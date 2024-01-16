- Home
Brazos Restaurant Guntersville
14365 U.S. 431
Guntersville, AL 35976
BEVERAGES
- Coke Classic$2.95
Experience the timeless taste of Coca-Cola, an iconic beverage known for its crisp and refreshing flavor profile.
- Brazos Brew (Tea)$2.95
Immerse yourself in the aromatic allure of our Brazos Brew, where fragrant scents mingle with tantalizing spices to create a truly invigorating tea experience.
- Arabian Nights Blend$3.95
Embark on a journey through the Arabian Peninsula with our Arabian Nights Blend, a rich and aromatic coffee that pays homage to the traditional flavors of Arab coffee culture.
- Brazos Bliss Beverage:$2.95
Savor the unique flavor experience of our Brazos Bliss Beverage, a special concoction crafted with care to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your beverage enjoyment
- Virgin Mojito$3.95
Savor the vibrant fusion of tangy lemonade infused with fresh mint, offering a burst of refreshing flavor with every sip.
- Effervescent Elixir$2.95
Experience the pure refreshment of our Sparkling Water, a crisp and invigorating beverage that tantalizes the taste buds with its bubbly texture and clean, natural taste.
- Crystal Water $1.95
Quench your thirst with the refreshing purity of our Crystal Clear Springs, a pristine source of hydration that revitalizes the body and soul.
Cold Mezze
- MIX MEEZA$26.95
Immerse yourself in a culinary journey with our Grand Mezza Platter, featuring an exquisite selection of all the cold mezze delights from our menu. each offering a burst of flavor that celebrates the rich tapestry of Middle Eastern cuisine. As a special addition, savor two pieces of our delectable kibbeh and 4 pieces of falafel. Perfect for sharing or savoring solo.
- Baba Ghannouj$7.95
Experience the epitome of Mediterranean luxury with our Baba Ghannouj Brilliance. Velvety roasted eggplant is expertly blended with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice, creating a creamy and indulgent dip. Enhanced with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of sumac.
- Hummus Harmony$7.95
Immerse yourself in the harmonious flavors of our Hummus Harmony. Creamy chickpeas are blended with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice to create a velvety-smooth dip that tantalizes the taste buds. Finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of paprika.
- Muhammara Marvel$7.95
Dive into the enticing flavors of our Muhammara Marvel. This rich and savory dip features roasted red peppers blended with toasted walnuts, creating a velvety-smooth texture and a depth of nutty flavor. Infused with a harmonious blend of spices and a hint of tanginess from pomegranate molasses.
- Spicy Labneh Delight$7.95
Immerse yourself in a burst of bold flavors with our Spicy Labneh Delight. Creamy labneh is infused with fiery spices, creating a tantalizing blend of heat and creaminess. Perfect for spreading on warm pita bread or dipping with crisp vegetables.
- Turk Sauce Sensation$7.95
Experience the rich flavors of Turkey with our Turkish Sauce Sensation. Crafted from a blend of aromatic spices, herbs, and savory ingredients, this sauce offers a taste of the vibrant culinary traditions of Turkey.
- Velvety Labneh Elegance$7.95
Indulge in the luxurious creaminess of our Velvety Labneh Elegance. Made from strained yogurt, this Mediterranean delight offers a silky texture and a tangy flavor that's perfect for spreading on warm pita bread . Garnished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of za'atar spice.
- BRAZOS SOUCE$7.95
Combine the zesty freshness of Parsley with the creamy richness of tahini for a tantalizing mix that promises to delight your taste buds. This harmonious blend offers a symphony of flavors, perfect for adding depth and complexity to your favorite dishes.
Hot Mezze
- Cauliflower$9.95
Elevate your dining experience with our Olive Oil-Infused Cauliflower, a delectable dish where tender cauliflower florets are lovingly cooked in premium olive oil and our spical sauce.
- Eggplant$9.95
Immerse yourself in luxury with our Olive Oil-Infused Eggplant Delight. Tender slices of eggplant are lovingly cooked in premium olive oil, imparting a rich and velvety texture. Enhanced with Mediterranean herbs and spices.
- ZUCCHINI FUSION$9.95
Embark on a culinary journey with our Zucchini Fusion Mazza, featuring a creative blend of zucchini preparations cooked with olive oil, accompanied by an array of flavorful dips and spreads for a truly diverse and memorable appetizer experience.
- Falafel Platter$5.95+
Experience the authentic taste of the Middle East with our Falafel Platter. Enjoy a generous serving of freshly made falafel, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, served alongside a vibrant assortment of accompaniments. From tangy tahini to crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
- Kibbeh Bite$6.95+
Savor the essence of tradition with our Kibbeh Bites, each one a flavorful fusion of seasoned meat and bulgur wheat, delicately fried to perfection. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
- SAMBOUSEK trio$6.95+
Embark on a culinary journey with our Sambousek Trio, featuring a tantalizing assortment of savory pastries filled with flavorful ingredients. From the classic meat-filled sambousek to the Vege .
- Cheese Dream$7.95
Immerse yourself in a culinary fantasy with our Cheese Dream, where creamy cheese meets the golden embrace of olive oil.
- Cheese cigar$6.95+
Savor the delectable crunch of our Cheese Cigar, a savory delight filled with rich, melted cheese wrapped in a crispy pastry shell.
- Brazos Rolls$6.95+
Savor the fusion of flavors with our Brazos Chicken Rolls, featuring tender chicken breast wrapped with caramelized onions and sumac.
SALAD
- Brazos Garden Salad$8.95
Delight in the freshness of our Mediterranean Garden Salad, featuring a vibrant mix of crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, tangy olives, tossed in our signature house dressing for a refreshing and flavorful salad experience.
- Rustic Rocca$9.95
Our homemade vinaigrette brings together the freshness of lemon, the bite of garlic, and the richness of olive oil, creating a light and flavorful dressing that complements the salad's natural notes.
- Oasis of Labane$7.95
Mix between cucumbers and labane Each bite is an escape to a world of pure refreshment, a symphony of textures and flavors that tantalize the palate.
SOUP
- Lentil Elegance Soup$4.95
Indulge in the luxurious richness of our Lentil Elegance Soup, meticulously crafted with premium ingredients and exotic spices to offer a dining experience fit for royalty.
- Garden Essence Soup$4.95
Embark on a culinary journey through lush gardens with our Garden Essence Soup, a luxurious blend of vibrant vegetables and aromatic herbs, meticulously crafted to delight the senses.
KIDS MEAL
- Kiddie Krunch Chicken$7.95
Make mealtime magical with our Kiddie Krunch Chicken, bite-sized nuggets of joy that bring smiles to little faces.
- Fingerz Frenzy$7.95
Join the fingerz frenzy with our crispy and delicious chicken fingerz, perfect for dipping and munching!
- Tiny Tots Burgers$7.95
Enjoy our Tiny Tots Burgers, deliciously sized for the little ones to savor with every bite
MAIN COURSE
- Mixed Skewers$29.95+
Experience the ultimate indulgence with our Mediterranean Skewers Trio, a harmonious blend of flavors featuring the exquisite Skewers Filet Mignon Sensation , the tantalizing Shish Kabab and shish tawook Symphony.
- Skewers Filet Mignon Sensation$26.95
Grilled over charcoal, our tender filet mignon skewers boast a smoky richness. Each succulent bite is a burst of flavor, delivering a true culinary sensation.
- Shish Kabab Symphony skewers$19.95
Delight in the grandeur of our Shish Kabab Symphony Skewers, showcasing tender marinated meat grilled to perfection on skewers, accompanied by a colorful array of grilled vegetables and served with fluffy rice pilaf.
- Exquisite Lamb Chop$29.95
Savor the succulence of our Exquisite Lamb Chop, grilled to perfection for unrivaled tenderness. Indulge in the rich flavors and juiciness of premium cuts.
- SHISH TAWOOK SKEWERS$18.95
Indulge in the original flavors of the Middle East with our Authentic Shish Tawook Skewers, featuring tender chunks of marinated chicken grilled to perfection and served with a side of creamy garlic sauce for an unforgettable culinary experience
- Fish Extravaganza$19.95
Dive into a sea of flavor with our Fish Extravaganza, a culinary celebration of the ocean's bounty. Indulge in an array of meticulously prepared seafood delights.
- Shrimp Delight$20.95
Dive into a world of flavor with our Shrimp Delight, where succulent shrimp take center stage in a symphony of taste. Expertly prepared and bursting with freshness.
- Lamb Medallions$21.95
Experience unparalleled tenderness with our Lamb Medallions, meticulously crafted and seared to perfection. Elevate your dining affair with these exquisite medallions, epitomizing the artistry of fine cuisine.
- Chicken Brilliance$19.95
Savor the brilliance of our Chicken Brilliance, where tender cuts of succulent chicken meet artful seasoning and expert grilling. Each bite bursts with flavor, a testament to culinary finesse and dedication to quality.
Wraps & Pitas
- Brazos Majesty $11.95
Savor the succulent flavors of our Brazos Chicken Bliss Sandwich, featuring tender chicken breast paired with creamy mayo and our signature sauces, all nestled between two slices of artisan bread for a delectable dining experience.
- Royal Falafel Deluxe$9.95
Indulge in regal flavors with our Royal Falafel Galette, where each crispy falafel ball is nestled in a delicate, flaky galette pastry, adorned with gourmet greens and drizzled with a velvety tahini sauce, offering a luxurious twist on a Middle Eastern classic.
- Shawarma Supreme$10.95
Savor the exquisite taste of our Shawarma Supreme, featuring tender, marinated chicken slices wrapped in warm pita bread, accompanied by a medley of fresh vegetables and our signature tahini sauce, creating a mouthwatering experience fit for royalty.
- Savory Meat Shawarma$12.95
Satisfy your cravings with our Savory Meat Shawarma Wrap, featuring a tantalizing blend of marinated beef slices wrapped in a warm tortilla, accompanied by crisp vegetables and a drizzle of our signature tahini sauce for a flavor-packed meal on the go.
- Shish Kebab Extravaganza Wrap$12.95
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Shish Kebab Extravaganza Wrap, showcasing tender grilled shish kebab meat wrapped in a warm tortilla, accompanied by a vibrant array of grilled vegetables and a generous drizzle of our signature garlic sauce, offering a mouthwatering fusion of flavors.
- Sizzling Chicken Tikka$10.95
Experience the sizzle with our Sizzling Chicken Tikka Sensation, where tender chicken tikka pieces are nestled in a warm ciabatta roll, accompanied by crunchy onions, garlic sauce , delivering a taste sensation like no other
- Filet Mignon Elegance Wrap$14.95
Experience sophistication in every bite with our Filet Mignon Elegance Wrap, showcasing tender slices of filet mignon wrapped in a soft tortilla, accompanied by caramelized onions, offering a luxurious twist on a classic favorite.
DESSERTS
- Brazos Medley$5.95
Experience a symphony of sweetness with our Brazos Date Medley, where succulent dates are bathed in luxurious Tahini syrup.
- Oven-Baked Creme Caramel$5.95
Indulge in the luscious flavors of our Oven-Baked Creme Caramel, a classic dessert that delights the senses. Silky smooth custard, infused with hints of vanilla, is baked to perfection in the oven until it achieves a golden caramelized top.
- Enigmatic Pudding$5.95
Indulge in the comforting flavors of our Oven-Baked Rice Pudding, a timeless dessert that warms the soul. Fragrant rice is simmered in creamy milk, sweetened with a hint of vanilla and sugar, and baked to golden perfection in the oven.
- Umm Ali Royale$6.95
Experience the regal flavors of our Umm Ali Royale, a decadent dessert fit for royalty. Layers of flaky puff pastry, roasted nuts, and plump raisins are bathed in a velvety custard infused with aromatic spices. Baked to golden perfection and topped with a luscious drizzle of honey and a scattering of crushed pistachios.
- Golden Baklava Gems$9.95
Embark on a journey of sweetness with our Golden Baklava Gems, exquisite bites of Middle Eastern delight. Each pastry gem features layers of buttery phyllo dough encasing a rich blend of finely chopped nuts, delicately spiced and sweetened with honey. Baked to golden perfection and adorned with a sprinkle of crushed pistachios.
- Chocolate Baklava Gems$8.95
Decadent layers of flaky phyllo pastry embracing rich chocolate, crowned with a sprinkle of nuts and kissed by sweet syrup
- Burma Kadayif$9.95
Crisp layers of delicate shredded phyllo cocooning a luxurious blend of nuts, lavishly soaked in our signature syrup
- Pistachio Kadayif$9.95
Handcrafted with the finest phyllo pastry, each bite unveils a lavish abundance of buttery pistachios, harmonized with a decadent syrup infusion
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
14365 U.S. 431, Guntersville, AL 35976