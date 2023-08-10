Dinner Menu

Shareables

Fried Salty Things

Fried Salty Things

$12.00

A blend of hand breaded pickles & olives with beer battered cheese curds. Served with our own Dill Ranch

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Jumbo Pretzel Served with Poblano & Fresno Chili Beer Cheese Sauce

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$11.00

Beer Battered Square Ellsworth Curds, Maple Chipotle Ketchup or House Made Dill Ranch

Brazin Wings

$16.00

House Seasoned, Oven Baked and Deep Fried in your choice of sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Dill Ranch Dressing and Celery. If you like heat, be sure to check out our Passive Aggressive Sauce!

Boneless Wings

$16.00

The boneless version of our wings! Gluten Free, but you'll NEVER notice!

Cauliflower Wings

$16.00

The vegetarian version of our wings in your choice of sauce

Lynchburg Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Black Walnut, Jack Cheese, Jack Daniels Whiskey

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Hatch Chile, Spinach, Artichoke, Warmed Ciabatta

Brazin Nachos

Brazin Nachos

$12.00

Fresno & Poblano Beer Cheese Sauce Laden over Fresh Tortilla Chips. Served with Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Queso Fresco and a side of our House Made Salsa

Soups | Salads | Bowls

Elote Corn Chowder Cup

$7.00

Hatch Chile, Roasted Corn, Cumin, Potato, Hot Sauce

Elote Corn Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Hatch Chile, Roasted Corn, Cumin, Potato, Hot Sauce

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Carrot Ribbons, Croutons

Meditteranean Wedge Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Sun-Dried Tomato, Artichoke, Kalamata, Feta, Pepperoncini, Pickled Red Onion, Tzatziki, Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby Romaine, Grape Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & House Made Caesar Dressing

Southwest Buddha Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, Wild Rice, Garbanzo, Kale, Sweet Potato, Hatch Chile, Tomatillo, Black Bean, Cilantro, Cojita, Lime Vinaigrette

Flatbreads

Margharita

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Drizzle

Sweet & Spicy Goat

$17.00

Blackberry, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Chevre, Sambal Honey

Forager

$19.00

Oyster, Shiitake, Crimini, Porcini, Brie, Thyme, Basil, Rosemary

5 Alarm Fire

$21.00

Pepperoni, Diavola Salami, Hot Sausage, Giardiniera, Calabrian Chili, Pickled Jalapeno, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato

The Simple Life

$15.00

Pepperoni or Italian Sausage, San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella

Handhelds

BALT

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Ciabatta

Brazin Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beer, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Coleslaw, Pumpernickel

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Drizzle, Sourdough

Northwoods Walley Sandwich

$18.00

Pan Fried Walleye, Mustard Remoulade, Spring Greens, Heirloom Tomato, Wild Rice Hoagie

Cuban

$16.00

Ham, Carnitas, Dill Pickle, Swiss, Stone Ground Mustard, French Roll

Prime Rib Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Shaved Prime Rib, Caramelized Onion, Chimichurri, Provolone, Spring Greens, Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Ciabatta Roll; Served with House Made Potato Chips

Smash'd Burgers

Sunny California

$13.00

Bacon, Avocado, Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sunny Side Up Egg

Mushrooms Etc.

$14.00

Oyster, Shiitake, Crimini, Porcini, Brie, Bacon Jam, Garlic Parmesan Aioli

Seoul Food

$13.00

Spicy Kimchi, Pickled Onion, White Cheddar, Cochujang Aioli

The Brazin

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Brazin Burger Sauce

Hawg & Slaw

$13.00

Carnitas, Carolina BBQ, Apple Napa Coleslaw

Brazin Tacos

Pork Carnitas

$13.00

Carnitas, Queso Fresco, Lime Coleslaw, Cilantro, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Chipotle Crema; Served with Chips and House Made Salsa

Beef Barbacoa

$13.00

Barbacoa, Queso Fresco, Lime Coleslaw, Cilantro, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Chipotle Crema; Served with Chips and House Made Salsa

MN Walleye Tacos

$15.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Semi Boneless Pan Roasted Chicken Breast, Wild Mushroom Marsala Cream Reduction. Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

Steak Frites

$33.00

12 oz Hand cut Ribeye, Fresh Pommes Frites

Baseball Sirloin

$27.00

8 oz Black Angus Sirloin, Deconstructed Loaded Baked Potato, Broccolini

Pan Fried Walley Picatta

$28.00

Lemon, Caper, Butter, Sauvignon Blanc; MN Wild Rice and Toasted Almond Pilaf

Sun-Dried Tomato Alfredo

$17.00

Pappardelle, Parmesan, Cream, Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Thyme

Brazin Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Five Cheese Sauce, Bread Crumbs, Mozzarella

Pan Roasted Sockeye Salmon

$24.00

Line Caught Sockeye Salmon, Tajin, Cilantro Pesto, Elote Succotash

Kids

Kids Griddle Cakes

$10.00

Choice of 2 Buttermilk Griddle Cakes or 2 Slices Challah French Toast, Pineapple & Berries

Kids Breakfast

$10.00

Scrambled Egg, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Breakfast Casserole, Pineapple & Berries

Kids Smash'd Burger

$10.00

1/4 Pound Burger, Choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Roasted Vegetables, or Pineapple & Berries\

Kids Boneless Wings

$10.00

Kids Size Portion of our Boneless Wings, Choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries Roasted Vegetables, or Pineapple & Berries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Sized portion of our house mac & cheese

Kids French Toast

$10.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Individual New York Cheesecake with choice of Mixed Berry or Salted Turtle

Happy Hour Drinks

Happy Hour Wines

Daisy Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Bouchard Cabernet

$12.00

Happy Hour Cocktails

Maple Old Fashioned

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Salty Dog Spritz

$10.00

Rosemary Paloma

$9.00

Classic Mojito

$9.00

Blackberry Bourbon Splash

$8.00

Blood Orange Negroni

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Brazin Craft Mules

$8.00

Happy Hour Liquor

HH Tito's

$5.50

HH TLC

$7.25

HH Windsor

$3.25

HH Bounty

$3.25

HH Phillips GIn

$4.25

HH Dewars

$3.25

HH E & J

$2.00

HH Juarez

$2.00