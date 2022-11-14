Brazilian Grill 680 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brazilian Grill Churrascaria is proud to share the traditions, culture and food of southern Brazil. Rodizio is the Brazilian style barbecue, offering a wide variety of different cuts of beef, pork, lamb and chicken that are slowly cooked over natural wood to preserve all their natural juices and flavors. Tender morsels are brought to you on skewers and carved at your table. You may enjoy as much as you like, all for one fixed price.
Location
680 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - 599 Main Street
No Reviews
599 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurant