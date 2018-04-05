- Home
- /
- Santa Maria
- /
- Jimmys' Bravo Pizza
Jimmys' Bravo Pizza
No reviews yet
230 Betteravia Rd Suite D
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
6" Deep Dish Personal
P- Cheese (BYO)
6" Deep dish cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
P- Classic Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.
P- Margherita
Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.
P- The Green Pizza
A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.
P- Jimmy Special
Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.
P- Bravo Supreme
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
P- Vegetarian Delight
Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.
P- Meat Lovers Pizza
Savory Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, breakfast bacon, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
P- Santa Maria Rancher
Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.
P- Baja Bueno
Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.
P- BBQ Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzarella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!
P- Buffalo Chicken
Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.
P- Chicken Alfredo
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
10-Inch Small
Sm Cheese (BYO)
10" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Sm Classic Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.
Sm Margherita
Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.
Sm Green Pizza
A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.
Sm Jimmy Special
Bacon, pineapple, and jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.
Sm Bravo Supreme
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
Sm Vegetarian Delight
Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.
Sm Meat Lovers
Savory Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, breakfast bacon, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
Sm Santa Maria Rancher
Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.
Sm Baja Bueno
Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.
Sm BBQ Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzarella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.
Sm Chicken Alfredo
A creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
12-Inch Medium
Med Cheese (BYO)
12" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Med Classic Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.
Med Margherita
Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.
Med The Green Pizza
A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.
Med Jimmy Special
Bacon, pineapple, and jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.
Med Bravo Supreme
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
Med Vegetarian Delight
Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.
Med Meat Lovers Pizza
Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
Med Santa Maria Rancher
Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.
Med Baja Bueno
Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.
Med BBQ Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzarella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!
Med Buffalo Chicken
Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.
Med Chicken Alfredo
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
14-Inch Large
Lg Cheese (BYO)
14" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Lg Classic Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.
Lg Margherita
Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.
Lg The Green Pizza
A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.
Lg Jimmy Special
Bacon, pineapple, and jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.
Lg Bravo Supreme
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
Lg Vegetarian Delight
Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.
Lg Meat Lovers
Savory Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, breakfast bacon, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
Lg Santa Maria Rancher
Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.
Lg Baja Bueno
Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.
Lg BBQ Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzarella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.
Lg Chicken Alfredo
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
18"X25" Bravo Grande
G- Cheese (Build Your Own)
18"X25" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. (30 pieces) Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
G- Classic Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon and Extra Pineapple. A pizza classic.
G- Margherita
Garlic brushed crust, mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes served on our red sauce. Topped with fresh basil.
G- The Green Pizza
A pesto sauce pizza served with mozzarella, Monterey jack, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh basil.
G- Jimmy Special
Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos. Tell them Jimmy sent you.
G- Bravo Supreme
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
G- Vegetarian Delight
Sliced mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and black olives served on our red sauce and topped with cheese.
G- Meat Lovers
Savory Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, breakfast bacon, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
G- Santa Maria Rancher
Santa Maria style tri-tip chunks and onions on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce, topped with mild salsa and cheese.
G- Baja Bueno
Refried beans sauce base, (yes, refried beans) sausage, onions, pork chorizo, and jalapenos to make the most exotic pizza you've ever had.
G- BBQ Chicken
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base, choice chicken breast, onions and a cheddar, mozzerella, jack cheese blend to top it off. Fresh cilantro upon request!
G- Buffalo Chicken
Savory buffalo sauce paired with diced chicken breast, onions and our fresh cheese blend to make one of our most flavorful pizzas yet.
G- Chicken Alfredo
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
Pizza Combos
Grande Meal Deal
A 1-topping Grande pizza, a dozen of our garlic parmesan breadsticks, and a 2-liter of soda for $31.99.
Bravo Family Special
Feed the family with a Bravo Grande pizza, a dozen garlic batons, two 2 liter sodas, and your choice of 12 wings or a party salad for just $39.99. What a deal!
Cauliflower Crust Combo
A medium cauliflower crust pizza and a large salad combo starting at just $17.99. Who says pizza can't be healthy?
Medium Monday
Get a 3 topping medium for just $9.99 every Monday! Make it a deep dish for just a dollar more. (Offer not eligible with buy one get one half price special)
Tuesday Special
Happy 2sday! Celebrate with 2 large 2 topping pizzas for just $22! Good things come in twos.
Sides, Drinks, and more
Dozen Batons and 2 Liter Soda
Make any order a combo. A dozen of our garlic breadsticks and a 2 liter of soda for just $5.99.
2 Deserts and 2 Liter Soda
Save big on dessert and drinks with this combo. Two of our dessert entrees and a 2 liter of soda for just $12.99.
6 Pack of Soda Cans
Mix and match a 6 pack of beverages starting at $5.99.
Classic Batons
Cheesy Batons
Dessert Entrées
S'mores Cookie Pie
An 8 inch pie made with cookie dough, chocolate chips, and marshmellow filling
Brownie Pie
An 8 inch pie made with chocolate dough, chococlate chips, and more chocolate.
Cinnamon Batons
10 pieces of our breadsticks, brushed with butter and cinnamon. Topped with homemade icing.
Cinnamon Rolls
A 4-piece cinnamon roll made fresh from our dough. Butter, cinnamon sugar, and icing.
Dessert Combos
Calzones
BYO - Cheese Calzone
Classic Hawaiian Calzone
Margherita Calzone
The Green Calzone
Jimmy Special Calzone
Bravo Supreme Calzone
Vegetarian Delight Calzone
Meat Lovers Calzone
Santa Maria Rancher Calzone
Baja Bueno Calzone
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Dressing & Sauce
Side of Toppings
Parmesan & Peppers
Glass/Energy
Can/Plastic
2-Liter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home of the Bravo Grande pizza 🍕 Use promo code BOGO at checkout to apply our buy one, get one half price deal for small, medium, and large pizzas!
230 Betteravia Rd Suite D, Santa Maria, CA 93454