Brazilian Fire Grill - Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2750 SW 26th St, Coral Gables, FL 33133
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant