Bread Stone Cafe 301 Grove St
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bread Stone café is a contemporary brunch café located in a beautiful historic two-story home in Jersey City. Aside from our coffee and teas we also offer a selection of pastries, packaged goods, brunch items, and more.
Location
301 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
