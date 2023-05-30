Bread & Honey 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400

Main picView gallery

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Grilled Sourdough with western potatoes, sliced black forest ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese and over easy egg.

Early Bird

$10.00

Toasted Ciabatta bread with thick honey bacon, slice swiss cheese and egg.

Stallion

$10.00

Toasted Ciabatta bread with Italian sausage, swiss cheese and egg.

All in one

$11.00

Toasted Everything bagel with sliced turkey, thick honey bacon, sliced cheddar cheese and egg.

The Slammer

$14.00

Grilled sourdough with western potatoes, sliced black forest ham, thick honey bacon, sliced pepper jack cheese and egg.

The Crossham

$13.00

Fresh Baked Butter croissant with sliced black forest ham, thick honey bacon, sliced cheddar cheese and egg.

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Texas French toast with sliced black forest ham, Sliced provolone cheese, raspberry jam topped with powder sugar and drizzled with Crown maple bourbon syrup.

Breakfast Delight

$11.00

Toasted 7 grain bread with black forest ham, sliced swiss cheese and egg whites.

Breakfast Torta

$13.00

Fresh Baked Telera with refried beans, thick honey bacon, mozzarella cheese, western potatoes and egg.

Breakfast Burritos

Fresh homemade flour tortilla with sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, egg and western potatoes.

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Fresh homemade flour tortilla, pork chorizo, eggs, mozzarella cheese and western potatoes.

Sausage and Egg Burrito

$12.00

Fresh homemade flour tortilla, Andouille Sausage, provolone Cheese, western potatoes and eggs.

Western Burrito

$12.00

Fresh homemade flour tortilla with eggs, thick honey bacon, pepper jack cheese and western potatoes.

Steak and Eggs Burrito

$12.00

Fresh homemade flour tortilla with diced beef, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, western potatoes, provolone cheese and eggs.

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.00

Fresh homemade flour tortilla with house made Chile Verde sauce, diced pork, western potatoes, mozzarella cheese and Eggs.

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Fresh homemade flour tortilla with bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, spinach, western potatoes and feta cheese.

Omelettes

Seasoned diced beef with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese topped with sliced avocado and served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough.

Anaheim Omelette

$15.00

Roasted Anaheim peppers, tomatoes, onion, pepper jack cheese topped with sliced avocado served with western potatoes and sliced 7 grain bread.

Chile Verde Omelette

$15.00

Diced pork with homemade Chile Verde sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with sour cream and sliced avocado served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough bread.

Greek Omelette

$15.00

Egg whites, spinach, tomatoes, mushroom, onion, feta cheese topped with sliced avocado and served with western potatoes and sliced 7 grain bread.

Montreal Omelette

$15.00

Diced beef, pepper jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushroom, topped with sliced avocado served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough.

West Coast Omelette

$15.00

Black forest ham, cheddar cheese, thick honey bacon served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough bread.

Breakfast Plates

Two homemade buttermilk pancakes served butter and maple syrup.

3 Leches French Toast

$13.00

Texas French Toast in egg bath with cinnamon topped with drizzle 3 leches and condensed milk and fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

French Toast

$11.00

Texas French Toast in egg bath with cinnamon, topped with powder sugar and drizzled maple syrup.

Biscuit and Gravy

$11.00

Homemade biscuit with gravy, pork sausage topped with egg and thick honey bacon.

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Homemade buttermilk waffle topped with house batter fried chicken, served with maple syrup.

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Fresh Crispy corn tortillas tossed in homemade Chile Verde sauce topped with Mexicana crema, queso fresco, chorizo over easy egg and topped with sliced avocado, pickled red onion habanero and radish.

Morning plate

$13.00

Two eggs with bacon or Italian sausage served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough.

Pancake Plate

$14.00

Two homemade buttermilk pancakes topped with butter, served with two eggs, and your choice of two bacon or Italian sausage and side of maple syrup.

Waffle Plate

$14.00

Homemade buttermilk waffle topped with butter, served with two eggs, and your choice of thick honey bacon or Italian sausage and side of maple syrup.

Sandwiches

Cold Sandwich

Albacore Tuna

$13.00

Fresh 7 Grain bread with house mixed tuna, mayo, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with crispy French fries.

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Toasted sourdough bread, sliced avocado, topped with cherry tomatoes, onion, sliced red radish, micro greens, lemon zest and balsamic reduction drizzle. Served with crispy French fries.

BLT

$13.00

Toasted 7 Grain with thick honey bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes Served with Crispy French fries.

Club Deluxe

$17.00

Toasted 7 grain bread with black forest ham, turkey, thick honey bacon, mayo, tomatoes and lettuce.

Cranberry Turkey

$14.00

Fresh Butter Croissant with cream cheese, sliced turkey, cranberry aioli, tomatoes and lettuce.

Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Fresh Sourdough with black forest ham, sliced provolone cheese, mayo, yellow mustard, onion, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with crispy French fries.

Salmon Lox

$17.00

Toasted Everything bagel with cream cheese, fresh smoked salmon, sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, onion, capers, micro greens, and lemon zest. Served with crispy French fries.

Torta de Jamon

$14.00

Fresh baked Telera with sour cream, queso fresco, Black Forest ham, onion, tomatoes, jalapenos, sliced avocado and lettuce. Served with Crispy French fries.

Turkey Avocado

$13.00

Fresh 7 Grian bread with sliced turkey, sliced provolone cheese, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce and sliced avocado. Served with crispy French fries.

Veggie Deluxe

$12.00

Fresh 7 Grain bread with mayo, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, house oil dressing and sliced avocado. Served with crispy French Fries.

Hot Sandwich

Grilled sourdough with black forest ham, cheddar cheese and provolone cheese.

California Chicken

$14.00

Grilled sourdough with grilled chicken breast, sliced Swiss cheese, thick honey bacon, mayo, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with crispy French fries.

Ratatouille

$15.00

Toasted Ciabatta with eggplant, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, fresh mozzarella and tomato garlic pesto.

Rosemary Brie

$16.00

Slightly toasted rosemary bread with sliced turkey, creamy Brie cheese, cranberry aioli, sliced avocado and arugula.

The New Yorker

$16.00

Grilled Sourdough with thin sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles.

Torta Asada

$14.00

Fresh baked Telera with carne asada, refried beans, queso fresco, tomatoes, onion, lettuce, and avocado.

Triple Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Sourdough with cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, and Swiss cheese.

Tuna melt

$14.00

Grilled sourdough house mix tuna, cheddar cheese and pepper jack cheese.

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.00

Grilled Sourdough with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, thick honey bacon, mayo, tomatoes, onion and lettuce. 14

Turkey Pesto

$14.00

Toasted ciabatta with sliced turkey, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil pesto sauce.

Pull Pork

$14.00

Soft butter Brioche bun with slow cooked pork topped with house made coleslaw and pickles.

Chefs Choice

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Fresh beer battered house mix with cod fish, bedded over crispy French fries with a side of tartar sauce and coleslaw.

Chicken Flautas

$15.00

4 corn tortillas stuffed with slow cooked chicken topped with romaine Mexicana cream, queso fresco, house creamy avocado sauce, red radish and pickled red onion.

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

6 oz Blacken Salmon served with zucchini, squash and white rice served with house salad.

Butter Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp with Chopped garlic with butter and a hint of seasoning bedded over white rice, topped with micro greens served with house salad.

Chile Verde Plate

$17.00

Baja Tacos

$15.00

Fresh beer battered house mix with choice of Cod fish or Shrimp served on a yellow corn tortilla topped with Pico de Gallo, creamy avocado sauce, red cabbage and pickled red onion habanero.

Del Mar Aguachile

$17.00

Submerged Shrimp in lime juice with cooked Calamari seasoned with chiltepin and sliced cucumbers, onion, sliced avocado and crispy tortilla chips.

Ahi Tuna Poke Plate

$16.00

Ahi Tuna house sauce bedded over white rice, served with zucchini, squash, carrots, topped with avocado, sesame seeds and drizzled with spicy mayo sauce.

Bakers Burger

$16.00

Butter Brioche bun with beef patty, thick honey bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and habanero bacon BBQ sauce served with crispy French fries.

Nduja Burger

$16.00

Butter Brioche bun with beef patty Nduja Spread, cheddar cheese, red onion fried egg and arugula served with crispy French fries.

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Fresh butter brioche bun with blackened salmon, coleslaw and pickles served with crispy French fries.

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romaine with tossed garbanzos, cucumber, feta cheese, bell peppers, cherry tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and house dressing.

Very Berry Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix, with fresh strawberry, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, onion and feta cheese. 12.5

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine with shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons. 11

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Spicy Cilantro Ranch Steak

$19.00

6oz Steak tossed with spicy cilantro ranch, tender greens, roasted corn, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips.

Ahi Tuna Poke Salad

$16.00

Tender greens topped with fresh Ahi Tuna, cucumber, carrots, radish, sesame seeds drizzle spicy mayo and wanton chips

Flat Breads

Truffle Rosemary Brie Flat Bread

$15.00

Coated with Rosemary Spread, olive-oil, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and caramelized onions.

Chile verde Flat Bread

$15.00

Diced Pork with Chile Verde, mozzarella cheese,

Chicken BBQ Flat Bread

$15.00

Diced Chicken, bell peppers, red onion mozzarella cheese, and BBQ Sauce.

Sides

Chile Verde Mac

Large Chile Verde Mac

$11.00

Coleslaw

Small Coleslaw

$3.00

Large Coleslaw

$5.00

French Fries

Small French Fries

$3.00

Large French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

Small Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Large Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Fried Pickles

Small Fried Pickle Chips

$3.00

Large Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

Small Mac N Cheese

$6.00

large Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Macaroni Salad

Small Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Large Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Side Of French Toast

Side of French Toast

$6.00

Side of Pancake

Side of 1 Pancake

$6.00

Side of 2 pancakes

$10.00

Side of Waffle

Side of Waffle

$8.00

Coffee Station

Americano

$5.50+

Chai

$5.50+

Flat White

$5.50+

Macchiato

$5.50+

Latte

$5.50+

Matcha

$6.00+

Coffee

$3.50+

Doppio

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Drink

Brewed Tea

$3.50

Tropical Tea or Black Tea

Crodo Limonata

$3.00

limonata

Fountain drink

$3.50

Coca Cola, Sprite, Diet Coke, Mr Pibb, Vitamin Water, Orange Fanta

Glass Botted Coca Cola

$3.50

glass mexican coca cola 750mm

Glass Botted Squirt

$3.50

Glass mexican squirt

Martinelli Apple

$3.50

apple juice

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$3.50

Ocean Spray cranberry

Redbull

$4.00

redbull

Redbull Blueberry

$4.00

Redbull sugar free

$4.00

redbull

Redbull Watermelon

$4.00

redbull

Rosa Brothers Banana Milk

$4.00

Rosa Brothers Milk

Rosa Brothers Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Rosa Brothers Milk

Rosa Brothers Strawberry Milk

$4.00

Rosa Brothers Milk

Rosa Brothers Whole Milk

$4.00

Rosa Brothers Milk

Rosa Brothes Horchata Milk

$4.00

Rosa Brothers Milk

Simply Lemonada

$3.50

Simply lemonada

Simply Orange Juice

$3.50

Simply orange juice

Siral Mundet Apple

$3.00

glass apple flavor soda

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Perrier

Water

$3.00

water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your local Bakery Breakfast Lunch and More

Location

6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400, Bakersfield, CA 93313

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

