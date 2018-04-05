Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmys' Bravo Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

230 Betteravia Rd Suite D

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Cheese (BYO)
P- Cheese (BYO)
Med Cheese (BYO)

6" Deep Dish Personal

6" deep dish pizza

P- Cheese (BYO)

$4.99

6" Deep dish cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

P- Classic Hawaiian

$5.99

Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.

P- Margherita

$5.99

Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.

P- The Green Pizza

$5.99

A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.

P- Jimmy Special

$5.99

Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.

P- Bravo Supreme

$6.99

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

P- Vegetarian Delight

P- Vegetarian Delight

$6.99

Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.

P- Meat Lovers Pizza

$6.99

Savory Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, breakfast bacon, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

P- Santa Maria Rancher

$6.99

Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.

P- Baja Bueno

$6.99

Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.

P- BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzarella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!

P- Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.

P- Chicken Alfredo

$6.99

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

10-Inch Small

Sm Cheese (BYO)

$9.99

10" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

Sm Classic Hawaiian

Sm Classic Hawaiian

$11.49

Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.

Sm Margherita

$11.49

Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.

Sm Green Pizza

$11.49

A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.

Sm Jimmy Special

Sm Jimmy Special

$11.49

Bacon, pineapple, and jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.

Sm Bravo Supreme

$12.99

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

Sm Vegetarian Delight

Sm Vegetarian Delight

$12.99

Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.

Sm Meat Lovers

Sm Meat Lovers

$12.99

Savory Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, breakfast bacon, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

Sm Santa Maria Rancher

Sm Santa Maria Rancher

$12.99

Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.

Sm Baja Bueno

$12.99

Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.

Sm BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzarella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.

Sm Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

A creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

12-Inch Medium

Med Cheese (BYO)

$11.99

12" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

Med Classic Hawaiian

$13.99

Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.

Med Margherita

$13.99

Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.

Med The Green Pizza

$13.99

A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.

Med Jimmy Special

Med Jimmy Special

$13.99

Bacon, pineapple, and jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.

Med Bravo Supreme

$15.99

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

Med Vegetarian Delight

Med Vegetarian Delight

$15.99

Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

Med Santa Maria Rancher

$15.99

Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.

Med Baja Bueno

$15.99

Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.

Med BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzarella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!

Med Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.

Med Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

14-Inch Large

Lg Cheese (BYO)

$14.99

14" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

Lg Classic Hawaiian

$17.49

Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.

Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$17.49

Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.

Lg The Green Pizza

$17.49

A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.

Lg Jimmy Special

Lg Jimmy Special

$17.49

Bacon, pineapple, and jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.

Lg Bravo Supreme

$19.99

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

Lg Vegetarian Delight

Lg Vegetarian Delight

$19.99

Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.

Lg Meat Lovers

Lg Meat Lovers

$19.99

Savory Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, breakfast bacon, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

Lg Santa Maria Rancher

Lg Santa Maria Rancher

$19.99

Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.

Lg Baja Bueno

$19.99

Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.

Lg BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzarella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

18"X25" Bravo Grande

If you can eat this all by yourself, you can have it for free.

G- Cheese (Build Your Own)

$24.99

18"X25" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. (30 pieces) Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!

G- Classic Hawaiian

$30.99

Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.

G- Margherita

$30.99

Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.

G- The Green Pizza

$30.99

A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.

G- Jimmy Special

$30.99

Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.

G- Bravo Supreme

$36.99

Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.

G- Vegetarian Delight

$36.99

Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.

G- Meat Lovers

$36.99

Savory Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, breakfast bacon, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.

G- Santa Maria Rancher

$36.99

Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.

G- Baja Bueno

$36.99

Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.

G- BBQ Chicken

$36.99

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzerella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!

G- Buffalo Chicken

$36.99

Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.

G- Chicken Alfredo

$36.99

Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.

Pizza Combos

Grande Meal Deal

$31.99

A 1-topping Grande pizza, a dozen of our garlic parmesan breadsticks, and a 2-liter of soda for $31.99.

Bravo Family Special

Bravo Family Special

$42.99

Feed the family with a Bravo Grande pizza, a dozen garlic batons, two 2 liter sodas, and your choice of 12 wings or a party salad for just $39.99. What a deal!

Cauliflower Crust Combo

Cauliflower Crust Combo

$17.99

A medium cauliflower crust pizza and a large salad combo starting at just $17.99. Who says pizza can't be healthy?

Medium Monday

Medium Monday

$9.99Out of stock

Get a 3 topping medium for just $9.99 every Monday! Make it a deep dish for just a dollar more. (Offer not eligible with buy one get one half price special)

Tuesday Special

$22.00

Happy 2sday! Celebrate with 2 large 2 topping pizzas for just $22! Good things come in twos.

Sides, Drinks, and more

Dozen Batons and 2 Liter Soda

$5.99

Make any order a combo. A dozen of our garlic breadsticks and a 2 liter of soda for just $5.99.

2 Deserts and 2 Liter Soda

$12.99

Save big on dessert and drinks with this combo. Two of our dessert entrees and a 2 liter of soda for just $12.99.

6 Pack of Soda Cans

$5.99

Mix and match a 6 pack of beverages starting at $5.99.

Classic Batons

Classic Batons (Half Dozen)

Classic Batons (Half Dozen)

$2.99

A half-dozen of our garlic butter and parmesan breadsticks.

Dozen Batons & 2-Liter Soda

$6.99

Make any order a combo. A dozen of our classic batons and a 2 liter of soda.

Cheesy Batons

Italian Cheesy Batons

Italian Cheesy Batons

$6.99

8 pieces of our cheese sticks, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce.

Jalapeño Bacon Cheesy Batons

Jalapeño Bacon Cheesy Batons

$7.99

8 pieces of our cheese sticks, covered with jalapeños and bacon. Served with marinara sauce.

Dessert Entrées

S'mores Cookie Pie

S'mores Cookie Pie

$5.99

An 8 inch pie made with cookie dough, chocolate chips, and marshmellow filling

Brownie Pie

Brownie Pie

$5.99

An 8 inch pie made with chocolate dough, chococlate chips, and more chocolate.

Cinnamon Batons

Cinnamon Batons

$5.99

10 pieces of our breadsticks, brushed with butter and cinnamon. Topped with homemade icing.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.99

A 4-piece cinnamon roll made fresh from our dough. Butter, cinnamon sugar, and icing.

Dessert Combos

2 Desserts & 2-Liter Soda

$12.99

Save big on dessert and drinks with this combo. Two of our dessert entrées and a 2 liter of soda.

Calzones

BYO - Cheese Calzone

BYO - Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Classic Hawaiian Calzone

$11.99

Margherita Calzone

$11.99

The Green Calzone

$11.99

Jimmy Special Calzone

$11.99

Bravo Supreme Calzone

$12.99

Vegetarian Delight Calzone

$12.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Santa Maria Rancher Calzone

$12.99

Baja Bueno Calzone

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$12.99

Dressing & Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

White Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Salad Italian

$0.75

Salad Ranch

$0.75

Premium Sauce

$1.50

Side of Toppings

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Anchovies

$1.00

Side Pepperoncini

$1.00

Parmesan & Peppers

Parmesan Packets

Crushed Red Peppers

Glass/Energy

Virgil's Rootbeer

$2.50

Can/Plastic

Arrowhead Water

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Orange Fanta

$1.25

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Rootbeer Can

$1.25

Sierra Mist

$1.25

Snapple

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.25

2-Liter

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.50

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.50

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.50

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.50

Dough Boules

Small - 8 oz Dough Ball

$2.00

Medium - 13 oz Dough Ball

$3.00

Large - 17 oz Dough Ball

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Bravo Grande pizza 🍕 Use promo code BOGO at checkout to apply our buy one, get one half price deal for small, medium, and large pizzas!

Website

Location

230 Betteravia Rd Suite D, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Directions

Gallery
Jimmy's Bravo Pizza image
Jimmy's Bravo Pizza image
Jimmy's Bravo Pizza image
Jimmy's Bravo Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
orange starNo Reviews
2407 S BROADWAY SANTA MARIA, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
FoodTrip - 230 E. Betteravia
orange star4.5 • 18
230 E. Betteravia Santa Maria, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
714 South Broadway Avenue Santa Maria, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
516 N Broadway Santa Maria, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
The Hangout Thai Restaurant - 4869 S Bradley Rd # 122
orange starNo Reviews
4869 S Bradley Rd # 122 Santa Maria, CA 93455
View restaurantnext
Boomers - Santa Maria
orange starNo Reviews
2250 Preisker Lane Santa Maria, CA 93458
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Maria

FoodTrip - 230 E. Betteravia
orange star4.5 • 18
230 E. Betteravia Santa Maria, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Maria
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston