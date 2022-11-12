Bravo Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Bravo Pizza Lompoc

321 Reviews

$$

129 West Central Ave.

Suite C-2

Lompoc, CA 93436

Popular Items

Sm Cheese (BYO)
Lg Cheese (BYO)
G- Cheese (Build Your Own)

7" Deep Dish Personal

P-Cheese (BYO)

$5.75

Personal Deep Dish Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce . Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

P-Vegetarian Delight

$6.99

Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.

P-Rancher

$6.99

Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.

P-Bravo Supreme

$6.99

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

P-The Green Pizza

$5.99

Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!

P-The White Pizza

$5.99

Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!

P-Baja Bueno

$6.99

Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!

P-BBQ Chicken

$6.99

A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).

P-Chicken Alfredo

$6.99

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

P-Hawaiian Paradise

$6.99

On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!

P-Meat Lovers Pizza

$6.99

Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

10-Inch Small

Sm Cheese (BYO)

$8.99

10" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

Sm Rancher

$12.49

Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.

Sm Bravo Supreme

$12.49

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

Sm Green Pizza

$10.99

Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!

Sm White Pizza

$10.99

Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!

Sm Vegetarian Delight

$12.49

Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.

Sm Meat Lovers

$12.49

Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

Sm Hawaiian Paradise

$12.49

On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!

Sm Chicken Alfredo

$12.49

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

Sm Baja Bueno

$12.49

Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!

Sm BBQ Chicken

$12.49

A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).

Sm Margarita

$12.49

Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!

12-Inch Medium

Med Baja Bueno

$17.99

Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!

Med BBQ Chicken

$17.99

A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).

Med Bravo Supreme

$17.99

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

Med Cheese (BYO)

$13.49

12" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

Med Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

Med Hawaiian Paradise

$17.99

On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!

Med Margarita Pizza

$17.99

Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

Med Rancher

$17.99

Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.

Med The Green Pizza

$15.99

Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!

Med The White Pizza

$15.99

Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!

Med Vegetarian Delight

$15.99

Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.

14-Inch Large

Lg Cheese (BYO)

$16.50

14" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

Lg Rancher

$22.49

Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.

Lg Bravo Supreme

$22.49

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

Lg The Green Pizza

$21.99

Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!

Lg The White Pizza

$21.99

Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!

Lg Vegetarian Delight

$22.49

Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.49

Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

Lg Hawaiian Paradise

$22.49

On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$22.49

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

Lg Baja Bueno

$22.49

Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!

Lg BBQ Chicken

$22.49

A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).

Lg Margarita Pizza

$22.49

Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!

18X25" Grande Pizza

The GRANDE! Our famous 30 piece party pizza!

G- Cheese (Build Your Own)

$26.49

18"X25" Rectangle Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

G- The Rancher

$37.99

Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.

G- Bravo Supreme

$37.99

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

G- The Green Pizza

$31.99

Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!

G- The White Pizza

$31.99

Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!

G- Vegetarian Delight

$37.99

Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.

G- Meat Lovers

$37.99

Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

G- Hawaiian Paradise

$37.99

On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!

G- Chicken Alfredo

$37.99

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

G- Baja Bueno

$37.99

Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!

G- BBQ Chicken

$37.99

A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).

Salads

Personal Salad

$3.99

Green Leaf Lettuce with Black olives and Tomato wedges.

Large Salad

$4.99

3 personal salads in one. Green leaf Black olives and tomatoes.

Party Size Salad

$13.99

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks - Half Dozen

$2.49

Glass/Energy

Virgil's Rootbeer

$2.50

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$2.50

RedBull (8.4)

$2.99

RedBull Sugarfree (8.4)

$2.99Out of stock

Monster Ultra Zero

$2.99

Mexican Pepsi

$2.50

Can/Plastic

Coke Can

$1.39

Diet Coke

$1.39

Sprite

$1.39

Arrowhead Water

$1.39

Orange Fanta

$1.39

Dr. Pepper

$1.39

Brisk Iced-Tea

$1.39Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.39Out of stock

Rootbeer Can

$1.39

Snapple Apple

$1.79

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$1.79

Snapple Mango

$1.79

Sparkling Water

$1.79

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$20.99

Subs

Caprese Sub

$6.99Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$6.99Out of stock

Calzones

BYO - Cheese Calzone

$8.49

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.25

Rancher Calzone

$11.49

Supreme Calzone

$11.49

The Green Calzone

$10.99

The White Calzone

$10.99

Vegetarian Delight Calzone

$11.49

Meat Lovers Calzone

$11.49

Hawaiian Paradise Calzone

$11.49

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$11.49

Baja Bueno Calzone

$11.49

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$11.49

Dressing & Sauce

Ranch Cup

$0.99

Marinara Sauce

$0.65

Salad Italian

$0.99

Salad Ranch (Pouch)

$0.99

Side of Toppings

Side Jalapenos

$1.25

Side Anchovies

$2.49

Side Pepperoncini

$1.25

Side Pineapple

$1.25

Parmesan & Peppers

Parmesan Packets

Crushed Red Peppers

Dough Boules

Small - 9 oz Dough Ball

$1.99

Medium - 13 oz Dough Ball

$2.99

Large - 17 oz Dough Ball

$3.99

MEAL DEAL!

Grande Meal Deal

$31.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Pizza in Lompoc Since 1993! Serving the freshest dough with the highest quality cheese in the USA since 1993. Trying everyday to make Andre proud :)

Website

Location

129 West Central Ave., Suite C-2, Lompoc, CA 93436

Directions

