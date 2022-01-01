Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester 131 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

131 Main Street

Gloucester, MA 01930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
Chicken Wings
Classic Pepperoni

Pizza

Classic Cheese

$14.00

house sauce and mozzarella

Margherita

$15.00

fior di latte, basil, pecorino

Classic Pepperoni

$15.00

house sauce and mozzarella

Three Cheese

$16.00

ricotta, fior di latte, pecorino (no sauce)

Sausage

$17.00

bianco and son's hot sausage, red onion, fior di latte, fontina, pepperoncini, oregano

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

gorgonzola, caramelized onions, chives

Fig Prosciutto

$17.00

black mission fig marmalade, fior di latte, gorgonzola, prosciutto

Roasted Pineapple

$15.00

fior di latte, mortadella, crushed pepper flake

Burrata & Pesto

$16.00

tomatoes, burrata, arugula

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

cheese, crispy bacon, scallions, ranch dressing

Mushroom

$16.00

fior di latte, caramelized onion, sage

Meatball

$17.00

ricotta, sage

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

house sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion

Make Your Own (Cheese Pizza)

$14.00

Greek

$16.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

NEW:Corn and Bacon

$16.00Out of stock

Arugala Slice

$3.50

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$18.00

Brussel Sprout Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Salads and Sides

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

with bravo vinaigrette

Megins Chopped Salad

$11.00

romaine, radicchio, chickpea, red onion, cherry tomato, genoa salami, pepperoncini, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette

Arugula & Burrata Salad

$11.00

cherry tomato, balsamic, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

wood fire roasted, dry, buffalo, bbq

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

wood fired

DRINK

Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
64 Main Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Turner's Fish n Chips Shoppe
orange star4.7 • 85
4 Smith St Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Tonno - Gloucester
orange starNo Reviews
2 Main St Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Azorean
orange star4.6 • 1,875
133 Washington St. Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Mile Marker One
orange star4.4 • 1,606
75 Essex Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Willow Rest
orange star4.5 • 358
1 Holly Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gloucester

Azorean
orange star4.6 • 1,875
133 Washington St. Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Mile Marker One
orange star4.4 • 1,606
75 Essex Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Passports Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 536
110 MAIN ST Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Magnolia 525 Tavern - Magnolia
orange star4.4 • 466
12 Lexington Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Willow Rest
orange star4.5 • 358
1 Holly Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
George's Coffee Shop
orange star4.5 • 289
178 Washington St Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gloucester
Rockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston