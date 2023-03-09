  • Home
  • /
  • Kalispell
  • /
  • Black Rifle Coffee Company - Kalispell - 305 2nd Ave W
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Rifle Coffee Company - Kalispell 305 2nd Ave W

review star

No reviews yet

305 2nd Ave W

Kalispell, MT 59901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Breakfast

Hot Honey Biscuit

$4.95

Burrito Grenade

$6.95

Kombat Kolache

$6.25

Jalapeno Kombat Kolache

$6.25

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.45

Veggo Egg Bites

$4.50

Bacon Egg Bites

$4.50

Sauce

Lunch & Snacks

Spicy Rooster Wrap

$7.35

Caesar or Die Wrap

$7.35

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$7.35

Fit Fuel Pack

$6.45

Yogurt Parfait

$3.95

Open Food

Open Bev

Gift

Reload Gift

Sauce

Pastries & Treats

Bagels

$3.00

Muffins

$3.45

Banana Yogurt Loaf

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.25

Double Chocolate Brownie

$3.25

Grab n' Go

Butter Pecan Biscotti

$3.00

Vanilla Biscotti

$3.00

Choc Biscotti

$3.00

Vegan Coconut Biscotti

$3.00

Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips

$2.25

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips

$2.25

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

$2.25

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.25
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Black Rifle Coffee Company serves coffee and culture to people who love America.

Website

Location

305 2nd Ave W, Kalispell, MT 59901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Interim Bar
orange starNo Reviews
139 1st ave W Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Bias Brewing - 412 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
412 S Main St Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
The Ritz Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main Street kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Wheat Montana Kalispell - 405 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
405 Main Street Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Atomic Tacos - 45 Roybals way
orange starNo Reviews
20 N Main St Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Ranger Joe's Pizza
orange star3.7 • 5
1805 U.S. 93 S Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kalispell

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Kalispell
orange star4.4 • 1,475
130 Hutton Ranch Road Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Kalispell MT
orange star4.4 • 1,040
85 Treeline Rd Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Kalispell
orange star4.3 • 297
15 Heritage Way Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Evergreen
orange star4.3 • 297
1405 Hwy 2 East Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Sable Coffee
orange star4.6 • 214
625 Treeline Dr Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kalispell
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston