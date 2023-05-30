- Home
Bread & Honey 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400
6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400
Bakersfield, CA 93313
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Early Bird
Toasted Ciabatta bread with thick honey bacon, slice swiss cheese and egg.
Stallion
Toasted Ciabatta bread with Italian sausage, swiss cheese and egg.
All in one
Toasted Everything bagel with sliced turkey, thick honey bacon, sliced cheddar cheese and egg.
The Slammer
Grilled sourdough with western potatoes, sliced black forest ham, thick honey bacon, sliced pepper jack cheese and egg.
The Crossham
Fresh Baked Butter croissant with sliced black forest ham, thick honey bacon, sliced cheddar cheese and egg.
Monte Cristo
Texas French toast with sliced black forest ham, Sliced provolone cheese, raspberry jam topped with powder sugar and drizzled with Crown maple bourbon syrup.
Breakfast Delight
Toasted 7 grain bread with black forest ham, sliced swiss cheese and egg whites.
Breakfast Torta
Fresh Baked Telera with refried beans, thick honey bacon, mozzarella cheese, western potatoes and egg.
Breakfast Burritos
Chorizo Burrito
Fresh homemade flour tortilla, pork chorizo, eggs, mozzarella cheese and western potatoes.
Sausage and Egg Burrito
Fresh homemade flour tortilla, Andouille Sausage, provolone Cheese, western potatoes and eggs.
Western Burrito
Fresh homemade flour tortilla with eggs, thick honey bacon, pepper jack cheese and western potatoes.
Steak and Eggs Burrito
Fresh homemade flour tortilla with diced beef, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, western potatoes, provolone cheese and eggs.
Chile Verde Burrito
Fresh homemade flour tortilla with house made Chile Verde sauce, diced pork, western potatoes, mozzarella cheese and Eggs.
Veggie Burrito
Fresh homemade flour tortilla with bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, spinach, western potatoes and feta cheese.
Omelettes
Anaheim Omelette
Roasted Anaheim peppers, tomatoes, onion, pepper jack cheese topped with sliced avocado served with western potatoes and sliced 7 grain bread.
Chile Verde Omelette
Diced pork with homemade Chile Verde sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with sour cream and sliced avocado served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough bread.
Greek Omelette
Egg whites, spinach, tomatoes, mushroom, onion, feta cheese topped with sliced avocado and served with western potatoes and sliced 7 grain bread.
Montreal Omelette
Diced beef, pepper jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushroom, topped with sliced avocado served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough.
West Coast Omelette
Black forest ham, cheddar cheese, thick honey bacon served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough bread.
Breakfast Plates
3 Leches French Toast
Texas French Toast in egg bath with cinnamon topped with drizzle 3 leches and condensed milk and fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
French Toast
Texas French Toast in egg bath with cinnamon, topped with powder sugar and drizzled maple syrup.
Biscuit and Gravy
Homemade biscuit with gravy, pork sausage topped with egg and thick honey bacon.
Chicken and Waffle
Homemade buttermilk waffle topped with house batter fried chicken, served with maple syrup.
Chilaquiles
Fresh Crispy corn tortillas tossed in homemade Chile Verde sauce topped with Mexicana crema, queso fresco, chorizo over easy egg and topped with sliced avocado, pickled red onion habanero and radish.
Morning plate
Two eggs with bacon or Italian sausage served with western potatoes and sliced sourdough.
Pancake Plate
Two homemade buttermilk pancakes topped with butter, served with two eggs, and your choice of two bacon or Italian sausage and side of maple syrup.
Waffle Plate
Homemade buttermilk waffle topped with butter, served with two eggs, and your choice of thick honey bacon or Italian sausage and side of maple syrup.
Sandwiches
Cold Sandwich
Albacore Tuna
Fresh 7 Grain bread with house mixed tuna, mayo, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with crispy French fries.
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough bread, sliced avocado, topped with cherry tomatoes, onion, sliced red radish, micro greens, lemon zest and balsamic reduction drizzle. Served with crispy French fries.
BLT
Toasted 7 Grain with thick honey bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes Served with Crispy French fries.
Club Deluxe
Toasted 7 grain bread with black forest ham, turkey, thick honey bacon, mayo, tomatoes and lettuce.
Cranberry Turkey
Fresh Butter Croissant with cream cheese, sliced turkey, cranberry aioli, tomatoes and lettuce.
Ham and Cheese
Fresh Sourdough with black forest ham, sliced provolone cheese, mayo, yellow mustard, onion, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with crispy French fries.
Salmon Lox
Toasted Everything bagel with cream cheese, fresh smoked salmon, sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, onion, capers, micro greens, and lemon zest. Served with crispy French fries.
Torta de Jamon
Fresh baked Telera with sour cream, queso fresco, Black Forest ham, onion, tomatoes, jalapenos, sliced avocado and lettuce. Served with Crispy French fries.
Turkey Avocado
Fresh 7 Grian bread with sliced turkey, sliced provolone cheese, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce and sliced avocado. Served with crispy French fries.
Veggie Deluxe
Fresh 7 Grain bread with mayo, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, house oil dressing and sliced avocado. Served with crispy French Fries.
Hot Sandwich
California Chicken
Grilled sourdough with grilled chicken breast, sliced Swiss cheese, thick honey bacon, mayo, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with crispy French fries.
Ratatouille
Toasted Ciabatta with eggplant, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, fresh mozzarella and tomato garlic pesto.
Rosemary Brie
Slightly toasted rosemary bread with sliced turkey, creamy Brie cheese, cranberry aioli, sliced avocado and arugula.
The New Yorker
Grilled Sourdough with thin sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles.
Torta Asada
Fresh baked Telera with carne asada, refried beans, queso fresco, tomatoes, onion, lettuce, and avocado.
Triple Grilled Cheese
Grilled Sourdough with cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, and Swiss cheese.
Tuna melt
Grilled sourdough house mix tuna, cheddar cheese and pepper jack cheese.
Turkey Bacon Melt
Grilled Sourdough with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, thick honey bacon, mayo, tomatoes, onion and lettuce. 14
Turkey Pesto
Toasted ciabatta with sliced turkey, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil pesto sauce.
Pull Pork
Soft butter Brioche bun with slow cooked pork topped with house made coleslaw and pickles.
Chefs Choice
Fish N Chips
Fresh beer battered house mix with cod fish, bedded over crispy French fries with a side of tartar sauce and coleslaw.
Chicken Flautas
4 corn tortillas stuffed with slow cooked chicken topped with romaine Mexicana cream, queso fresco, house creamy avocado sauce, red radish and pickled red onion.
Blackened Salmon
6 oz Blacken Salmon served with zucchini, squash and white rice served with house salad.
Butter Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp with Chopped garlic with butter and a hint of seasoning bedded over white rice, topped with micro greens served with house salad.
Chile Verde Plate
Baja Tacos
Fresh beer battered house mix with choice of Cod fish or Shrimp served on a yellow corn tortilla topped with Pico de Gallo, creamy avocado sauce, red cabbage and pickled red onion habanero.
Del Mar Aguachile
Submerged Shrimp in lime juice with cooked Calamari seasoned with chiltepin and sliced cucumbers, onion, sliced avocado and crispy tortilla chips.
Ahi Tuna Poke Plate
Ahi Tuna house sauce bedded over white rice, served with zucchini, squash, carrots, topped with avocado, sesame seeds and drizzled with spicy mayo sauce.
Bakers Burger
Butter Brioche bun with beef patty, thick honey bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and habanero bacon BBQ sauce served with crispy French fries.
Nduja Burger
Butter Brioche bun with beef patty Nduja Spread, cheddar cheese, red onion fried egg and arugula served with crispy French fries.
Salmon Burger
Fresh butter brioche bun with blackened salmon, coleslaw and pickles served with crispy French fries.
Salads
Mediterranean Salad
Chopped Romaine with tossed garbanzos, cucumber, feta cheese, bell peppers, cherry tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and house dressing.
Very Berry Salad
Spring Mix, with fresh strawberry, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, onion and feta cheese. 12.5
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine with shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons. 11
Cobb Salad
Spicy Cilantro Ranch Steak
6oz Steak tossed with spicy cilantro ranch, tender greens, roasted corn, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips.
Ahi Tuna Poke Salad
Tender greens topped with fresh Ahi Tuna, cucumber, carrots, radish, sesame seeds drizzle spicy mayo and wanton chips
Flat Breads
Truffle Rosemary Brie Flat Bread
Coated with Rosemary Spread, olive-oil, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and caramelized onions.
Chile verde Flat Bread
Diced Pork with Chile Verde, mozzarella cheese,
Chicken BBQ Flat Bread
Diced Chicken, bell peppers, red onion mozzarella cheese, and BBQ Sauce.
Sides
Chile Verde Mac
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Mac N Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Side Of French Toast
Side of Pancake
Side of Waffle
Drink
Brewed Tea
Tropical Tea or Black Tea
Crodo Limonata
limonata
Fountain drink
Coca Cola, Sprite, Diet Coke, Mr Pibb, Vitamin Water, Orange Fanta
Glass Botted Coca Cola
glass mexican coca cola 750mm
Glass Botted Squirt
Glass mexican squirt
Martinelli Apple
apple juice
Ocean Spray Cranberry
Ocean Spray cranberry
Redbull
redbull
Redbull Blueberry
Redbull sugar free
redbull
Redbull Watermelon
redbull
Rosa Brothers Banana Milk
Rosa Brothers Milk
Rosa Brothers Chocolate Milk
Rosa Brothers Milk
Rosa Brothers Strawberry Milk
Rosa Brothers Milk
Rosa Brothers Whole Milk
Rosa Brothers Milk
Rosa Brothes Horchata Milk
Rosa Brothers Milk
Simply Lemonada
Simply lemonada
Simply Orange Juice
Simply orange juice
Siral Mundet Apple
glass apple flavor soda
Sparkling Water
Perrier
Water
water
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your local Bakery Breakfast Lunch and More
6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400, Bakersfield, CA 93313