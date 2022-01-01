Bravo By The Sea

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Starters & Salad

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

12 Chicken Wings

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$9.50

Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

6 chicken Wings

$9.00

Side Order Of Meatballs

$9.00

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Wood Fired Pizzas

Classic Cheese

$15.00

house sauce and mozzarella

Classic Pepperoni

$16.00

house sauce and mozzarella

Make your own...

$14.00

Arugula *new*

$17.00

pesto, cherry tomatoes, burrata, arugula

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

cheese, crispy bacon, chicken, ranch dressing

Fig Prosciutto *new*

$18.00

black mission fig marmalade, fior di latte, gorgonzola, prosciutto

Four Cheese

$17.00

(white pizza) ricotta, fior di latte, fontina, pecorino

Greek Pizza

$17.00

feta, spinach, tomato, greek olive

Margherita

$16.00

Mushroom

$17.00

fior di latte, caramelized onion

Sausage

$18.00

hot sausage, red onion, fior di latte, fontina, pepperoncini, oregano

Sage and Pear

$17.00

shaved pear, ricotta, fior di latte, fontina, sage, honey

Roasted Pineapple

$16.00

Shaved Brussel Sprout

$15.00

fior di latte, bacon, onion jam

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Mashed Potato

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$18.00

Sandwiches

Italian

$11.00

Turkey Club

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Megin's Way

$11.00

Reuben

$11.00

BLT

$10.00

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Steak BOMB

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sub

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Add Cheese

$1.00

Toasted

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Sweet potato fries

$8.00

Truffle Steak And Cheese

$17.00

$2 DRINK

Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Apple juice

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Pastas

Bolognese Pasta

$18.00

Carbonara Pasta

$18.00

Mushroom Pasta

$18.00

Meatballs Pasta

$19.00

Squash Ravioli

$17.00

Chicken Milanese Pasta

$20.00

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$20.00

Pasta with sauce

$11.00

Four Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Side of Meatballs

$9.00

Pesto Gnocchi

$19.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious wood-fired-pizzas, fresh salads, and tasty appetizers. All made in house with the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

40 Beach St, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944

Directions

