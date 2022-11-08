Main picView gallery

Bravo Peruvian Chicken

310 Reviews

$$

14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy

Chantilly, VA 20151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

SD Yucca
SD Fried Plantains
1/2 regular with 2 sides

Starters

Papa a la huancaina

$11.45

Steamed potatoes topped with huancaina sauce. yellow pepper, fresh cheese, hard boiled egg and botija black olive.

Empanada de Lomo

$9.00Out of stock

Baked turnover stuffed with our delicious lomo saltado

Tamales de pollo

$6.50Out of stock

Traditional corn masa stuffed with chicken and steamed in a banana leaf.

Salchipapas

$9.95

Sliced hotdog served with French fries.

Jalea mixta

$25.95

Fried fish and seafood, yucca, house sauce, and sarza criolla.

Empanadas de Pollo

$9.00

Causa De Pollo

$13.50

Peruvian specialties

Chaufas

Peruvian Style fried rice ,omelet combined with your choice of chicken, beef and shrimp or mixto.

Arroz con pollo

$18.95

1/4 chicken dark meat, cilantro rice and sarza criolla.

Aji de gallina

$18.95

Pulled chicken in yellow pepper sauce with pecans, cheese, garlic, milk, rice and a hard boiled egg.

Pollo saltado

$20.45

Chicken stir-fry, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy sauce, French fries, and rice.

Lomo saltado

$22.95

Beef stir-fry, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy sauce, French fries, and rice.

Bistec a lo pobre

$24.45

Traditional Peruvian dish with steak, french fries,fried onions, and a fried egg.

Arroz con mariscos

$23.45

Peruvian style seafood paella in a peruvian sauce with sarza criolla.

Tallarines verdes con bistec

$21.95

Spaghetty tossed in peruvian pesto sauce , served with grilled steak

Seco de res

$20.45

Beef simmered in a cilantro sauce and served with white rice , canary beans and sarza criolla

Sandwiches

Pan con chicharron

$12.45

Pork, sweet potatoes and sarza criolla , served on ciabatta bread.

Bravo Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$12.45

Charbroiled chicken, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie roll with fries.

Ceviches

Leche de tigre

$16.25

Ceviche broth, sweet potato and toasted corn.

Ceviche Clasico

$18.95

Fish marinated in leche de tigre, lime juice, red onion, cilantro, and limo pepper.

Ceviche Mixto

$19.95

Fish and seafood marinated in leche de tigre, lime juice, red onion, cilantro, and limo pepper.

Soups and salads

Aguadito de pollo

$15.95

Traditional Chicken soup in a cilantro broth with rice, corn, green peas and carrots.

Bravo Quinoa Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh cheese, white and red quinoa and passion fruit dressing.

Charbroiled chicken

1/4 dark with 2 sides

$10.25Out of stock

1/4 white with 2 sides

$10.95

1/2 regular with 2 sides

$14.95

1 whole chicken with 2 sides

$27.95Out of stock

1/4 Dark meat NO SIDES

$7.75

1/4 white meat NO SIDES

$8.25

1/2 regular chicken NO SIDES

$11.49

1 whole chicken NO SIDES

$18.49

Yellow Sauce

$0.30

Red Sauce

$0.30

Green Sauce

$0.30

DINE IN 1/4 dark with 2 sides

$10.25

DINE IN 1/4 white with 2 sides

$10.95

DINE IN 1/2 regular with 2 sides

$14.95

Desserts

Alfajores

$6.00

Tres leches

$6.00Out of stock

Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Suspiro Limeno

$6.00Out of stock

Take Out-Sides

SD French Fries

$5.95

SD Yucca

$7.45

SD Green Beans

$5.95

SD Black Beans

$5.95

SD White Rice

$5.95

SD Fried Rice

$5.95

SD Mixed Veg

$5.95

SD Fried Plantains

$7.45

SD House Salad

$5.95

SD Sarza Criolla

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly, VA 20151

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
