Steakhouses
Latin American

Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse

2,251 Reviews

$$

500 S College St

Ste 150

Charlotte, NC 28202

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

Organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, and parmesan cheese served with a house dressing

TROPICAL SALAD

$11.00

A LA CARTE

PICANHA (6oz)

$13.00

FILET (6oz)

$15.00

LAMB (6oz)

$15.00

SHRIMP (6)

$12.00

SIDES

RICE

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$4.00

FRIED YUCCA

$4.00

FRIED PLANTAINS

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

ENTREE

BRAZILIAN PLATE

$16.00

FILET WITH CHIMICHURRI

$18.00

MEDITERRANEAN LAMB

$18.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$16.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

$16.00

SANDWICHES

STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

BRAZZ SIRLOIN BURGER

$18.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

CHICKEN TIKKA WRAP

$14.00

GRILLED VEGETABLE WRAP

$9.00

ENTREE

KIDS SIRLOIN

$14.95

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.95

KIDS FILET

$16.95
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
