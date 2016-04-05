  • Home
Brazilian Fire Grill - Coconut Grove

No reviews yet

2750 SW 26th St

Coral Gables, FL 33133

Appetizers

Frango a Passarinho ( Fried Chicken)

$12.99

Coracao Acebolado (Chicken Heart)

$9.50

Linguica Calabresa Acebolada

$11.00

Bolinho De Bacalhau

$9.00

Picanha Fatiada

$16.50

Taco De Chicken

$7.00

Taco De Carne

$7.00

Isca De Peixe Frito(fried fish)

$7.00

Camarao Alho / Oleo

$11.00

Coxinha De Frango

$7.00

Kibe Frito

$7.00

Pastel De Queijo

$7.00

Pastel De Carne

$7.00

Pastel De Camarao

$7.00

Carne Seca Com Aipim

$11.00

Bolinho De Queijo

$7.00

Mandioca Frita (Yuca Frita)

$4.00

Batata Frita (French Fries)

$4.00

Batata Frita com queijo e bacon (French Fries With Cheese And Bacon)

$5.50

Queijo na Chapa (Melted Cheese)

$7.00

Queijo De Coalho

$7.00

Croquete de Carne (Meat Croquette)

$7.00

Polenta frita

$5.00

pão de queijo

$4.00

pastel de frango

$7.00

Linguica de Frango

$11.00

Linguica Toscana

$15.50

TABUA DE FRIOS

$27.00

Coquetel de camarão

$17.00

Casquinha de Siri

$14.00

Coxinha de carne seca

$7.00

Carne seca com Catupiry

$8.00

Sides

Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Yucca

$4.00

Fried Bananas

$4.00

Collard Greens (couve)

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Farofa

$4.00

Fried Banana (Banana a Milaneza)

$4.00

Piamontes Rice

$5.50

2 Fried Eggs

$3.50

Vegetais

$4.00

Meat

Picanha

$22.50

Skirt Steak (Fraldinha)

$26.00

Costela de Boi ( Beef Ribs)

$19.25

Costela De Porco (Pork Ribs)

$16.50

Peito de Frango Grelhado Acebolado (Chicken Breast)

$12.00

Estrogonofe (Carne)

$17.00

Filet Mignon Com Madeira Sauce 10 oz.

$32.00

Feijoada for 2

$18.99

Hamburger

$12.00

Strogonoff (Chicken)

$15.00

Picanha Sandwich

$14.50

Feijoada for 1

$14.99

1 SLICE OF PICANHA ONLY

$18.50

Escondidinho de carne Seca

$16.00

Filet Mignon Grelhado

$28.00

Filet Mignon com Molho de Mostarda

$32.00

Filet de Picanha a Cavalo

$20.00

Filet Mignon a Romana

$32.00

Ribeye 16oz

$36.00

Seafood

Bobo de Camarao

$18.00

Moqueca Baiana

$20.99

Strogonoff de Camarao

$18.00

Bacalhau Assado Na Brasa

$26.95

Bacalhau com Natas

$24.95

Lagostino ao Thermidor

$35.00

Bacalhoada

$26.50

Lagostino Grelhado

$30.00

Camarao com Catupiry

$19.50

Bacalhau a Bras

$24.00

Filet de Peixe a Dore com molho de camarão

$23.00

Filet de Peixe a Francesa

$19.50

Camarao a Dore

$19.50

Escondidinho de Bacalhau

$18.00

Soup and Salad

Canja de Galinha ( Rice Chicken Soup)

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Salada Grega (Greek Salad)

$12.00

Salada Cesar

$11.00

Salada Caprese

$12.00

Salada De Quinoa

$12.00

Salada de Rucola (Arugula Salad)

$9.00

Salada Da Casa

$7.50

Chicken Protein

$4.00

Shrimp Protein

$5.50

Hearts of Palm Salad (salada de palmito)

$11.50

Capelette in Brodo

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Kids

Sliders (1 Hamburgers)

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pasta

$8.00

Dessert

Crème de Papaya

$5.50

Petit Gaute

$7.00

Brigadeiro

$5.00

Pudim de leite

$5.00

Sorvete

$5.50

Salada de Frutas

$5.50

Daily Desert

$7.00

Mousse de maracuja

$7.00

Pave de Maracuja

$6.50

Picole Daasken

$3.00

Bolo Prestigio

$7.00

Quindim

$5.00

Pudim de Claras

$5.00

Bolo de Sonho de Valsa

$7.00

Pickole

$4.00

Bolo de Beijinho

$7.00

Bolo de Cenoura

$7.00

Churros

$5.50

Arroz Doce

$6.50

sauce

vinagrette

$2.00

tartar

$2.00

rose sauce

$2.00

Onion sauce

$2.00

madeira sauce

$2.00

bbq sauce

$2.00

Chimichuri

$2.00

Special of the Day

Almondegas com molho de tomate (meatballs)

$12.99

Pork Ribs with Tutu Beans and collard greens

$15.00

Beef Picadillo with potatoes and carrots

$12.99

Chicken Parmegiana

$15.99

Chicken Stew Primavera

$12.99

Sliced picanha with Potatoes

$14.99

Beef Stew with collard Greens

$14.99

Chicken stew with beer

$14.99

Jerk Beef with Pumpkin

$14.99

Jerk beef sandwich (sandwich de carne seca)

$12.99

Chicken Milanesa

$14.99

Lombo de porco with spaghetti

$12.99

Chicken pie

$14.50

Pork strips

$13.99

Picanha Acebolada

$15.00

Picanha Kebab

$20.99

Chicken Breast with Eggs

$13.00

Pork ribs rice beans yuca sauté

$11.99

Beef Ribs

$14.25

chicken breast pesto

$12.99

sliced sausage with rice and beans

$10.99

Filet de Picanha a Cavalo

$12.99

Beef stroganoff

$12.99

Chicken Breast w vegetables

$10.99

Beef Ribs with rice beans yuca frita

$14.99

Pork with potatoes rice beans

$10.99

PASTAS

Fettucini Alfredo with Filet Mignon

$30.00

Spaghetti with Segredo Sauce

$15.00

Penne with Ragu de Picanha

$17.00

PAO (BREAD)

Pao para 1

Pao para 2

Pao para 3

Pao para 4

Pao para 5

Pao para 6

Coffe

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$2.75

Colada

$2.50

Cortadito

$2.00

Cafe con Leche

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.50

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

coke zero

$2.75

diet coke

$2.75

guarana

$4.00

diet guarana

$4.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.25

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.75

Tonic Water bottle

$5.00

Wine

wine by the glass

$8.00

Segura Viudas

$33.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Freixenet Sparkling Wine small bottle

$14.00

Louis Charles, Brut

$42.00

Veuve Cliquot, Brut, Reims , France

$85.00

Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque

$260.00

Taitinger, Brut

$94.00

Whispering Angel

$39.00

Montes Cherub

$27.00

Simi, Dry Rose, Sonoma

$33.00

Chateau Berne, Provence, France

$36.00

Dr Loosen (Half BTL)375ML

$23.00

Paco & Lola

$32.00

Poggio Alle Gaze

$79.00

Surf & Swim

$32.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$68.00

Stags Leap, "Hands of Time" Chardonnay

$45.00

CA'Montini, Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Voga, Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Muros Antigos, Alvarinho

$46.00

Danaide White, Alvarinho

$28.00

Chateau St. Michelle, Chardonnay (half bottle) 375ml

$28.00

Jordan, Chardonnay

$47.00

Langhe, Chardonnay

$52.00

Ramey, Chardonnay

$44.00

Jerman, Pinot Grigio

$40.00

La Crema, Chardonnay

$38.00

Stags Leap, Chardonnay, Napa

$49.00

Jean Luc Colombo, Viognier, France

$38.00

Cork Fee (Rolha)

$20.00

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc 2014

$28.00

Agit Optima, Pinot Grigio, Italy, 2015

$49.00

Simi Carbenet(Half BTL)

$22.00

Conundrum By Caymus

$45.00

Farmes Of Wine

$28.00

Caymus, Carbenet Sauvignon

$119.00

Nickel & Nickel

$105.00

Route Stock, Pinot Noir

$34.00

Macmurray, Pinot Noir

$47.00

Vivo Reserva

$55.00

Luca

$46.00

Cune Reserva, Rioja

$31.00

Alidis Roble

$26.00

Muga Reserva

$33.00

Chateau Greysac

$39.00

Jean Luc Colombo, Chateau du Pape

$72.00

Tommasi, Amarone, Italy 2012

$88.00

Batasiolo, Barolo, Italy 2011

$59.00

Prunotto Barolo Bussia, Italy 2006

$119.00

Masolino, Barbera D'alba

$39.00

Frecobaldi Nipozzano, Chianti

$37.00

Pio Cesare

$101.00

Duckhorn, Merlot, Napa 375ml (half bottle)

$30.00

Kendall-Jackson, Merlot 375ml (half bottle)

$22.00

Pago de Los Cappellanes, Joven Roble, Spain

$68.00

Catena, Malbec, Argentina

$79.00

Scott Paul, Pinot Noir

$69.00

Ridge, Zinfadel, Cupertino

$72.00

Quinta Generación, Spain

$22.00

Le Volte, Toscana, Italy

$54.00

El Terroir, Navarra, Spain

$58.00

Dal Forno Romano, Verona, Italy 2009

$389.00

Louis Latour, Burgundy, france

$142.00

200 Monges, Rioja, Spain

$113.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Del fin Del Mundo , Malbec

$52.00

Chateau Drillon, Bourdeaux, 2014

$39.00

Pegoes, Portugal, 2015

$23.00

Santa Alba, Merlot, Chile

$22.00

Quinta Cabriz, Colheita Selectina, Portugal

$30.00

Gls-Nobbilisima

$8.00

Gls-Montes

$8.00

Gls-Pascoal Tosso

$8.00

Gls-Grayson

$8.00

Gls-Korbel, Sparkling

$8.00

Gls- Danaide white Alvarinho

$8.00

Gls-Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs

$8.00

Port Wine Barros 20 years

$9.00

Draft Beer

Stella Artois

$6.25

Shocktop

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.25

Kona Hanalei

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Corona Extra

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

ST. PAULI (No alcool)

$4.75

Peroni

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.00

Heineken LIGHT

$4.75

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUDLIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

POLAR

$4.75

STELLA

$4.75

MODELO

$4.75

MODELO NEGRA

$4.75

Proibida

$5.00

Cerpa

$5.00

Blue moon

$4.75

Amstel Light

$4.75

Guinness NA

$4.75

Genesee

$4.75

Mahou

$4.75

Guinness Blonde

$4.75

Carlsberg

$4.75

Cristal

$4.75

Tsingtao China

$4.75

Coors Golden

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Alhambra Cerveza Extra Reserva 1925

$4.75

XX Dos Equis

$4.75

Amstel Light

$4.75

Carlsberg

$4.75

Miller High Life Light

$4.75

Samuel adams

$4.75

Water

Water

San Pellegrino table

$7.00

San Pellegrino small

$5.00

Perrier Table

$7.00

Perrier small

$5.00

Acqua Panna Table Still

$7.00

Acqua Panna small

$5.00

Gerolsteiner Table Sparkling

$7.50

Gerolsteiner small

$5.50

Saratoga Sparkling Table

$8.00

Selters Sparkling Table

$9.50

Badoit Table Sparkling

$9.00

Badoit small

$7.00

Waiakea Still

$8.00

Voss

$5.50

Evian

$5.50

Ty Nant sparkling 750ml

$7.50

Icelandic still

$6.50

Topo Chico

$7.50

Sake

Gekkeikan small 6oz

$15.00

Gekkeikan Large 750ml

$34.00

Smirnoff Ice

Smirnoff Ice original

$7.00

Smirnoff ice Peach Bellini

$7.00

Sangria

Sangria by the glass

$8.00

Pitcher of Sangria

$40.00

Juices

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$5.50

Fresh Lemonade

$5.50

Fresh Juice

$5.50

Palm Breeze Pineapple-Mandarin Orange

Palm Breeze Pineapple Mandarin Orange

$7.00

SAKERINHA

Sakerinha

$7.50

Pitcher of Beer

Draft Beer

$15.00

TEA

Hot tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$5.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2750 SW 26th St, Coral Gables, FL 33133

Directions

Gallery
Brazilian Fire Grill - Coconut Grove image

