Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.75

Marinated chicken cooked on vertical grill. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.

Hummus

$6.25+

Small Hummus comes with a Single pita Medium Hummus comes with a 2 pitas Large Hummus comes with a 3 pitas

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99

Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.

Menu (Online)

Meat Plate Only

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.75

Marinated chicken thighs cooked on vertical grill, served over rice with a side of garlic sauce.

Chicken Musakhan Plate

$12.75

Chicken breast marinated with sumac and onions served over rice with a side of garlic sauce.

Chicken Thyme Plate

$12.75

Chicken breast marinated with fresh thyme, and onions. Served over rice with garlic sauce on the side.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$12.75

Beef marinated with tomatoes, onions, and seasoning. Served with rice and side of garlic.

Baked Meat Kibbie

$12.75

Two pieces of cracked wheat crust, stuffed with sautéed ground beef and onions. Served with a side of garlic.

Meat Plates with 2 Sides

All plates come with a choice of 2 sides, unless
Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.75

Marinated chicken cooked on vertical grill. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.

Chicken Musakhan Plate

$14.75

Chicken breast marinated with sumac and onions. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.

Chicken Thyme Plate

$14.75

Chicken breast marinated with fresh thyme, and onions. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$14.75

Beef marinated with onions, tomatoes, and seasoning. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.

Baked Meat Kibbie

$14.75

2 pieces of cracked wheat crust, stuffed with sautéed ground beef and onions. Served with a side of garlic.

Veggie Plate Only

Mujadara Plate

$11.75

Cooked lentils with rice, topped with caramelized onion.

Veggie Grape Leaves Plate

$11.75

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro. Served with 5 pieces along with a side of garlic.

Falafel Plate

$11.75

Made out of chickpeas, parsley, and cilantro. 4 fried pieces of falafel served with rice and a side of tahini.

Veggie Plates with 2 Sides

All plates come with a choice of 2 sides, unless
Mujadara Plate

$13.75

Cooked lentils with rice, topped with caramelized onion.

Veggie Grape Leaves Plate

$13.75

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro. Served with 5 pieces along with a side of garlic.

Falafel Plate

$13.75

Made out of chickpeas, parsley, and cilantro. 4 fried pieces of falafel served with rice and a side of tahini.

Veggie Baked Kibbie Plate

$13.75

Potato crust stuffed with sautéed spinach and onions. Served with 2 pieces and a side of garlic.

Meat Sandwiches Only

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99

Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.

Chicken Musakhan Sandwich

$9.99

Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.

Chicken Thyme Sandwich

$9.99

Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.

Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated beef topped with garlic, tahini, parsley, onions, and pickles.

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

mixed beef and lamb, topped with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Meat Sandwiches (With Side)

Chicken sandwich

$13.50

Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.

Chicken Musakhan Sandwich

$13.50

Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.

Chicken Thyme Sandwich

$13.50

Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$13.50

Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, parsley, onions, and tahini sauce.

Gyro Sandwich

$13.50

mixed beef and lamb, topped with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Veggie Sandwiches Only

Falafel Sandwich

$9.50

Falafels, tahini, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red cabbage.

Olive Sandwich

$9.50

Kalamata olives, fetta cheese, dried thyme, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, and dressing.

Hummus & Tabbouli

$9.50

Hummus, tabbouli, lettuce, and red cabbage

Veggie Sandwiches (With Side)

Falafel Sand.

$12.99

Falafels, tahini, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red cabbage.

Olive Sandwich

$12.99

Kalamata olives, fetta cheese, dried thyme, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, and dressing.

Hummus & Tabbouli

$12.99

Hummus, tabbouli, lettuce, and red cabbage.

Pie Only (Meat)

Kafta

$8.99

9 inch dough with marinated ground beef mixed with onions and parsley. Baked fresh in the brick oven with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a side of tahini.

Armenian

$8.99

9 inch dough with spicy ground beef marinated with special spices blend mixed with tomatoes and onions. Baked fresh in the brick oven with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a side of tahini.

Sojuk

$8.99

9 inch dough with spicy ground beef sausage on cheese. Baked fresh in the brick oven.

Pies (Meat) With Side

Kafta Pie

$11.25

9 inch dough with marinated ground beef mixed with onions and parsley. Baked fresh in the brick oven with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a side of tahini.

Armenian Pie

$11.25

9 inch dough with spicy ground beef marinated with special spices blend mixed with tomatoes and onions. Baked fresh in the brick oven with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a side of tahini.

Sojuk Pie

$11.25

9 inch dough with spicy ground beef sausage on cheese. Baked fresh in the brick oven.

Pies Only (Veggie)

Cheese Pie

$6.99

9 inch dough with Mozzarella Cheese blend baked fresh in the brick oven.

Thyme Pie

$6.99

9 inch dough with fresh thyme baked fresh in the brick oven.

Veggie Thyme Pie

$6.99

9 inch dough with thyme, cucumbers, tomatoes, and olives. Baked fresh in the brick oven.

Veggie Pie

$6.99

9 inch dough with cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, and bell peppers. Baked fresh in the brick oven.

Pies (Veggie) With Side

Cheese Pie

$9.50

9 inch dough with Mozzarella Cheese blend baked fresh in the brick oven.

Thyme Pie

$9.50

9 inch dough with fresh thyme baked fresh in the brick oven.

Veggie Thyme Pie

$9.50

9 inch dough with thyme, cucumbers, tomatoes, and olives. Baked fresh in the brick oven.

Veggie Pie

$9.50

9 inch dough with cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, and bell peppers. Baked fresh in the brick oven.

Soups

Lentil Soup

$5.99+

Lentils, rice, onions, carrots, and lemon.

Moroccan Harira Soup

$6.25+

Lentils, chickpeas, rice, cilantro, celery, tomatoes, parsley, and ginger.

Cauliflower Soup

$6.25+

Cauliflower, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes.

Lemon Chicken Soup

$6.50+

Chicken, onions, rice, and carrots.

Salads

House Salad

$6.25+

Lettuce, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, and house dressing on the side.

Fattouch Salad

$6.25+

Lettuce, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, fried pita crumbs, with dressing on side.

Greek Salad

$7.25+

Kalamata olives, fetta cheese, onions, dried thyme, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, with dressing on side.

Quinoa Salad

$6.99+

Quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, onions, chickpeas, parsley, with dressing on the side.

Baleela Salad

$7.25+

Chickpeas, carrots, cucumbers, and onions.

Tabboulie Salad

$7.50+

Cracked wheat, parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, and lemon juice.

Falafel Salad

$7.25+

Falafels, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers, lettuce, tahini, with dressing on side.

Bites

Olive & Cheese Bite

$1.99+

Bread dough stuffed with olives, blend of mozzarella, cream cheese, and provolone. Seasoned with dried thyme and baked in the oven.

Spinach Bite

$1.99+

Oven baked triangle-shaped bread dough stuffed with sautéed spinach, sumac, and onions.

Thyme Bite

$1.99+

Oven baked bread dough stuffed with thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil.

Assorted 4 BBites

$5.99

Assorted 6 BBites

$8.99

Assorted 12 BBites

$16.50
Meat Bite

$2.25+

Bread dough stuffed with minced ground beef, onions, and tomatoes.

Kibbie Bite

$2.99+

Sweet Bites

Baklava

$2.50+

Philo dough stuffed with nut choice (pistachio or walnut) baked to perfection and saturated with our in-house made sugar syrup with rose water.

Lady Finger

$2.25+

Philo dough rolled and stuffed with cashews. Baked to perfection and saturated with our in-house made sugar syrup with rose water.

Maha Melting Bite

$2.75+

Ball-shaped cookie made out of semolina flour with coconut. Baked until golden brown and saturated with our in-house made rose water sugar syrup.

Basbousa

$4.25

Cake made out semolina flour and orange. Saturated with our in-house made rose water sugar syrup.

Nammoura

$4.25

Cake made out semolina flour and coconut. Saturated with our in-house made rose water sugar syrup.

Dalal Cheesecake

$5.50

Our signature cheesecake made out of 4 different flavors to choose from (mediterranean, chocolate, strawberry, and biscoff)

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.50

Our signature Baklava Cheesecake. Made our of philo dough, pistachios, cream cheese, and cookie crust.

Rice Pudding

$4.25

Made out of rice, milk, mastic, and rose water.

Baklava

$2.50+

Philo dough stuffed with nut choice (pistachio or walnut) baked to perfection and saturated with our in-house made sugar syrup with rose water.

Walnut

$2.50+

Side Orders

Hummus

$6.25+

Small Hummus comes with a Single pita Medium Hummus comes with a 2 pitas Large Hummus comes with a 3 pitas

Garlic

$8.25+

Babaghannoush

$6.75+

Small comes with a single pita Medium comes with a 2 pitas Large comes with a 3 pitas

Rice

$4.99+

Mujadara

$7.99+

Falafel Piece

$1.25

Grape Leaves Piece

$1.75

Veggie Baked Kibbie Piece

$4.99

Beef Baked Kibbie Piece

$5.99

Fries

$2.99

Fried Samosa

$4.99

Single Pita

$1.25

Bag of Pita

$5.25

Extra Side Tahini (2oz)

$1.00

Extra Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Extra Tzatziki (2oz)

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Coffee

$1.75+

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Specials

Plates

Chicken Kabob Plate

$17.99

2 skewers of chicken breast, charbroiled and served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.

Meat Hashwe Plate

$15.50

Your choice of meat over rice seasoned with cinnamon, spices and ground beef. Served with garlic sauce on the side.

Beef Kafta Plate

$17.99

2 charbroiled ground beef skewers. Served with rice and a side of garlic.

Fried Cauliflower Plate

$13.99

Deep fried cauliflower chunks topped with tahini sauce served with rice and a side of garlic.

Pies

Chicken Shawarma Pie

$9.99

Chicken Shawarma topped with cheese on a piece of dough. Cooked in the brick oven topped with lettuce, red cabbage, pickles, and tahini.

Gyro Pie

$9.99

Mixed lamb/beef meat with cheese and tzatziki sauce on a piece of dough. Cooked in the brick oven topped with lettuce, red cabbage, and pickles.

Falafel Pie

$8.50

Falafels topped with cheese on a piece of dough. Cooked in the brick oven topped with lettuce, red cabbage, pickles, and tahini.

Chicken Shawarma Pie

$12.50

9 inch dough with chicken shawarma, cheese, and tahini. Baked fresh in the brick oven then topped with lettuce, pickles, red cabbage, and a side of garlic.

Gyro Pie

$12.50

9 inch dough with gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, cheese, and onions. Baked fresh in the brick oven then topped off with lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Pie

$10.50

9 inch dough with falafels, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red cabbage, pickles, and tahini.