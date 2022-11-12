Bravo Pizza Lompoc
321 Reviews
$$
129 West Central Ave.
Suite C-2
Lompoc, CA 93436
7" Deep Dish Personal
P-Cheese (BYO)
Personal Deep Dish Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce . Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
P-Vegetarian Delight
Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.
P-Rancher
Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.
P-Bravo Supreme
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
P-The Green Pizza
Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!
P-The White Pizza
Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!
P-Baja Bueno
Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!
P-BBQ Chicken
A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).
P-Chicken Alfredo
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
P-Hawaiian Paradise
On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!
P-Meat Lovers Pizza
Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
10-Inch Small
Sm Cheese (BYO)
10" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Sm Margarita
Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!
12-Inch Medium
Med Cheese (BYO)
12" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Med Margarita Pizza
Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!
14-Inch Large
Lg Cheese (BYO)
14" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
18X25" Grande Pizza
G- Cheese (Build Your Own)
18"X25" Rectangle Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Glass/Energy
Can/Plastic
Calzones
BYO - Cheese Calzone
Pepperoni Calzone
Rancher Calzone
Supreme Calzone
The Green Calzone
The White Calzone
Vegetarian Delight Calzone
Meat Lovers Calzone
Hawaiian Paradise Calzone
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Baja Bueno Calzone
BBQ Chicken Calzone
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Best Pizza in Lompoc Since 1993! Serving the freshest dough with the highest quality cheese in the USA since 1993. Trying everyday to make Andre proud :)
129 West Central Ave., Suite C-2, Lompoc, CA 93436