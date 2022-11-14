Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brazilian Grill 680 Main Street

No reviews yet

680 Main Street

Hyannis, MA 02601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Salad

Salpicão

$45.00+

Chicken salad mixed with green peas, corn, carrots, raisins, apples, and mayonnaise

Maionese

$45.00+

Potato salad made with corn, green peas, carrots and mayonnaise

Caesar

$30.00+

Traditional Caesar salad served with or without croutons

Sm Salada Mista

$30.00

Lg Salada Mista

$45.00

Sm Mista Morango

$45.00

Lg Mista Morango

$65.00

Sm Salada Manga

$50.00

Lg Salada Manga

$70.00

Bandeja De Frios

$65.00

Bandeja De Frutas

$50.00

Vinagrete

$40.00

Sm Caprese

$45.00

Lg Caprese

$65.00

Sides

Lg Arroz Biro Biro

$65.00

Sm Arroz Biro Biro

$45.00

Lg arroz Paella

$100.00

Sm arroz Paella

$60.00

Lg Arroz com Vegetais

$50.00

Sm Arroz com Vegetais

$30.00

Lg Arroz

$50.00

Sm Arroz

$30.00

Lg Feijoada S/Acp

$120.00

Sm Feijoada S/Acp

$80.00

Lg Tutu Feijao

$50.00

Sm Tutu Feijao

$35.00

Lg Caldo de Feijao

$50.00

Sm Caldo de Feijao

$30.00

Lg Feijao Tropeiro

$65.00

Sm Feijao Tropeiro

$45.00

Lg Feijao com Linguica

$60.00

Sm Feijao om Linguica

$40.00

Lg Feijao

$50.00

Sm Feijao

$30.00

Sm Linguica Casei

$40.00

Lg Linguica Casei

$60.00

Lg Farofa

$50.00

Sm Farofa

$30.00

Lg Creme De Milho

$50.00

Sm Creme Milho

$30.00

Lg Pure De Batata

$50.00

Sm Pure Batata

$30.00

Lg Batata Gratin

$60.00

Sm Batata Gratin

$40.00

Lg Banana Frita

$60.00

Sm Banana Frita

$40.00

Lg Vegetais Saute

$45.00

Sm Saute Vegetais

$30.00

Lg Couve

$50.00

Sm Couve

$30.00

Pao De Queijo 100

$40.00

Kibe 100

$60.00

Coxinha 100

$60.00

Pao De Queijo 50

$20.00

Coxinha 50

$30.00

Kibe 50

$30.00

Main

Sm Moqueca Peixe

$60.00

Lg Torta Camarao

$90.00

Sm Torta Camarao

$60.00

Lg Bobo De Camara

$90.00

Sm Bobo Camarao

$60.00

Lg Fricasse

$70.00

Sm Fricasse

$50.00

Lg Lasanha Carne

$80.00

Sm Lasanha Carne

$60.00

Lg Escondidinho

$80.00

Sm Escondidinho

$60.00

Lg Galinha Caipira

$70.00

Sm Galinha Caipira

$50.00

Lg Frango Passari

$70.00

Sm Frango Passari

$50.00

Lg Frango Assado

$70.00

Sm Frango Assado

$50.00

Lg Peitc/Catupiry

$90.00

Sm Peito C/Catupiry

$60.00

Lg Strogon Carne

$130.00

Sm Strogon Carne

$85.00

Lg Stroganoff Fgo

$90.00

Sm Strogf. Fgo

$60.00

Lg Filet Mignon

$130.00

Sm Filet Mignon

$85.00

Lg Carne Assada

$100.00

Sm Carne Assada

$70.00

Lg Rocambole

$90.00

Sm Rocambole

$60.00

Lg Picanha Grelha

$140.00

Sm Picanha Grelha

$90.00

Lg Lombo De Porco

$80.00

Sm Lombo De Porco

$60.00

Lg Costela Porco

$90.00

Sm Costela Porco

$50.00

Peru Recheado

$90.00

Pernil C/Osso

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Brazilian Grill Churrascaria is proud to share the traditions, culture and food of southern Brazil. Rodizio is the Brazilian style barbecue, offering a wide variety of different cuts of beef, pork, lamb and chicken that are slowly cooked over natural wood to preserve all their natural juices and flavors. Tender morsels are brought to you on skewers and carved at your table. You may enjoy as much as you like, all for one fixed price.

Website

Location

680 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

Directions

