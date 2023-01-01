A map showing the location of Bread & Water Co/Bun Papa 1512 Belle View BlvdView gallery

Bread & Water Co/Bun Papa 1512 Belle View Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1512 Belle View Blvd

Belle View, VA 22307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

New Bread/Water

Bread/Water Take Out

B'fast Burrito

B'fast Burrito

$14.00

eggs with choice of meat, peppers n' onions, potato, cheese and salsa

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Classic Belgian waffle served butter and maple syrup

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Classic Belgian waffle with crispy traditional fried chicken thigh.

B'fast Sandwich

B'fast Sandwich

$12.00

eggs, bacon, garlic aioli, cheese on Sourdough bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Lettuce with Garlic Aioli on our House Sourdough Bread served with Waffle Fries

BLT

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Lettuce with Garlic Aioli on our House Sourdough Bread served with Waffle Fries

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Classic Belgian waffle served butter and maple syrup

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted Sourdough Bread, Sliced Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Pickled Onions and Radishes.

Cali Turkey

$15.00

Sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo on our House Sourdough Bread served with Waffle Fries

Rainbow Veggie

Rainbow Veggie

$15.00

grilled chicken or steak, tomato, jicama, avocado, corn, mixed greens and chimichurri

ToGo BunPapa

BunPapa Burgers

Big Papa Deluxe

Big Papa Deluxe

$10.50

Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce, Pickles and Shredded Lettuce between our Buttery Brioche Buns

Roadhouse

Roadhouse

$12.25

Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with Melted Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws between our Buttery Brioche Buns

Bun Papa Classic

Bun Papa Classic

$11.00

Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Diced Red Onion, Pickle and Shredded Lettuce between our Buttery Brioche Buns

Avocado Burger

Avocado Burger

$11.75

Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with our Roasted Tomato Salsa, Avocado, Pickled Onion and Cilantro between our Buttery Brioche Buns

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$10.50

Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with Melted Cheddar Cheese and fixins of your choice between our Buttery Brioche Buns

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$10.00

Cauliflower marinated in Turmeric Spiced Coconut Milk and coated in our Signature Chicken Dredge fried crispy and topped with Noelie's Ranch (or Sauce of Choice) and Crispy Onion Straws between our Buttery Brioche Buns

BunpPapa Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Juicy Chicken Thigh coated in our Signature Dredge and fried Crispy served with our House Made Dill PIckles, Garlic Aioli and Sauce of Choice between our Buttery Brioche Buns

Angry Chicken

Angry Chicken

$11.00

Juicy Chicken Thigh coated in our Signature Dredge and fried Crispy topped with our House Hot Sauce, Melted Swiss Cheese and Spicy Coleslaw between our Buttery Brioche Buns

Cordon Bleu

Cordon Bleu

$11.50

Juicy Chicken Thigh coated in our Signature Dredge and fried Crispy, topped with our House Dijonaisse, Seared Ham, Melted Swiss and Fresh Dill between our Buttery Brioche Buns

BunPapa Dogs

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$7.00

All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Sport Peppers, Chicago Sweet Relish, Dill Pickle Spear, Tomato Slices, Diced White Onion, Poppy Seed and Celery Salt on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun

Poutine Dog

$9.50

All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Crispy Waffle Potato Bits, White Cheddar Curds, Gravy, Crispy Onion Straws and Green Onion on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun

Reuben Dog

Reuben Dog

$9.50

All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Seared Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Secret Sauce and Sauerkraut on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.75

All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Yellow Mustard, Coney Chili, Diced White Onion on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun

Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$8.75

All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Crispy Applewood Bacon and Queso on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun

BYO Dog

BYO Dog

$6.50

All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with your choice of fixins on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun

BunPapa Fries

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Crispy Crisscut Waffle Fries served Skin-On and tossed in our Signature Fry Rub

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Crispy Crisscut Waffle Fries served Skin-On and tossed in our Signature Fry Rub topped with Coney Chili and House Queso

Papa Poutine

$9.50

House Waffle Fries tossed in our House Blend Rub topped with White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Brown Gravy, Ground Beef, Crispy Fried Onion and Garnished with Green Onions

BunPapa Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

House Made Lemonade. Refreshing and not too sweet!

Ginger Limeade

Ginger Limeade

$3.00+

House Made Ginger Limeade. Tart with a little kick!

Party Cookie

$8.00

Fiji Lg

$5.00

Fiji Small

$3.00

Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Pellegrino Bottle

$4.00

Wild Kombucha

$4.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1512 Belle View Blvd, Belle View, VA 22307

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Dishes of India
orange starNo Reviews
1510A belleview blvd alexandria, VA 22307
View restaurantnext
Belle Haven Pizzeria "The Haven"
orange star4.5 • 634
1401 Belle Haven Rd Alexandria, VA 22307
View restaurantnext
Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria
orange star4.0 • 529
5950 RICHMOND HWY Alexandria, VA 22303
View restaurantnext
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles - 6308 Richmond Highway
orange starNo Reviews
6308 Richmond Highway Alexandria, VA 22306
View restaurantnext
Crab Cab - 6328 Richmond Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
6328 Richmond Hwy Alexandria, VA 22306
View restaurantnext
El Rancho Latin Grill
orange star4.0 • 17
5834 N. Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Belle View

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Belle View
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (793 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston