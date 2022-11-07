- Home
Brazil Gourmet Pizzeria & Grill
9870 Main Street, Suite C
Damascus, MD 20872
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Aipim Frito by Brazil Gourmet
Fried yuca (10).
Batata Frita
French fries.
Batata Frita com Bacon & Queijo
Bacon & Cheese Fries
Bolinha de Queijo by Brazil Gourmet
Brazil Gourmet Cheese Pearl (10).
Bolinho de Arroz
Rice croquettes (10).
Bolinho de Bacalhau
Cod & potato croquettes (10).
Bolinho de Mandioca com Carne Seca
Yuca with beef jerky croquettes (10).
Calabresa Acebolada com Fritas
Brazilian sausage topped with browned sauteed onion, and fries.
Coxinha by Brazil Gourmet
Brazilian styled chicken croquettes (10).
Frango à Passarinho
Brazil Gourmet seasoned fried chicken wings topped with parmesan and cilantro (10).
Picanha com Fritas
Sirloin cap filets with browned sautéed onion and fries.
Tiras de Pão com Manteiga de Alho e Queijo
Brazilian-style breadsticks topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese.
Torresmo
Famous Brazilian styled deep fried pork belly.
DA TERRA
Chef's Combo
Ten ounces of grilled chicken breast or Picanha, topped with caramelized onions and served with white rice, black beans, Brazilian pico de gallo, roasted cassava flour & French fries - Serves 1 to 2 people
Churrasco misto
A platter of grilled Picanha, grilled chicken, Brazilian sausage and grilled shrimp, accompanied by doubled servings of rice, Brazilian pico de gallo, roasted cassava flour and yuca - Serves 3 to 4 people
Escondidinho de Carne de Seca by Brazil Gourmet
Brazilian beef jerky hidden under a generous layer of yuca purée topped with Catupiry cheese served with rice, and Brazilian pico de gallo all topped with a hint of cilantro - Serves 1 to 2 people
Feijoada
Black bean and pork stew that is served with rice, braised kale, sliced orange and farofa (roasted cassava flour). This comfort food is sometimes called the national dish of Brazil - Serves 1 to 2 people (Caution: there may be bones from the pork)
Picanha ao Alho
One pound of grilled Picanha steak topped with garlic butter served with steamed yuca, rice, Brazilian pico de gallo, sweet pepper and toasted cassava flour - Serves 1 to 2 people
Picanha na Chapa
One Pound of grilled Picanha steak served with steamed yuca, rice, Brazilian pico de gallo, and toasted cassava flour - Serves 1 to 2 people
DESSERTS
Beijinho
Brazilian coconut fudge
Brazilian Dessert Trio
Your choice of three $4.50 desserts
Brigadeiro
Brazilian chocolate fudge.
Churros com Doce de Leite
Dulce de Leche churros (6).
Churros com Nutella
Nutella churros (6).
Crème Brûlée
Creamy dessert custard
Mousse de Limão
Brazilian lemon mousse.
Mousse de Maracujá
Brazilian passion fruit mousse.
Mousse de Maracujá com Nutella
Brazilian passion fruit mousse with nutella.
Pudim
Creamy, caramel-coated custard flan.
Pudim de coco
Brazilian coconut flan
Creme de abacaxi
Birthday Churros
DRINKS
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Quente
GODIVA Hot Chocolate. 8 oz.
Chá
Tea.
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Fuji Water
Ginger Ale
Guaraná
Guaraná Diet
Lavazza Café
Coffee. 8 oz.
Lavazza Cappuccino
8 oz.
Lavazza Espresso
8.2 oz.
Lavazza Latte
8 oz.
Sprite
Suco de Caju
Cashew juice
Suco de Goiaba
Guava juice
Suco de Manga
Mango juice
Suco de Maçã
Apple juice
Água com Gas
Sparkling water.
FLATBREAD
Flatbread - VEGAN
Tomato sauce and vegan cheese
Flatbread - VEGAN Margherita
Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, tomatoes and basil leaves
Flatbread - VEGAN Rúcula com Tomate Seco
Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, arugula and dried tomato
Flatbread - VEGAN Vegetariana
Tomato sauce, vegan cheese, hearts of palm, corn, colored peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green olives.
Flatbread- Anchovas
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Queijo
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce and 14oz of mozzarella cheese.
Flatbread- Atum
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish, onions, and green olives.
Flatbread- Bacon
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and bacon.
Flatbread- Baiana
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, cheese, ground Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, Brazilian sweet peppers, and red chili pepper.
Flatbread- Banana Sweet
Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, banana, condensed milk, and cinnamon sugar.
Flatbread- Brazil Gourmet
Sweet potato flatbread with white sauce, cheese, Brazilian beef jerky, red onions, and Brazilian catupiry cheese.
Flatbread- Brownie Brittle
Sweet potato flatbread with condensed milk, rich Lindt chocolates accented with flavorful strawberries, and creamy Nutella.
Flatbread- Brócolis
Sweet potato flatbread with broccoli and bacon on Brazilian style Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese
Flatbread- Caipira
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, corn, bacon, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Calabresa ( Brazilian sausage )
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Camarão by Brazil Gourmet
Sweet potato flatbread with white sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Flatbread- Catupiry
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Doce de Leite
Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, dulce de leche, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Flatbread- Espinafre
Sweet potato flatbread with white sauce, cheese, spinach, Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and parmesan cheese.
Flatbread- Frango & Catupiry
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Garlic Lovers
Sweet potato flatbread with garlic sauce, mozzarella, garlic, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Hawaiian by Brazil Gourmet
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and a touch of cinnamon.
Flatbread- Italian by Brazil Gourmet
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, Prosciutto di Parma, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Lisboa
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, Genoa Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, boiled egg, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Lombo Canadense
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Margherita
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, and buffalo cheese.
Flatbread- Margherita by Brazil Gourmet
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, tomatoes, basil leaves, and kalamata olives tapenade.
Flatbread- Margherita Pesto
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and basil leaves.
Flatbread- Milho
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and corn.
Flatbread- Nevada Sweet
Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, Lindt white chocolate, banana, cinnamon, and sugar.
Flatbread- Nutella & Leite Ninho
Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, Nutella, strawberry and Nido powdered milk.
Flatbread- Nutella & Morango
Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, Nutella, and strawberry.
Flatbread- Palmito
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Paçoca ( Peanuts )
Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, paçoca (nuttler butter), and dulce de leche
Flatbread- Pepperoni
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Flatbread- Piña Colada
Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, condensed milk, coconut, and pineapple.
Flatbread- Portuguesa
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, hearts of palm, onions, colored peppers, boiled eggs, peas, and green olives.
Flatbread- Quatro Queijos
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, parmesan, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Romeo e Julieta
Sweet potato flatbread with cheese, guava jam, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Flatbread- Rúcula com Tomate Seco
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, dried tomatoes, and Buffalo mozzarella.
Flatbread- Siciliana
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, bacon, gorgonzola, and kalamata olives.
Flatbread- Vegetariana
Sweet potato flatbread with tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm, corn, colored peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green olives.
FRESHLY-MADE JUICES
KID'S MENU
KIDS DRINKS
LARGE PIZZA
Anchovas Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.
Atum Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish, onions and green olives.
Bacon Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and bacon.
Baiana Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ground Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, Brazilian sweet peppers and red chili pepper.
Banana Sweet Pizza
Cheese, banana, condensed milk and cinnamon sugar.
Brazil Gourmet Pizza
Brazilian style Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian beef jerky, red onions and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Brownie Brittle Pizza
A Combination of all our fan favorites, condensed milk, rich Lindt chocolates accented with flavorful strawberries and creamy Nutella.
Brócolis Pizza
Broccoli and bacon on Brazilian style Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and Brazilian Catupiry cheese
Caipira Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, corn, bacon and kalamata olives.
Calabresa Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian smoked sausage, onions and kalamata olives.
Camarão by Brazil Gourmet Pizza
White sauce, mozzarella, shrimp and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Catupiry Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives.
Doce De Leite Pizza
Cheese, dulce de leche and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Espinafre Pizza
Brazilian style Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and parmesan cheese
Frango & Catupiry Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives.
Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, garlic and kalamata olives.
Hawaiian By Brazil Gourmet Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple and a touch of cinnamon.
Italian by Brazil Gourmet Pizza
Tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, Prosciutto di Parma and kalamata olives.
Lisboa By Brazil Gourmet Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, Genoa Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, boiled egg and kalamata olives.
Lombo Canadense Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives.
Margherita By Brazil Gourmet Pizza
Tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, tomatoes, basil leaves and kalamata olives tapenade.
Margherita Pesto Pizza
Tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce and basil leaves.
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves and buffalo cheese.
Milho Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and corn.
Nevada Sweet Pizza
Cheese, Lindt white chocolate, banana, cinnamon and sugar.
Nutella & Leite Ninho Pizza
Cheese, Nutella, strawberry and Nido powdered milk.
Nutella & Morango Pizza
Cheese, Nutella and strawberry.
Palmito Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm and kalamata olives.
Paçoca Pizza ( Peanuts )
Cheese, paçoca (nuttler butter) and dulce de leche.
Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.
Piña Colada Pizza
Cheese, condensed milk, coconut and pineapple.
Portuguesa Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, hearts of palm, onions, colored peppers, boiled eggs, peas and green olives.
Quatro Queijos Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, parmesan, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives.
Queijo Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Romeo & Julieta Pizza
Cheese, guava jam and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Rúcula com Tomate Seco Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, dried tomato and buffalo mozzarella.
Siciliana Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, bacon, gorgonzola and kalamata olives.
Vegetariana Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hearts of palm, corn, colored peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green olives.
PERSONAL PIZZA
PERSONAL Anchovas Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, tomatoes and kalamata olives
PERSONAL Atum Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish, onions and green olives
PERSONAL Bacon Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and bacon
PERSONAL Baiana Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ground Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, Brazilian sweet peppers and red chili pepper
PERSONAL Banana Sweet Pizza
Cheese, banana, condensed milk and cinnamon sugar
PERSONAL Brazil Gourmet Pizza
Brazilian style Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian beef jerky, red onions and Brazilian Catupiry cheese
PERSONAL Brownie Brittle Pizza
A Combination of all our fan favorites, condensed milk, rich Lindt chocolates accented with flavorful strawberries and creamy Nutella
PERSONAL Brócolis Pizza
Broccoli and bacon on Brazilian style Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and Brazilian Catupiry cheese
PERSONAL Caipira Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, corn, bacon and kalamata olives
PERSONAL Calabresa Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, and kalamata olives
PERSONAL Camarão by Brazil Gourmet Pizza
White sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, and Brazilian Catupiry cheese
PERSONAL Catupiry Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives
PERSONAL Doce De Leite Pizza
Cheese, dulche de leche and Brazilian Catupiry cheese
PERSONAL Espinafre Pizza
Brazilian style Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and parmesan cheese
PERSONAL Frango & Catupiry Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, Brazilian Catupiry cheese and kalamata olives
PERSONAL Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, garlic and kalamata olives
PERSONAL Hawaiian By Brazil Gourmet Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple and a touch of cinnamon
PERSONAL Italian by Brazil Gourmet Pizza
Tomato sauce, buffalo cheese, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, Prosciutto di Parma and kalamata olives