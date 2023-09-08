Drink Menu

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25

classic brewed El Monte coffee

Hot Latte

$3.75

double shot of The Dream + milk

Cappucino

$3.50

double shot of The Dream + steamed milk + foam (12oz)

Hot Americano

$2.50

double shot of The Dream + water

Cortado

$3.00

double shot of The Dream + equal parts steamed milk (4oz)

Espresso Doppio

$2.25

double shot of The Dream

Espresso Solo

$1.50

single shot

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.25

Cold Brew blend

Sparkling Americano

$2.75

double shot of The Dream + sparkling water

Iced Latte

$4.50
Iced Americano

$3.25

Hot Drinks

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Chocolate sauce + steamed milk (12oz)

London Fog

$3.75

Earl Grey tea + steamed milk + lavender (12oz)

Steamer

$3.00

Steamed milk + flavor (12oz)

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Drinks

Frappe

$4.00

blended coffee + milk (16oz)

Lemonade

$3.85

(16oz)

Iced Matcha

$6.00
Iced Chai Tea

$4.75
Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Smoothies

Smoothie

$4.00

(16oz)

Food Menu

Bakery

Everything Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00

1748 Bakehouse classic. The best parts of an everything bagel meets danish

Seasonal Galette

$5.75

Similar to a tart- our galettes are round pastries with seasonal fillings

Seasonal Handpie

$4.50

Pastry stuffed with savory seasonal fillings

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V)

$2.50

Classic cookie made with vegan goodness!

Gluten-free Brownie (V)

$3.75

This fudgey brownie has a tahini swirl on top, and is always gluten free & vegan

Seasonal Muffin (V)

$3.75

Delicious vegan breakfast or snack *contains almond milk

yogurt w granola

$4.25

Good Dough

$3.00

Floral

Wrapped Bouquet

$10.00+

Designer's choice... Petite starting at $10

Vase Arrangement

$40.00+

Designer's Choice... bright & fresh blooms starting at $40

Dozen Roses

$59.95

Rose colors vary, please call with special requests

Mason Jar arrangement

$20.00+

Short & Sweet designer's choice. Simplest way to brighten someone's day

Flower Bar

Delphinium

$3.00

Alstromeria

$2.00

Daisy Mum

$1.00

Mini Carnation

$1.50

Carnation

$1.00

Long-Stem Rose

$3.50

Sunflower

$4.00

Solidago

$2.00

Baby Blue Eucalyptus

$3.00

Caspia

$1.50

Button Mums

$1.00

Scabiosa

$3.50

Vase

Mason Jar

$5.00

Pacos

Retail

The Dream

$15.00

Decaf

$15.00

El Monte

$15.00

Cold Brew (pre-ground)

$15.00

Lunch

Hot & Ready

Grab + Go Chicken Nuggets LARGE

$7.00

Grab + Go Chicken Nuggets SMALL

$5.00

use coffee cups

Grab + Go Chicken Wings 3 CT

$4.50

Grab + Go Chicken Wings 6 CT

$8.00

Grab + Go Chicken Wings 9 CT

$12.00

Hamburger

$6.49

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Pork & Collards

$11.99

Grilled Shwarma, Rice Pilaf, Brussels

$11.99

Hot Dog

$4.50

Corn Dog

$4.50