Latin American
Pizza

Brazil Gourmet Pizzeria & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

9870 Main Street, Suite C

Damascus, MD 20872

Popular Items

1/2 Pizza
Guaraná
Coxinha by Brazil Gourmet

APPETIZERS

Aipim Frito by Brazil Gourmet

Aipim Frito by Brazil Gourmet

$12.00

Fried yuca (10).

Batata Frita

Batata Frita

$9.00

French fries.

Batata Frita com Bacon & Queijo

$12.00

Bacon & Cheese Fries

Bolinha de Queijo by Brazil Gourmet

Bolinha de Queijo by Brazil Gourmet

$16.00

Brazil Gourmet Cheese Pearl (10).

Bolinho de Arroz

Bolinho de Arroz

$12.00

Rice croquettes (10).

Bolinho de Bacalhau

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$20.00

Cod & potato croquettes (10).

Bolinho de Mandioca com Carne Seca

Bolinho de Mandioca com Carne Seca

$18.00

Yuca with beef jerky croquettes (10).

Calabresa Acebolada com Fritas

Calabresa Acebolada com Fritas

$18.00

Brazilian sausage topped with browned sauteed onion, and fries.

Coxinha by Brazil Gourmet

Coxinha by Brazil Gourmet

$18.00

Brazilian styled chicken croquettes (10).

Frango à Passarinho

Frango à Passarinho

$16.00

Brazil Gourmet seasoned fried chicken wings topped with parmesan and cilantro (10).

Picanha com Fritas

Picanha com Fritas

$20.00

Sirloin cap filets with browned sautéed onion and fries.

Tiras de Pão com Manteiga de Alho e Queijo

Tiras de Pão com Manteiga de Alho e Queijo

$12.00

Brazilian-style breadsticks topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese.

Torresmo

Torresmo

$16.00

Famous Brazilian styled deep fried pork belly.

DA TERRA

Chef's Combo

Chef's Combo

$28.00+

Ten ounces of grilled chicken breast or Picanha, topped with caramelized onions and served with white rice, black beans, Brazilian pico de gallo, roasted cassava flour & French fries - Serves 1 to 2 people

Churrasco misto

Churrasco misto

$95.00

A platter of grilled Picanha, grilled chicken, Brazilian sausage and grilled shrimp, accompanied by doubled servings of rice, Brazilian pico de gallo, roasted cassava flour and yuca - Serves 3 to 4 people

Escondidinho de Carne de Seca by Brazil Gourmet

Escondidinho de Carne de Seca by Brazil Gourmet

$26.00

Brazilian beef jerky hidden under a generous layer of yuca purée topped with Catupiry cheese served with rice, and Brazilian pico de gallo all topped with a hint of cilantro - Serves 1 to 2 people

Feijoada

Feijoada

$26.00

Black bean and pork stew that is served with rice, braised kale, sliced orange and farofa (roasted cassava flour). This comfort food is sometimes called the national dish of Brazil - Serves 1 to 2 people (Caution: there may be bones from the pork)

Picanha ao Alho

Picanha ao Alho

$38.00

One pound of grilled Picanha steak topped with garlic butter served with steamed yuca, rice, Brazilian pico de gallo, sweet pepper and toasted cassava flour - Serves 1 to 2 people

Picanha na Chapa

Picanha na Chapa

$38.00

One Pound of grilled Picanha steak served with steamed yuca, rice, Brazilian pico de gallo, and toasted cassava flour - Serves 1 to 2 people

DESSERTS

Beijinho

Beijinho

$4.50

Brazilian coconut fudge

Brazilian Dessert Trio

Brazilian Dessert Trio

$12.00

Your choice of three $4.50 desserts

Brigadeiro

Brigadeiro

$4.50

Brazilian chocolate fudge.

Churros com Doce de Leite

Churros com Doce de Leite

$9.00Out of stock

Dulce de Leche churros (6).

Churros com Nutella

$9.00

Nutella churros (6).

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$4.50

Creamy dessert custard

Mousse de Limão

Mousse de Limão

$4.50

Brazilian lemon mousse.

Mousse de Maracujá

Mousse de Maracujá

$4.50

Brazilian passion fruit mousse.

Mousse de Maracujá com Nutella

Mousse de Maracujá com Nutella

$4.50

Brazilian passion fruit mousse with nutella.

Pudim

Pudim

$4.50

Creamy, caramel-coated custard flan.

Pudim de coco

Pudim de coco

$4.50

Brazilian coconut flan

Creme de abacaxi

$4.50Out of stock

Birthday Churros

DRINKS

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Quente

$3.50

GODIVA Hot Chocolate. 8 oz.

Chá

$2.50

Tea.

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fuji Water

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Guaraná

Guaraná

$4.00

Guaraná Diet

$4.00

Lavazza Café

$2.99

Coffee. 8 oz.

Lavazza Cappuccino

$4.99

8 oz.

Lavazza Espresso

$2.99

8.2 oz.

Lavazza Latte

$4.99

8 oz.

Sprite

$3.00

Suco de Caju

$3.50

Cashew juice

Suco de Goiaba

$3.50

Guava juice

Suco de Manga

$3.50

Mango juice

Suco de Maçã

$2.50

Apple juice

Água com Gas

$2.00

Sparkling water.

FLATBREAD

Flatbread - VEGAN

$14.00

Tomato sauce and vegan cheese

Flatbread - VEGAN Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, tomatoes and basil leaves

Flatbread - VEGAN Rúcula com Tomate Seco

$21.00

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, arugula and dried tomato

Flatbread - VEGAN Vegetariana

$19.00

Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, hearts of palm, corn, colored peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green olives.

Flatbread- Anchovas

$14.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Queijo

$12.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce and 14oz of mozzarella cheese.

Flatbread- Atum

$16.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish, onions, and green olives.

Flatbread- Bacon

$16.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and bacon.

Flatbread- Baiana

$15.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, cheese, ground Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, Brazilian sweet peppers, and red chili pepper.

Flatbread- Banana Sweet

$13.00

Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, banana, condensed milk, and cinnamon sugar.

Flatbread- Brazil Gourmet

$22.00

Sweet potato flatbread with white sauce, cheese, Brazilian beef jerky, red onions, and Brazilian catupiry cheese.

Flatbread- Brownie Brittle

$17.00

Sweet potato flatbread with condensed milk, rich Lindt chocolates accented with flavorful strawberries, and creamy Nutella.

Flatbread- Brócolis

$17.00

Sweet potato flatbread with broccoli and bacon on Brazilian style Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese

Flatbread- Caipira

$16.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, corn, bacon, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Calabresa ( Brazilian sausage )

$17.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Camarão by Brazil Gourmet

$21.00

Sweet potato flatbread with white sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.

Flatbread- Catupiry

$16.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Doce de Leite

Flatbread- Doce de Leite

$18.00

Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, dulce de leche, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.

Flatbread- Espinafre

$13.00

Sweet potato flatbread with white sauce, cheese, spinach, Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and parmesan cheese.

Flatbread- Frango & Catupiry

Flatbread- Frango & Catupiry

$19.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Garlic Lovers

$14.00

Sweet potato flatbread with garlic sauce, mozzarella, garlic, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Hawaiian by Brazil Gourmet

$17.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and a touch of cinnamon.

Flatbread- Italian by Brazil Gourmet

$21.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, Prosciutto di Parma, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Lisboa

$21.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, Genoa Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, boiled egg, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Lombo Canadense

$22.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Margherita

Flatbread- Margherita

$14.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, and buffalo cheese.

Flatbread- Margherita by Brazil Gourmet

$13.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, tomatoes, basil leaves, and kalamata olives tapenade.

Flatbread- Margherita Pesto

$13.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and basil leaves.

Flatbread- Milho

$12.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and corn.

Flatbread- Nevada Sweet

$15.00

Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, Lindt white chocolate, banana, cinnamon, and sugar.

Flatbread- Nutella & Leite Ninho

$18.00

Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, Nutella, strawberry and Nido powdered milk.

Flatbread- Nutella & Morango

Flatbread- Nutella & Morango

$17.00

Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, Nutella, and strawberry.

Flatbread- Palmito

$16.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Paçoca ( Peanuts )

$17.00

Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, paçoca (nuttler butter), and dulce de leche

Flatbread- Pepperoni

$14.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Flatbread- Piña Colada

$13.00

Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, condensed milk, coconut, and pineapple.

Flatbread- Portuguesa

Flatbread- Portuguesa

$18.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, hearts of palm, onions, colored peppers, boiled eggs, peas, and green olives.

Flatbread- Quatro Queijos

$16.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, parmesan, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Romeo e Julieta

$17.00

Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, guava jam, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.

Flatbread- Rúcula com Tomate Seco

$15.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, dried tomatoes, and Buffalo mozzarella.

Flatbread- Siciliana

$15.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, bacon, gorgonzola, and kalamata olives.

Flatbread- Vegetariana

$17.00

Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm, corn, colored peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green olives.

FRESHLY-MADE JUICES

Brazilian Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh lime juice

Basil Lemonade

$6.00

Limonada de manjericão

Passion fruit juice

$6.00

Suco de Maracujá

Pineapple juice

$8.00

Suco de abacaxi

Pineapple juice with mint

Pineapple juice with mint

$8.00

Suco de Abacaxi com Hortelã

Swiss Lemonade

$7.00

Fresh lime juice and condensed milk

KID'S MENU

** All kid’s meals include a FREE kid’s size refillable soft drink.
Quesadilla de Frango com Batata Frita

Quesadilla de Frango com Batata Frita

$14.00

Chicken quesadilla with French fries

Quesadilla de Queijo com Batata Frita

$14.00

Cheese quesadilla with French fries

Tiras de Frango com Batata Frita

Tiras de Frango com Batata Frita

$14.00

Chicken tender with French fries.

KIDS DRINKS

Kids drinks

Kids Suco Maracujá

$4.50

Passion Fruit

Kids Limonada Suíça

$4.50

Lemonade

Kids Suco de Abacaxi com Hortelã

$4.50

Pineapple Mint juice

Kids Suco de Abacaxi

$4.50

Pineapple juice

Kids Lime Lemonade

$4.50

Lime juice

LARGE PIZZA

Anchovas Pizza

Anchovas Pizza

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.

Atum Pizza

Atum Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish, onions and green olives.

Bacon Pizza

Bacon Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and bacon.

Baiana Pizza

Baiana Pizza

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ground Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, Brazilian sweet peppers and red chili pepper.

Banana Sweet Pizza

Banana Sweet Pizza

$20.00

Cheese, banana, condensed milk and cinnamon sugar.

Brazil Gourmet Pizza

Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$36.00

Brazilian style Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian beef jerky, red onions and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.

Brownie Brittle Pizza

Brownie Brittle Pizza

$29.00

A Combination of all our fan favorites, condensed milk, rich Lindt chocolates accented with flavorful strawberries and creamy Nutella.

Brócolis Pizza

Brócolis Pizza

$29.00

Broccoli and bacon on Brazilian style Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and Brazilian Catupiry cheese

Caipira Pizza

Caipira Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, corn, bacon and kalamata olives.

Calabresa Pizza

Calabresa Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian smoked sausage, onions and kalamata olives.

Camarão by Brazil Gourmet Pizza

Camarão by Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$35.00

White sauce, mozzarella, shrimp and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.

Catupiry Pizza

Catupiry Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives.

Doce De Leite Pizza

Doce De Leite Pizza

$30.00Out of stock

Cheese, dulce de leche and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.

Espinafre Pizza

Espinafre Pizza

$20.00

Brazilian style Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and parmesan cheese

Frango & Catupiry Pizza

Frango & Catupiry Pizza

$31.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives.

Garlic Lovers Pizza

Garlic Lovers Pizza

$23.00

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, garlic and kalamata olives.

Hawaiian By Brazil Gourmet Pizza

Hawaiian By Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple and a touch of cinnamon.

Italian by Brazil Gourmet Pizza

Italian by Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$35.00

Tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, Prosciutto di Parma and kalamata olives.

Lisboa By Brazil Gourmet Pizza

Lisboa By Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$35.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, Genoa Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, boiled egg and kalamata olives.

Lombo Canadense Pizza

Lombo Canadense Pizza

$36.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives.

Margherita By Brazil Gourmet Pizza

Margherita By Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$20.00

Tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, tomatoes, basil leaves and kalamata olives tapenade.

Margherita Pesto Pizza

Margherita Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce and basil leaves.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves and buffalo cheese.

Milho Pizza

Milho Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and corn.

Nevada Sweet Pizza

$24.00

Cheese, Lindt white chocolate, banana, cinnamon and sugar.

Nutella & Leite Ninho Pizza

Nutella & Leite Ninho Pizza

$30.00

Cheese, Nutella, strawberry and Nido powdered milk.

Nutella & Morango Pizza

Nutella & Morango Pizza

$29.00

Cheese, Nutella and strawberry.

Palmito Pizza

Palmito Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm and kalamata olives.

Paçoca Pizza ( Peanuts )

Paçoca Pizza ( Peanuts )

$28.00Out of stock

Cheese, paçoca (nuttler butter) and dulce de leche.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Piña Colada Pizza

Piña Colada Pizza

$20.00

Cheese, condensed milk, coconut and pineapple.

Portuguesa Pizza

Portuguesa Pizza

$30.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, hearts of palm, onions, colored peppers, boiled eggs, peas and green olives.

Quatro Queijos Pizza

Quatro Queijos Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, parmesan, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives.

Queijo Pizza

Queijo Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Romeo & Julieta Pizza

Romeo & Julieta Pizza

$28.00

Cheese, guava jam and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.

Rúcula com Tomate Seco Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, dried tomato and buffalo mozzarella.

Siciliana Pizza

Siciliana Pizza

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, bacon, gorgonzola and kalamata olives.

Vegetariana Pizza

Vegetariana Pizza

$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm, corn, colored peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green olives.

PERSONAL PIZZA

PERSONAL Anchovas Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, tomatoes and kalamata olives

PERSONAL Atum Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish, onions and green olives

PERSONAL Bacon Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and bacon

PERSONAL Baiana Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ground Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, Brazilian sweet peppers and red chili pepper

PERSONAL Banana Sweet Pizza

$13.00

Cheese, banana, condensed milk and cinnamon sugar

PERSONAL Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$22.00

Brazilian style Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian beef jerky, red onions and Brazilian Catupiry cheese

PERSONAL Brownie Brittle Pizza

$17.00

A Combination of all our fan favorites, condensed milk, rich Lindt chocolates accented with flavorful strawberries and creamy Nutella

PERSONAL Brócolis Pizza

$17.00

Broccoli and bacon on Brazilian style Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and Brazilian Catupiry cheese

PERSONAL Caipira Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, corn, bacon and kalamata olives

PERSONAL Calabresa Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, and kalamata olives

PERSONAL Camarão by Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$21.00

White sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese

PERSONAL Catupiry Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives

PERSONAL Doce De Leite Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Cheese, dulche de leche and Brazilian Catupiry cheese

PERSONAL Espinafre Pizza

$13.00

Brazilian style Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and parmesan cheese

PERSONAL Frango & Catupiry Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives

PERSONAL Garlic Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, garlic and kalamata olives

PERSONAL Hawaiian By Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple and a touch of cinnamon

PERSONAL Italian by Brazil Gourmet Pizza

$21.00

Tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, Prosciutto di Parma and kalamata olives