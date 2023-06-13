Bread & Friends
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bread & Friends is a bakery and daytime restaurant specializing in naturally leavened breads, artisan pastries, and elevated sharing plates for breakfast and lunch. Complemented by a coffee program featuring Bolt Coffee Co., as well as tea, wine, and beer. Let's eat, together!
Location
505 Fore St., Portland, ME 04101
