Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Bread & Roses

review star

No reviews yet

56258 Van Dyke Ave.

Shelby Township, MI 48317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional
French Toast
The Hash Bowl

Nutritious Corner

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Wholesome, multigrain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, pickled onions, baby arugula, and chili flakes. Served with two sunny-side up eggs.

The Complete Breakfast

$12.99

Egg white omelet with chicken, roasted onion, tomatoes, spinach, and gruyère cheese. Served with multigrain toast and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Farm Greek Yogurt Bowl

$11.59

Nonfat Greek yogurt layered with Michigan honey, granola, seasonal berries, fresh sliced bananas, and chia seeds. Served with a fresh baked B&R muffin of the day.

Steel Cut Oats

$9.99

Made to order, topped with seasonal berries, pecans, and fresh sliced bananas. Served with low fat Michigan milk, brown raw cane sugar, and a fresh baked B&R muffin of the day.

Sweet Creations

The Pancake Shoppe

Served with whipped cream, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup. Choose from: • Plain • Chocolate Chip • Triple Berry – Fresh blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$12.99

Hand‑whipped lemon ricotta, served with house-made strawberry jam, fresh hand‑whipped butter, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.

French Toast

$12.99

Custard-dipped, thick-cut brioche bread, topped with house‑made strawberry jam, whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.

The Belgian Waffle

$10.99

Light and airy waffle, served with house‑made strawberry jam, fresh hand-whipped butter, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.

Chef Israel’s Famous Chicken and Waffle

$18.99

Buttermilk-fried chicken breast coated in crushed waffle cone, house‑made waffle, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.

Crepes

Indulging done right! Choose from House or Nutella Crepes.

House Crepe

$11.99

Indulging done right! House-made fresh strawberry jam, fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and sliced bananas.

Nutella Crepe

$12.99

Nutella spread, fresh sliced bananas, toasted almonds. Served with Michigan maple syrup.

Start Of The Day

Traditional

$11.99

Two eggs any style with your choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties. Served with whole grain artisan toast, all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam, and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Pancake Trio

$12.99

Two eggs any style, pancakes, and choice of applewood smoked bacon, savory pork sausage links, or chicken sausage patties.

Farm Fresh Egg-Cellence

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Ranchero red beans, house‑made chorizo, tomatillo smothered salsa, two eggs any style, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco, served with gluten‑free corn tortillas, and fresh seasoned potatoes.

Eggs Benedict

Served with choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit. Two poached eggs atop toasted English ciabatta muffins, with grilled asparagus, and topped with hollandaise sauce piled high with your choice of selection below: • Caprese – Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and baby arugula. • Classic – Ham, baby arugula, and tomatoes. • Smoked Salmon – Smoked salmon*, pickled onion, and tomatoes.

The Hash Bowl

Two eggs any style, atop fresh seasoned potatoes. Served with whole grain artisan toast and all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam. Choose one from below: • Roasted Salmon ‑ Roasted salmon*, red peppers, French feta, horseradish sour cream, and fresh dill. • Mushroom – Mixed mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and baby arugula. • Protein Packer – House-made chorizo, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese. • Lamb Barbacoa - Chef Israel’s simple, delicious, favorite recipe hailing from the Oaxaca Region of Mexico. Lamb barbacoa, roasted carrots, caramelized onions, red peppers, queso fresco, and tomatillo smothered salsa.

Bread & Yolk Sandwich

$10.99

An over-easy egg with applewood smoked bacon, gruyère cheese, fresh smashed avocado, and baby arugula, on a potato bun, served with choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house-dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.

B&R Impossible Chorizo Scramble

$17.99

Plant-based chorizo, vegan eggs, tomatoes, spinach, vegan everything bagels.

Omelets, Frittatas, & Spanish Tortillas

Served with whole grain artisan toast, all-natural house-made strawberry jam, and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house-dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit. All omelets, frittatas, & Spanish tortillas include three eggs. Substitute egg whites at no additional charge.

Mushroom Omelet

$13.99

Baby arugula, goat cheese, mushroom, and smashed avocado.

House Omelet

$14.99

House-made chorizo, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, and gruyère cheese.

Roasted Salmon Omelet

$15.99

Caramelized onions, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, horseradish sour cream, and fresh dill.

Caprese Omelet

$13.99

Slow-roasted tomatoes, fresh baby mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction.

Traditional Spanish Potato Tortilla

$12.99

Sliced potatoes, onions, manchego cheese, and salsa verde.

Garden Vegetable Frittata

$16.99

Fresh yellow squash, zucchini, caramelized onions, roasted butternut squash, topped with baby arugula, balsamic glaze, pickled tomatoes, and shaved parmesan.

Sandwiches

Served with choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house-dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.

The Ultimate B&R Cuban

$15.99

Slow-roasted mojo pork shoulder, house‑made chorizo, smoked ham, gruyère cheese, sweet & hot pickles, mustard ailoli, on a classic demi baguette.

B&R BLT

$12.99

Bacon, tomatoes, smashed avocado, red onions, lettuce, basil ailoli, on a classic demi baguette.

Grilled Portabella Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, baby arugula, alfalfa sprouts, and tarragon mustard, on rosemary herb focaccia.

Roasted Pork Banh Mi

$13.99

Slow-roasted pork shoulder, pickled daikon, pickled onions, cucumbers, jalapeño, cilantro, and sriracha aioli, on a classic demi baguette.

Crispy Tofu Banh Mi

$12.99

Organic Ann Arbor tofu, pickled daikon, pickled onions, cucumbers, jalapeño, cilantro, and sriracha aioli, on a classic demi baguette.

B&R Wagyu Burger

$17.99

8 oz. Wagyu burger, butter lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, brie cheese, sweet & hot pickles, topped with a sunny-side up egg, on a potato bun.

B&R Club Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, baby arugula, basil ailoli, and gruyère cheese, on rosemary herb focaccia.

Sweet And Spicy Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$16.99

Buttermilk-fried chicken breast coated in crushed waffle cone, applewood smoked bacon, pico de gallo, gruyère cheese, Boston lettuce, on a potato bun.

Salads

Served with artisan baguette.

B&R Fruit Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, baby kale, celery, green apples, seasonal berries, candied pecans, French feta, with a raspberry dressing. Served with artisan baguette.

Mexico Street Salad

$12.99

Baby arugula, baby spinach, quinoa, tomatoes, cornbean salad, avocado, queso fresco, with a cilantro vinaigrette. Served with artisan baguette.

B&R Farm Salad

$14.99

Grilled purple cauliflower, roasted butternut squash, grilled asparagus, sliced avocado, cranberries, baby kale, baby arugula, French feta, served with a lemon dill vinaigrette. Served with artisan baguette.

Kale and Arugula Caesar Salad

$13.99

Baby arugula and baby kale tossed with our black pepper Caesar dressing, and topped with shaved parmesan and garlic micro croutons. Served with artisan baguette.

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$14.99

Sashimi ahi tuna, quinoa, cucumbers, avocado, pickled onions, radishes, edamame, cilantro, with a sesame ginger dressing. Served with artisan baguette. Served with artisan baguette.

For The Little Ones

Includes a drink

Kids Waffle

$9.99

1/2 waffle served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$9.99

Served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.

Kids French Toast

$9.99

Served with fresh seasonal fruit, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, hand‑whipped butter, and Michigan maple syrup.

Kids Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties, served with whole grain artisan toast and all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam, and fresh seasonal fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Served with fresh seasonal fruit.

On The Lighter Side

Choose Any Two For You

$11.99

Choose any 2 of the following: 1/2 sandwich, 1/2 salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, or seasoned potatoes.

Sides

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$4.99

Whole Grain Artisan Toast

$2.49

with all-natural house-made strawberry jam

Fresh B&R Muffin Of The Day

$2.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.99

Savory Pork Sausage Links

$3.99

Chicken Sausage Patties

$3.99

Organic Ann Arbor Tofu

$4.99

House-Dressed Mixed Greens

$2.99

One Egg

$1.89

Two Eggs

$3.78

Fresh Seasoned Potatoes

$3.99

Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Tomato Basil

$4.99

Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Side of Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side of Avocado Slices

$3.50

Smashed Avocado

$2.50

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side of Gruyère Cheese

$2.00

Side of Manchego Cheese

$2.00

Bacon Add-On (Not a Side)

$2.00

Sausage Add-On Add-On (Not a Side)

$2.00

Chorizo Add-On Add-On (Not a Side)

$2.00

Chicken Add-On Add-On (Not a Side)

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatilla Salsa

$1.00

Basil Aioli

$1.00

Siracha Aioli

$1.00

Mustard Aioli

$1.00

Side Of Marinated Chicken

$5.00

Side of Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Side of Roasted Salmon

$8.00

Side of Tuna

$7.00

Tomatoes

$2.00

Broccli

$1.00

Spinach

$1.00

Chocolate Chips

$2.00

Triple Berry: Blueberry, Raspberry, and Strawberry

$3.00

Blueberries

$3.00

Strawberries

$3.00

Raspberries

$3.00

Nutella

$2.00

Lemon Ricotta

$2.00

Raspberry Dressing

$1.00

Cilantro Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Lemon Dill Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Black Pepper Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Sesame Ginger Dressing

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Thrive Coffee

$3.79

Thrive Decaf Coffee

$3.79

Herbal Teas

$4.29

Choose from: Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Lemongrass Green, Hibiscus Berries, Chamomile

Fresh-Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.99

Choose from: Black or Seasonal (varies) – Free refills for dine-in only.

Hot Chocolate

$4.69

Guernsey Milk

$3.99

Water

Coca-Cola Soft Drinks

$3.69

Choose from: Coke, Cherry Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Lemonade – Free refills for dine-in only.

Coke Soft Drink

$3.69

Cherry Coke Soft Drink

$3.69

Diet Coke Soft Drink

$3.69

Sprite Soft Drink

$3.69

Barq's Root Beer Soft Drink

$3.69

Lemonade

$3.69

Fresh Apple Juice

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Choose from: Caramel, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Sugar‑Free Vanilla

Latte

$6.00

Choose from: Caramel, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Sugar‑Free Vanilla

Iced Latte

$6.00

Choose from: Caramel, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Sugar‑Free Vanilla

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Macha, Oatmilk, Caramel, Vanilla

Squeeze Of The Day

Made fresh every morning with all-natural ingredients.

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.99

Green Cleanser

$5.99

Kale, apple, avocado, banana, and pineapple juice.

B&R El Rojo

$6.59

Watermelon, blood orange, lime juice, passion fruit, and mint.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary casual eatery featuring farm fresh ingredients for breakfast. brunch and lunch. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township, MI 48317

Directions

Gallery
Bread & Roses image
Bread & Roses image
Bread & Roses image
Bread & Roses image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jake O'Malleys
orange starNo Reviews
11471 26 Mile Rd Washington, MI 48094
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Shelby Township
orange starNo Reviews
49453 Van Dyke Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
orange starNo Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurantnext
The Coney Grille - 23 Mile & Romeo Plank
orange starNo Reviews
50882 Romeo Plank Macomb Towmship, MI 48044
View restaurantnext
Las Tortugas Taqueria - Sterling Heights
orange starNo Reviews
40850 Van Dyke Ave Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurantnext
The Jagged Fork
orange starNo Reviews
188 N Adams Rd. Rochester Hills, MI 48309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Shelby Township

National Coney Island - Utica Park
orange star4.5 • 5,056
45221 Utica Park Blvd Utica, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Steampunk Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 168
7722 Auburn Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Vino & Vibes Wine bar - Downtown Utica
orange star5.0 • 21
7740 Auburn Rd Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Game On Burgers & Bar
orange star5.0 • 3
45875 Mound Rd Shelby Twp, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shelby Township
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston