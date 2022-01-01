Bread Basket Bakery 3 Hampstead Pl Suite 104 B

A map showing the location of Bread Basket Bakery 3 Hampstead Pl Suite 104 BView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bakeries

Bread Basket Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

3 Hampstead Pl Suite 104 B

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Maple Twist

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese

Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese

$6.50

2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.

Salsa Sandwich

Salsa Sandwich

$8.25

2 Eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa

The Rocket

$8.25

2 Egg, cheddar, sautéed arugula, and tomato

Egg White & Tomato

$8.25

3 egg whites, tomato, and cheddar

The Pierogi

$8.75

2 eggs, hash brown potatoes, grilled onions, cheddar cheese

Grilled Scone & Eggs

$9.25

2 eggs over easy, cheddar, on an open faced grilled scone of choice we recommend the jalapeno scone

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Potatoes, eggs, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, served in a grilled white or wheat wrap Add meat items 1.00 each gluten free wrap when available $1.00

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$10.25

2 Pieces of cinnamon swirl bread soaked in egg and grilled

2 Eggs

$5.25

2 farm fresh eggs cooked how you like them. Add toast or meat if you wish.

Toast

$4.00

Add butter, jelly, peanut butter, honey, hummus, cream cheese, cinnamon/sugar .50 cents each

Breakfast Sides

Choose from hash browns, sausage, bacon, ham, and other delicious items for breakfast.

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Toasted 7 grain bread with olive oil, salt and pepper, avocado, tomato, and cucumber

Egg and Spinach Sammy

$8.25

Sandwiches

Custom Sandwich

$7.25

Create your own sandwich from our list of delicious breads and toppings

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

$9.25

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on our toasted garlic basil bread.

Turkey BLT

$10.25

Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on our toasted garlic basil bread.

Congress Park

$9.25

Cranberry walnut chicken salad - with lettuce on our honey wheat bread

Angelina's Apples

$9.50

turkey, arugula, cranberry mustard, cheddar cheese on our potato bread

Chicken Panini

$10.25

roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, garlic mayo, chicken on garlic basil bread

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$10.25

Sliced white chicken breast with bacon and ranch dressing on our toasted potato bread

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese on potato bread add bacon for $1.00

Custom Panini

$10.25

Any sandwich pressed on our hot panini press

Half Sandwich and 8oz soup

$9.50

Half of any of our sandwiches with a cup of the soup of the day (call for the soup of the day)

Half Sandwich and 12oz soup

$11.50

Half of any of our sandwiches and a bowl of the soup of the day (please call for the soup of the day)

Farmers Sando

$9.50

Veggie sandwich with roasted red peppers, cucumbers, avocado, spring mix & hummus on our 7 grain bread

Lemon Tarragon Tuna

$9.50

All white chunk tuna with pickle relish, celery, sunflower seeds, lemon, apples, and mayonnaise served on our honey wheat bread.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, arugula, smoked gouda cheese, chipotle mayo and diced tomato on a grilled wheat wrap

Salads & Soups

Chicken Lilly Salad

$10.50

Our homemade chicken salad over greens

Fall Harvest Salad

$10.50

Tomato, cucumber, toasted almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and cranberries

Super Salad

$12.00

Turkey, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, roasted reds, apples, cranberries, toasted almonds, sunflower seeds, walnuts.

8 Oz Soup

$4.00

A cup of our soup of the day

12 Oz Soup

$5.00

A bowl of our soup of the day

Quart Soup

$12.99

A quart of frozen soup or the soup of the day

Custom Salad

$9.25

Spring mix and any toppings you desire.

Chicken Salad 8oz

$5.00

8oz serving of our cranberry walnut chicken salad

Chicken Salad 12oz

$8.00

12oz serving of our cranberry walnut chicken salad

Tuna Salad 12oz

12oz serving of our lemon tarragon tuna salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, feta cheese, kalamata olives, oregano seasoning, grilled chicken, sweet peppers, cherry tomato and served with our homemade Greek dressing

Keto Salad

$11.50

One whole avocado, diced cucumber, grilled chicken, bacon crumble, salt and pepper, and Saratoga olive oil balsamic vinegar drizzle

Kids

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.25

Strawberry jelly and creamy peanut butter on fresh baked potato bread

Little Tyke

$6.50

your choice of meat cheese, and condiment

Apple Slices & Cheddar Cheese

$3.50

Served on a plate

Quesadilla

$8.00

Hot Drinks

12 oz Coffee

12 oz Coffee

$2.25
20 Oz Coffee

20 Oz Coffee

$2.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75
Boxed Coffee

Boxed Coffee

$14.99
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Espresso

$2.00

1 double shot of espresso

Americano

$2.25+

1 double shot of espresso with hot water, 2 double shots for a large.

Cortado

$3.50

Half size latte with less milk.

Cappucino

$3.25+

Espresso with more milk foam than steamed milk.

Latte

$3.25+

Espresso and steamed milk

Mocha latte

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed vanilla milk, and chocolate sauce

Caramel Latte

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed vanilla milk, and caramel sauce

Mocha Latte - ICED

$3.50

Espresso over ice with chocolate sauce and whipped milk

Caramel Latte - ICED

$3.50

Espresso over ice with caramel syrup and whipped milk

Mocha Raspberry Latte - ICED

$4.50

Espresso over ice with raspberry syrup and chocolate sauce with whipped milk

Iced Latte

$3.50

Iced Americano

$3.50

Espresso and ice and cold water

Matcha - ICED

$5.00

Matcha green tea whipped into iced cold water and poured over ice

Matcha Tea

$5.00

Hot Matcha green tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Chai Tea

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte - ICED

$3.50

Chai tea blended with whipped milk

Eggnog Latte

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew 20 Oz Cup

$3.00
Brewed Iced Tea

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Bottled Ice Tea

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.00
16 Oz Milk

16 Oz Milk

$2.50
Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Juice Boxes

Juice Boxes

$2.50

Snacks & Retail

Bag Chips

Bag Chips

$1.50
Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$15.00
Thermal Tumbler Travel Mug

Thermal Tumbler Travel Mug

$25.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$12.00
Bamboo Spoon

Bamboo Spoon

$7.00
Rubber Tip Spatula

Rubber Tip Spatula

$14.50
Oven Mit

Oven Mit

$8.50

Bread Basket Tshirt

$20.00

Gift Basket

$50.00

Bread

7 Grain Bread

7 Grain Bread

$7.75Out of stock
Garlic Basil Bread

Garlic Basil Bread

$7.75
Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

$7.75Out of stock
Honey Wheat Bread

Honey Wheat Bread

$7.75
Old Fashion Potato Bread

Old Fashion Potato Bread

$7.75Out of stock
Limpa Bread

Limpa Bread

$7.75Out of stock
Italian Bread

Italian Bread

$7.75
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread

Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread

$7.75Out of stock
Cinnamon Raisin Wheat Bread

Cinnamon Raisin Wheat Bread

$7.75Out of stock

Irish Soda

$7.75Out of stock

Cookies

Large Cookie

Large Cookie

$3.00
Large Gluten Free Cookie

Large Gluten Free Cookie

$3.50

Cup Cakes

Choc Cup SMALL White Frosting

Choc Cup SMALL White Frosting

$3.00
Choc Cup SMALL Choc Frosting

Choc Cup SMALL Choc Frosting

$3.00
Choc Cup LARGE White Frosting

Choc Cup LARGE White Frosting

$4.00Out of stock
Choc Cup LARGE Choc Frosting

Choc Cup LARGE Choc Frosting

$4.00Out of stock
Yellow Cup Small White Frosting

Yellow Cup Small White Frosting

$3.00
Yellow Cup Small Choc Frosting

Yellow Cup Small Choc Frosting

$3.00
Yellow Cup Large White Frosting

Yellow Cup Large White Frosting

$4.00Out of stock
Yellow Cup Large Choc Frosting

Yellow Cup Large Choc Frosting

$4.00Out of stock
Carrot Cup Cake Small

Carrot Cup Cake Small

$3.00
Carrot Cup Cake Large

Carrot Cup Cake Large

$4.00
Red Velvet Cup Cake Small

Red Velvet Cup Cake Small

$3.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cup Cake Large

Red Velvet Cup Cake Large

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Vanilla Large

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Choc Large

$4.00Out of stock
Cupcake/Monster

Cupcake/Monster

$4.00

Muffins & Scones

Jalapeno Scone

Jalapeno Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Non-fat Mixed Berry Scone

Non-fat Mixed Berry Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Maple Scone

Blueberry Maple Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Rasp Corn Muffin

Rasp Corn Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Apple Pumpkin Muffin

Apple Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50
Cranberry Walnut Scone

Cranberry Walnut Scone

$3.50

Pastries

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock
Orange Bun

Orange Bun

$4.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Crumb

Cinnamon Crumb

$4.00Out of stock
Raspberry Almond Bear Claw

Raspberry Almond Bear Claw

$4.00
Cinnamon Walnut Bear Claw

Cinnamon Walnut Bear Claw

$4.00Out of stock
Maple Twist

Maple Twist

$4.00
Sticky Buns

Sticky Buns

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.00Out of stock
Turnover

Turnover

$4.00
Fruit Pocket

Fruit Pocket

$4.00Out of stock
Hot Cross Buns

Hot Cross Buns

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

Out of stock

Almond Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Puff Pastry

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Croissant

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 Hampstead Pl Suite 104 B, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

