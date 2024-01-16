- Home
- /
- Santa Monica
- /
- Bread Head
Bread Head
1518 Montana Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cold Sandwiches
- Half Muffaletta
Fra’mani Salami Cotto, Mortadella, Pit Smoked Ham, Provolone, Swiss, Castlevetrano Olive Salad, Garlic Mayo$13.00
- Whole Muffaletta
Fra’mani Salami Cotto, Mortadella, Pit Smoked Ham, Provolone, Swiss, Castlevetrano Olive Salad, Garlic Mayo$23.00
- Half Roast Beef
House Made Roast Beef, Crescenza Cheese, Arugula, Fresh shaved Horseradish, Garlic Mayo$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Whole Roast Beef
House made roast beef, Crescenza Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Horseradish, Garlic Mayo.$23.00OUT OF STOCK
- Half Ham & Butter
Benton’s Tennessee Country Ham, Vermont Creamery Cultured Butter$12.00
- Whole Ham & Butter
Benton’s Tennessee Country Ham, Vermont Creamery Cultured Butter$21.00
- Half Mozzarella
Fresh Ovoline Mozzarella, Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Za’atar Spread$13.00
- Whole Mozzarella
Fresh Ovoline Mozzarella, Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Za’atar Spread$23.00
- Half B.L.T.
Crispy Nueske’s Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Mayo$14.00
- Whole B.L.T.
Crispy Nueske’s Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Mayo$25.00
- Half Chicken Salad
House Made Roasted Chicken Salad, Fresh Shaved green Apple, Apple Butter$13.00
- Whole Chicken Salad
House Made Roasted Chicken Salad, Fresh Shaved green Apple, Apple Butter$23.00
- Half Calabrian Turkey
RC Provisions Roasted Turkey Breast, Hooks 1 year Cheddar, Iceberg Lettuce, Calabrian Mayo$14.00
- Whole Calabrian Turkey
RC Provisions Roasted Turkey Breast, Hooks 1 year Cheddar, Iceberg Lettuce, Calabrian Mayo$25.00
- Half Combo Grinder
Fra’mani Salami Cotto, Hot Coppa, Pit Smoked Ham, Aged Provolone, Pepperoncini, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, Everything Spice, Lemon Pine Nut Spread, Red Wine Vinaigrette$14.00
- Whole Combo Grinder
Fra’mani Salami Cotto, Hot Coppa, Pit Smoked Ham, Aged Provolone, Pepperoncini, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, Everything Spice, Lemon Pine Nut Spread, Red Wine Vinaigrette$25.00
- Half Tuna Salad
American Tuna, Hooks 1 year Cheddar, Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Garlic Mayo, Everything Spice$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Whole Tuna Salad
American Tuna, Hooks 1 year Cheddar, Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Garlic Mayo, Everything Spice$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Half Turkey Pesto
RC Provisions Roasted Turkey Breast, House Made Basil Pesto, Hooks 1 year Cheddar, Avocado, Arugula, Garlic Mayo$15.00
- Whole Turkey Pesto
RC Provisions Roasted Turkey Breast, House Made Basil Pesto, Hooks 1 year Cheddar, Avocado, Arugula, Garlic Mayo$26.00
Kids Sandwiches
Bread
Chips
- Picnic Nachos with Tortilla Chips
House Made Pimento Cheese with Have'a Corn Chips$13.00
- Have'a Corn Chips
Hand-made corn tortilla chips from Laguna Beach seasoned with soy sauce and lime. 4oz$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rusty's Potato Chips
Best Potato Chips that money can buy. Hand Made in Huntington Beach, California. Sea Salt only.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Zapp's Voodoo
New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips$2.50
Drinks
- Housemade Lemonade
Lemonade made fresh in house.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Housemade Sweet Tea
Not so sweet Southern style Sweet Tea.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Half / Half
Half Housemade Lemonade / Half Housemade Sweet Tea.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- "World's Finest" Iced Vanilla Coffee
Cold Brew with our Housemade Vanilla Syrup. Choice of Whole Milk or Oat Milk.$6.00
- Iced Coffee
Cold Brew. Choice of Whole Milk or Oat Milk.$5.00
- Hot Coffee
Freshly brewed.$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Mexican Coca-Cola$4.50
- Mountain Valley Sparking Water$4.50
- Mountain Valley Spring Water$4.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Santa Monica's' Best Sandwich! No Phone, Don't Call!
1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403