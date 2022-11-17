Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Burgers

bread+butter

149 Reviews

$$

2586 N Westwood Blvd

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Wrap
Avocado Bowl
Dessert Bar

TREATS FOR THE TABLE

Bread + Butter

$3.99

Enjoy our fresh baked hot rolls with homemade sweet butter.

Chips + Queso

Chips + Queso

$4.75

Homemade white queso with corn tortilla chips.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.86

French fries covered with queso dip + bacon with a ranch dipper.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.86

A generous portion of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with our homemade Honey Sriracha Aioli.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.31

Beer battered onion rings with homemade bacon mayo dipping sauce.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$10.34

Fried pickles slices with homemade ranch dressing.

Pork Rinds + Pimento

Pork Rinds + Pimento

$7.55

Homemade pimento cheese + pork rinds. (Or sub Corn Tortilla Chips)

Southwest Egg Rolls

Southwest Egg Rolls

$12.20

Chicken with corn salsa in a fried wrap, served with homemade chipotle ranch.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$6.20

Bite sized pieces of battered and fried sweet corn, served with a spicy honey aioli.

Cheese Curds

$6.20

Cheddar cheese curds served with homemade ranch.

SALADS + SOUPS

Cup Soup

Cup Soup

6oz choice of Broccoli Cheddar Cheese, Loaded Potato, or Chicken ‘n Dumplings

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

12oz choice of Broccoli Cheddar Cheese, Loaded Potato, or Chicken ‘n Dumplings

Avocado Bowl

Avocado Bowl

$11.37

An avocado chopped with grilled chicken + black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese + chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips or low carb with no chips.

Berry Nutty Fruity Salad

Berry Nutty Fruity Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, grapes, honeydew, pineapple, cantaloupe, craisins, almonds, candied pecans + poppy seed dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.10

Lettuce, parmesan, croutons + caesar dressing.

California Salad

California Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, almonds, avocado + honey mustard dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, mushrooms, croutons + chicken with ranch dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.10

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, mushrooms, croutons + ranch dressing.

Southwest Taco Salad

Southwest Taco Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, black bean corn salsa, pulled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, onions + cheddar. Served with chipotle dressing in a fried tortilla bowl.

WRAPS

Keener Springs Wrap

Keener Springs Wrap

$10.34

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese & honey mustard dressing in a flour tortilla. Comes with 1 regular side.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese + chipotle ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.

Honey Pecan Turkey Wrap

Honey Pecan Turkey Wrap

$10.34

Turkey, honey pecan cream cheese, swiss, lettuce + tomatoes in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.41

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, parmesan + caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

The Sasquatch Wrap

The Sasquatch Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese + chipotle dressing in a flour tortilla.

The La Vaca Wrap

The La Vaca Wrap

$11.37

Taco meat, avocado, tortilla chips, queso, sour cream, shredded cheese + chipotle dressing in a flour tortilla.

KID'S CORNER

Hankie's Ham + Cheese

$4.96

Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.

Paulie's PB+J

$4.13

Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.

Timmy's Turkey Sandwich

$4.96

Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.

Gimme Grilled Cheese

$4.13

Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$6.20

Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.

Slider Meal

$6.51

(2 Cheeseburger sliders) Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.

Kids Chicken Strip Meal

$6.51

Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.

ENTREES

12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$25.86

Served with 2 sides. Minimum 30 min for well done. Add $1 for a premium side.

12oz NY Strip

12oz NY Strip

$25.86

Served with 2 regular sides.

Steak Tips

$16.55

Sautéed mushrooms + onions with ribeye tips.

Signature Bread+Butter Burger

Signature Bread+Butter Burger

$11.37

Homemade bread+butter pickles, mayo with cheddar cheese. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.

Naked Burger

Naked Burger

$12.41

Smothered with bacon, a fried egg*, avocado, mayo, and no bun. No side included.

Deluxe Mac 'n Cheese Burger

Deluxe Mac 'n Cheese Burger

$12.41

Covered in Mac ‘n cheese with bacon bits + bread crumbs. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.

Southern Pimento Burger

Southern Pimento Burger

$12.41

Burger patty topped with our homemade pimento cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.

The Mule Burger

The Mule Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion rings + provolone with honey sriracha. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.

Mushroom + Swiss Burger

Mushroom + Swiss Burger

$11.37

Sautéed mushrooms, mayo + swiss. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.

The Big Cheese Burger

$11.37

Provolone, swiss + cheddar cheese. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.

The Wyatt Burger

The Wyatt Burger

$12.41

Bed of french fries topped with a burger patty covered in queso, bacon + chives, no side included.

The Wake + Bacon Burger

The Wake + Bacon Burger

$12.99

Our hand pattied burger with peanut butter + bacon, between two Belgian waffles sautéed in our homemade sweet butter.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Crispy chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.

Chicken + Waffles

Chicken + Waffles

$12.41

Two Belgian waffles paired with our crispy chicken tenders served with hot syrup + our homemade sweet butter.

The Plain Jane Burger

$9.31

A simple burger patty + brioche bun. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.

SANDWICHES

BLAT

BLAT

$13.45

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado + mayo on grilled sourdough. Add turkey or ham for an additional charge. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side. Gluten free bread - $1.99

Chipotle Chicken Bacon

Chipotle Chicken Bacon

$12.41

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, swiss + chipotle dressing on grilled scaciatta. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.

Italian Grill

Italian Grill

$12.41

Ham, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncinis, italian dressing, provolone, lettuce + tomatoes on grilled scaciatta. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.

The Piggy Bank

The Piggy Bank

$11.37

Ham with cheddar + swiss on grilled sourdough bread with bacon. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.

St. Francis Turkey

St. Francis Turkey

$12.41

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone with chipotle ranch dressing on grilled scaciatta. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.

Croissant Club

Croissant Club

$11.68

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo + honey mustard on a croissant. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.41

Our chicken salad with cranberries + pecans on a fresh baked croissant. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$10.34

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese on sourdough bread served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.

Adult Grilled Cheese (No Side)

$6.20

SIDES

Side Roll

$0.82

French Fries

$3.10

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Side

$4.13

Pickle Fries Side

$4.75

Onion Rings Side

$4.75

Mac n Cheese Side

$4.13

Mashed Potatoes

$3.10

Steamed Broccoli

$3.10

Potato Salad

$3.10

Fruit Cup

$4.13

Garden Salad Side

$4.13

Caesar Salad Side

$4.13

Potato Chips

$3.10

Tortilla Chips

$3.10

Loaded Fries Side

$4.13

Corn Nuggets Side

$4.75

Cheese Curd Side

$4.75

Baked Potato

$3.10

Loaded Potato

$4.75

Side of Dressing

$0.92

DESSERTS

Mile High Brownies

Mile High Brownies

$7.86

2 brownies, a giant scoop of ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, topped with a cherry

Cookie Madness

$6.20

Warm chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, Oreo cookie crumbles, chocolate drizzle, topped with a cherry.

Slice of Cheesecake

Slice of Cheesecake

$6.16

Selection varies daily.

Dessert Bar

$3.10

Homemade brownies, yellow gooey butter cake, chocolate chip gooey butter cake, Hello Dollies (gluten-free).

Bread + Butter Sundae

$7.86

3 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, Oreo crumbles, chocolate + caramel drizzle topped with cherries.

Sweet Sampler

$11.89

Slice of cheesecake, Hello Dollie, Gooey Butter Cake, + scoop of ice cream.

Slice of Cake

Slice of Cake

$4.13

Chocolate, Carrot, Peanut Butter Chocolate + other daily selections.

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Large

$2.06

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.07

Dessert Special

$3.29

DRIVE-THRU BEVS

DT No Drink

DT Strawberry Lemonade

$3.71

DT Peach Sweet Tea

$3.71

DT Peach Unsweet Tea

$3.71

DT Sweet Tea

$1.75

DT Unsweet Tea

$1.75

DT Dr. Pepper

$1.75

DT Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75

DT Mtn Dew

$1.75

DT Diet Mtn Dew

$1.75

DT Pepsi

$1.75

DT Diet Pepsi

$1.75

DT Pink Lemonade

$1.75

DT Root Beer

$1.75

DT 7UP

$1.75

DT Water

$0.30

DT Bottle of Water

$1.75

Kids Soda

$1.02

SPECIALTY ESPRESSO

The Maggie

$5.47

White Chocolate + Raspberry latte - hot, iced or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.

Blackberry Crumb

$5.47

Blackberry, vanilla latte with graham cracker crumbs - hot, iced or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.

Main Street

$5.47

Caramel + vanilla latte - iced, hot or frappe.

Honey Bee

$5.47

Local honey, vanilla + lavender latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.

Wappapello

$5.47

Chocolate + Hazelnut

Sticky Bun

$5.47

Caramel, cinnamon + vanilla latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.

Campfire

$5.47

Chocolate + Toasted Marshmallow latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.

Pumpkin Hollow

$5.47

Pumpkin + white chocolate latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.

Hocus Pocus

$5.47

Pumpkin + chai tea latte - iced, hot or frappe. Sub almond milk or half + half for additional cost.

TRADITIONAL

To Go Coffee

$2.06

Take a cup of our house coffee with you!

Hot Tea

$3.10

A variety of flavors of Two Leaves + A Bud

Hot Chocolate

$5.47

Chai Tea Latte

$5.47

Chai with steamed milk, add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai!

Americano

$4.44

The freshest cup of coffee you can get!

BULK COFFEE

Bag of Coffee - 12oz Weight

$12.42

WINE

Bottle of Adam's Choice

$19.67

Bottle of Relax Riesling

$17.60

Bottle B+B Chardonnay

$17.60

Bottle of Woodbridge Malbec

$15.53

Bottle of Jacob's Creek Shiraz

$17.60

Bottle of Trapiche Malbec

$15.53

Bottle of Champagne

$13.46

Glass of Jacob's Creek Shiraz

$8.28

Glass of Trapiche Malbec

$7.24

Merch

20oz Tumbler

$14.49

Coffee Mug

$12.42

Teal Short Sleeve Tshirt

$14.49Out of stock

Blue Dark Short Sleeve Tshirt

$14.49

Dark Blue Long Sleeve Tshirt

$18.63

Old Style Short Sleeve

$14.49

Delivery Fee

$5.18

Staff Short Sleeve Tshirt

$10.35

Honey

Bottle of Honey

$8.28
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2586 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Directions

Gallery
bread+butter image
bread+butter image
bread+butter image
bread+butter image
Map
More near Poplar Bluff
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Carbondale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston