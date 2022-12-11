- Home
- /
- Utica
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Bread & Roses
Bread & Roses
No reviews yet
56258 Van Dyke Ave.
Shelby Township, MI 48317
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Nutritious Corner
Avocado Toast
Wholesome, multigrain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, pickled onions, baby arugula, and chili flakes. Served with two sunny-side up eggs.
The Complete Breakfast
Egg white omelet with chicken, roasted onion, tomatoes, spinach, and gruyère cheese. Served with multigrain toast and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.
Farm Greek Yogurt Bowl
Nonfat Greek yogurt layered with Michigan honey, granola, seasonal berries, fresh sliced bananas, and chia seeds. Served with a fresh baked B&R muffin of the day.
Steel Cut Oats
Made to order, topped with seasonal berries, pecans, and fresh sliced bananas. Served with low fat Michigan milk, brown raw cane sugar, and a fresh baked B&R muffin of the day.
Sweet Creations
The Pancake Shoppe
Served with whipped cream, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup. Choose from: • Plain • Chocolate Chip • Triple Berry – Fresh blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Hand‑whipped lemon ricotta, served with house-made strawberry jam, fresh hand‑whipped butter, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.
French Toast
Custard-dipped, thick-cut brioche bread, topped with house‑made strawberry jam, whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.
The Belgian Waffle
Light and airy waffle, served with house‑made strawberry jam, fresh hand-whipped butter, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.
Chef Israel’s Famous Chicken and Waffle
Buttermilk-fried chicken breast coated in crushed waffle cone, house‑made waffle, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.
Crepes
Start Of The Day
Traditional
Two eggs any style with your choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties. Served with whole grain artisan toast, all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam, and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.
Pancake Trio
Two eggs any style, pancakes, and choice of applewood smoked bacon, savory pork sausage links, or chicken sausage patties.
Farm Fresh Egg-Cellence
Huevos Rancheros
Ranchero red beans, house‑made chorizo, tomatillo smothered salsa, two eggs any style, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco, served with gluten‑free corn tortillas, and fresh seasoned potatoes.
Eggs Benedict
Served with choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit. Two poached eggs atop toasted English ciabatta muffins, with grilled asparagus, and topped with hollandaise sauce piled high with your choice of selection below: • Caprese – Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and baby arugula. • Classic – Ham, baby arugula, and tomatoes. • Smoked Salmon – Smoked salmon*, pickled onion, and tomatoes.
The Hash Bowl
Two eggs any style, atop fresh seasoned potatoes. Served with whole grain artisan toast and all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam. Choose one from below: • Roasted Salmon ‑ Roasted salmon*, red peppers, French feta, horseradish sour cream, and fresh dill. • Mushroom – Mixed mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and baby arugula. • Protein Packer – House-made chorizo, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese. • Lamb Barbacoa - Chef Israel’s simple, delicious, favorite recipe hailing from the Oaxaca Region of Mexico. Lamb barbacoa, roasted carrots, caramelized onions, red peppers, queso fresco, and tomatillo smothered salsa.
Bread & Yolk Sandwich
An over-easy egg with applewood smoked bacon, gruyère cheese, fresh smashed avocado, and baby arugula, on a potato bun, served with choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house-dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.
B&R Impossible Chorizo Scramble
Plant-based chorizo, vegan eggs, tomatoes, spinach, vegan everything bagels.
Omelets, Frittatas, & Spanish Tortillas
Mushroom Omelet
Baby arugula, goat cheese, mushroom, and smashed avocado.
House Omelet
House-made chorizo, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, and gruyère cheese.
Roasted Salmon Omelet
Caramelized onions, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, horseradish sour cream, and fresh dill.
Caprese Omelet
Slow-roasted tomatoes, fresh baby mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction.
Traditional Spanish Potato Tortilla
Sliced potatoes, onions, manchego cheese, and salsa verde.
Garden Vegetable Frittata
Fresh yellow squash, zucchini, caramelized onions, roasted butternut squash, topped with baby arugula, balsamic glaze, pickled tomatoes, and shaved parmesan.
Sandwiches
The Ultimate B&R Cuban
Slow-roasted mojo pork shoulder, house‑made chorizo, smoked ham, gruyère cheese, sweet & hot pickles, mustard ailoli, on a classic demi baguette.
B&R BLT
Bacon, tomatoes, smashed avocado, red onions, lettuce, basil ailoli, on a classic demi baguette.
Grilled Portabella Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, baby arugula, alfalfa sprouts, and tarragon mustard, on rosemary herb focaccia.
Roasted Pork Banh Mi
Slow-roasted pork shoulder, pickled daikon, pickled onions, cucumbers, jalapeño, cilantro, and sriracha aioli, on a classic demi baguette.
Crispy Tofu Banh Mi
Organic Ann Arbor tofu, pickled daikon, pickled onions, cucumbers, jalapeño, cilantro, and sriracha aioli, on a classic demi baguette.
B&R Wagyu Burger
8 oz. Wagyu burger, butter lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, brie cheese, sweet & hot pickles, topped with a sunny-side up egg, on a potato bun.
B&R Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, baby arugula, basil ailoli, and gruyère cheese, on rosemary herb focaccia.
Sweet And Spicy Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Buttermilk-fried chicken breast coated in crushed waffle cone, applewood smoked bacon, pico de gallo, gruyère cheese, Boston lettuce, on a potato bun.
Salads
B&R Fruit Salad
Baby spinach, baby kale, celery, green apples, seasonal berries, candied pecans, French feta, with a raspberry dressing. Served with artisan baguette.
Mexico Street Salad
Baby arugula, baby spinach, quinoa, tomatoes, cornbean salad, avocado, queso fresco, with a cilantro vinaigrette. Served with artisan baguette.
B&R Farm Salad
Grilled purple cauliflower, roasted butternut squash, grilled asparagus, sliced avocado, cranberries, baby kale, baby arugula, French feta, served with a lemon dill vinaigrette. Served with artisan baguette.
Kale and Arugula Caesar Salad
Baby arugula and baby kale tossed with our black pepper Caesar dressing, and topped with shaved parmesan and garlic micro croutons. Served with artisan baguette.
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Sashimi ahi tuna, quinoa, cucumbers, avocado, pickled onions, radishes, edamame, cilantro, with a sesame ginger dressing. Served with artisan baguette. Served with artisan baguette.
For The Little Ones
Kids Waffle
1/2 waffle served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake
Served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.
Kids French Toast
Served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.
Kids Breakfast
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, served with whole grain artisan toast and all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam, and fresh seasonal fruit.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fresh seasonal fruit.
On The Lighter Side
Sides
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Whole Grain Artisan Toast
with all-natural house-made strawberry jam
Fresh B&R Muffin Of The Day
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Savory Pork Sausage Links
Chicken Sausage Patties
Organic Ann Arbor Tofu
House-Dressed Mixed Greens
One Egg
Two Eggs
Fresh Seasoned Potatoes
Chicken Noodle
Tomato Basil
Soup Of The Day
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Side of Feta Cheese
Side of Avocado Slices
Smashed Avocado
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Gruyère Cheese
Side of Manchego Cheese
Bacon Add-On (Not a Side)
Sausage Add-On Add-On (Not a Side)
Chorizo Add-On Add-On (Not a Side)
Chicken Add-On Add-On (Not a Side)
Sour Cream
Tomatilla Salsa
Basil Aioli
Siracha Aioli
Mustard Aioli
Side Of Marinated Chicken
Side of Smoked Salmon
Side of Roasted Salmon
Side of Tuna
Tomatoes
Broccli
Spinach
Chocolate Chips
Triple Berry: Blueberry, Raspberry, and Strawberry
Blueberries
Strawberries
Raspberries
Nutella
Lemon Ricotta
Raspberry Dressing
Cilantro Vinaigrette Dressing
Lemon Dill Vinaigrette Dressing
Black Pepper Caesar Dressing
Sesame Ginger Dressing
N/A Beverages
Thrive Coffee
Thrive Decaf Coffee
Herbal Teas
Choose from: Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Lemongrass Green, Hibiscus Berries, Chamomile
Fresh-Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
Choose from: Black or Seasonal (varies) – Free refills for dine-in only.
Hot Chocolate
Guernsey Milk
Water
Coca-Cola Soft Drinks
Choose from: Coke, Cherry Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Lemonade – Free refills for dine-in only.
Coke Soft Drink
Cherry Coke Soft Drink
Diet Coke Soft Drink
Sprite Soft Drink
Barq's Root Beer Soft Drink
Lemonade
Fresh Apple Juice
Espresso
Cappucino
Choose from: Caramel, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Sugar‑Free Vanilla
Latte
Choose from: Caramel, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Sugar‑Free Vanilla
Iced Latte
Choose from: Caramel, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Sugar‑Free Vanilla
Iced Matcha Latte
Macha, Oatmilk, Caramel, Vanilla
Squeeze Of The Day
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Contemporary casual eatery featuring farm fresh ingredients for breakfast. brunch and lunch. Come in and enjoy!
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township, MI 48317