Brazos





1133 Emmet St N

Charlottesville, VA 22903

FOOD

Snacks

Chips

Chips

$3.00

Start with 1/3 pound of corn tortilla chips. Mix and match your choice of additions. Salsa Roja included! Select all three of Salsa Roja, Guacamole, and Queso for the Whole Shebang! You may choose multiples of any option.

Yam Wedges

Yam Wedges

$7.00

Brazos yam wedges fried to order. Served with cilantro crema.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Seasoned and fried brussel sprouts served with chipotle creme or honey jefe sauces.

Bean and Cheese Pachuchos

Bean and Cheese Pachuchos

$7.00

Extra Stuff

Salsa for Your Tacos

Salsa for Your Tacos

Pick your salsas here! Salsa roja, salsa verde, or salsa jefe (HOT!) LIMIT OF ONE SALSA PER TACO

Side of Guac (No Chips)

Side of Guac (No Chips)

$4.00
Side Queso (no chips)

Side Queso (no chips)

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

TACOS

Breakfast Tacos

Austin Morning

Austin Morning

$4.15

Braised brisket guisada, scrambled eggs, mashed potatoes, pickled onions, and queso fresco

I Love You So Much

I Love You So Much

$3.95

Scrambled eggs, house made chorizo, mashed potatoes, roasted corn pico and queso fresco

Migas Taco

Migas Taco

$4.45

Cooked to order egg filled with tomatoes, onions, peppers, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Add Bacon, Avocado, and/or Chorizo!

I Willie Love You

I Willie Love You

$3.65

Scrambled eggs, mashed potatoes, sliced avocado, roasted corn pico and queso fresco. Vegetarian.

El Guapo

El Guapo

$3.95

Refried black beans, scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, bacon, jack cheese

Love, AMERICAN Style

Love, AMERICAN Style

$3.95

Scrambled eggs, house made chorizo, mashed potatoes and jack cheese

Steak And Eggs

Steak And Eggs

$4.95

Carne asada, scrambled eggs, roasted corn pico, cilantro, and ancho salsa

Yam and Eggs

Yam and Eggs

$3.85

Crisped yams, scrambled eggs, chorizo, and queso fresco

The Flora

The Flora

$3.75

Sauteéd spinach, scrambled eggs, black beans, queso fresco, salsa roja

Potato Egg Cheese

Potato Egg Cheese

$2.95

Mashed potatoes, scrambled eggs and jack cheese.

Bean, Egg and Cheese

Bean, Egg and Cheese

$2.95

Refried black beans, scrambled eggs and jack cheese.

Egg, Cheese, Bacon

Egg, Cheese, Bacon

$3.50

Simple. Bacon, scrambled eggs and jack cheese.

Vegetarian Tacos

Bean Potato and Cheese

Bean Potato and Cheese

$2.95

Refried black beans, mashed potatoes, and jack cheese. Add avocado, bacon, or chorizo.

Sir Paul - Vegan

Sir Paul - Vegan

$3.25

Refried black beans, avocado, roasted corn pico and roasted pepitas

The Bill

The Bill

$3.75

Mashed potatoes, mushrooms, yams, jalapeños, honey jefe, cilantro

This Is My Yam

This Is My Yam

$3.85

Crisped sweet potatoes, refried black beans, sliced avocado, queso fresco and roasted pepitas

Triple Pickle - Vegan

Triple Pickle - Vegan

$3.95

Refried black beans, mushroom bruja, roasted pepitas and chopped jalapeños with red onion pickles, jalapeño pickles and pickled watermelon with a lime wedge

Woody

Woody

$3.95

Black beans, roast corn pico,mushroom Bruja, and avocado.

Classic Brazos

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.25

No brainer. Slow cooked pork shoulder, sliced avocado, pickled red onion, cilantro with a lime wedge

Guisada

Guisada

$3.95

Stewed brisket served with pickled jalapeños, chopped white onions, diced tomatoes, and queso fresco

Picadillo

Picadillo

$3.95

Ground beef sautéed with potatoes, onions and peppers, served with sliced avocado, jack cheese, and pickled jalapeños

The Solid

The Solid

$4.50

Pulled chicken, refried black beans, roasted corn pico, sliced avocado and jack cheese

Pollo Rostizado

Pollo Rostizado

$3.95

Pulled chicken, salsa verde, guacamole, chopped white onion and cilantro

Nacho Taco

Nacho Taco

$3.75

Beans, picadillo beef, pickled jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, corn chips and our house queso

La Tia

La Tia

$3.95

Picadillo beef, mashed potatoes, corn pico, white onion, queso fresco, cilantro

The Grady

The Grady

$3.80

Mashed potatoes, yams, brisket, white onion, queso fresco

FTW

FTW

$4.15

Guisada, Chorizo, Avocado, Jack Cheese

Heavy Hitters

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$5.15

Carne asada, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, ancho salsa

Fish Aficionado

Fish Aficionado

$5.25

Grilled tilapia, green cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro crema, and lime

Pork Star

Pork Star

$4.95

Pork belly, honey-jefe salsa, avocado, diced onions, watermelon pickles, cilantro

Chimichurri Steak And Potatoes

Chimichurri Steak And Potatoes

$5.20

Our Carne Asada cooked with Brazos chimichurri sauce, mashed potatoes and cilantro!

Philly-Style

Philly-Style

$5.15

Sautéed carne asada, onions, tomatoes, peppers, ancho salsa, queso

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$4.75

Chicken, grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes, and hot queso

Star-nitas

Star-nitas

$4.85

Crisped carnitas, honey-jefe salsa, avocado, diced onions, watermelon pickles, cilantro

Quesabirria Platter

Quesabirria Platter

$14.00

3 yellow corn tortillas stuffed with brisket, jack cheese, diced onions, and cilantro, brushed with a beef consommé sauce, grilled crispy. Served with a side of the sauce.

Kid's Menu

I wanna "Normal" Taco

I wanna "Normal" Taco

$2.25

Pulled chicken and jack cheese on a flour tortilla. Kids only!

Kid's Beef (picadillo) Taco

Kid's Beef (picadillo) Taco

$2.50

simple kids taco of beef picadillo and jack cheese. Kids only!

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$2.95

Simple jack cheese quesadilla.

Kids Black Bean Taco

Kids Black Bean Taco

$2.00

Refried beans and jack cheese

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Coke

$2.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.50

Fountain Sprite

$2.50

Fountain Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fountain Soda Water

$1.50

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Fresca Watermelon Water

Aguas Fresca Watermelon Water

$3.00
Aguas Fresca Lemon Limeade

Aguas Fresca Lemon Limeade

$3.00

NA Mezcal Margarita

NA Mezcal Margarita

NA Mezcal Margarita

$9.00

We start with Monday Non-Alcoholic Mezcal and mix it with out house made Fugazi Triple Sec and fresh squeezed lime juice. Order skinny or sweet!

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cans and Bottles

Organic Milk

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Coke made and bottled in Mexico still using the OG recipe. Real cane sugar instead of the usual corn syrup. Tastes better

Jarritos

$2.50

La Croix Sparkling

$2.25

Unsweet Tea, Gold Peak

$2.50

Sweet Tea, Gold Peak

$2.50

Stubborn Soda Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Perrier

$2.00

Ahhhh. Perrier!

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Texas inspired taco joint in Charlottesville. Curbside, delivery, take-out, or hang out!

Website

Location

1133 Emmet St N, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

