Bread & Roses

The Hash Bowl

Two eggs any style, atop fresh seasoned potatoes. Served with whole grain artisan toast and all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam. Choose one from below: • Roasted Salmon ‑ Roasted salmon*, red peppers, French feta, horseradish sour cream, and fresh dill. • Mushroom – Mixed mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and baby arugula. • Protein Packer – House-made chorizo, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese. • Lamb Barbacoa - Chef Israel’s simple, delicious, favorite recipe hailing from the Oaxaca Region of Mexico. Lamb barbacoa, roasted carrots, caramelized onions, red peppers, queso fresco, and tomatillo smothered salsa.