Pizza

Bravo Pizza of Concord

792 Reviews

$$

100 Evergreen Dr #101

Glen Mills, PA 19342

Small Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Small White Pizza

$11.95

Small 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie

$11.95

Small Carnivore

$11.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Veggie

$11.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Chicken BBQ

$11.95

Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Bruschetta

$11.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Holiday

$11.95

(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Small Quattro Stagioni

$11.95

Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Classica

$11.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Cravo Sotto Sopra

$11.95

(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce

Small Philly Steak

$11.95

Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese

Small Melenzana

$11.95

Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Italian Sausage & Jalapeno

$11.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Hawaiian

$11.95

(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Mediterranean

$11.95

Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Brooklyn

$11.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Bravo Supreme

$11.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Margherita Pizza

$11.95

(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Capricciosa

$11.95

Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Taco

$11.95

Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Small Marinara

$11.95

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil

Small Quattro Formaggi

$11.95

(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese

Small Spinach Florentine

$11.95

Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese

Medium Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Medium White Pizza

$14.95

Medium 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie

$11.95

Medium Carnivore

$17.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Veggie

$17.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Chicken BBQ

$17.95

Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Bruschetta

$17.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Holiday

$17.95

(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Medium Quattro Stagioni

$17.95

Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Classica

$17.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Cravo Sotto Sopra

$17.95

(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce

Medium Philly Steak

$17.95

Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese

Medium Melenzana

$17.95

Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Italian Sausage & Jalapeno

$17.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Hawaiian

$17.95

(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Mediterranean

$17.95

Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Brooklyn

$17.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Bravo Supreme

$17.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.95

Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Margherita Pizza

$17.95

(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Capricciosa

$17.95

Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Taco

$17.95

Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.95

Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Medium Marinara

$17.95

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil

Medium Quattro Formaggi

$17.95

(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese

Medium Spinach Florentine

$17.95

Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$10.95

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Large White Pizza

$16.95

Large 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie

$16.95

Large Carnivore

$22.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Veggie

$22.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Chicken BBQ

$22.95

Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Bruschetta

$22.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Holiday

$22.95

(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Large Quattro Stagioni

$22.95

Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Classica

$22.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Cravo Sotto Sopra

$22.95

(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce

Large Philly Steak

$22.95

Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese

Large Melenzana

$22.95

Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Italian Sausage & Jalapeno

$22.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Hawaiian

$22.95

(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Mediterranean

$22.95

Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Brooklyn

$22.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Bravo Supreme

$22.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.95

Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Margherita Pizza

$22.95

(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Capricciosa

$22.95

Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Taco

$22.95

Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.95

Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Large Marinara

$22.95

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil

Large Quattro Formaggi

$22.95

(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese

Large Spinach Florentine

$22.95

Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese

Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Deep Dish White Pizza

$19.95

Deep Dish 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie

$19.95

Deep Dish Carnivore

$21.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Veggie

$21.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Chicken BBQ

$21.95

Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Bruschetta

$21.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Holiday

$21.95

(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Deep Dish Quattro Stagioni

$21.95

Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Classica

$21.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Cravo Sotto Sopra

$21.95

(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce

Deep Dish Philly Steak

$21.95

Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese

Deep Dish Melenzana

$21.95

Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

(White) Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Italian Sausage & Jalapeno

$21.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Hawaiian

$21.95

(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Mediterranean

$21.95

Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Brooklyn

$21.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Bravo Supreme

$21.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.95

Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Margherita Pizza

$21.95

(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Capricciosa

$21.95

Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Raco

$21.95

Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Deep Dish Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.95

Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Deep Dish Marinara

$21.95

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil

Deep Dish Quattro Formaggi

$21.95

(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese

Deep Dish Spinach Florentine

$21.95

Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Sicilian White Pizza

$18.95

Sicilian 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie

$15.95

Sicilian Carnivore

$21.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Veggie

$21.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Chicken BBQ

$21.95

Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Bruschetta

$21.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Holiday

$21.95

(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Sicilian Quattro Stagioni

$21.95

Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Classica

$21.95

(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Cravo Sotto Sopra

$21.95

(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce

Sicilian Philly Steak

$21.95

Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese

Sicilian Melenzana

$21.95

Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

(White) Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Italian Sausage & Jalapeno

$21.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Hawaiian

$21.95

(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Mediterranean

$21.95

Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Brooklyn

$21.95

Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Bravo Supreme

$21.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.95

Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Margherita Pizza

$21.95

(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Capricciosa

$21.95

Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Raco

$21.95

Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.95

Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese

Sicilian Marinara

$21.95

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil

Sicilian Quattro Formaggi

$21.95

(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese

Sicilian Spinach Florentine

$21.95

Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese

Sicilian American Special

$21.95

Slices

Slice Cheese

$3.50

1 Topping Slice

Counter

Plain Slice

$3.75

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

1 Topping Slice

$3.99

Personal Stromboli

$8.95

Garlic Knot

$0.50

Pepperoni Knot

$0.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Sm Salad

$6.95

Sm Special Salad

$7.95

Lg Salad

$8.95

Sm Pasta

$8.95

Lg Pasta

$11.50

Bruschetta

$4.00

Fried Zucchini

$4.00

Potato Croquette

$4.00

Arancini

$4.00

Chicken Cutlet

$4.50

French Fries

$6.50

Eggplant Stack

$9.95

Broccoli Rabe

$6.95

Meatball Or Sausage

$1.50

Sides

$0.50

Bottle Soda

$2.39

Fountain Soda

$2.00

2lt

$3.95

Sm Chips

$2.19

Large chips

$4.29

Ice cream Cup

$1.50

Freeze Pop

$0.70

Dessert

$3.95

Cookie

$1.00

Peanut

$0.75

Stuffed Pizza

Cheese Steak Stuffed Pizza

$24.95

chopped steak, mozzarella, & american cheese

Veggie Lovers Stuffed Pizza

$24.95

broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Stuffed Pizza

$24.95

grilled chicken, broccoli florets, cheddar, & mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Pizza

$24.95

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Pizza

$24.95

grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, & mozzarella cheese

Chicken BBQ Stuffed Pizza

$24.95

grilled chicken, bbq sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Small Stromboli & Calzone

Small Italian Stromboli

$8.95

ham, salami, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese

Small Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.95

pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Small Philly Steak Stromboli

$8.95

chopped steak & mozzarella cheese

Small Ham Calzone

$8.95

ham or spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese

Small Spinach Calzone

$8.95

ham or spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese

Small Veggie Stromboli

$8.95

broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$8.95

chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$8.95

chopped chicken steak, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Small 3 Cheese Calzone

$8.95

mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese

Small Meatball Stromboli

$8.95

meatball & mozzarella cheese

Small Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$8.95

italian sweet sausage, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese

Large Stromboli & Calzone

Large Italian Stromboli

$17.95

ham, salami, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese

Large Pepperoni Stromboli

$17.95

pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Large Philly Steak Stromboli

$17.95

chopped steak & mozzarella cheese

Large Ham Calzone

$17.95

ham or spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese

Large Spinach Calzone

$17.95

ham or spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese

Large Veggie Stromboli

$17.95

broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$17.95

chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$17.95

chopped chicken steak, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Large 3 Cheese Calzone

$17.95

mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese

Large Meatball Stromboli

$17.95

meatball & mozzarella cheese

Large Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$17.95

italian sweet sausage, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese

cheese steak

cheese steak

$10.95

chopped sirloin steak & american cheese

chicken cheese steak

$10.95

chopped chicken steak & american cheese

buffalo chicken cheese steak

$10.95

chopped chicken steak, buffalo sauce, & american cheese

pizza steak

$10.95

chopped sirloin steak, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oven baked

cheese steak hoagie

$10.95

chopped sirloin steak, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions

special cheese steak

$11.95

chopped sirloin steak, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sweet & hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mayo

hot subs

eggplant parmesan sub

$10.95

thin sliced eggplant, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese, oven baked

meatball parmesan sub

$10.95

meatballs, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese, oven baked

chicken parmesan sub

$10.95

fresh chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese, oven baked

sausage, peppers, & onion

$10.95

italian sweet sausage, oven roasted bell peppers and onions, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese, oven baked

veggie sandwich

$10.95

broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers

cold subs

italian

$8.95

ham, salami, cappicolla, provolone, & olive oil

ham & cheese

$8.95

ham & american cheese with oil or mayo

mixed cheese

$8.95

provolone, fresh mozzarella, american cheese, & basil

turkey club

$8.95

turkey breast, bacon, & provolone

tuna

$8.95

tuna salad & provolone

special italian

$9.95

prosciutto, salami, fresh mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes, onions & fresh basil

burgers & sandwiches

cheeseburger sub

$8.98

bacon cheddar cheeseburger sub

$9.98

grilled chicken sub

$8.98

crispy chicken sub

$9.98

bbq chicken sub

$9.98

buffalo chicken sub

$9.98

special cheeseburger sub

$10.98

pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sweet & hot peppers, ketchup, mayo

buffalo wings

12 pieces buffalo wings

$14.95

starters

chicken fingers

$12.95

french fries

$6.95

cheese fries

$6.95

bravo fries

$8.95

cheddar cheese & bacon

loaded fries

$8.95

cheddar cheese, mozzarella, & bacon

pizza fries

$7.95

sauce, oven baked mozzarella, & parmesan cheese

onion rings

$5.75

mozzarella sticks

$7.95

bruschetta

$4.25

breaded ravioli

$7.95

meatballs or sausages

$5.95

garlic bread

$2.95

garlic knots

$3.95

pepperoni knots

$4.95

breaded mushrooms

$8.95

stuffed portobello

$8.95

stuffed bell pepper

$9.95

stacked eggplant florentine

$9.95

broccoli rabe

$9.95

daily soups

soup of the day

$3.95

wraps

chicken caesar wrap

$8.95

buffalo chicken wrap

$8.95

chicken bacon ranch wrap

$9.95

turkey bacon & cheese wrap

$8.95

chicken fingers wrap

$9.95

grilled chicken wrap

$8.95

chicken wrap

$8.95

steak wrap

$8.95

ham & american cheese wrap

$8.95

classic pastas

spaghetti with tomato sauce

$9.99

spaghetti with meatballs

$12.95

eggplant florentine

$12.95

layered oven roasted eggplant, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese

baked ziti

$10.95

pasta mixed with ricotts, mozzarella, parmigiano cheese, & marinara sauce

ravioli or manicotti

$11.95

(5) large cheese ravioli or (2) crepe pasta cheese filled manicotti

chicken broccoli pasta

$12.95

fresh grilled chicken in garlic oil over mixed pasta

lasagna

$13.95

sheet pasta with layers of mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese. choice of meat, spinach, or 3 cheese

chicken parmesan

$13.95

fresh sliced and battered chicken cutlet, served over pasta with melted mozzarella

eggplant parmesan

$11.95

thin sliced, lightly battered eggplant served over pasta with mozzarella cheese

chicken cacciatore

$13.95

lightly battered chicken, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, red wine sauce

pasta bolognese

$13.95

ground beef in marinara sauce

chicken marsala

$13.95

lightly battered chicken, fresh mushrooms, onions, marsala wine sauce

tortellini florentine

$13.95

cheese filled tortellini, baby spinach, chicken, blush sauce

sausage scaloppini

$13.95

italian sweet sausage, peppers, onions, sausage, mushrooms, red wine sauce

shrimp fra diavolo spaghetti

$16.95

sauteed shrimp in garlic, fresh ground red pepper, marinara sauce

seafood pescatori

$17.95

mussels, shrimp, baby clams, served over spaghetti or mixed pasta

sausage & broccoli rabe

$13.95

small salads

small italian

$7.95

mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, spinach & arugula

small antipasto

$8.95

ham, salami, provolone, cappicolla, rolled & served on mixed greens, tomatoes, cucmbers, & olives

small chef salad

$8.95

turkey, ham, american cheese, served over mixed greens, tomatoes, & onions

small chicken

$8.95

grilled chicken breast marinated in olive oil & fresh herbs, served on mixed greens, tomatoes & onions

small spinach & feta

$7.95

baby spinach, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, & sundried cranberries

small chicken finger salad

$9.95

breaded chicken fingers served on mixed greens, tomatoes & onions

small chicken caesar

$8.95

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, & caesar dressing

small greek

$7.95

mixed greens, kalamata oives, onions, tomatoes, & feta cheese

small caprese

$8.95

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with a vinaigrette

small tuna

$7.95

tuna salad, onions, tomatoes & balsamic dressing on mixed greens

small cucumber & tomato salad

$7.95

cucumber, red onions, plum tomatoes, green olives, & vinaigrette dressing

small chicken broccoli

$7.95

mixed pasta, marinated grilled chicken, parmesan, romano cheese, garlic olive oil dressing

small turkey & cheese

$7.95

freshly sliced roasted turkey & american, tomatoes, onions, & cheese served over mixed greens

large salads

large italian

$8.95

mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, spinach & arugula

large antipasto

$9.95

ham, salami, provolone, cappicolla, rolled & served on mixed greens, tomatoes, cucmbers, & olives

large chef salad

$9.95

turkey, ham, american cheese, served over mixed greens, tomatoes, & onions

large chicken

$9.95

grilled chicken breast marinated in olive oil & fresh herbs, served on mixed greens, tomatoes & onions

large spinach & feta

$9.95

baby spinach, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, & sundried cranberries

large chicken finger salad

$9.95

breaded chicken fingers served on mixed greens, tomatoes & onions

large chicken caesar

$9.95

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, & caesar dressing

large greek

$9.95

mixed greens, kalamata oives, onions, tomatoes, & feta cheese

large caprese

$9.95

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with a vinaigrette

large tuna

$9.95

tuna salad, onions, tomatoes & balsamic dressing on mixed greens

large cucumber & tomato salad

$9.95

cucumber, red onions, plum tomatoes, green olives, & vinaigrette dressing

large chicken broccoli

$9.95

mixed pasta, marinated grilled chicken, parmesan, romano cheese, garlic olive oil dressing

large turkey & cheese

$9.95

freshly sliced roasted turkey & american, tomatoes, onions, & cheese served over mixed greens

dessert

zeppoli

$6.95

cannoli

$6.95

cake

$6.95

cheesecake

$6.95

pudding

$6.95
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Evergreen Dr #101, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Directions

