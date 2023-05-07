Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Bravos Philly' & Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1635 8th Ave

Greeley, CO 80631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$5.99

Buffalo Tenders (3pc)

$6.99
Tenders with Fries

Tenders with Fries

$8.99
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$8.99
Falafel (4 pc)

Falafel (4 pc)

$5.99
Cheezy Bread

Cheezy Bread

$6.99
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.69
Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$5.99
2 Hot Dogs And Fries

2 Hot Dogs And Fries

$5.99
Foot Long Corn Dog

Foot Long Corn Dog

$6.99

Basket of Fries

$5.99
Baked meatballs

Baked meatballs

$6.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Fish and Chip

$11.99

3 pcs of Alaskan cod served with malt vinegar and french fries.

Small Fries

$2.99

Moz Stick 6 Pc

$5.99

1 Sm Corndog

$3.50

Bolsa

$0.10

Salads

Side Salad

$5.49

Tossed Salad

$8.49

Greek Salad

$10.49

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Gyro Salad

$12.49

Antipasta Salad

$12.49

Falafel salad

$12.49

Gyro Platter

$12.49

Gyros

Traditional Gyro Pita

Traditional Gyro Pita

$8.99
Greek Gyro Pita

Greek Gyro Pita

$9.99

Chicken Gyro Pita

$8.99
Falafel Pita Sandwich

Falafel Pita Sandwich

$8.99

Gyro Falafel Pita

$9.99

Gluten Free Pita Greek Gyro

$11.49

Spicy Gyro Pita

$9.99

Gluten Free Falafel Pita

$10.49

Gluten Free Chicken Pita

$10.49

Gluten Free Traditional Gyro

$10.49

Gyro Bacon Pita

$9.99

Philly Steaks

Cheese Steak

$10.99

Mushroom Steak

$11.99

Bacon Steak

$11.99
Classic Philly

Classic Philly

$11.99

The Works

$11.99

Philly Cream Cheese Steak

$11.99

Ohh Brother

$11.99

Spicy Italian

$11.99

Super Steak Philly

$11.99

BBQ Steak

$11.99

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$11.99

Pesto Chicken

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$11.99

Chicago Style Italian Philly

$11.99
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Young Bull

$11.99

Hamburgers

Lettuce,Tomatoes, pickles, onions, cheese and bravo sauce (mayo ketchup mix)

Hamburger (Copy)

$6.99+

Built Your Own Pizza L,XL

18" Cheese Pizza

$12.99
14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Gluten Free Pizza 10"

$11.99

Grandma Build Your Own

Grandma Any Way You Want

$10.99

Gourmet Pizza XL

Bacon Cheese Burger XL

$21.99

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza XL

$21.99

Bianca XL

$21.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza XL

$21.99

Carnivore XL

$21.99

Chepperoni Pizza XL

$21.99

Gardenia Pizza XL

$21.99

Greek Pizza XL

$21.99

XL Green Chili Pizza

$21.99

Hawaiian XL

$21.99

Margheritta Pizza XL

$21.99

Mediterranean Pizza XL

$21.99

Milanos XL

$21.99

NY White Pizza XL

$21.99

XL Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.99

XL Spicy Italian Pizza

$21.99

Sticky Fingers XL

$24.00

BBQ Pizza XL

$21.99

Grandma Cheese Pizza

Grandma Style Cheese Pizza

Grandma Style Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Gourmet Pizza Large

Carnivore Pizza

$17.99

Sticky Finger Pizza

$19.99

Chepperoni Pizza

$17.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Mediterranean Pizza

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Spicy Italian Pizza

$17.99

Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Bianca Pizza

$17.99

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Gardenia Pizza

$17.99

NY White Pizza

$17.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99

Milano's Pizza

$17.99

Greek Pizza

$17.99

Green Chili Pizza

$17.99

BBQ Pizza

$17.99

Pasta

Spaghetti Meatballs

$7.99

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Spaghetti Pepperoni

$7.99

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.25

Brownie

$3.50

Tremusu

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Blondi

$3.50

Rice Crispy

$3.50

Baklava

$2.99

Sides

Ranch

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Tzatziki

$0.99

Pita Bread

$1.00

Fries and drink

$3.00

Fries and drink Large

$4.00

Feta

$1.50

Small Fries

$2.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Gift Certificate

$50.00

Giardiniera

$1.25

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Au Jus

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Whiz Cheese

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Basket of fries

$5.99

Large Cheese Fries

$6.99

Small Cheese Fries

$3.99

Bravo Sauce

$0.50

Gluten Free Pita

$1.75

Dough

$3.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Jalapeños

$1.25

Gyro Meat Lb

$10.00

Sport Peppers

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Relish Onions

$0.99

Pickles

$1.25

DRINKS

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Large soda

$3.49

Refill

$1.25

Wings

10 pc

10 Pc Bbq

$9.99

10 Pc Buffalo

$9.99

5 Pc Only

$6.28

10 Pc No Sauce

$9.99

20 pc

20 Pc Bbq

$18.99

20 Pc Buffalo

$18.99

20 Pc No Sauce

$18.99

30 pc

30 Pc Bbq

$25.99

30 Pc Buffalo

$25.99

30 Pc No Sauce

$25.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1635 8th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

Gallery
Bravos Philly's and Pizza image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Shack - Greeley
orange star4.5 • 7,125
2622 11th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Sexy Sammies
orange starNo Reviews
4318 9th Street Rd. Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria
orange star3.5 • 42
263 Eastman Park Dr Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
PizzaVino NoCo Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
6383 Fairgrounds Ave., Suite 100 Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Loveland
orange star4.5 • 5,706
1433 Denver Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Gib's NY Bagels - E Harmony
orange starNo Reviews
2815 E Harmony Rd #102 Fort Collins, CO 80526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greeley

Fat Shack - Greeley
orange star4.5 • 7,125
2622 11th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
orange star4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
orange star4.5 • 854
806 9th Street Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly
orange star4.4 • 61
829 16th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greeley
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston