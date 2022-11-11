Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches

BRD - Federal Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1104 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bmore BRD Sando
Fries
BRDBOX Tender Meal

BRDBOX Tender Meal

BRDBOX Tender Meal

BRDBOX Tender Meal

$13.99

Two jumbo tenders, fries, garlic bread and pickles with choice of two dipping sauces

Fried Chicken Sandos

Bmore BRD Sando

Bmore BRD Sando

$8.99

Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Dill Pickles, BRD Sauce, Old Bay

Sweet Chili BRD Sando

Sweet Chili BRD Sando

$8.99

Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo

Sesame BBQ BRD Sando

Sesame BBQ BRD Sando

$8.99

Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Sweet Soy Pickles, Coleslaw, Sesame BBQ Sauce

Angry Buffalo BRD Sando

Angry Buffalo BRD Sando

$8.99

Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce

Carolina BBQ BRD Sando

Carolina BBQ BRD Sando

$8.99

Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

Honey Mustard BRD Sando

Honey Mustard BRD Sando

$8.99

Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Honey Mustard

Wings

1 lb of wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.
Bmore Buffalo Wings

Bmore Buffalo Wings

$13.99

1 lb of wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.

Sesame BBQ Wings

Sesame BBQ Wings

$13.99

1 lb of wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums. Contains sesame seeds.

Carolina Gold BBQ Wings

Carolina Gold BBQ Wings

$13.99

1 lb of wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.

Honey Mustard Wings

Honey Mustard Wings

$13.99

1 lb of wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.

Plain Wings

Plain Wings

$13.99

1 lb of wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.09

Lightly Battered and Seasoned

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.59

Gluten Free. Dressing Contains Mayonnaise and Vinegar

Toasted Garlic Bread

Toasted Garlic Bread

$2.49

One Roll

Drinks

Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.99

Honest Tea Organic Bottle

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.49

Nantucket Nectars Bottle

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Gold Peak Bottle

Coke (Can)

Coke (Can)

$2.49
Diet Coke (Can)

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.49
Sprite (Can)

Sprite (Can)

$2.49
Water (Dasani Bottle)

Water (Dasani Bottle)

$2.49

Extras and Sauces

Jumbo Chicken Tender (Each)

Jumbo Chicken Tender (Each)

$3.99
Side BRD Sauce

Side BRD Sauce

$0.79
Side Ranch Dressing

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.79
Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.79
Side Sesame BBQ Sauce

Side Sesame BBQ Sauce

$0.79
Side Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

Side Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

$0.79
Side Honey Mustard

Side Honey Mustard

$0.79
Side Chili Mayo

Side Chili Mayo

$0.79
Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.79

Desserts

Taharka Honey Graham Pint

Taharka Honey Graham Pint

$8.99

Graham cracker ice cream with a graham cracker swirl

Taharka Mintflix and Chillz Pint

Taharka Mintflix and Chillz Pint

$8.99

Peppermint ice cream with homemade peppermint patties and a fudgy chocolate cookie crumb swirl

Taharka Key Lime Pie Pint

Taharka Key Lime Pie Pint

$8.99

Key lime ice cream with a graham cracker swirl

Taharka Chocolate Love Pint

Taharka Chocolate Love Pint

$8.99

Dark chocolate ice cream with a fudgy chocolate cookie crumb swirl

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Tenders and Fries!

Website

Location

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
BRD - Federal Hill image
BRD - Federal Hill image
BRD - Federal Hill image
BRD - Federal Hill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bon Fresco - Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
109 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
30 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
55 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
David and Dad's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
115 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Fishnet
orange star4.1 • 59
520 Park Ave Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Attman"s Deli Baltimore
orange star4.5 • 1,403
1019 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Spoons Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,617
24 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St
orange star4.1 • 1,368
1113 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Magerks Pub - Federal Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,245
1061 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
orange star4.3 • 892
1118 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
orange star4.5 • 834
1065 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Watersong
orange star4.7 • 383
21 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Highlandtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston