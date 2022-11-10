Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bread Basket Deli - Jefferson

No reviews yet

3242 E Jefferson Ave

Detroit, MI 48207

Order Again

LEGENDARY FAVORITES

Reuben

Reuben

$14.99+
United Meat

United Meat

$14.99+

B.B Special

$14.99+

#14. Corned Beef & Swiss

$14.99+

#17 1/2 Corned Beef & Coleslaw

$14.99+

#23 1/2 Roast Beef & Swiss

$14.99+

#25 Grilled Veggie Sandwhich

$14.99

B.B Tuna Melt

$14.99+

Debbie's Supreme

$14.99+

B.B Famous Cheesesteak

$13.99+

Quarter Pound Stacker

$11.99+

Make it a combo

$4.49+

3 DECKER CLUBS

#1 Dinty Moore

$14.99+

#2 Corned Beef & Egg

$14.99+

#3 Pasrami & Egg

$14.99+

#4 Baked Ham Club

$14.99+

Turkey Club

$14.99+

Chicken Salad Club

$14.99+

Tuna Club

$14.99+

B.L.T (Hickory Bacon)

$12.49

Make it a combo

$4.49+

4 DECKER CLUBS

#9 Rachel's Rhyme

$16.99

#12 Jason's Jammer

$16.99

Make it a combo

$4.49+

EARLY RISERS

Double Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Egg White Delight

$8.99

Lox Bagel Supreme

$11.99

Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.49

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Hash Brown

$1.49

BASKET MEALS

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

Chicken Wing Basket

$11.99

Battered Cod Basket

$11.99

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

DELI SANDWICHES

Corned Beef

$13.99+

Pastrami

$13.99+

Turkey Pastrami

$13.99+

Roast Beef

$13.99+

Turkey

$13.99+

Baked Ham

$13.99+

Soft Salami

$13.99+

Hard Salami

$13.99+

White Tuna Salad

$13.99+

Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Egg Salad

$12.99+

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Slider

$6.49

Make it a combo

$4.49+

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle

$3.99+

Matzo Ball

$3.99+

Mushroom Barley

$3.99+

Chili

$4.99+

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

SALADS

B.B Salad

$14.99+

Julienne Salad

$14.99+

Chicken Strip Salad

$14.99+

Cobb Salad

$14.99+

Tossed Garden Salad

$9.99+

Greek Salad

$14.99+

Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.99+

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.99+

Egg Salad Plate

$11.99+

SIDES

French Fries

$3.49

Curly Fries

$3.99

Reuben Fries

$9.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Chili Fries

$7.49

Onion Rings

$5.49

Fried Mushrooms

$5.49

Cheese Sticks (4 PC)

$5.49

Corned Beef Egg Roll

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$5.49

Whole Pickle

$1.50

Deviled Eggs

$3.99

Wing Dings

$9.49+

Chicken Strips

$6.49+

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.49+

Whole Banana Pepper

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our corned beef is top quality. We only use premium meats, and our bread is always fresh.

3242 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48207

