MIX MEEZA

$26.95

Immerse yourself in a culinary journey with our Grand Mezza Platter, featuring an exquisite selection of all the cold mezze delights from our menu. each offering a burst of flavor that celebrates the rich tapestry of Middle Eastern cuisine. As a special addition, savor two pieces of our delectable kibbeh and 4 pieces of falafel. Perfect for sharing or savoring solo.