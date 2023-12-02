Brazilian Bitez Delivering only in Broward
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
The very first Brazilian Espetinho's (skewers) and the best Brazilian street food in all of south Florida! ALL ORDERS WILL BE FOR DELIVERY SATURDAY'S AND SUNDAY'S ONLY.
Location
Delivery Only, Tamarac, FL 33321
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jet Runway Cafe - FXE Airport
4.5 • 1,787
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tamarac
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Restaurants - Events- Be Nice Restaurants
4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurant