun lettuces / balsamic vinaigrette *Contains Nuts
Vegano
basil pesto / ratatouille / grilled portabella / asparagus / arugula / sun-dried tomatoes / pine nuts / aged balsamic / cashew parmesan *Contains Nuts ***Vegetarian
Vegan "Burger"
tomatoes / pickled red onions / arugula / vegan chile-garlic mayonnaise / wheat bun **Gluten Free Option Available ***Vegetarian
Vegan Tomato Cavatappi
basil / garlic / red onions / balsamic / cashew parmesan (substitute gluten-free pasta 2)
Vegan Vegetarian Plate
grilled eggplant / grilled portabella mushroom / white bean hummus / seasonal vegetables
Vegan Risotto
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nestled in the heart of Jackson, BRAVO! has proudly served delicious Italian food in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere since 1994. Everyday, our passionate chefs work with the best raw ingredients in order to serve you hearty and flavorful dishes, from gourmet pastas and wood-fired pizzas to mouth-watering steaks. With 20+ years of Wine Spectator awards, our wines are just as good as our food, and you will always be served with warmth and grace by our knowledgeable staff.
4500 I-55 N, Suite 244 Highland Village, Jackson, MS 39211