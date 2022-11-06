- Home
- /
- Glen Mills
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Bravo Pizza of Concord
Bravo Pizza of Concord
792 Reviews
$$
100 Evergreen Dr #101
Glen Mills, PA 19342
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Small White Pizza
Small 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie
Small Carnivore
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Chicken BBQ
Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Bruschetta
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Holiday
(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Small Quattro Stagioni
Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Classica
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Cravo Sotto Sopra
(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce
Small Philly Steak
Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese
Small Melenzana
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Italian Sausage & Jalapeno
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Hawaiian
(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Mediterranean
Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Brooklyn
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Bravo Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Margherita Pizza
(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Capricciosa
Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Taco
Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Small Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Small Marinara
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil
Small Quattro Formaggi
(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese
Small Spinach Florentine
Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese
Medium Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium White Pizza
Medium 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie
Medium Carnivore
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Chicken BBQ
Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Bruschetta
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Holiday
(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Medium Quattro Stagioni
Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Classica
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Cravo Sotto Sopra
(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce
Medium Philly Steak
Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese
Medium Melenzana
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Italian Sausage & Jalapeno
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Hawaiian
(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Mediterranean
Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Brooklyn
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Bravo Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Margherita Pizza
(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Capricciosa
Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Taco
Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Medium Marinara
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil
Medium Quattro Formaggi
(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese
Medium Spinach Florentine
Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Large Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Large White Pizza
Large 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie
Large Carnivore
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Chicken BBQ
Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Bruschetta
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Holiday
(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Large Quattro Stagioni
Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Classica
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Cravo Sotto Sopra
(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce
Large Philly Steak
Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese
Large Melenzana
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Italian Sausage & Jalapeno
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Hawaiian
(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Mediterranean
Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Brooklyn
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Bravo Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Margherita Pizza
(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Capricciosa
Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Taco
Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Large Marinara
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil
Large Quattro Formaggi
(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese
Large Spinach Florentine
Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese
Deep Dish Pizza
Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
Deep Dish White Pizza
Deep Dish 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie
Deep Dish Carnivore
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Chicken BBQ
Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Bruschetta
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Holiday
(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Deep Dish Quattro Stagioni
Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Classica
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Cravo Sotto Sopra
(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce
Deep Dish Philly Steak
Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese
Deep Dish Melenzana
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Shrimp Scampi
(White) Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Italian Sausage & Jalapeno
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Hawaiian
(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Mediterranean
Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Brooklyn
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Bravo Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Margherita Pizza
(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Capricciosa
Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Raco
Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Deep Dish Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Deep Dish Marinara
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil
Deep Dish Quattro Formaggi
(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese
Deep Dish Spinach Florentine
Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese
Sicilian Pizza
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Sicilian White Pizza
Sicilian 3 Cheeses Tomato Pie
Sicilian Carnivore
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Veggie
Broccoli, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Chicken BBQ
Chicken, Bbq Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Bruschetta
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Holiday
(White) Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Sicilian Quattro Stagioni
Artichokes, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Romano Cheese
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Classica
(White) Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Pecorino Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Cravo Sotto Sopra
(Upside-Down) Layer Of Sharp Provolone & Romano Cheese, Covered With Red Tomato Sauce
Sicilian Philly Steak
Chopped Steak, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & American Cheese
Sicilian Melenzana
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Shrimp Scampi
(White) Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Italian Sausage & Jalapeno
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fresh Jalepeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Hawaiian
(White Or Red) Ham, Pineapples, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Mediterranean
Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Brooklyn
Italian Sweet Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Bravo Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Chunky Bacon, Ranch Dressing, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Margherita Pizza
(White) Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Capricciosa
Ham, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sicilian Raco
Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese
Sicilian Marinara
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Olive Oil
Sicilian Quattro Formaggi
(White) Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, & Parmigiano Cheese
Sicilian Spinach Florentine
Oven Roasted Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Ricotta, & Romano Cheese
Sicilian American Special
Counter
Plain Slice
Sicilian Slice
1 Topping Slice
Personal Stromboli
Garlic Knot
Pepperoni Knot
Garlic Bread
Sm Salad
Sm Special Salad
Lg Salad
Sm Pasta
Lg Pasta
Bruschetta
Fried Zucchini
Potato Croquette
Arancini
Chicken Cutlet
French Fries
Eggplant Stack
Broccoli Rabe
Meatball Or Sausage
Sides
Bottle Soda
Fountain Soda
2lt
Sm Chips
Large chips
Ice cream Cup
Freeze Pop
Dessert
Cookie
Peanut
Stuffed Pizza
Cheese Steak Stuffed Pizza
chopped steak, mozzarella, & american cheese
Veggie Lovers Stuffed Pizza
broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Stuffed Pizza
grilled chicken, broccoli florets, cheddar, & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Pizza
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, & mozzarella cheese
Chicken BBQ Stuffed Pizza
grilled chicken, bbq sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Small Stromboli & Calzone
Small Italian Stromboli
ham, salami, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese
Small Pepperoni Stromboli
pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
Small Philly Steak Stromboli
chopped steak & mozzarella cheese
Small Ham Calzone
ham or spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese
Small Spinach Calzone
ham or spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese
Small Veggie Stromboli
broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Fajita Stromboli
chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
chopped chicken steak, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Small 3 Cheese Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese
Small Meatball Stromboli
meatball & mozzarella cheese
Small Sausage & Peppers Stromboli
italian sweet sausage, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese
Large Stromboli & Calzone
Large Italian Stromboli
ham, salami, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese
Large Pepperoni Stromboli
pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
Large Philly Steak Stromboli
chopped steak & mozzarella cheese
Large Ham Calzone
ham or spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese
Large Spinach Calzone
ham or spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese
Large Veggie Stromboli
broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Fajita Stromboli
chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
chopped chicken steak, buffalo sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Large 3 Cheese Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese
Large Meatball Stromboli
meatball & mozzarella cheese
Large Sausage & Peppers Stromboli
italian sweet sausage, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese
cheese steak
cheese steak
chopped sirloin steak & american cheese
chicken cheese steak
chopped chicken steak & american cheese
buffalo chicken cheese steak
chopped chicken steak, buffalo sauce, & american cheese
pizza steak
chopped sirloin steak, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oven baked
cheese steak hoagie
chopped sirloin steak, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions
special cheese steak
chopped sirloin steak, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sweet & hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mayo
hot subs
eggplant parmesan sub
thin sliced eggplant, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese, oven baked
meatball parmesan sub
meatballs, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese, oven baked
chicken parmesan sub
fresh chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese, oven baked
sausage, peppers, & onion
italian sweet sausage, oven roasted bell peppers and onions, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese, oven baked
veggie sandwich
broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
cold subs
italian
ham, salami, cappicolla, provolone, & olive oil
ham & cheese
ham & american cheese with oil or mayo
mixed cheese
provolone, fresh mozzarella, american cheese, & basil
turkey club
turkey breast, bacon, & provolone
tuna
tuna salad & provolone
special italian
prosciutto, salami, fresh mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes, onions & fresh basil
burgers & sandwiches
buffalo wings
starters
chicken fingers
french fries
cheese fries
bravo fries
cheddar cheese & bacon
loaded fries
cheddar cheese, mozzarella, & bacon
pizza fries
sauce, oven baked mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
onion rings
mozzarella sticks
bruschetta
breaded ravioli
meatballs or sausages
garlic bread
garlic knots
pepperoni knots
breaded mushrooms
stuffed portobello
stuffed bell pepper
stacked eggplant florentine
broccoli rabe
daily soups
wraps
classic pastas
spaghetti with tomato sauce
spaghetti with meatballs
eggplant florentine
layered oven roasted eggplant, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese
baked ziti
pasta mixed with ricotts, mozzarella, parmigiano cheese, & marinara sauce
ravioli or manicotti
(5) large cheese ravioli or (2) crepe pasta cheese filled manicotti
chicken broccoli pasta
fresh grilled chicken in garlic oil over mixed pasta
lasagna
sheet pasta with layers of mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiano cheese. choice of meat, spinach, or 3 cheese
chicken parmesan
fresh sliced and battered chicken cutlet, served over pasta with melted mozzarella
eggplant parmesan
thin sliced, lightly battered eggplant served over pasta with mozzarella cheese
chicken cacciatore
lightly battered chicken, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, red wine sauce
pasta bolognese
ground beef in marinara sauce
chicken marsala
lightly battered chicken, fresh mushrooms, onions, marsala wine sauce
tortellini florentine
cheese filled tortellini, baby spinach, chicken, blush sauce
sausage scaloppini
italian sweet sausage, peppers, onions, sausage, mushrooms, red wine sauce
shrimp fra diavolo spaghetti
sauteed shrimp in garlic, fresh ground red pepper, marinara sauce
seafood pescatori
mussels, shrimp, baby clams, served over spaghetti or mixed pasta
sausage & broccoli rabe
small salads
small italian
mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, spinach & arugula
small antipasto
ham, salami, provolone, cappicolla, rolled & served on mixed greens, tomatoes, cucmbers, & olives
small chef salad
turkey, ham, american cheese, served over mixed greens, tomatoes, & onions
small chicken
grilled chicken breast marinated in olive oil & fresh herbs, served on mixed greens, tomatoes & onions
small spinach & feta
baby spinach, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, & sundried cranberries
small chicken finger salad
breaded chicken fingers served on mixed greens, tomatoes & onions
small chicken caesar
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, & caesar dressing
small greek
mixed greens, kalamata oives, onions, tomatoes, & feta cheese
small caprese
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with a vinaigrette
small tuna
tuna salad, onions, tomatoes & balsamic dressing on mixed greens
small cucumber & tomato salad
cucumber, red onions, plum tomatoes, green olives, & vinaigrette dressing
small chicken broccoli
mixed pasta, marinated grilled chicken, parmesan, romano cheese, garlic olive oil dressing
small turkey & cheese
freshly sliced roasted turkey & american, tomatoes, onions, & cheese served over mixed greens
large salads
large italian
mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, spinach & arugula
large antipasto
ham, salami, provolone, cappicolla, rolled & served on mixed greens, tomatoes, cucmbers, & olives
large chef salad
turkey, ham, american cheese, served over mixed greens, tomatoes, & onions
large chicken
grilled chicken breast marinated in olive oil & fresh herbs, served on mixed greens, tomatoes & onions
large spinach & feta
baby spinach, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, & sundried cranberries
large chicken finger salad
breaded chicken fingers served on mixed greens, tomatoes & onions
large chicken caesar
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, & caesar dressing
large greek
mixed greens, kalamata oives, onions, tomatoes, & feta cheese
large caprese
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with a vinaigrette
large tuna
tuna salad, onions, tomatoes & balsamic dressing on mixed greens
large cucumber & tomato salad
cucumber, red onions, plum tomatoes, green olives, & vinaigrette dressing
large chicken broccoli
mixed pasta, marinated grilled chicken, parmesan, romano cheese, garlic olive oil dressing
large turkey & cheese
freshly sliced roasted turkey & american, tomatoes, onions, & cheese served over mixed greens
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
100 Evergreen Dr #101, Glen Mills, PA 19342