149 Reviews
$$
2586 N Westwood Blvd
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
Popular Items
TREATS FOR THE TABLE
Bread + Butter
Enjoy our fresh baked hot rolls with homemade sweet butter.
Chips + Queso
Homemade white queso with corn tortilla chips.
Loaded Fries
French fries covered with queso dip + bacon with a ranch dipper.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
A generous portion of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with our homemade Honey Sriracha Aioli.
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings with homemade bacon mayo dipping sauce.
Pickle Fries
Fried pickles slices with homemade ranch dressing.
Pork Rinds + Pimento
Homemade pimento cheese + pork rinds. (Or sub Corn Tortilla Chips)
Southwest Egg Rolls
Chicken with corn salsa in a fried wrap, served with homemade chipotle ranch.
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Bite sized pieces of battered and fried sweet corn, served with a spicy honey aioli.
Cheese Curds
Cheddar cheese curds served with homemade ranch.
SALADS + SOUPS
Cup Soup
6oz choice of Broccoli Cheddar Cheese, Loaded Potato, or Chicken ‘n Dumplings
Bowl Soup
12oz choice of Broccoli Cheddar Cheese, Loaded Potato, or Chicken ‘n Dumplings
Avocado Bowl
An avocado chopped with grilled chicken + black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese + chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips or low carb with no chips.
Berry Nutty Fruity Salad
Lettuce, grapes, honeydew, pineapple, cantaloupe, craisins, almonds, candied pecans + poppy seed dressing.
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, parmesan, croutons + caesar dressing.
California Salad
Lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, almonds, avocado + honey mustard dressing.
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, mushrooms, croutons + chicken with ranch dressing.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, mushrooms, croutons + ranch dressing.
Southwest Taco Salad
Lettuce, black bean corn salsa, pulled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, onions + cheddar. Served with chipotle dressing in a fried tortilla bowl.
WRAPS
Keener Springs Wrap
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese & honey mustard dressing in a flour tortilla. Comes with 1 regular side.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese + chipotle ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.
Honey Pecan Turkey Wrap
Turkey, honey pecan cream cheese, swiss, lettuce + tomatoes in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, parmesan + caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
The Sasquatch Wrap
Turkey, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese + chipotle dressing in a flour tortilla.
The La Vaca Wrap
Taco meat, avocado, tortilla chips, queso, sour cream, shredded cheese + chipotle dressing in a flour tortilla.
KID'S CORNER
Hankie's Ham + Cheese
Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
Paulie's PB+J
Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
Timmy's Turkey Sandwich
Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
Gimme Grilled Cheese
Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
Kids Mac 'n Cheese
Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
Slider Meal
(2 Cheeseburger sliders) Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
Kids Chicken Strip Meal
Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
ENTREES
12oz Ribeye
Served with 2 sides. Minimum 30 min for well done. Add $1 for a premium side.
12oz NY Strip
Served with 2 regular sides.
Steak Tips
Sautéed mushrooms + onions with ribeye tips.
Signature Bread+Butter Burger
Homemade bread+butter pickles, mayo with cheddar cheese. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
Naked Burger
Smothered with bacon, a fried egg*, avocado, mayo, and no bun. No side included.
Deluxe Mac 'n Cheese Burger
Covered in Mac ‘n cheese with bacon bits + bread crumbs. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
Southern Pimento Burger
Burger patty topped with our homemade pimento cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
The Mule Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion rings + provolone with honey sriracha. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
Mushroom + Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, mayo + swiss. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
The Big Cheese Burger
Provolone, swiss + cheddar cheese. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
The Wyatt Burger
Bed of french fries topped with a burger patty covered in queso, bacon + chives, no side included.
The Wake + Bacon Burger
Our hand pattied burger with peanut butter + bacon, between two Belgian waffles sautéed in our homemade sweet butter.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
Chicken + Waffles
Two Belgian waffles paired with our crispy chicken tenders served with hot syrup + our homemade sweet butter.
The Plain Jane Burger
A simple burger patty + brioche bun. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
SANDWICHES
BLAT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado + mayo on grilled sourdough. Add turkey or ham for an additional charge. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side. Gluten free bread - $1.99
Chipotle Chicken Bacon
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, swiss + chipotle dressing on grilled scaciatta. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.
Italian Grill
Ham, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncinis, italian dressing, provolone, lettuce + tomatoes on grilled scaciatta. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.
The Piggy Bank
Ham with cheddar + swiss on grilled sourdough bread with bacon. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.
St. Francis Turkey
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone with chipotle ranch dressing on grilled scaciatta. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.
Croissant Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo + honey mustard on a croissant. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our chicken salad with cranberries + pecans on a fresh baked croissant. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.
Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese on sourdough bread served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.
Adult Grilled Cheese (No Side)
SIDES
Side Roll
French Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Side
Pickle Fries Side
Onion Rings Side
Mac n Cheese Side
Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Potato Salad
Fruit Cup
Garden Salad Side
Caesar Salad Side
Potato Chips
Tortilla Chips
Loaded Fries Side
Corn Nuggets Side
Cheese Curd Side
Baked Potato
Loaded Potato
Side of Dressing
DESSERTS
Mile High Brownies
2 brownies, a giant scoop of ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, topped with a cherry
Cookie Madness
Warm chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, Oreo cookie crumbles, chocolate drizzle, topped with a cherry.
Slice of Cheesecake
Selection varies daily.
Dessert Bar
Homemade brownies, yellow gooey butter cake, chocolate chip gooey butter cake, Hello Dollies (gluten-free).
Bread + Butter Sundae
3 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, Oreo crumbles, chocolate + caramel drizzle topped with cherries.
Sweet Sampler
Slice of cheesecake, Hello Dollie, Gooey Butter Cake, + scoop of ice cream.
Slice of Cake
Chocolate, Carrot, Peanut Butter Chocolate + other daily selections.
Chocolate Chip Cookie - Large
1 Scoop of Ice Cream
Dessert Special
DRIVE-THRU BEVS
DT No Drink
DT Strawberry Lemonade
DT Peach Sweet Tea
DT Peach Unsweet Tea
DT Sweet Tea
DT Unsweet Tea
DT Dr. Pepper
DT Diet Dr. Pepper
DT Mtn Dew
DT Diet Mtn Dew
DT Pepsi
DT Diet Pepsi
DT Pink Lemonade
DT Root Beer
DT 7UP
DT Water
DT Bottle of Water
Kids Soda
SPECIALTY ESPRESSO
The Maggie
White Chocolate + Raspberry latte - hot, iced or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.
Blackberry Crumb
Blackberry, vanilla latte with graham cracker crumbs - hot, iced or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.
Main Street
Caramel + vanilla latte - iced, hot or frappe.
Honey Bee
Local honey, vanilla + lavender latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.
Wappapello
Chocolate + Hazelnut
Sticky Bun
Caramel, cinnamon + vanilla latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.
Campfire
Chocolate + Toasted Marshmallow latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.
Pumpkin Hollow
Pumpkin + white chocolate latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.
Hocus Pocus
Pumpkin + chai tea latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.
TRADITIONAL
BULK COFFEE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2586 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901