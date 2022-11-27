Bravo Pizzeria imageView gallery
Bravo Pizzeria 531 Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

531 Washington Street

Quincy, MA 02169

Slice

Slice of Cheese

$3.00

Slice of Pepperoni

$3.25

Slice Bruschetta

$4.00

Slice Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$4.00

Slice Sicilian CBR

$4.00

Slice BBQ, Buff Chicken. & Red Onion

$4.00

Slice Sicilian Cheese

$3.00

Slice Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$4.00

Slice Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$4.00

2 Slice Of Cheese Special

$8.00

2 Slice Of Pepperoni Special

$8.50

PIZZA

Small Cheese

$11.50

Large Cheese

$14.99

Sicilian Cheese

$19.99

Small w/Red Specialty Half

$11.50

Small w/No Red Specialty Half

$11.50

Large w/Red Specialty Half

$14.99

Large w/No Red Specialty Half

$14.99

Sicilian w/Red Specialty Half

$19.99

Sicilian w/No Red Specialty Half

$19.99

Specialty Pizzas with Red Sauce

Small (12") Amalfi

$14.50

Large (16") Amalfi

$20.95

Sicilian (16") Amalfi

$24.95

Small (12") Bravo

$14.50

Large (16") Bravo

$19.99

Sicilian (16") Bravo

$24.95

Small (12") Veggie

$15.50

Large (16") Veggie

$20.99

Sicilian (16") Veggie

$25.95

Small (12") Meat Lovers

$16.95

Large (16") Meat Lovers

$21.95

Sicilian (16") Meat Lovers

$26.95

Small (12") Napoli

$15.50

Large (16") Napoli

$20.95

Sicilian (16") Napoli

$25.95

Small (12") Buffalo Chicken w/ Sauce

$14.50

Large (16") Buffalo Chicken w/ Sauce

$19.95

Sicilian (16") Buffalo Chicken w/ Sauce

$24.95

Small (12") BBQ Chicken

$14.50

Large (16") BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Sicilian (16") BBQ Chicken

$24.95

Small (12") BBQ Eggplant

$14.50

Large (16") BBQ Eggplant

$19.95

Sicilian (16") BBQ Eggplant

$24.95

Specialty Pizzas with No Red Sauce

Small (12") White Pizza

$14.50

Large (16") White Pizza

$19.99

Sicilian (16") White Pizza

$25.95

Small (12") Buff Chicken Ranch

$15.50

Large (16") Buff Chicken Ranch

$20.99

Sicilian (16") Buff Chicken Ranch

$25.95

Small (12") Chicken Pesto

$15.50

Large (16") Chicken Pesto

$20.99

Sicilian (16") Chicken Pesto

$25.95

Small (12") Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.50

Large (16") Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Sicilian (16") Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.95

Small (12") Emily

$14.50

Large (16") Emily

$19.99

Sicilian (16") Emily

$24.50

Small (12") Bruschetta

$14.50

Large (16") Brushetta

$19.99

Sicilian (16") Bruschetta

$25.95

Small (12") BBQ, Buff Chix, Ranch red onion

$17.95

Large (16") BBQ, Buff Chix, Ranch red onion

$23.95

Sicilian (16") BBQ, Buff Chix, Ranch red onion

$28.95

Calzones

Small (12") Cheese Calzone

$10.50

Large (16") Cheese Calzone

$14.50

Small (12") Amalfi Calzone

$14.99

Large (16") Amalfi Calzone

$19.99

Small (12") Bravo Special Calzone

$15.99

Large (16") Bravo Special Calzone

$20.99

Small (12") White Calzone

$14.99

Large (16") White Calzone

$19.99

Small (12") Super Veggie Calzone

$15.99

Large (16") Super Veggie Calzone

$20.90

Small (12") Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.99

Large (16") Meat Lovers Calzone

$21.99

Small (12") Napoli Calzone

$14.99

Large (16") Napoli Calzone

$19.99

Small (12") Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.99

Large (16") Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$20.99

Small (12") Barbeque Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Large (16") Barbeque Chicken Calzone

$19.99

Small (12") Chicken Pesto Calzone

$15.99

Large (16") Chicken Pesto Calzone

$20.99

Small (12") Barbeque Eggplant Calzone

$14.99

Large (16") Barbeque Eggplant Calzone

$19.99

Small (12") Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$15.99

Large (16") Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$21.99

Small (12") Emily Calzone

$14.99

Large (16") Emily Calzone

$19.99

Small (12") Bruschetta Calzone

$14.99

Large (16") Bruschetta Calzone

$19.99

Chix Parm

$5.00

Small Chicken Parm Calzone

$16.59

Large Chicken Parm Calzone

$20.99

Cold and Hot Subs

Italian Sub

$9.95

Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.95

BLT Sub

$9.95

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95

Chicken Finger Sub

$9.95

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.95

Turkey Sub

$9.95

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.95

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.95

Pepper and Egg Sub

$8.95

Vegetarian Fresh Sub

$9.95

Roast Beef Sub

$10.95

Fresh Tomato, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Sub

$9.95

Sausage Pepper and Onion Sub

$10.95

Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.99

Steak Combo Sub

$11.99

Chicken Combo Sub

$10.99

Buff Chix Sub

$9.95

Grill Chix Sub

$9.95

Salami Sub

$9.95

Wraps

Barbeque Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Dijon Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Feta Wrap

$10.95

Stoner Wrap

$11.95

Chix Cutlet Wrap

$9.95

Fried Chix Upcharge

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Buff Chicken Caeser Wrap

$9.95

Turkey Rap

$9.95

Wrap

$9.95

Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Vegetarian Wraps

Eggplant Wrap

$9.95

Vegetarian Fresh Wrap

$9.95

Cucumber Delight Wrap

$9.95

Greek Wrap

$10.95

Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Breaded Eggplant Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$10.95

Tuna Swiss Melt Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

BLT Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.95

Cheeseburger Club Sandwich

$12.95

Chix Cutlelet Sandwich

$10.95

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Dinners

Ravioli

$15.50

Baked Ziti

$15.50

Stuffed Shells

$15.50

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.50

Ravioli and Meatballs

$16.50

Stuffed Shells and Meatballs

$16.50

Baked Ziti and Meatballs

$15.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$15.50

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$15.50

Chicken Wing Dinner

$12.50

Chicken Finger Dinner

$12.50

Buff Finger Dinner

$13.00

Buff Wing Dinner

$13.00

Appetizers

Steak Fries

$5.00+

Spicy Fries

$5.50+

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00+

Meatballs (each)

$1.25

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Chicken Wings

$6.00+

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$6.50+

Barbeque Chicken Wings

$6.50+

Chicken Fingers

$6.25+

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$6.75+

Barbeque Chicken Fingers

$6.75+

Onion rings

$5.50+

Fried mushrooms

$5.75+

Sde Of Grill Chickend

$6.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Greek Salad

$12.00

Antipasto Salad

$12.25

Side Salad

$4.25

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.50

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$7.50

2 Kids Meatball

$2.50

Chips (Personal Size)

Cape Cod Original

$1.75

Red Doritos

$1.75

Baked Lays

$1.75

Lays Sour Cream and Onion

$1.75

Ruffles

$1.75

2 Ltr Soda

2 Lit Coke

$3.25

2 Lit Diet Coke

$3.25

2 Lit Sprite

$3.25

2 Lit Ginger Ale

$3.25

2 Lit Barg Rootbeer

$3.25

20 Oz Mandarin Soda

$2.75

2 Lit Orange Fanta

$3.25

20 oz Soda

20 Oz Coke

$2.75

20 Oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20 Oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

20 Oz Ginger Ale

$2.75

20 Oz Dr Pepper

$2.75

20 Oz Cran-Rasp Soda

$2.75

20: Oz Sprite

$2.75

20 Oz Bargs Rootbeer

$2.75

20 Oz Orange Fanta

$2.75

20 Oz Lime Soda

$2.75

20 Oz Coke Zero

$2.75

20 Oz Pineapple Fanta

$2.75

20 Oz Minute Maid Watermelon Punch

$2.75

20 Oz Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.75

20 Oz Mginute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

20 Oz Mandarin Soda

$2.75

20 Oz Cherry Coke

$2.75

20 Oz Lemon Soda

$2.75

20 Oz Fanta Grape

$2.75

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cran-Grape Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Cran-Apple-Raspberry

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Nantucket Peach Orange

$2.95

Green Aloe Water

$2.95

Nantucket Pine Apple Orange Banana

$2.95

Powerade

Blue Powerade

$2.75

Blue Powerade Zero

$2.75

Refresh Vitaminwater

$2.95

Energy Vitaminwater

$2.95

Focus Vitaminwater

$2.95

Red Powerade

$2.75

XXX Vitaminwater

$2.95

Red Powerade Zero

$2.75

Yellow Powerade

$2.75

Purple Powerade

$2.75

Power C Zero Vitamin Water

$2.95

Tropical Mango Vitamin Water

$2.95

Dragonfruit Vitamin Water

$2.95

Purple Powerade

$2.75

Lemonade Zero Vitamine Water

$2.95

Power-c Vitamine Water

$2.95

Gutsy Vitamine Water

$2.95

Red Zero Powerade

$2.75

Teas

Honest Peach Tea

$2.95

Honest Berry Hibiscus Tea

$2.95

GoldPeak Sweet Tea

$2.95

Honest Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.95

Gold Peak Sweet Tea Zero Sugar

$2.95

Water

Water

$1.75

Magnum

Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$7.75

Double Sea Salt Carmel

$7.75

Milk Chocolate Vanilla

$7.75

Ben & Jerry's (Copy)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$7.75

Whiskey Biz

$7.75

Topped Tiramisu

$7.75

Half Baked

$7.75

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.75

Coffee Toffee Crunch

$7.75

Cherry Garcia

$7.75

Americone Dream

$7.75

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$7.75

Milk and Cookies

$7.75

Peanut Butter Half Baked

$7.75

Salted Caramel Core

$7.75

Vanilla

$7.75

Non-Dairy PB&Cookie

$7.75

Non-Dairy Milk & Cookies

$7.75

Phish Food

$7.75

Tonights Dough

$7.75

Cookies/brownies

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.75

Brownie

$3.75

Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$4.25

Cheese Cake

$4.25

Draft Beer

FiddleHead

$8.00

Harpoon IPA

$5.75

Allagash White

$5.75

Night Shift Day Light

$7.00

Cisco Grey Lady

$7.00

Maine Brewing Company

$9.00

Summer Ale

$5.75

Ulta Violet

$7.00

Schlager

$7.00

Canned Beer

Downeast

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Goose Island 312

$5.00

Lagunita Ipa

$4.00

Steep Drop Milk Stout

$5.00

White Clow

$5.00

Down East

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Small dipping sauce

Sm Blue cheese Sauce

$0.50

Sm Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Sm Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Sm Bbq Sauce

$0.50

1 Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Sm Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sm Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Sm Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Hots

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Sm Caeser Dressing

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Large dipping sauce

Lg Blue cheese Sauce

$1.00

Lg Bbq Sauce

$1.00

Lg Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Lg Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Lg Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Lg Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

2 Sweet & Sour

$1.00

Lg Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Lg Caeser Dressing

$1.00

Sardanelli Tuna

Sardanelli Tuna

$14.99

Barbers Olive Oil

Olio Extra Vergine Di Oliva

$17.49

Delfino Batista

Pesto cetarese

$11.49

Pesto cetarese large

$20.49

Pate Do Tonno

$12.99

Pate Di To no E Cipolla

$12.99

Pate Di To no Piccante

$9.50

Torrente

SugoDi pamodoro

$7.49

Central funghi

Carciofi e Tartufo

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great traditional Italian and Sicilian pizza

Location

531 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169

Directions

Gallery
Bravo Pizzeria image

